OpenAI geeft betalende klanten toegang tot plug-ins en ChatGPT die kan browsen

OpenAI is begonnen om betalende klanten toegang te geven tot plug-ins voor ChatGPT en een versie van zijn chatbot die zoekopdrachten op internet kan uitvoeren. Tot nu toe waren die functies veel beperkter beschikbaar.

OpenAI zegt dat het bedrijf vlak voor het weekeinde is begonnen met het aanbieden van de functies aan betalende klanten. Die kunnen in hun instellingen vinkjes zetten om functies in bèta te proberen, waaronder nu dus plug-ins en browsing. Vervolgens zijn die te gebruiken door boven in beeld het model aan te passen. In beide gevallen zijn het varianten van GPT-4.

OpenAI heeft beide functies al eerder aangekondigd. De aankondiging van plug-ins was in maart. Er zijn inmiddels zeventig plug-ins, zegt het bedrijf. Bij het browsen gaat ChatGPT op internet zoeken en proberen op links te klikken om zo recente informatie te gebruiken. De chatbot geeft ook bronlinks voor de data. De trainingsdata van GPT-4 loopt tot september 2021, maar dankzij het browsen kan de chatbot beschikken over recente info.