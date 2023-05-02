Ziggo moet van gerechtshof toch waarschuwingsbrief van Brein naar klant sturen

Stichting Brein heeft een hoger beroep tegen Ziggo gewonnen, waardoor de provider alsnog een waarschuwingsbrief van de stichting naar een klant moet sturen. Een lagere rechtbank zei eerder dat dit juist niet hoefde. Ziggo hoeft echter niet meteen alle waarschuwingsbrieven door te sturen.

Voorbeeldbrief Brein

De rechtszaak draait om een Ziggo-klant die honderden e-books online beschikbaar stelt. Brein wil deze klant waarschuwen met een brief, om aan te geven dat hij of zij inbreuk maakt op auteursrechten. De stichting heeft alleen een IP-adres, dat van een Ziggo-klant is. Brein vroeg Ziggo daarom het IP-adres te koppelen aan de naam- en adresgegevens, zodat Ziggo de brief kan sturen. Ziggo wil dit niet doen, onder meer omdat de provider zegt hiervoor een vergunning nodig te hebben van de Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens onder de AVG. In juni vorig jaar gaf de rechtbank Midden-Nederland Ziggo gelijk.

In het hoger beroep dat door zowel Ziggo als Brein werd aangespannen, zegt het gerechtshof Arnhem-Leeuwarden echter dat de belangen van Brein om toegang tot de e-books af te sluiten, zwaarder wegen dan de privacyinbreuk van de Ziggo-klant. Daarnaast zou Ziggo geen vergunning nodig hebben van de Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens, omdat de provider in de voorwaarden schrijft persoonsgegevens te verzamelen 'om passende maatregelen' te kunnen treffen als de klant inbreuk maakt op bijvoorbeeld auteursrechten. "Dit is niet noodzakelijk beperkt tot het geval dat Ziggo zelf het onwettige of inbreuk makende gebruik van de internetverbinding constateert", schrijft het gerechtshof. Onder de AVG mogen bedrijven strafrechtelijke persoonsgegevens verwerken na een rechtsvordering, waarvan in deze rechtszaak sprake is. De AVG is dan ook geen belemmering om de naw-gegevens niet aan het IP-adres te koppelen, aldus het hof.

Na het versturen van de waarschuwingsbrief wil Brein daarnaast de Ziggo-klant een brief en last onder dwangsom kunnen sturen, als de klant niet binnen een bepaalde termijn stopt met het openbaar beschikbaar stellen van de e-books. Ook hier gaat het gerechtshof in mee. De stichting heeft hier onder de AVG een grondslag voor en het belang van Brein weegt volgens het hof zwaarder dan de privacyinbreuk van de klant. De klant krijgt van het gerechtshof vijf dagen de tijd om actie te ondernemen. Daarna moet Ziggo de naw-gegevens aan Brein geven, waarna de stichting een last onder dwangsom mag sturen. Brein zegt geen schadevergoeding te eisen van de klant. Wanneer Ziggo de gegevens niet op tijd stuurt, mag Brein een dwangsom van maximaal 50.000 euro eisen.

Hoewel Ziggo in dit specifieke geval de waarschuwingsbrief moet doorsturen naar de klant, betekent dit niet dat Ziggo automatisch alle Brein-brieven moet doorsturen. De stichting vroeg hier wel om, maar het hof schrijft dat het om 'toekomstige gevallen die nog onbekend zijn' gaat. "Dat maakt dat het niet mogelijk is om een belangenafweging te maken tussen de vermeende inbreuk op auteursrechten en de privacybelangen van deze Ziggo-klant, welke afweging vereist is voordat Ziggo verplicht kan worden om deze gegevens te verwerken en te verstrekken."