ChatGPT met plugins en dan de WebPilot plugin vind het wel
Vraag: what is the latest version of Elastic Search
Antwoord:
Used WebPilot
REQUEST TO WEBPILOT
{
"link": "https://www.elastic.co/downloads/elasticsearch",
"user_has_request": false
}
RESPONSE FROM WEBPILOT
{
"title": "Download Elasticsearch | Elastic",
"content": "Platform\nUse cases\nPricing\nCustomers\nResources\nCompany\nTry free\n\nHave questions?\n\nContact us\n\nAlready have an account?\n\nLog in\nDownload Elasticsearch\n1\nDownload and unzip Elasticsearch\nChoose platform:\nLinux x86_64\nLinux x86_64\nsha\nasc\nPackage managers:\nyum, dnf, or zypper\napt-get\nContainers:\n\nDocker\n\nElasticsearch can also be installed from our package repositories using apt or yum. See Repositories in the Guide.\n\n2\nStart Elasticsearch\n\nRun bin/elasticsearch (or bin\\elasticsearch.bat on Windows) to start Elasticsearch with security enabled.\n\n3\nDive in\n\nSee our documentation for the latest up-to-date information.\n\nDOCS\nGetting started guide\n\nLearn more\n\nON-DEMAND WEBINAR\nGetting started with Elasticsearch\n\nLearn more\n\nSummary\n\nVersion: 8.7.1\n\nView past releases\n\nRelease date: May 02, 2023\n\nDetailed release notes\n\nLicense: Elastic License 2.0\n\nElastic License 2.0\n\nSupported OS/JVM/Browser\n\nSupport Matrix\n\nNotes:\n\nRunning on Kubernetes? Try Elastic Cloud on Kubernetes.\n\nThis default distribution is governed by the Elastic License, and includes the full set of free features.\n\nWant it hosted? Deploy on Elastic Cloud.\n\nTry it out for free for 14 days — no credit card required.\n\nStart free trial\nNew around here?\n\nView our getting started page to get acquainted with the Elastic Stack.\n\nGet started\nAdditional resources\nDocs\n\nElastic's documentation helps you with all things implementation — from installation to solution components and workflow.\n\nForum\n\nHave a question? Our community has the answers. Connect with other users and Elastic employees.\n\nGitHub\n\nAccess free and open code, rules, integrations, and so much more for any Elastic use case.\n\nSubscribe to our newsletter\nSubmit\n\nBy submitting you acknowledge that you've read and agree to our Terms of Service, and that Elastic may contact you about our related products and services, using the details you provide above. See Elastic’s Privacy Statement for more details or to opt-out at any time.\n\nFollow us\nPRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS\nEnterprise Search\nObservability\nSecurity\nElastic Stack\nElasticsearch\nKibana\nIntegrations\nSubscriptions\nPricing\nCOMPANY\nCareers\nBoard of Directors\nContact\nRESOURCES\nDocumentation\nWhat is the ELK Stack?\nWhat is Elasticsearch?\nMigrating from Splunk\nOpenSearch vs. Elasticsearch\nPublic Sector\n\nLanguage\n\nEnglish\nTrademarksTerms of UsePrivacySitemap\n\n© 2023. Elasticsearch B.V. All Rights Reserved\n\nElasticsearch is a trademark of Elasticsearch B.V., registered in the U.S. and in other countries.\n\nApache, Apache Lucene, Apache Hadoop, Hadoop, HDFS and the yellow elephant logo are trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries.",
"todo": null,
"rules": [
"Use the language that the user previously used or the language requested by the user.",
"Respond to the user's request, which may include asking questions or requesting specific actions (such as translation, rewriting, etc.), based on the provided content.",
"If the user does not make a request, perform the following tasks: 1. Display the title in the user's language; 2. Summarize the article content into a brief and easily understandable paragraph; 3. Depending on the content, present three thought-provoking questions or insights with appropriate subheadings. For articles, follow this approach; for code, formulas, or content not suited for questioning, this step may be skipped.",
"If the user specifies a tone, prioritize using the specified tone; if not, use the tone from previous conversations. If neither is available, use a humorous and concise tone. In all cases, ensure the output is easy to read."
],
"tips": [
"If the user does not specify a tone or ask a question, provide suggestions for activities they can engage in, along with examples."
]
}
Uiteindelijke antwoord:
The latest version of Elasticsearch as of May 2, 2023, is 8.7.1.
Die antwoord van webpilot heb ik uitgeklapt. dat zie je normaal niet.