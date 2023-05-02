Ziggo moet van gerechtshof toch waarschuwingsbrief van Brein naar klant sturen

Stichting Brein heeft een hoger beroep tegen Ziggo gewonnen, waardoor de provider alsnog een waarschuwingsbrief van de stichting naar een klant moet sturen. Een lagere rechtbank zei eerder dat dit juist niet hoefde. Ziggo hoeft echter niet meteen alle waarschuwingsbrieven door te sturen.

Voorbeeldbrief BREIN
Voorbeeldbrief Brein

De rechtszaak draait om een Ziggo-klant die honderden e-books online beschikbaar stelt. Brein wil deze klant waarschuwen met een brief, om aan te geven dat hij of zij inbreuk maakt op auteursrechten. De stichting heeft alleen een IP-adres, dat van een Ziggo-klant is. Brein vroeg Ziggo daarom het IP-adres te koppelen aan de naam- en adresgegevens, zodat Ziggo de brief kan sturen. Ziggo wil dit niet doen, onder meer omdat de provider zegt hiervoor een vergunning nodig te hebben van de Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens onder de AVG. In juni vorig jaar gaf de rechtbank Midden-Nederland Ziggo gelijk.

In het hoger beroep dat door zowel Ziggo als Brein werd aangespannen, zegt het gerechtshof Arnhem-Leeuwarden echter dat de belangen van Brein om toegang tot de e-books af te sluiten, zwaarder wegen dan de privacyinbreuk van de Ziggo-klant. Daarnaast zou Ziggo geen vergunning nodig hebben van de Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens, omdat de provider in de voorwaarden schrijft persoonsgegevens te verzamelen 'om passende maatregelen' te kunnen treffen als de klant inbreuk maakt op bijvoorbeeld auteursrechten. "Dit is niet noodzakelijk beperkt tot het geval dat Ziggo zelf het onwettige of inbreuk makende gebruik van de internetverbinding constateert", schrijft het gerechtshof. Onder de AVG mogen bedrijven strafrechtelijke persoonsgegevens verwerken na een rechtsvordering, waarvan in deze rechtszaak sprake is. De AVG is dan ook geen belemmering om de naw-gegevens niet aan het IP-adres te koppelen, aldus het hof.

Na het versturen van de waarschuwingsbrief wil Brein daarnaast de Ziggo-klant een brief en last onder dwangsom kunnen sturen, als de klant niet binnen een bepaalde termijn stopt met het openbaar beschikbaar stellen van de e-books. Ook hier gaat het gerechtshof in mee. De stichting heeft hier onder de AVG een grondslag voor en het belang van Brein weegt volgens het hof zwaarder dan de privacyinbreuk van de klant. De klant krijgt van het gerechtshof vijf dagen de tijd om actie te ondernemen. Daarna moet Ziggo de naw-gegevens aan Brein geven, waarna de stichting een last onder dwangsom mag sturen. Brein zegt geen schadevergoeding te eisen van de klant. Wanneer Ziggo de gegevens niet op tijd stuurt, mag Brein een dwangsom van maximaal 50.000 euro eisen.

Hoewel Ziggo in dit specifieke geval de waarschuwingsbrief moet doorsturen naar de klant, betekent dit niet dat Ziggo automatisch alle Brein-brieven moet doorsturen. De stichting vroeg hier wel om, maar het hof schrijft dat het om 'toekomstige gevallen die nog onbekend zijn' gaat. "Dat maakt dat het niet mogelijk is om een belangenafweging te maken tussen de vermeende inbreuk op auteursrechten en de privacybelangen van deze Ziggo-klant, welke afweging vereist is voordat Ziggo verplicht kan worden om deze gegevens te verwerken en te verstrekken."

Door Hayte Hugo

Redacteur

02-05-2023 13:43
271

02-05-2023 • 13:43

271

Submitter: stutrecht

Reacties (271)

dutchnltweaker 2 mei 2023 13:50
Na het versturen van de waarschuwingsbrief wil Brein daarnaast de Ziggo-klant een brief en last onder dwangsom kunnen sturen, als de klant niet binnen een bepaalde termijn stopt met het openbaar beschikbaar stellen van de e-books. Ook hier gaat de rechtbank in mee. De stichting heeft hier onder de AVG een grondslag voor en het belang van Brein weegt volgens de rechtbank zwaarder dan de privacyinbreuk van de klant. De klant krijgt van de rechtbank vijf dagen de tijd om actie te ondernemen. Daarna moet Ziggo de naw-gegevens aan Brein geven, waarna de stichting een last onder dwangsom mag sturen. Brein zegt geen schadevergoeding te eisen van de klant. Wanneer Ziggo de gegevens niet op tijd stuurt, mag Brein een dwangsom van maximaal 50.000 euro eisen.
Dat een stichting als Brein zoveel macht kan uitoefenen, blijf het toch interessant vinden. Je zou toch denken tegenwoordig, VPN aanzetten en je hebt geen last van Brein. Of denk ik te simpel?

Dat terzijde, in Duitsland is het een graad erger.. Daar komen ze dus met gelijk boetes van 1000 euro aanzetten. Laatst gehoord van mensen die ergens een vakantiehuisje gehuurd hadden, daar een contract moesten tekenen dat ze niks illegaals downloaden of uploaden want anders worden ze aansprakelijk gesteld voor de schade.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dutchnltweaker op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

i-chat @dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 14:00
dat zijn geen boetes maar schikkingsvoorstellen, eigenlijk is het een legale manier van chantage...

ik weet dat jij iets heb gedaan dat niet mag,
edit:
je hebt mij daarbij schade berokkend

Maar als jij mij x betaald dan stap ik niet naar de rechter voor het hele bedrag + gerechtelijke kosten en laten we het erbij... dat scheelt ons beide een hoop ellende

edit:
verduidelijking naar aanleiding van @Anoniem: 221563 - is het zou duidelijker?

[Reactie gewijzigd door i-chat op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

Anoniem: 221563 @i-chat2 mei 2023 14:16
ik weet dat jij iets heb gedaan dat niet mag, als jij mij x betaald dan stap ik niet naar de rechter.
Nogal een scheve vergelijking. Brein spreekt namens de rechtenhoudende. Dat is iets anders als wat jij neerzet. Jij doet het laten overkomen alsof ze je er aan naaien wanneer je een verkeersovertreding maakt ofzo.

Brein beschermt de belangen van de partijen waarvoor de stichting is opgericht. Niets meer en niets minder. Ik denk dat de meeste blij mogen zijn dat Brein een schikkingsvoorstel doet i.p.v. je gelijk voor de rechter te slepen. Helemaal wanneer je weet dat je dat toch zou gaan verliezen.
Georgek @Anoniem: 2215632 mei 2023 14:58
Of Brein optreed namens rechthebbenden is de grote vraag.
Als auteur van diverse "computerboeken" heb ik contracten met de uitgevers (Sybex, Addisson W. ed) en Stichting Lira.
Sybex bestaat niet meer dus die rechten worden beschermd door Lira.
Eboeken zijn veelal gedigitaliseerde boeken, die zouden eerder door de uitgevers en Lira moeten worden beschermd.
Brein was opgericht ter incasso van een thuiskopie heffing op cassettebandjes en later cd's. Waarom zij zich met auteursrechten bezig houden geen idee.
Maar laat ze niet namens mij optreden dat recht hebben ze niet!
cascer1 @Georgek2 mei 2023 16:29
Was Brein ook niet de partij van die intro op videobanden met dat catchy muziekje?

Ik dacht dat de thuiskopieheffing pas later ingevoerd was.
Insomnia1988 @cascer12 mei 2023 18:33
Je bedoelt Get a life van Ian Anderson :*)
https://youtu.be/bfE7ojgFsO0
Lekker nummer!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Insomnia1988 op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

Xenir @Insomnia19882 mei 2023 22:51
Heeft BREIN hiervoor betaald O-) ?
Nowhereman @Georgek2 mei 2023 20:12
Wellicht dat dit vanuit de kant van Ziggo danwel de uiteindelijke ontvanger van de brief een interessante invalshoek kan zijn. 'Brein, laat maar eens zien dat jullie inderdaad optreden als belangenbehartiger. Van welke personen en partijen en welke getekende documenten liggen hier aan ten grondslag?' Ter aanvulling zou je inzage kunnen eisen in de geldstroom zodat duidelijk is of de betaalde gelden daadwerkelijk bij de door brein benoemde partijen terecht komen...
Marcel Br @Georgek2 mei 2023 21:16
leuk verhaal, maar er klopt niets van
The Realone @Anoniem: 2215632 mei 2023 14:41
De gang naar een rechter is echter veel ingewikkelder en duurder voor BREIN dan een simpel schikkingsvoorstel die een stagiaire met een template in elkaar kan draaien en versturen. Bij een rechtzaak zullen ze daadwerkelijk met waterdicht bewijs moeten komen en er is nooit garantie op succes. Met een schikkingsvoorstel van een paar duizend euro kan BREIN simpelweg niet verliezen. Als je betaald is het kassa voor BREIN, zo niet kunnen ze alsnog besluiten naar de rechter te stappen.
Dat is nog even afgezien van de financiële slagkracht die BREIN heeft tegenover jij en ik.

Zo ben ik vele jaren geleden wel eens gaan pokeren in Holland Casino met een buy-in van €250, de tafel zat vol met personen hun geld niet in een portmonee bewaarden, maar op rolletjes. Hoe sterk mijn hand of hoe goed de situatie voor een goede bluf ook was, ik durfde nauwelijks te spelen, want die €250 kon als sneeuw voor de zon verdwijnen. Mijn tegenstanders gaven dat bedrag alleen al uit aan drank.
turbojet80s @The Realone2 mei 2023 15:30
Ik kan me goed inbeelden hoe je je voelde aan de pokertafel. De truc is toch (als je een goede speler bent) om je (financieel-)emotioneel niet te laten beïnvloeden en in jezelf te geloven.

In het geval van Brein zijn er mogelijk prodeo advocaten te vinden die je in de strijd graag bijstaan.
xenn99 @Anoniem: 2215632 mei 2023 14:38
Ik denk dat de meeste blij mogen zijn dat Brein een schikkingsvoorstel doet i.p.v. je gelijk voor de rechter te slepen. Helemaal wanneer je weet dat je dat toch zou gaan verliezen.
Dat doen ze natuurlijk niet omdat ze je zo aardig vinden he maar gewoon omdat de process kosten van een dergelijke rechtzaak waarschijnlijk meer zijn dan wat ze terug kunnen vorderen als schade.

Bovendien is het nog maar de vraag of ze inderdaad zo sterk staan, ze hebben een stuk meer zaken verloren dan gewonnen..

Dit soort zaken draait puur om media aandacht, qua schadevergoeding denk ik niet dat ze op veel hoeven te rekenen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door xenn99 op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

atimar @Anoniem: 2215632 mei 2023 19:32
brein zat oorspronkelijk op muziek en video dacht ik, en voor zover ik weet is dat per artikel een vast bedrag onafhankelijk van verkoop prijs. dus een cd die in de 2,50 bak ligt(of zelfs de euro bak) daar zijn ook alle rechten op betaald. met een cd met 25 nummers is dat erg weinig per nummer, ik denk hier aan centen....
de auteurs krijgen dus letterlijk centen per nummer.
dit zal met e-boeken weinig anders zijn, dus hoe staat 50k dan tegenover het werkelijke bedrag dat een auteur zou krijgen t.o.v. het aantal downloads?
of moeten ze weer een directeur en een extra (gouden) kantoor sponsoren .....
dutchnltweaker @i-chat2 mei 2023 14:04
eigenlijk is het een legale manier van chantage...
Klopt ook wel als je er zo naar kijkt natuurlijk, als je niet zo even advocaat kosten kan betalen dan denk ik je wel even na en betaal je sneller om ervan af te zijn. Triest natuurlijk, want slaat nergens op. Vraag me af hoeveel mensen daar tegen in gaan.
Mathijs Kok @dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 14:40
[...]
Vraag me af hoeveel mensen daar tegen in gaan.
Vrijwel niemand die 'schuldig' is. Want je hebt gewoon geen poot om op te staan en bent vele malen meer geld kwijt en een strafblad rijker. Er zijn wel genoeg gevallen waarin mensen beweren het niet gedaan te hebben en die door de rechter in het gelijk zijn gesteld.

Ik vind dat een prima regeling. Je hebt de wet overtreden, je weet dat je dat gedaan hebt, bent betrapt door een prive organisatie die de rechten van de rechthebbende behartigd en die je een schikking aanbied. Vind je dat niet acceptabel, betaal je niet en laat je het voorkomen. Dit ontlast de rechtbanken en voorkomt dat overtreders een hoge boeten moeten betalen en een strafblad hebben.

Wat vreemd is, is dat we een wetgeving hebben gemaakt maar dat de overheid absoluut niets doet om die wet te handhaven. Gewoon helemaal niets. Ze vinden het wel goed dat Brein dat doet. Alsof je verwacht dat de Vereniging van Huiseigenaren achter inbrekers zal gaan.
bzuidgeest
@Mathijs Kok2 mei 2023 15:41
De overheid maakt er geen prio van. Er is geen slachtoffer bij veel schendingen. Ja de verkoper loopt inkomsten mis. Maar dat is in theorie. Je kunt niet garanderen dat iemand die iets illegaal download genoeg geld heeft of had om het legaal te kopen. Als ze dat niet hebben is er niets verloren gegaan. Dat argument heeft natuurlijk haken en ogen. Maar uiteindelijk kopen de meeste mensen gewoon boeken en films etc. Dus is die minderheid aan downloaders nauwelijks een issue op de totale digitale economie.
Clubs als brein laten het veel erger lijken dan het is.
Rob_Dielemans @bzuidgeest3 mei 2023 13:09
Meeste serieuze onderzoeken naar downloadgedrag en aankoop diverse media (film, muziek, games, etc.) laat geen verband of in sommige gevallen (bij muziek vooral) een licht positief verband zien. Elke persoon heeft een bepaald budget immers om te besteden aan media, indien het onmogelijk was om te downloaden dan zal dat budget niet ineens 10x zoveel worden maar naar alle waarschijnlijkheid hetzelfde blijven.
bzuidgeest
@Rob_Dielemans3 mei 2023 14:49
Juist, dat is ook mijn conclusie. Ik wilde alleen maar aanduiden dat niet iedereen dat onderschrijft.
gedonie @Mathijs Kok2 mei 2023 20:27
Brein kan geen strafzaken starten, enkel privaat recht. Dus strafblad is onmogelijk in dat geval, boete ook niet wel een schadevergoeding.

En het openbaar ministerie heeft wel betere dingen te doen dan mensen vervolgen voor dit type overtreding.
Aldy @gedonie3 mei 2023 16:02
Dus is het gewoon een ordinaire vorm van chantage. Als jij niet doet wat ik zeg of mij geen bedrag betaalt dien ik een klacht tegen je in bij het OM.
Denk overigens wel dat Ziggo tegen dit vonnis in cassatie gaat. De eisen van Brein (private onderneming) versus Privacy.
gedonie @Aldy3 mei 2023 21:24
In principe zou brein aangifte kunnen doen, maar dat hoeft niet. Ze kunnen je ook voor de kantonrechter slepen voor een schadeloos stelling. Die stap verwacht ik eerder omdat de kans groter is dat ze dan het resultaat krijgen dat ze willen.
Aldy @gedonie4 mei 2023 10:17
Je hebt gelijk, een civiele procedure is misschien wel de makkelijkste weg.
Denk gelijk verder. Neem eens aan dat ik één van de auteursrechtelijke belanghebbende ben, moet ik dan geen toestemming geven aan Brein om namens mij op te treden?
i-chat @dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 14:15
aan de andere kant, als je 'weet' dat je fout zit, waarom zou je dan het risico lopen...

of misschien moet ik de vraag anders stellen, zou jij het OK vinden dat jouw kind iemand het ziekenhuis in trapt, als je zeker wist dat de politie je letterlijk NOOIT te pakken kan krijgen... of is het alleen maar niet ok als er wél een pakkans is en je dus de gevangenis of een strafblad riskeert.

nu is er natuurlijk wel een soort van verschil tussen downloaden: iemand niet betalen voor het werk dat hij heeft gedaan, en iemand daadwerkelijk fysiek mishandelen. maar toch..... moraliteit zou in beginsel niet moeten eindigen bij het punt waarop de pakkans wegvalt.
Finraziel @i-chat2 mei 2023 14:29
Ok, je zegt het zelf al een beetje... Maar dat is wel een hele scheve vergelijking... Vind je dan dat die moraliteit bijvoorbeeld ook geldt voor als voetganger door een rood voetgangerslicht lopen terwijl de straten uitgestorven zijn? Is ook tegen de regels.
i-chat @Finraziel2 mei 2023 17:22
dat is precies dat ik zeg....

moraliteit houdt niet per sé in dat alles maar oke is als je nooit gepakt zult worden,

eveneens kun je ook nog zeggen dat iets weliswaar niet immoreel is maaar dat je er toch voor gepakt kunt worden.

als wij met zijn allen afspreken dat het beter voor de maatschappij is om door rood lopen/rijden te bestraffen dan is het niet per se immoreel om midden in de nacht, dat verkeerslicht te negeren, maar dan loop je dus wel het risico op een boete en moet je daar misschien ook gewoon niet over zeuren, afspraak is afspraak. bovendien, wat ga je doen als er aan de andere kant van het verkeerslicht toch iemand oversteekt. ziet groen licht en denk dan hoef ik dus niet op te letten .... en BOEM...
Finraziel @i-chat2 mei 2023 18:27
Wellicht begreep ik je verkeerd... Als je bedoelt dat moraliteit los staat van pakkans, daar ben ik het helemaal mee eens. De vergelijking is alleen een beetje vreemd omdat er denk ik weinig mensen zijn die zullen argumenteren dat iemand het ziekenhuis intrappen (en dan neem ik even aan dat die andere persoon een onschuldige voorbijganger is of zo en niet een kinderverkrachter) niet moreel verwerpelijk is terwijl die discussie bij illegaal downloaden wel volop gevoerd wordt.

Overigens download ik zelf vrijwel nooit meer iets, niet sinds de opkomst van steam en de muziek en video streaming diensten. En iemand in een dik huis met twee auto's voor de deur die gewoon vertikt te betalen voor content vind ik verwerpelijk. Maar iemand die nauwelijks geld heeft, ach, download die film of serie lekker...
whiner @i-chat2 mei 2023 20:35
Binnenkort kunnen ze achter AI aan gaan dat alles kan en gaat kopieren O-) , veel plezier brein.
Stoney3K
@whiner3 mei 2023 08:54
Of ze gaan juist AI inzetten om via patroonherkenning downloaders op te sporen en volautomatisch schikkingsvoorstellen te sturen.
Arunia @dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 14:14
Ik denk dat er weinig tegenin zullen gaan. Simpelweg omdat het bedrag laag genoeg is dat je het risico niet neemt en hoog genoeg zodat je het wellicht de volgende keer uit je hoofd laat om te downloaden.
ELD @Arunia2 mei 2023 16:00
zodat je het wellicht de volgende keer uit je hoofd laat om te downloaden.
Dit gaat over een aanbieder. Ik moet Brein nog zien aankomen voor downloaders, de business case daarvoor lijkt mij totaal niet interessant. In bijna alle gevallen kun je dan beter voorstellen om naar de rechter te gaan want die kosten zullen voor Brein vele malen hoger zijn dan wat ze ooit terug kunnen krijgen aan schadevergoeding.
locke960 @ELD2 mei 2023 17:45
Ik moet Brein nog zien aankomen voor downloaders, de business case daarvoor lijkt mij totaal niet interessant.
Dat gaat heus wel gebeuren. Het motto van Brein is "langzaam aan, dan breekt het lijntje niet".
Ga maar eens kijken hoe de wereld met betrekking tot copyright handhaving verander is de laatste 20 jaar.
Een paar dingen die we toen heel normaal vonden:
  • downloaden is niet strafbaar, zelfs niet tegen de wet, degene die het op het internet aanbied is in overtreding. Als je er een probleem mee hebt moet je daar achteraan.
  • Links naar illegale content waren zelf niet illegaal, want niet de content zelf. Als ik jou vertel dat achter het centraal station heroïne verkocht wordt is dat tenslotte ook niet illegaal.
  • Links naar links naar illegale content waren niet illegaal. (Piratebay, piratebay proxies, etc)
  • Zoekmachines dwingen resultaten te verwijderen? wat een onzin, als je een probleem hebt met content moet je de content zelf laten verwijderen.
De opvattingen (nou ja, in ieder geval de wetten) hierover zijn ondertussen behoorlijk veranderd. Dat komt onder andere door het onophoudelijk pushen/lobbyen door organisaties als Brein.

Die gaan hiermee niet stoppen. Over een paar jaar gaan ze eisen dat ISP's ook schikkingsvoorstellen doorsturen naar downloaders. Af en toe iemand die weigert te betalen met veel kabaal door het rechtsysteem trekken, en de rest kijkt wel uit en betaald de Brein boetes gewoon.

En dan, een paar jaar later, terwijl niemand het heeft zien gebeuren, blijkt Brein opeens de de facto auteursrechten aanklager/rechter en beul te zijn.

Ja maar "zo dom zijn we niet, dat laten we niet gebeuren".
1. Dat zeiden we 20 jaar geleden ook.
2. Om dat te voorkomen moet je er, net als Brein, continue op blijven hameren. Bij deze dus. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door locke960 op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

Joey-94 @dutchnltweaker3 mei 2023 09:25
Z'n "schikking" van 1000 euro moet je zeker niet zomaar gewoon betalen.

Een vriend van me die destijds in duitsland woonde was dus inderdaad in de problemen gekomen nadat die een serie had gedownload. Echter zijn er al lang advocaten bureau's die zich in deze zaken gespecialiseerd hebben en die vragen een stuk minder dan dat die boete jou zou kosten. Ik geloof dat hij uit eindelijk 250 euro kwijt was, en hij heeft er nooit meer iets van gehoord.
Ik geloof dat ze het gooien op dat ze simpel weg niet kunnen bewijzen dat JIJ ook daadwerkelijk de persoon bent geweest die iets verkeerd heeft gedaan, wie weet heeft iemand wel gewoon jouw wifi wachtwoord geraden en heeft in jouw voortuin op het bankje illegale films gedownload. :+
Vrietje @i-chat2 mei 2023 14:48
Aan de ene kant is het netter dan wat supermarkten en ov bedrijven doen. Die leggen je een boete op en doen aangifte tegen je bij diefstal of zwart rijden.

Niet dat ik een fan ben van deze methode om gelijk een "schikkingvoorstel" te doen als het om downloaden gaat. Als het om opzettelijk verspreiden is, is het natuurlijk een ander verhaal.
Maar ik verwacht dat bij 90 procent van de downloaders een brief waar ze laten weten dat ze het door hebben, met een waarschuwing van niet meer doen anders, net zo effectief is als een "boete" opleggen.
PhilipsFan @Vrietje2 mei 2023 19:05
Maar bij zwartrijden of winkeldiefstal is onomstotelijk vastgesteld wie het heeft gedaan. Jij zat in de trein maar kon geen geldig kaartje laten zien. Of jij bent de kassa voorbijgelopen met boodschappen zonder te betalen. Bij een dader waarvan je alleen het IP-nummer weet, is dat nog niet duidelijk.
sircampalot @PhilipsFan7 mei 2023 15:29
Om die reden heb ik een open gast netwerk. Geen idee of het stand houdt, maar het is beter dan niets.
gedonie @Vrietje2 mei 2023 20:30
Supermarkten en ov bedrijven leggen geen boetes op. Die doen aangifte.

Ik denk dat je in verwarring bent met BOA'S die wel bevoegd zijn boetes uit te delen. Maar dit zijn beëdigde ambtenaren door de overheid.
Aurora @gedonie3 mei 2023 07:22
Het is inderdaad geen boete wat de winkelier opgeeft. Maar de winkelier is wel de partij die bijna standaard een schadeclaim zal indienen. Volgens mij is dat 181 euro. Je ziet vaak stickertjes in de supermarkt in de trant van ' wij rekenen af bij diefstal'.
CharlesND @i-chat2 mei 2023 14:21
dat zijn geen boetes maar schikkingsvoorstellen, eigenlijk is het een legale manier van chantage...

ik weet dat jij iets heb gedaan dat niet mag, als jij mij x betaald dan stap ik niet naar de rechter.
Je vindt dat Brein geen waarschuwingen en daarna schikkingen of andere 'legale chantage' maatregelen moet treffen maar gelijk bij de eerste constatering van een overtreding van de auteursrecht naar de rechter moet stappen om daar heel legaal, volgens de regels en niet chanterend z'n (financiele) gelijk te halen?
PhilipsFan @CharlesND2 mei 2023 18:10
Het is nog maar de vraag of BREIN gelijk krijgt bij de rechter. Volgens mij heeft zo'n rechtszaak nog nooit plaatsgevonden. In tegenstelling tot wat dingen roepen (zoals BREIN nu doet) zal bij een rechter onomstotelijk moeten worden vastgesteld WIE de overtreding heeft begaan. Op basis van alleen een IP-nummer is dat nog niet zo gemakkelijk:
  • Iemand kan je IP-nummer spoofen
  • IP-nummers kunnen veranderen (ik vraag me af of BREIN kan beschikken over de CIOT-informatie waarbij internetproviders verplicht moeten loggen wie welk ip-nummer gebruikt, deze informatie is bedoeld voor het strafrecht)
  • Iemand anders kan mijn netwerk gebruiken (huisgenoot, gast, gezinslid) zonder dat ik het weet. In tegenstelling tot de onzin die BREIN in die brief schrijft, ben ik zeker niet verplicht om ze te vertellen wie er gebruik maken van mijn internetverbinding. Het is aan de eiser om aan te tonen wie het heeft gedaan.
  • Iemand kan mijn Wifi wachtwoord hebben geraden of ik kan een wachtwoordloos-wifinetwerk aanbieden. Dat is gewoon legaal. Dan kan iedereen in de buurt het dus gedaan hebben. De logplicht die voor internetproviders geldt, geldt niet voor particulieren die Wifi aanbieden.
En voor de bijdehante mensen die nu gaan roepen dat de abonnementhouder verantwoordelijk is voor alles wat er via de internetverbinding gebeurt: Dat is alleen onderdeel van de overeenkomst tussen de abonnementhouder en provider. Dat heeft niks te maken met een zaak tussen BREIN en een abonnee. Ziggo kan (bijvoorbeeld vanwege overmatig dataverbruik) mijn internetverbinding afsluiten, zelfs al is het een huisgenoot die dat dataverbruik veroorzaakt. Maar BREIN kan op basis van deze overeenkomst niet bepalen dat ik degene ben die beschermd werk heeft gedeeld.

BREIN weet zelf ook wel dat er nog best wat haken en ogen aan zo'n rechtszaak zitten. Daarom doen ze het liever zo, beter dat er wat mensen gechanteerd kunnen worden voor wat poen, dan het risico lopen dat de rechter de claim afwijst en IEDEREEN weer volop gaat downloaden.

Ik vraag me werkelijk af op welke manier je sluitend kunt vaststellen welke gebruiker van de internetverbinding de inbreuk heeft gepleegd. Misschien dat sommige routers iets loggen, maar niemand gaat vrijwillig z'n router aan BREIN geven voor onderzoek. De politie kan dat ding natuurlijk in beslag nemen, maar die zullen dat alleen doen bij strafzaken of hebben er helemaal geen tijd voor.

Eigenlijk zou iemand dat voor de lol eens moeten doen, zo'n BREIN schikking uitlokken en niet betalen. Gewoon om te kijken of BREIN het daadwerkelijk voor de rechter gooit en, belangrijker, of ze gelijk krijgen. Als ik ooit een paar miljoen win, dan zou ik dat wel eens willen proberen...

[Reactie gewijzigd door PhilipsFan op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

Dennism
@PhilipsFan2 mei 2023 18:26
Iemand anders kan mijn netwerk gebruiken (huisgenoot, gast, gezinslid) zonder dat ik het weet. In tegenstelling tot de onzin die BREIN in die brief schrijft, ben ik zeker niet verplicht om ze te vertellen wie er gebruik maken van mijn internetverbinding. Het is aan de eiser om aan te tonen wie het heeft gedaan.
En
Iemand kan mijn Wifi wachtwoord hebben geraden of ik kan een wachtwoordloos-wifinetwerk aanbieden. Dat is gewoon legaal. Dan kan iedereen in de buurt het dus gedaan hebben. De logplicht die voor internetproviders geldt, geldt niet voor particulieren die Wifi aanbieden.
Daar zou ik niet zo stellig van uit gaan, er ligt immers een vonnis op Europees niveau die de houder van een internet verbinding verantwoordelijk maakt als deze niet kan of wil zeggen wie de overtreding begaan heeft, maar wel claimt dat hij de overtreding niet begaan heeft. "ik was het niet, bewijs maar wie het wel was" is in dat opzicht dus geen geldige verdediging (meer).

zie dit vonnis en bijbehorende duiding van een Nederlandse advocaat:

https://curia.europa.eu/j...c=first&part=1&cid=660758

Duiding van dat vonnis door een Nederlandse advocaat:

https://www.dirkzwager.nl...voor-auteursrechtinbreuk/

met als eind conclusie:
Dit arrest van het Hof van Justitie is eens te meer de bevestiging dat de houder van een internetaansluiting goed moet nagaan wat anderen op zijn netwerk uitspoken. Hoe (niet onderlegde) consumenten die controle kunnen uitoefenen is een heel ander, praktisch vraagstuk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dennism op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

Dennism
@PhilipsFan2 mei 2023 19:12
Dat staat er niet, en dat aanklagen van tante annie kan dus op basis van dit vonnis juist wel. De conclusie is dat consumenten goed moeten opletten, hoe ze dat doen is aan hunzelf, dat bepaalde de rechter inderdaad niet.
In mijn ogen is het aan degene die aanklaagt om te bewijzen wie het heeft gedaan, niet door simpelweg naar de abonnee te verwijzen. Dat is niet redelijk.
Juist daarvan geeft de hoogste rechter aan dat dit eerste niet redelijk is, omdat anders de benadeelde partij haar recht niet kan halen. Kan de benadeelde partij dus aantonen dat via aansluiting X er inbreuk gepleegd is, is daarna het 'bewijs maar wie het was, dat kan je niet" geen geldige verdediging meer, juist door die verdediging, die in Duitsland toegestaan was, haalt de rechtbank een streep. De gedaagde zal dus de inbruik gemotiveerd moeten betwister, terwijl 'vroeger' ongemotiveerd 'ik was het niet' voldoende was.

Dit is simpelweg hetzelfde principe als dat gehanteerd wordt bij verkeersovertredingen. Als jij je auto uitleent en de berijder wordt geflitst met 200 per uur krijg jij ook de boete (en eventuele andere consequenties) op de mat, jij krijgt dan de kans op aan te geven dat jij niet de berijder was, en aan te geven wie dat wel was. Doe jij dat echter niet, moet jij toch echt die boete aftikken.
Dennism
@PhilipsFan2 mei 2023 19:49
Weer die idiote vergelijking met verkeersovertredingen. Bij verkeersovertredingen staat expliciet in de wet dat de kentekenhouder gestraft wordt, tenzij hij kan aantonen dat er iemand anders reed. Dat weet ook iedereen, dus (als het goed is) let iedereen wel op aan wie die z'n auto uitleent.
Zo idioot is die vergelijking niet, immers zijn beide gevallen gestoeld op dezelfde overweging. Namelijk die dat wanneer iemand zich kan verdedigen met enkel 'ik was het niet', dat dan de benadeelde partij haar recht niet kan halen. In het ene geval is dat expliciet vastgelegd, in het andere geval is dat nu onderdeel van jurisprudentie. In Duitsland was dit volgens mij bijvoorbeeld niet vastgelegd in de wet, en flitsen ze daarom van voren, omdat in Duitsland, in ieder geval tot dit vonnis, 'ik was het niet' wel een geldige verdediging was.
Dat arrest zegt dus eigenlijk dat 'niet onderlegde' consumenten niet schuldig hoeven te zijn. Maar hoe toon je aan of iemand 'onderlegd' is?
Nee, dat zegt het arrest niet voor zover ik kan zien, het is immers geen overweging van de rechter. Die maakt in het arrest voor zover ik zo snel kan zien geen onderscheid tussen onderlegde en niet onderlegde mensen.

Het is de advocaat die het arrest beoordeeld probeert daarmee te duiden dat iedereen, maar juist minder onderlegde mensen daar goed op moeten letten, want ook de minder onderlegde consument zal niet meer wegkomen met 'ik was het niet' als dit vonnis aangehaald wordt, maar zal gemotiveerd moeten betwisten.
TheDudez @i-chat2 mei 2023 14:56
Ik vraag mij ook af hoe bewijs je dat? Kan brein nu Random ip nummers verzamelen en dan gewoon doorsturen naar Ziggo? Iedereen kan wel een lijstje maken met ip nummers.
discy @TheDudez2 mei 2023 21:55
Dat vermoed ik niet, maar dan zou je de stukken moeten bekijken.
The Zep Man
@dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 13:58
Laatst gehoord van mensen die ergens een vakantiehuisje gehuurd hadden, daar een contract moesten tekenen dat ze niks illegaals downloaden of uploaden want anders worden ze aansprakelijk gesteld voor de schade.
Ik zou niets ondertekenen, want ik weet niet wie nog meer gebruik maakt van dat netwerk. Dan gebruik ik wel een eigen 4G/5G-verbinding, of dan maar even geen internet. Ben immers op vakantie. :P

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

Pablo @The Zep Man2 mei 2023 14:04
Nouwja, de wetgeving en handhaving hierop in Duitsland is wat strikter.
Dus vanuit Duits perspectief begrijp ik dat.

Je kan bijvoorbeeld ook ervoor kiezen niet de wetgeving te breken in het buitenland, maar dat is mijn kijk erop.

Alternatief is dan inderdaad je eigen data bundel.
Kevinp @Pablo2 mei 2023 14:13
Dat is niet het punt.

Ik ga naar duitsland op vakantie. IK download niks, maar krijg wel een boete (indirect dus). Hoe weet ik zeker dat niet de eigenaar zelf iets heeft gedownload. Of iemand anders ergens op het complex.

Het is niet mijn verbinding dus het is heel lastig om mij dan te verdedigen.
Tintel
@Kevinp2 mei 2023 14:20
idd en zelfs al was het wel je eigen verbinding. Waarom is de eigenaar van de weg niet automatisch strafbaar omdat iemand de weg heeft gebruikt om te smokkelen? Juist, omdat je niet verantwoordelijk kan worden gehouden van de daden van een ander die welliswaar resources benutten van jouzelf maar die heb je toch niet expliciet met die reden ter beschikking gesteld?

Totaal van den zotte dus - niets meer dan verantwoordelijkheid afschuiven en bewijslast verleggen onder druk van de copyright maffia. En ik ben voor copyright - maar het is inmiddels wel wat doorgeslagen.
The Zep Man
@Tintel2 mei 2023 14:25
idd en zelfs al was het wel je eigen verbinding. Waarom is de eigenaar van de weg niet automatisch strafbaar omdat iemand de weg heeft gebruikt om te smokkelen?
Voor een privéweg heb je ook bepaalde verantwoordelijkheden, zeker als die gebruikt wordt voor illegale activiteiten. Zolang die illegale activiteiten zich beperken tot privégrondgebied zal dat in de praktijk niet voor problemen zorgen. Zodra de activiteiten ook de openbare weg op gaan en het is aanwijsbaar dat het van jouw grondgebied komt, heb je een probleem als je zelf niet kan aantonen dat het niet afkomstig is van jouw grondgebied. Je zal dus bijvoorbeeld aan moeten tonen dat men slechts op doorreis was, en daarvoor zal je monitoring toe moeten passen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

Pablo @The Zep Man2 mei 2023 14:57
Deze ervaringen deel ik allemaal niet.

Wanneer ik daar zit, ben ik prima bereid te tekenen om mij aan de wet te houden, voor die betreffende internet verbinding.
Bewijslast is zeker niet mgedraaid.
Laar zij mij maar aantonen dat ik dat ben geweest... Gaat ze niet lukken want ik was het ook niet.

Wellicht hebben jullie anndere ervaringen, maar ik heb er tot op heden nog geen last van ondervonden.
Tintel
@The Zep Man2 mei 2023 15:09
Als iemand zonder mijn medeweten mijn parkeerplaats (ik heb geen weg... :9 ) gebruikt om drugs oip te verhandelen heb ik daar helemaal niets mee te maken. De politie zou me mogelijk kunnen aanmerken als verdachte maar ik hoef niets te doen om die parkeerplaats te bewaken. En het gebeurde allemaal op mijn grondgebied. Correlatie is niet meteen associatie.
Marcel Br @Tintel2 mei 2023 21:11
Als die iemand zijn drugsafval op jouw gebied stort mag je 2 keer raden wie voor de opruimkosten opdraait.
Leuk dat je er helemaal niets mee te maken hebt.
Tintel
@Marcel Br3 mei 2023 10:14
Dat is weer wat anders. Dan ben je toch niet schuldig / medeplichtig aan een misdrijf?
supersnathan94 @The Zep Man2 mei 2023 16:11
Als iemand met z’n bezopen kop tegen mijn schuur aan staat pissen (less far fetched than you’d think), is dat ook illegaal en op mijn grondgebied, maar dat betekent niet dat ik daar verantwoordelijk voor ben. Ik heb geen enkele verantwoordelijkheid voor iets wat een ander doet zonder mijn goedkeuring of überhaupt medeweten.
F-I-X @Kevinp2 mei 2023 14:58
Net zo goed als het voor de eigenaar in die situatie NIET te bewijzen is dat jij hebt gedownload. Hoe strikter het is in DE er is volgens mij nog een gewone rechtstaat.

Dus de uitbater zal moeten bewijzen dat jij het bent, misschien door een speciale login portal, je mac adres te registreren of je een vast IP adres te geven etc.
The Zep Man
@Pablo2 mei 2023 14:11
Je kan bijvoorbeeld ook ervoor kiezen niet de wetgeving te breken in het buitenland, maar dat is mijn kijk erop.
Het punt is dat als je besluit om zelf niet de wetgeving te breken, dat iemand anders dat wel kan doen op het (draadloze) netwerk waar jij voor getekend hebt. De bewijslast is omgedraaid en je bent de facto schuldig, want jij hebt getekend.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

bzuidgeest
@The Zep Man2 mei 2023 15:43
Dat is natuurlijk niet waar. Je hebt getekend dat jij het niet doet. Als ze een probleem maken moeten ze dan nog steeds aantonen dat jij gelogen hebt. Anders kunnen ze je niets maken.
CAPSLOCK2000
@bzuidgeest2 mei 2023 16:40
Dat is natuurlijk niet waar. Je hebt getekend dat jij het niet doet. Als ze een probleem maken moeten ze dan nog steeds aantonen dat jij gelogen hebt. Anders kunnen ze je niets maken.
Zo'n vakantiehuisje laat je dan ook niet beloven dat je niet zal downloaden, maar je moet beloven dat jij de verantwoordelijkheid accepteert als er een boete komt (los van de vraag of je dat ook echt bent).
bzuidgeest
@CAPSLOCK20003 mei 2023 14:48
Zelfs als ze dat doen, denk ik niet dat zoiets stand houd als je bezwaar maakt (bij een rechter), je hebt geen totale controle over de aansluiting, dat heeft de verhuurder.
Maar goed wel of niet. Als het je zorgen baart kun je ergens anders heen, waar het niet gevraagd word.
dutchnltweaker @The Zep Man2 mei 2023 14:06
Maar lost een vpn dit probleem niet gewoon op?
i-chat @dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 14:16
zolang ze de gegevens van die vpnserver niet in handen krijgen wel ;)
bzuidgeest
@dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 15:44
Ja, waarom denk je dat die zo populair zijn :)
Geim @The Zep Man2 mei 2023 14:36
Vaak onderdeel van het huurcontract, dus dan ook geen verhuur.
Mathijs Kok @The Zep Man2 mei 2023 14:42
Ik zou niets ondertekenen... Ben immers op vakantie
Wel dan ben je niet in dat huisje op vakantie want ze verhuren het gewoon niet aan je zonder dat contract.
Niet zo gek hoor want in Duitsland waren er jaren geleden vakantieparken met zeer snel internet en kwamen mensen van heide en ver met hun computers een twee dagen 'uitrusten'.
Quickdust @dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 13:57
Wij hebben ooit een boete gekregen omdat een leerling van onze middelbare school in een vakantiehuisje in Duitsland via popcorn time een film keek. Dat is ruim vijf jaar geleden geweest.
dutchnltweaker @Quickdust2 mei 2023 14:03
Dat gebeurt dus helaas nog steeds.
Anonymoussaurus @Quickdust2 mei 2023 14:03
Wij ook, maar nooit betaald en nooit meer wat van gehoord.
Zer0 @dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 13:57
Een dwangsom van 50.000 euro aan Ziggo vind je hoog? Ze hebben zich gewoon aan de uitspraak van de rechter te houden, en daar moet toch een dwangsom tegenover staan die ze voelen, en dan vind ik die 50.000 nog meevallen.
Het operationele bedrijfsresultaat (verder: adjusted EBITDA) bleef dit laatste kwartaal ook ruwweg hetzelfde als het kwartaal ervoor en bedraagt 478 miljoen euro.
https://www.vodafoneziggo...-voor-vodafoneziggo-2022/
dutchnltweaker @Zer02 mei 2023 14:03
Ah verkeerd gelezen, dacht dat het voor de down of uploader was. Dat terzijde nog gek dat het zo hoog is. Waar is die 50.000 op gebaseerd?
Azara @dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 14:40
Die is gebaseerd op voldoende pijn doen bij een groot bedrijf dat veel winst maakt. En bij zo'n bedrag gaat de rechter er min of meer vanuit dat Ziggo aktie onderneemt, anders was het 1 of 2 ton geweest.
MrE @dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 14:34
"Dat een stichting als Brein zoveel macht kan uitoefenen" Dat kan jij ook. Als je maar tijd, geld en goede juridische kennis hebt.
Wat Brein doet, alhoewel vreselijk irritant, is gebruik maken van het recht dat wij allemaal hebben.
Kijk naar Urgenda. Die hebben dat recht ook toegepast tegen de instantie die hen dat recht gegeven heeft.
B_FORCE @MrE2 mei 2023 15:45
Het is wel vreemd.

Als ik op de hoek van een drukke straat ga staan en elke weggebruiker (fietser, brommer, auto etc) ga aanspreken op zijn/haar rijgedrag, daar een logboekje van bijhoud met type auto en nummerbord.
Vervolgens volg ik ze naar huis om daar een brief door de bus te gooien met een schikking als ze niet snel zouden ophouden met hun wangedrag in het verkeer.
Dit doe ik dan vervolgens met een grotere groep mensen om zo nog meer schikkingsbrieven te kunnen sturen.

Ik denk dat ik dan heel snel een politieagent voor de deur heb staan om daar HEEL snel mee op te houden.

Dit is vrij letterlijk wat BREIN doet.

Dat er controle plaatsvindt, vind ik helemaal niet erg.
Dat een particuliere organisatie dat doet vind totaal van de zotte, het is hier geen wild westen.
Dit hoort gewoon de "digitale politie" te doen.
Patriot @B_FORCE2 mei 2023 18:55
Dit is vrij letterlijk wat BREIN doet.
Nee, het is totaal iets anders. De politie is belast met het handhaven van, en het openbaar ministerie met het vervolgen van, het strafrecht. Bij het civiel recht (waar auteursrecht onder valt) is dat anders, daar moet je het gewoon 'zelf' doen.

Ik vind Brein ook een hinderlijke partij omdat ze de uitwas zijn van giftige wetgeving maar het is volstrekt de juiste partij om dit soort zaken aan te spannen. Helaas hoort daar ook het sturen van een schikkingsvoorstel bij.
Stoney3K
@Patriot3 mei 2023 10:13
Het staat een partij dan ook vrij om 'nee' te zeggen tegen een schikkingsvoorstel, alleen kunnen ze dan wel een rechtsgang verwachten. Maar ik heb nog heel weinig casussen gezien waarin BREIN het op een zaak heeft laten aankomen, en ook heeft gewonnen. Want de bewijsvoering van BREIN is vaak heel erg dun.

Wanneer dat vaker gebeurt ben ik benieuwd of BREIN geen tik op de vingers gaat krijgen vanwege het aanspannen van kansloze rechtszaken. Dat is immers ook misbruik maken van de rechtsstaat.
Patriot @Stoney3K3 mei 2023 10:20
Maar ik heb nog heel weinig casussen gezien waarin BREIN het op een zaak heeft laten aankomen, en ook heeft gewonnen.
Is dat zo? Volgens mij kiest Brein juist heel zorgvuldig uit wanneer ze naar de rechter stappen om individuen aan te pakken. Ik kan me in ieder geval niet herinneren dat ik ooit heb gelezen dat Brein een zaak tegen een individuele uploader heeft verloren. De enige zaken die ze niet altijd winnen/naar tevredenheid winnen zijn zaken waar algemenere principes gelden, zoals zaken tegen internetproviders (vaak Ziggo :P).
MrE @B_FORCE3 mei 2023 12:06
Het is een interessant vergelijk dat je trekt, maar het gaat niet helemaal op.
Je zou bij jouw voorbeeld dan eerder moeten denken aan dat je in een gated community woont en de bewoners je zouden vragen om namens hen in de gaten te houden wie er daar te hard rijdt en die personen voor de rechter te brengen.
Of denk aan een beveiligingsfirma die bewaking bij een evenement levert. Zij krijgen van de organisator de volmacht om mensen die hun regels schenden van het terrein te verwijderen.

Brein heeft (zover ik weet) de volmacht gekregen van muziek en filmindustrie om namens hen op te treden bij de constatering van inbreuk op de rechten.
Zij sturen dus bij constatering van een overtreding een schikking namens de rechthebbende. Betaal je die niet dan zal Brein namens hun opdrachtgevers naar de rechter stappen om deze af te dwingen.
Als zij in hun zoektocht naar de overtreder tegen een hindernis aanlopen, zoals de onbereidwilligheid van Ziggo om mee te werken, dan kunnen ze ook naar de rechter stappen om dit af te dwingen volgens de wet en regelgeving die daarop van toepassing is. Allemaal uit naam van hun opdrachtgevers.
kaas-schaaf @dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 14:03
Die aansprakelijkheidsstelling is in Duitsland by default naar de klant als je een zakelijke en open verbinding hebt als ik het goed heb, vaak staat dit ook in de disclaimer die je accepteer bij verbinden (zie de disclaimer bij publieke wifi e.d), dit was overigens voor een kortdurend evenement waarvoor ik het deed dus wellicht ligt het anders voor permanente verbindingen. Je moet nog wel actief optreden als iemand iets meld.
Als dat huisje een persoonlijke internetverbinding heeft en hier op meelift dan kan ik me voorstellen dat je hier een los contract voor afsluit.
Niet Henk @dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 14:06
Die 50.000 euro klinkt veel, maar dit valt echt wel mee. Het is simpelweg een stok achter de deur dat Ziggo daadwerkelijk de gegevens moet uitleveren, en ze niet over een maand of twee weer bij de rechter zitten met "Je had gezegd dat Ziggo die NAW-gegevens moest leveren maar hebben ze niet gedaan". En je kan zeggen, doe dan 1000 of 10.000 euro, maar voor een bedrijf als Ziggo is dat nauwelijks voelbaar.

Deze rechtelijke processen zijn zeker niet gratis, en de belastingbetaler betaalt een aanzienlijk deel, dus een stok achter de deur om verdere rechtelijke problemen te voorkomen is een goede zet.
Het is niet een boete die een persoon krijgt, en Ziggo zal hem enkel krijgen als ze een vonnis negeren, wat ze naar alle waarschijnlijkheid niet gaan doen en waar naar mijn mening best hoge boetes op mogen staan.
SomerenV @dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 14:26
Je zou toch denken tegenwoordig, VPN aanzetten en je hebt geen last van Brein. Of denk ik te simpel?
Ja en nee. Met een VPN ben je van het gezeik af en een VPN is best simpel om op te zetten. Ook niet heel duur. Veel mensen vinden digitale zaken echter al snel abracadabra. Die zijn blij dat ze de basics van hun telefoon/tablet/laptop onder de knie hebben en alles wat iets verder gaat is te moeilijk. Of men ziet er de noodzaak (nog) niet van in. Ik download ook wel eens wat, maar gebruik ook geen VPN. Ik weet hoe het werkt en als het moet is dat zo gefixt, maar ik zie de noodzaak nog niet. Althans, niet in Nederland.
whiner @SomerenV2 mei 2023 20:47
Huh ben jij een tweaker?
Je bent eerlijk, hoe kan dat :+
FONfanatic @dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 14:04
Dat heeft het parlement zo beslist. De Stichting Brein treedt op namens alle auteursrechthebbenden, voor wie het individueel te omslachtig is de schending van hun naburige rechten te verhalen. Het parlement stelde vanwege het cultureel belang dat auteurs dienen, dat de Stichting Brein daarom strafrechtelijke (lees: opsporings)bevoegdheden toekomt.
i-chat @FONfanatic2 mei 2023 14:20
brein heeft ABSOLUUT GEEN ENKELE strafrechtelijke bevoegdheden.

sterker nog, iligaal downloaden is voor zover ik weet niet eens strafrechtelijk te vervolgen (not entirely sure),

stichting brein die zogenaamde houdt daar mee op of anders sturen we een schikkingsvoorstel van 1000 per film is allemaal gewoon privaatrechtelijk...

sterker nog ALS brein opsporingsbevoedheid had, dan zou ziggo hoe dan ook NAW-gegevens moeten overhandigen en zaten ze niet ieder keer bij de rechter.
Azara @i-chat2 mei 2023 14:46
Incidenteel downloaden zou wel strafrechterlijk vervolgd kunnen worden, maar er is een aanwijzing vanuit het Openbaar Ministerie geweest aan de Officieren van Justitie/Politie dat dat niet gebeurt. Op grote schaal downloaden kan wel strafrechterlijk vervolgd worden.
Voor de kleinere gevallen is Brein (of de rechthebbende) dus de enige die inderdaad civiele actie onderneemt.
ELD @Azara2 mei 2023 16:06
Incidenteel auteursrechten schenden is over het algemeen altijd een civiele kwestie dus het OM heeft hier niks te zoeken.
Mathijs Kok @i-chat2 mei 2023 14:47
sterker nog, iligaal downloaden is voor zover ik weet niet eens strafrechtelijk te vervolgen (not entirely sure),
Wel het staat in de wet dat het verboden is en er staat hoeveel boete en/of gevang je ervoor krijgen kan. De overheid echter heeft besloten dat het maken van een wet zonder ook maar de geringste opsporing te doen helemaal okay is. Geef de rechtshebbende dan eens ongelijk dat ze zelf die opsporing doen.

De staat wacht tot Brein de wetsovertreding gevonden heeft, bewijzen heeft verzameld en dan kan de rechter een stempeltje plaatsen. Te gek voor woorden. Alsof de Vereniging van Huiseigenaren achter inbrekers moet gaan omdat de staat het gewoon niet wil doen.
JohanNL @Mathijs Kok2 mei 2023 15:20
Nouja we hebben ook tv programma's als undercover in Nederland en dat bestaat ook allemaal uit zaken waarbij de politie op zichzelf het niet voor elkaar lijkt te krijgen of geen prioriteit voor is.

Maar goed, 'illegaal downloaden', waar hebben we het ook over 8)7
Naast dat het in veruit de meeste gevallen ontzettend moeilijk is te bewijzen, is de schade voor de rechthebbenden ook niet goed vast te stellen.
Het is toch meer een beetje een geval van jij betaald ons niet, dus gunnen wij jou een kopie van ons product ook niet.
Volledig terecht wat mij betreft dat de politie zich hier niet mee gaat bezighouden.
Clueless @Mathijs Kok2 mei 2023 16:54
[...]
Wel het staat in de wet dat het verboden is en er staat hoeveel boete en/of gevang je ervoor krijgen kan. De overheid echter heeft besloten dat het maken van een wet zonder ook maar de geringste opsporing te doen helemaal okay is. Geef de rechtshebbende dan eens ongelijk dat ze zelf die opsporing doen.
Uhmm nee? Het inbreuk maken op het auteursrecht is een civielrechtelijke handeling, geen handeling in het kader van het strafrecht. Inbreuk op het auteursrecht staat dan ook niet gelijk aan diefstal omdat er niets wordt weggenomen.

Even een quote van deze site: Cybercrimeadvocaten.nl - Illegaal downloaden
Is illegaal downloaden strafbaar?
Nee.

Illegaal downloaden is niet strafbaar. U kunt dus niet strafrechtelijk vervolgd worden voor het illegaal downloaden van muziek, films of games.

Wel kunt u civielrechtelijk worden aangesproken vanwege de schade die de auteur lijdt vanwege uw download. Illegaal films, muziek of computerspellen downloaden is namelijk een schending van het auteursrecht en dit kan binnen het civiele recht gehandhaafd worden. Dat betekent dat de eigenaar van auteursrechtelijk beschermd materiaal een schadevergoeding kan eisen van degene die zijn of haar product illegaal heeft gedownload. Dit gaat dus via het civiele recht en heeft niets met het strafrecht te maken.

Een handeling is namelijk pas strafbaar als er een verbod in het een wettelijke strafbepaling als zodanig strafbaar is gesteld. Illegaal muziek of films downloaden valt niet onder diefstal (de media wordt immers niet weggenomen, maar enkel gekopieerd). Het wetboek van strafrecht bevat verder geen artikelen die het illegaal films of muziek downloaden strafbaar stelt.
Neoldian @FONfanatic2 mei 2023 14:37
Heb je daar een bron voor?

Ik weet dat Brein een stichting is die de belangen van auteursrecht houders behartigt, maar dat is een hele stap verwijderd van het hebben van opsporingsbevoegdheid. Dat zij openbare informatie gebruiken om mogelijk misbruik te detecteren en daar vervolgens via juridische weg stappen in ondernemen is niet hetzelfde als het hebben van opsporingsbevoegdheden. Bij mijn weten is dat vooralsnog alleen voorbehouden aan Politie, FIOD, AIVD e.d.
Clueless @Neoldian2 mei 2023 17:32
BREIN is in dit geval een gewone civiele organisatie zonder opsporingsbevoegdheid en is zelfs niet door de overheid aangewezen in tegenstelling tot wat @FONfanatic beweerd. Overigens is Buma Stemra in het verleden wel een buitengewoon opsporingsambtenaar geweest maar heeft in 2003 die bevoegdheid weer in moeten leveren aan het FIOD. Buma Stemra & Stichting Reprorecht zijn WEL door de overheid aangewezen belangenbehartigers onder artikel 30a van de Auteurswet 1912.
Neoldian @Clueless3 mei 2023 12:48
Dat dacht ik al. dank voor de aanvulling. Dat van Buma Stemra & stichting reprorecht wist ik dan weer niet, dus weer wat geleerd :-)
Groningerkoek @dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 14:53
- Brein heeft net zoveel macht als dat jij dat hebt.
- Ook in Duitsland gaat het om schikkingen en niet om boetes.
Georgek @dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 15:00
In Duitsland zit het auteursrecht iets anders in elkaar dan in Nederland, daar treed Gema op als een combi van BumaStemraLira en Brein.
bzuidgeest
@dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 15:35
Ik vind brein als niet overheidsorganisatie ook niet de club om politie te spelen. Maar de rechter maakt duidelijk dat ze het nu mogen voor 1 geval. Voor het volgende geval moeten ze opnieuw naar de rechter. Dat is dus eigenlijk nauwelijks een win voor ze. Als ze iedere keer naar de rechter moeten gaat het ze meer kosten dan het oplevert.
rvrbtcpt 2 mei 2023 13:55
Blijft griezelig dat een stichting die geen enkele rechtsbevoegdheid heeft dit soort dingen maar kan blijven doen. Blijkbaar is de bak met geld die hierin gestoken kan worden vanuit deze branche onuitputtelijk. Weegt dat wel op tegen het zogenaamde theoretische verlies dat ze draaien?
i-chat @rvrbtcpt2 mei 2023 14:07
news flash; jij en ik kunnen dat ook gewoon hoor,

stel: jij ergert je kapot aan het aantal voorbij scheurende automobilisten in de straat,

je praat met 2 gelijkgestemde buren en jullie richten samen een stichting op;
een week later is het zo ver: stichting rij eens niet zo hard in de willemstraat is een feit.

vervolgens gaat er elke dag iemand met een snelheidsmeter in zijn voortuin zitten, kentekens opschrijven van auto's die te hard rijden, vervolgens wil je de de RDW namens jou een brief naar deze hardrijders stuurt met... DOE EENS NORMAAL mijn kinderen lopen daar rond... natuurlijk zegt de RDW dat niet te willen doen en voilla je kunt op precies dezelfde manier in de rechtszaal komen te staan!
Tintel
@i-chat2 mei 2023 14:30
ja, klinkt plausibel. Maar...

Wie zegt dat die snelheidsmeeting eerlijk is gedaan? De politie gebruikt geijkte apparatuur. En lang niet elk kenteken is direct te traceren naar de chauffeur = de dader.

En als sinds wanneer zijn die mensen aangesteld als politie? Stellen dat het gevaarlijk is kun je best doen maar dien je toch wel te bewijzen. De politie hoeft alleen te controleren of de regels worden opgevolgd. Die hoeft niets te bewijzen omtrent mogelijk gevaar. Daarom hebben we politie en is het een toegewezen functie.

Eigenlijk wat hier met het IP-adres ook aan de hand is. Dat is waarom het nogal krom is. Het gebruikte IP-adres is niet uniek en alleen gekoppeld aan de werkelijke dader.
Dennism
@Tintel2 mei 2023 14:39
Het hoeft ook niet gelijk gesteld te zijn aan politie. We hebben het hier immers niet over strafrecht.

Brein mag net zo veel als jij en ik, dit zijn dan ook gewoon civielrechtelijke procedures. Brein kan simpelweg een rechtszaak aanspannen tegen iemand waarvan zij vermoeden dat deze inbeuk maakt op rechten van partijen die zij vertegenwoordigen. Net zoals dat jij een rechtszaak kan aanspannen omdat de bladeren van de boom van de buren in jouw tuin vallen. Of je die rechtszaak dan al dan niet wint is een andere zaak.
Tintel
@Dennism2 mei 2023 15:20
Of je die rechtszaak dan al dan niet wint is een andere zaak.
Juist en op de een of andere manier boekt Brien dus zelfs in dit soort situaties nog steeds winst (niet altijd).

Want een rechter zal je niet zomaar zal veroordelen als jouw boom bladeren in een andere tuin laat vallen. En Brein mag dus nu wel brieven en dwangsom(!) sturen naar de vermeende aanbieder van e-books...op basis van een IP-adres....
Dus die boom is een mooi analogie. Is het mijn boom en ben ik dan verantwoordelijk voor de daden van die boom? Alsof die boom actief bladeren in een tuin gooit.

En dan hoort het niet zo te zijn dat je dan als IP-adres bezitter (? ben je dat dan ook wel?) moet gaan bewijzen dat je de boeken niet aanbiedt. Het zou Brein moeten zijn die bewijst dat persoon X die boeken aanbiedt.
Dennism
@Tintel2 mei 2023 15:58
Bewijzen is in civielrecht een groot woord, bij strafrecht is het 'onschuldig tot het tegendeel bewezen is'.

Bij civiel recht gaat het niet zover, het gaat er over het algemeen om wie zijn zaak het best aannemelijk kan maken.
Het zou Brein moeten zijn die bewijst dat persoon X die boeken aanbiedt.
Dat is uiteraard iets waar de rechter naar gekeken heeft en een oordeel over gevormd heeft, wat ook terugkomt in het vonnis:
Het hof is van oordeel dat Brein aannemelijk heeft gemaakt dat de Ziggo-klant door de toegang tot de Calibre-bibliotheek mogelijk te maken inbreuk maakt op de auteursrechten van rechthebbenden die door Brein worden vertegenwoordigd. Daarbij spelen de volgende omstandigheden een rol. Het gaat om een uitgebreide bibliotheek waar (zeer) regelmatig boeken aan worden toegevoegd. Op 13 februari 2023 bevonden zich 321 e-books in deze bibliotheek. Uit de schermafdrukken die Brein van deze bibliotheek heeft overgelegd volgt dat daarin dezelfde e-books met verschillende kaften voorkomen, waaronder kaften die niet gelijk zijn aan de legale versie van deze e-books. Daarnaast blijkt dat de e-books via verschillende gebruikersaccounts zijn aangekocht. De Calibre-bibliotheek is zo ingesteld dat deze via internet toegankelijk is zonder dat deze is beveiligd met een wachtwoord. In de Calibre-gebruikershandleiding en diverse online te vinden stappenplannen over het ‘open zetten’ van de Calibre bibliotheek wordt juist de instructie gegeven om de toegang te beveiligen met een wachtwoord om te voorkomen dat ook anderen toegang tot de bibliotheek kunnen krijgen. Ook zijn de instellingen van de modem van de Ziggo-klant aangepast, zodat de Calibre-bibliotheek, die zich bevindt op het lokale netwerk van de Ziggo-klant, ook vanaf het internet toegankelijk is. Daarvoor is het noodzakelijk om een poort op de modem open te zetten, omdat deze poorten standaard gesloten zijn. Daarbij is in dit geval niet de standaard instelling van Calibre (poort 8080) gebruikt om toegang tot de bibliotheek te verschaffen, maar is een afwijkende poort (8888) ingesteld.
Het vonnis: https://uitspraken.rechts...d=ECLI:NL:GHARL:2023:3598
En Brein mag dus nu wel brieven en dwangsom(!) sturen naar de vermeende aanbieder van e-books...op basis van een IP-adres....
Dit lijkt niet correct te zijn.

Brein mag immers (nog) geen brieven versturen naar de vermeend inbreukmaker, dit moet Ziggo doen.
Pas als na die brief geen actie komt moet Ziggo de NAW gegevens afstaan aan Brein zodat Brein een dwangsom kan eisen. Voldoet de vermeend inbreukmaker echter aan het verzoek zal Ziggo de gegevens niet hoeven overleggen. Als Ziggo hier niet aan wil voldoen mag Brein een dwangsom van Ziggo eisen.
Patriot @Dennism2 mei 2023 19:03
Pas als na die brief geen actie komt moet Ziggo de NAW gegevens afstaan aan Brein zodat Brein een dwangsom kan eisen.
Overigens ook niet direct een dwangsom. Ze kunnen een schadevergoeding eisen en een schikkingsvoorstel doen. Een dwangsom opleggen kunnen ze sowieso in feite niet, ze kunnen hooguit (als Ziggo zich niet aan de uitspraak houdt) teruggaan naar de rechter en die vragen om Ziggo de dwangsom op te leggen.
Patriot @Tintel2 mei 2023 19:06
En Brein mag dus nu wel brieven en dwangsom(!) sturen naar de vermeende aanbieder van e-books...op basis van een IP-adres....
Nee, Brein heeft de rechter gevraagd om Ziggo te verplichten een brief door te sturen en die verplichting is door de rechter opgelegd. De rechter heeft daarbij aangegeven dat Ziggo een dwangsom opgelegd gekregen kan worden van maximaal 50.000 euro als Ziggo zich niet aan de uitspraak houdt.

Dat wil dus zeggen dat Brein, op basis van deze uitspraak, niet zomaar zelf een brief kan sturen naar de Ziggo-klant in kwestie. Ook moeten ze voor het opeisen van de dwangsom terug naar de rechter, maar dan moeten ze wel bewijzen dat Ziggo zich niet aan de uitspraak heeft gehouden.
i-chat @Tintel2 mei 2023 14:53
het gaat in mijn voorbeeld om het registeren van gereden snelheid en het bijpassende nummerbord..

stap 1: ik ga naar de organisatie die nummerborden aan namen koppelt en zeg
>> ik wil weten van wie deze auto is... want op 1 mei 2023 reed hij met 60 door mijn straat waar je 30 mag.. aangzien mijn kinderen daar buiten spelen wil ik hem daar op aanspreken.
<< sorry u krijgt die gegevens niet...

stap 2:
>> rechter wilt u alstbieft tegen deze organisatie zeggen dat ik die gegevens nodig hebt...

de rechter zal nu natuurlijk willen weten waarom ik die gegevens wil hebben,
hoe ik wel zo zeker weet dat zij zo hard reden en hoe ik dat denk te kunnen bewijzen.
ook wil de rechter weten welk belang ik heb, heb ik bijvoorbeeld schade geleden, warom laat ik het oplossen van die probleem niet gewoon bij de gemeente of de politie.

pas als ik op al die vragen een voldoende goed antwoord kan geven gaat die rechter mij in het gelijk stellen immers... om mij gelijk te geven moet de rechter de privacy rechten van andere mensen gaan schenden, dat doen ze echt niet zomaar.
MrR0b3rt @i-chat2 mei 2023 15:22
Maar als ik het goed lees, krijgt Brein de gegevens niet van Ziggo maar moet Ziggo de brief doorsturen namens Brein? Wat ik dan nog niet helder heb is wat Brein gaat aan vervolgstappen gaat ondernemen, ze weten immers nog steeds niet wie de persoon is die dit doet.

Ze hebben welliswaar een IP-adres maar het kan immers zo zijn iemand (al dan niet met toestemming) mis-/gebruik maakt van de internetverbinding van deze persoon. Of geldt hiervoor dan de abonnementhouder verantwoordelijk is voor hetgeen er vanaf dat IP-adres gebeurt (of in jouw voorbeeld: is de eigenaar van de auto verantwoordelijk voor het rijgedrag van iemand die in de auto rijd?)
Dennism
@MrR0b3rt2 mei 2023 16:09
Of geldt hiervoor dan de abonnementhouder verantwoordelijk is voor hetgeen er vanaf dat IP-adres gebeurt (of in jouw voorbeeld: is de eigenaar van de auto verantwoordelijk voor het rijgedrag van iemand die in de auto rijd?
Er ligt inderdaad een uitspraak op Europees niveau die zoiets stelt:

https://curia.europa.eu/j...c=first&part=1&cid=660758

Duiding van dat vonnis door een Nederlandse advocaat:

https://www.dirkzwager.nl...voor-auteursrechtinbreuk/

met als eind conclusie:
Dit arrest van het Hof van Justitie is eens te meer de bevestiging dat de houder van een internetaansluiting goed moet nagaan wat anderen op zijn netwerk uitspoken. Hoe (niet onderlegde) consumenten die controle kunnen uitoefenen is een heel ander, praktisch vraagstuk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dennism op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

wiemelen @i-chat2 mei 2023 14:34
Mooi verwoord, maar je mist 1 ding in je laatste alinea.
Brein wil je gegevens met als doel de content offline te halen én een voorstel tot "minnelijke schikking" anders trekken ze naar de rechtbank.
Als jij dat met jouw "straat stichting" doet, zou je wel eens aangeklaagd kunnen worden voor afdreiging/chantage.
Brein heeft hiervoor toestemming gekregen van het parlement. Dus een soort van "legale afdreiging".
i-chat @wiemelen2 mei 2023 15:07
ja en nee.. als ik als stichtig of zelfs als prive persoon een brief wil sturen met..

beste meneer jansen, het is mij opgevallen dat ik erg vaak (zo'n 3x per week) met +/- 30 km per uur harder door mijn straat scheurt dan maximaal is toegestaan.

ik wil u grag wijzen op het feit dat u vlak langs het speeltuintje raast waar mijn kinderen regelmatig aan het ballen zijn of tikkertje spelen. met dit in het achterhoofd wijs ik u erop dat u daarmee het leven van mijn kinderen in ernstig gevaar brengt...

ik wil daarom laten weten dat ik, de volgende keer dat ik u hierop betrap, zowel aangifte zal doen en dat ik hiernaast met alle mogelijke rechtsmiddelen zal pogen u te laten stoppen met dit gevaarlijke gedrag. u riskeert hiermee mogelijk een straatverbod, een dwangsom of een schade vergoeding.

in 2e aanleg zou ik je dan prima een brief kunnen sturen met het volgende..

beste ...

vorrige keer heeft u van mij een brief gehad over uw zeer gevaarlijke rijgedrag in onze straat, u heeft daarnaar niet geluisterd, na overleg met mijn advocaat ben ik tot het volgende gekomen... ik kan u voor de rechter slepen en een schade vergoeding eisen... dit kan het volgende beteken .... schade vergoeding, gerechtskosten, overige kosten... als alternatief stel ik voor dit buiten de rechter om af te handelen waarbij u de bewoners van deze straat x betaald en u tevens een contract tekent het nooit meer te zullen doen.

namens alle straatbewoners...

een geliktje jaapie zal inderdaad direct beginnen te roepen dat dit afdrijgen is of chantage.. maar zodra dit voor de rechter komt hang alles af van context... grote kans dat als hardrijder gewoon aan het kortste eind trekt. het zou immers gek zijn als ik niet eens voor de veiligheid van onze straatkinderen zou mogen opkomen.
HermanX @i-chat2 mei 2023 15:21
Ja je hebt waarschijnlijk volledig gelijk.
Echter heb ik geen grote bedrijven achter mij die de kosten voor rekening nemen. Dus mijn verzoek aan het RDW gaat op de lijst met zout eens op. Dat is dan ook meteen het einde.

Dus in dit geval moet ik het waarschijnlijk anders doen. Die stichting opzetten dan een bedrijf vinden die financieel gewin heeft bij mijn actie en daardoor bakken met geld overmaakt. Dan kan ik de RDW dagen.

Voor mij leuk en handig, want geld. Voor het bedrijf achter mij geweldig want ze blijven anoniem.
B_FORCE @i-chat2 mei 2023 15:49
Grappig, ik schrijf zelf net dit voorbeeld op.

Ik weet zeker dat je op die manier heel snel de politie voor deur hebt staan om op te houden met deze stichting. Goede bedoelingen, maar niet de bedoeling om het zelf op te gaan lossen.
Summzashi @rvrbtcpt2 mei 2023 14:00
In hun eigen fantasiewereld zijn ze in de veronderstelling dat er ontelbaar veel geld van hun wordt "gestolen".

In de echte wereld: Nee.
Zer0 @rvrbtcpt2 mei 2023 14:04
Blijft griezelig dat een stichting die geen enkele rechtsbevoegdheid heeft
Brein heeft net zo veel rechtsbevoegdheid als jij en ik.
FONfanatic @rvrbtcpt2 mei 2023 14:06
Die rechtsbevoegdheid heeft Brein wel, maar net als andere opsporingsdiensten mag het geen eigen rechter spelen.
ShadLink @FONfanatic2 mei 2023 14:29
Euhm nee. Die hebben ze niet. Brein is gewoon een stichting.
i-chat @FONfanatic2 mei 2023 14:38
brein is geen opsporingsdienst.. het is een non-profit organisatie met een maatschappelijk doel ... namelijk zorgen dat rechthebbenden hun eerlijke portie geld krijgen.. ze kunnen daarvoor binnen de wet, onderzoekjes doen (die jij en ik ook mogen doen) en als ze wat vinden dan mogen ze met die informatie bij de rechter gaan klagen, als ze genoeg bewijs hebben en als er geen andere (zwaardere) belangen worden geschonden dan krijgen ze hun zin.... anders niet!

offtopic:
dat ik tim kuik ook eeen kl*zak vind doet daar verder weinig aan af, de wet geldt voor iedereen ~ dus ook brein mag zijn recht proberen te halen!

[Reactie gewijzigd door i-chat op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

batjes @rvrbtcpt2 mei 2023 14:47
Geld regeert.

Het is bizar hoe veel Brein voor elkaar krijgt, terwijl ze dezelfde mandaat hebben als elk ander rechtspersoon.
xzaz 2 mei 2023 13:48
Ook hier gaat de rechtbank in mee. De stichting heeft hier onder de AVG een grondslag voor en het belang van Brein weegt volgens de rechtbank zwaarder dan de privacyinbreuk van de klant.
Dit is de korte samenvatting toch?
Niet Henk @xzaz2 mei 2023 13:58
Het meest relevante stukje is denk ik de laatste alinea. Namelijk, dat Brein telkens als ze NAW-gegevens willen opnieuw naar de rechter moeten die opnieuw een weging van bewijs en belangen gaat maken, en dat ze geen blanco "als we misbruik constateren mogen we ISPs brieven laten sturen en daarna NAW-gegevens" krijgen.

Heel goed nieuws naar mijn mening, de rechter moet de enige zijn die een afweging mag maken tussen mijn rechten als persoon en de rechten van een bedrijf, het bedrijf moet dat zeker niet zelf mogen doen. En dit moet per geval gebeuren.
Kevinp @Niet Henk2 mei 2023 14:10
Wel een probleem. Althans voor Brein en ziggo.

Ziggo moet een brief sturen aan laten we zeggen Jantje. Maar Brein kan nooit bewijzen dat dat wel of niet is gebeurd.

Overigens kan ziggo hier onderuit komen als ze hun voorwaarde aanpassen als ik het goed lees.
wiemelen @Kevinp2 mei 2023 14:20
Als ik het artikel goed interpreteer heeft "Jantje" 5 dagen de tijd na ontvangst van de brief om de content offline te halen. Indien "Jantje" dat niet doet moet Ziggo de adresgevens doorgeven aan Brein.
Dus als dit via een aangetekende zending gebeurt, zal "Jantje" vast wel actie ondernemen :)
Ereaser @wiemelen2 mei 2023 14:25
Dus Ziggo stuurt de brief door. Jantje zegt "Bedankt Ziggo, hebben jullie voor mij ook een nieuw IP adres?" en klaar totdat de volgende brief binnen komt? :p
Polderviking @Ereaser2 mei 2023 14:34
Ziggo zal vast wel ergens bijhouden wie welk IP adres heeft gehad en wanneer.
Ze zullen buiten het doorsturen van de pamfletten van BREIN ook wel reguliere abuse/criminele zaken moeten afwikkelen waar ze dat voor nodig hebben.
Ereaser @Polderviking2 mei 2023 14:38
Ja vast, maar mijn punt is dat Brein dat niet weet ;)
Dus zolang Ziggo het prima vind wat je doet kan je in principe door blijven gaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ereaser op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

FreshMaker @Ereaser2 mei 2023 21:15
Dus Ziggo stuurt de brief door. Jantje zegt "Bedankt Ziggo, hebben jullie voor mij ook een nieuw IP adres?" en klaar totdat de volgende brief binnen komt? :p
Datum/tijd en IPadres zijn sowieso geregistreerd bij de overheid.
Bevoegde opsporingsdiensten kunnen deze indien nodig opvragen.
https://www.rijksoverheid...-gebruiken-voor-opsporing

Dus het krijgen van een nieuw IP-adres heeft weinig effect, aangezien zo'n vordering ( door brein ) gaat over een bepaalde tijd/datum, en niet in het algemeen 'het ip adres' nu.
CivLord @FreshMaker3 mei 2023 13:37
Er is door de provider inderdaad altijd terug te halen wie op een bepaald moment een bepaald IP-adres had. Maar Brein kan niet zien of het nieuwe IP-adres bij de oude overtreder hoort. Ze kunnen dus niet zien of de aangeschreven overtreden daadwerkelijk is gestopt en dat een nieuwe overtreder het stokje heeft overgenomen (en de hele procedure dus opnieuw begonnen moet worden), of dat de oude ovetreder op een nieuw IP-adres is doorgegaan (waardoor Brein als vervolgactie meteen de NAW-gegevens op kan vragen).
DocMac @Ereaser3 mei 2023 20:42
Ziggo gaat echt het IP adres van de klant niet wijzigen.
Ereaser @DocMac4 mei 2023 11:13
Dat doen ze anders regelmatig, maar het was maar een hypothetisch scenario dat grappig bedoelt was ;)
DocMac @Ereaser4 mei 2023 13:02
Oh sorry LOL. Mensen vragen het wel serieus... weet ik toevallig. Maar voor een consumentenlijn doen providers het gewoon niet op verzoek.
Tintel
@Kevinp2 mei 2023 14:23
Dus vooral voor Brein dus. Maar misschien dat ergens wordt beschreven (dat bijv. Brein de brief aanlevert en dat Ziggo het adres er dan op zet en via aangetekend schrijven met ontvangstbevestiging versturen).

Anders wel goede grap. Ziggo stuurt brief met: "Beste boekenboy, Hallo!" :9
gaskabouter @Kevinp2 mei 2023 14:31
Het cruciale in de uitspraak is inderdaad dat Ziggo zelf aangeeft schending van auteursrecht als mogelijke rechtvaardiging te zien.

Je kunt je afvragen waarom dit überhaupt in de voorwaarden staat. Willen ze er zelf iets mee kunnen als het alleen hun aangaat of is het een achterdeur om de schijn op te houden voor privacy te zijn maar ondertussen compliant te zijn aan instanties "als de rechter er maar over gaat".

Het bijzondere is natuurlijk dat de opsporingsbevoegdheden op zich allemaal wettelijk beschikbaar zijn en je zulke voorwaarden helemaal niet hoeft vast te leggen maar brein niet over deze bevoegdheden beschikt en dus min of meer, bewust(?), tandeloos is gemaakt.

Los wat ik van brein en haar strijd vind vindt blijft het juridisch interessant.
Heroic_Nonsense @gaskabouter2 mei 2023 14:53
Nou, niet zozeer bewust (of onbewust) tandeloos gemaakt, maar in feite geen opsporingsinstantie.

BREIN is een commercieel bedrijf dat zijn werk doet namens de rechthebbenden. Die rechthebbenden hadden dat echter ook aan de eenmanszaak van je buurjongetje kunnen uitbesteden, die dan ongeveer dezelfde rechtspositie als BREIN zou krijgen. Met andere woorden: BREIN heeft niet meer rechten dan een ander commercieel bedrijf en krijgt dus geen opsporingsbevoegdheden.

Auteursrechtenschending is in beginsel een civielrechtelijke zaak, maar kan ook strafrechtelijk worden uitgevochten (bijvoorbeeld de zaak tussen het CBR en een rijschoolhouder die CBR-beeldmateriaal zonder toestemming gebruikte in zijn theorielessen: ECLI:NL:GHAMS:2021:2934 of de zaak tegen de illegale DVD's van MasterBox ECLI:NL:GHSHE:2021:3547).

Dus als men het echt meent, kan men aangifte doen wegens auteursrechtenschending en wordt er wel een opsporingsinstantie op gezet (als de zaak niet wordt geseponeerd natuurlijk; zie hier waarom BREIN het liever civielrechtelijk doet).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Heroic_Nonsense op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

Kvik @Niet Henk2 mei 2023 14:57
Elk geval moet apart worden beoordeeld. Een verzoek van Brein aan Ziggo (of andere ISP) om een sommatie door te sturen en bij doorgang van de inbreuk NAW aan Brein te geven zal moeten voldoen aan de Lycos/Pessers criteria van de Hoge Raad. De inbreuk moet aannemelijk zijn, Brein moet een reëel belang hebben, er moet geen minder ingrijpende manier zijn om het doel te bereiken en het belang van Brein moet zwaarder wegen dan dat van Ziggo of diens abonnee. Dan behoort Ziggo vrijwillig mee te werken, als ze dat niet doen dan pleegt Ziggo een onrechtmatige daad. Als Brein dan een rechtszaak begint draait Ziggo op voor de kosten.
watercoolertje @xzaz2 mei 2023 13:56
Gezien brein het breder wil trekken dan enkel deze klant (van ziggo) zou ik daar nog aan toe voegen:
betekent dit niet dat Ziggo automatisch alle Brein-brieven moet doorsturen
IamGrimm @xzaz2 mei 2023 16:48
Ja.

Privacy zou hoger in het vaandel moeten staan maar hey, Brein geeft niet om randzaken zoals het recht op privacy. En de rechtbank zo te zien ook niet.

Bizar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door IamGrimm op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

[Roland] @IamGrimm3 mei 2023 08:11
Niet bizar in dit geval.

Waarom zou de privacy van 1 persoon belangrijker zijn dan dat van vele schrijvers die hard gewerkt aan hun boek dat deze persoon gratis weg geeft.

Recht op privacy mag geen tool worden om anderen bewust te benadelen.

Gelukkig dus dat dit per geval bekeken moet worden en dat deze uitspraak geen precedent schept.
Tristan 2 mei 2023 13:48
Zou die klant ondertussen wel al weten dat dit alles over hem gaat?
Transferno @Tristan2 mei 2023 13:50
Je kunt makkelijk een pakket met 100'n ebooks downloaden via bv torrent en hem daar laten staan zonder daar verder aan te denken. Zou dus best kunnen dat iemand straks even moet zoeken waar/hoe die gedeeld worden.
Patriot @Transferno3 mei 2023 10:24
Dat is overigens niet wat hier is gebeurd. Hier is een Calibre-bibliotheek heel bewust toegankelijk gemaakt voor verbindingen vanaf het internet. Dit is niet een gevalletje "ik heb het vooral voor eigen gebruik gedownload en per ongeluk geüpload", hier is echt sprake van het doelbewust openstellen aan een groter publiek.
mphilipp @Tristan2 mei 2023 13:52
Ja, dat wilde ik ook al opmerken. Als ik die persoon was en zo stom was om spul te delen zonder VPN, had ik dat inmiddels al wel gedaan.
Danny @mphilipp2 mei 2023 14:09
Een vpn is ook niet zaligmakend hoor. Het maakt het lastiger je te achterhalen, maar echt niet onmogelijk.
Geim @Danny2 mei 2023 14:21
SKG** sluitwerk is ook open te breken, alleen gaat een inbreker dan liever naar de buren als die eenvoudiger sluitwerk hebben. Brein is net zo, waarom proberen een IP adres te achterhalen dat verstopt zit achter een buitenlandse VPN, terwijl er genoeg Nederlanders zijn die zonder VPN via een torrent down/uploaden?
mphilipp @Danny2 mei 2023 15:21
Tuurlijk niet, maar brein doet een scan op ip adressen en ziet bv een Zwitsers IP adres en vervolgens gaan ze niet helemaal uitzoeken of dat echt een Zwitser is natuurlijk.

Als je een terrorist bent en de NSA zit achter je aan, zou ik idd iets beters kiezen, maar voor dit is het voldoende.
Danny @mphilipp2 mei 2023 15:45
de meeste ip-ranges van vpn's zijn wel bekend hoor. Ik heb via vyprvpn een jaar of wat geleden al eens een mail gekregen omdat ik een film had gedownload via torrents. Datum erbij, bestandsnaam erbij, ip-adres vyprvpn erbij, eigen ip-adres erbij. Het is dus niet zo dat het echt niet te achterhalen is en ze dat ook nooit doen. Dat ging overigens buiten brein om, dat wel.

Heb ook meteen vyprvpn opgezegd, want blijkbaar loggen die dus gewoon.

edit:
gevonden. 2015 was dat. Interstellar.
This is a Notice of Copyright Infringement.

The Copyright Agent for a copyright holder has notified Giganews that you, or someone using your account, have allegedly infringed their copyright. Please stop immediately.

Transferring copyrighted material using Giganews's service without permission of the copyright holder subjects your account to immediate cancellation or suspension of service.

When signing up for the Giganews service you agreed to our Terms of Service. Please review the Giganews Terms of service at the following URL:

http://www.giganews.com/aup.html

Your access to the service has been placed under a temporary suspension. To unsuspend your account, visit the following URL to acknowledge the Giganews Terms of Service and affirm that you will not illegally transfer any further copyrighted material:

https://www.giganews.com/...a_affirmation_extras.html

Your service will remain under temporary suspension until affirm that you will not illegally transfer any further copyrighted material. Should you fail to make this affirmation within three days from the date of this e-mail, Giganews reserves the right to cancel your account without further notice.


--_1444233029_11853_


Greetings,

As the contact(s) on the Giganews account, we are forwarding this DMCA notice. We also informed the notifying agent that the DMCA notice has been forwarded to you. Please process this notice per your policies.

We have extracted the following pieces of information for your use in processing this notice:

* Original Sender: IP-Echelon Compliance <notices.p2p@ip-echelon.com>
* Customer Information: 1334357
* Customer Original IP: *HIER STOND MIJN IP ADRES*
* VPN IP: 128.90.15.37
* Alleged Infringement Time: 2015-10-06 16:00:58 -0500

Thanks,
Goldenfrog DMCA Team
--_1444233029_11853_


from: IP-Echelon Compliance <notices.p2p@ip-echelon.com>
to: Unusinc Shamos <shamos@unusinc.com>
subject: Notice of Claimed Infringement - Case ID 280816253
content-transfer-encoding: plain

--_002_f089a45c387f44bcb97b2623a8d3786aCAS3addatafoundrycom_
content-transfer-encoding: plain

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

Notice ID: 280816253
Notice Date: 2015-10-06T22:07:35Z

Unus

Dear Sir or Madam:

We are contacting you on behalf of Paramount Pictures Corporation (Paramount). Under penalty of perjury, I assert that IP-Echelon Pty. Ltd., (IP-Echelon) is authorized to act on behalf of the owner of the exclusive copyrights that are alleged to be infringed herein.

IP-Echelon has become aware that the below IP addresses have been using your service for distributing video files, which contain infringing video content that is exclusively owned by Paramount.

IP-Echelon has a good faith belief that the Paramount video content that is described in the below report has not been authorized for sharing or distribution by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law. I also assert that the information contained in this notice is accurate to the best of our knowledge.

We are requesting your immediate assistance in removing and disabling access to the infringing material from your network. We also ask that you ensure the user and/or IP address owner refrains from future use and sharing of Paramount materials and property.

In complying with this notice, Unus should not destroy any evidence, which may be relevant in a lawsuit, relating to the infringement alleged, including all associated electronic documents and data relating to the presence of infringing items on your network, which shall be preserved while disabling public access, irrespective of any document retention or corporate policy to the contrary.

Please note that this letter is not intended as a full statement of the facts; and does not constitute a waiver of any rights to recover damages, incurred by virtue of any unauthorized or infringing activities, occurring on your network. All such rights, as well as claims for other relief, are expressly reserved.

Should you need to contact me, I may be reached at the following address:

Adrian Leatherland
On behalf of IP-Echelon as an agent for Paramount
Address: 6715 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, 90028, United States
Email: copyright@ip-echelon.com


Evidentiary Information:
Protocol: BITTORRENT
Infringed Work: Interstellar
Infringing FileName: Interstellar (2014) (2014) [1080p]
Infringing FileSize: 2319
Infringer's IP Address: 128.90.15.37
Infringer's Port: 49893
Initial Infringement Timestamp: 2015-10-06T21:00:58Z

This email (including any attachments) is for its intended-recipient's use only. This email may contain information that is confidential or privileged. If you received this email in error, please immediately advise the sender by replying to this email and then delete this message from your system.


<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<Infringement xsi:schemaLocation="http://www.acns.net/ACNS http://www.acns.net/v1.2/ACNS2v1_2.xsd" xmlns="http://www.acns.net/ACNS" xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance">
<Case>
<ID>280816253</ID>
<Status>Open</Status>
<Severity>Normal</Severity>
</Case>
<Complainant>
<Entity>Paramount Pictures Corporation</Entity>
<Contact>IP-Echelon - Compliance</Contact>
<Address>6715 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles CA 90028
United States of America</Address>
<Phone>+1 (310) 606 2747</Phone>
<Email>copyright@ip-echelon.com</Email>
</Complainant>
<Service_Provider>
<Entity>Unus</Entity>
<Contact/>
<Address/>
<Phone/>
<Email>shamos@unusinc.com</Email>
</Service_Provider>
<Source>
<TimeStamp>2015-10-06T21:00:58Z</TimeStamp>
<IP_Address>128.90.15.37</IP_Address>
<Port>49893</Port>
<Type>BitTorrent</Type>
<SubType BaseType="P2P" Protocol="BITTORRENT"/>
<UserName/>
<Number_Files>1</Number_Files>
</Source>
<Content>
<Item>
<TimeStamp>2015-10-06T21:00:58Z</TimeStamp>
<Title>Interstellar</Title>
<FileName>Interstellar (2014) (2014) [1080p]</FileName>
<FileSize>2431905867</FileSize>
<Hash Type="SHA1">89599bf4dc369a3a8eca26411c5ccf922d78b486</Hash>
</Item>
</Content>
<Notes/>
<Verification/>
</Infringement>

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG

iQEcBAEBAgAGBQJWFEYnAAoJEN5LM3Etqs/W3RcIAK1QaPIvckQDLIs/5RISoXsI
D6bCMC/yMqd3vqDuV+Ecz9GHq3bCPTUDIUZovw9kkY9e5nYdccpf8WApCzRBfY//
z0GLXQCbToC+oqZx1KhBsmlhqGhViTV1zU6UOwX4npsmeFiqY5UbGGWG3zObXOjJ
/doY+XgZE5z+DGdYDb94bgc6k6z67ykfN3X0rbK8EB3Ia5zUe2T7OFJM8BekeqKm
Vj87HIkOkjDzPt/dKT2mVfSc52FOEJiUCPKHyxkZlmSjqZnDYNKHDV2QmRqmXv+B
dc2TyBmywxitWQSkZ0ed6GZwnVgYuwVypCizqshg4XtTAKVc4ZVbWK/VNTnxCUA=
=h4XL
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--_002_f089a45c387f44bcb97b2623a8d3786aCAS3addatafoundrycom_
content-transfer-encoding: plain

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<Infringement xsi:schemaLocation="http://www.acns.net/ACNS http://www.acns.net/v1.2/ACNS2v1_2.xsd" xmlns="http://www.acns.net/ACNS" xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance">
<Case>
<ID>280816253</ID>
<Status>Open</Status>
<Severity>Normal</Severity>
</Case>
<Complainant>
<Entity>Paramount Pictures Corporation</Entity>
<Contact>IP-Echelon - Compliance</Contact>
<Address>6715 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles CA 90028
United States of America</Address>
<Phone>+1 (310) 606 2747</Phone>
<Email>copyright@ip-echelon.com</Email>
</Complainant>
<Service_Provider>
<Entity>Unus</Entity>
<Contact/>
<Address/>
<Phone/>
<Email>shamos@unusinc.com</Email>
</Service_Provider>
<Source>
<TimeStamp>2015-10-06T21:00:58Z</TimeStamp>
<IP_Address>128.90.15.37</IP_Address>
<Port>49893</Port>
<Type>BitTorrent</Type>
<SubType BaseType="P2P" Protocol="BITTORRENT"/>
<UserName/>
<Number_Files>1</Number_Files>
</Source>
<Content>
<Item>
<TimeStamp>2015-10-06T21:00:58Z</TimeStamp>
<Title>Interstellar</Title>
<FileName>Interstellar (2014) (2014) [1080p]</FileName>
<FileSize>2431905867</FileSize>
<Hash Type="SHA1">89599bf4dc369a3a8eca26411c5ccf922d78b486</Hash>
</Item>
</Content>
<Notes/>
<Verification/>
</Infringement>

--_002_f089a45c387f44bcb97b2623a8d3786aCAS3addatafoundrycom_--
--_1444233029_11853_--

[Reactie gewijzigd door Danny op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

mphilipp @Danny2 mei 2023 15:47
Nog geen last van gehad. I'll cross that bridge when I get to it.
Patriot @Danny3 mei 2023 10:27
Torrent via Giganews? Wat? Giganews is toch een usenetprovider?
Danny @Patriot3 mei 2023 14:28
VyprVPN is van giganews en is een VPN dienst die - volgens vyprvpn zelf - geen logs bijhield.
GeroldM @Danny2 mei 2023 16:11
In plaats van de ISP verschuif je nu je historie nar de VPN provider. Deze versleuteld het verkeer dan wel, maar je moet ze maar op hun blauwe ogen vertrouwen dat zij niet loggen wat jij aan het uitspoken bent.

Of dat de procedure bij de VPN provider wel loggen is, maar daarna de logs weg te gooien. Ik weet niet hoe dit internationaal geregeld is, maar wel dat wetgeving in een heleboel landen op dit gebied anders is. En vaak is het zo dat bij gerechtelijk onderzoek naar jouw doen en laten de VPN provider jou niet mag informeren hierover. Want zij moeten in op een eerlijke manier een zaak tegen jou op kunnen bouwen. Net zoals zij hun bewijslast aan jou moeten overhandigen voor eerlijke verdediging.

VPN's met end-to-end-encryptie mogen dan jouw verkeer niet in detail kunnen zien/inspecteren, zij kunnen wel een heleboel metadata van jouw gebruik opmaken. Net zoals je ISP trouwens. want als jij steeds dezelfde VPN dienst gebruikt maakt, dan zien zij dat je eerst een verbinding met je VPN opzet

DNS-over-HTTPS zou hierbij kunnen helpen, maar ook dat is verre van zaligmakend. Zelfs de combinatie van VPN en DoH niet.Want als je lang genoeg meta-data verzamelt, dan kun je nog altijd gebruikerspatronen vaststellen, welke valide zijn voor een gerechtelijk bevel waaraan elke organisatie/bedrijf in jouw persoonlijke beveiligingsketen aan mee moet werken.

Toegegeven, dit is allemaal extra moeite, dus doet men dit niet voor elke poep en scheet die in dit geval Brein dwarszit. VPNs spelen dolgraag deze obscuriteits-kaart uit.
litebyte 2 mei 2023 13:54
Dus als ik het goed begrijp moet Tim Kuik (brein) voor elke toekomstige vraag bij Ziggo om persoonsgegevens opnieuw naar de rechter om dit af te dwingen?
Justevo @litebyte2 mei 2023 14:05
Ja, omdat bij elke klant de afweging opnieuw moet worden gemaakt:

"Dat maakt dat het niet mogelijk is om een belangenafweging te maken tussen de vermeende inbreuk op auteursrechten en de privacybelangen van deze Ziggo-klant, welke afweging vereist is voordat Ziggo verplicht kan worden om deze gegevens te verwerken en te verstrekken."
Groningerkoek @litebyte2 mei 2023 14:43
In de praktijk zal er een aantal zaken worden gevoerd om een afbakening te vinden, als Brein een identiek geval als deze bij Ziggo meldt dan is de bestaande jurisprudentie daar duidelijk over en kan Ziggo die gebruiken om de brief gelijk door te sturen.
eric.1 2 mei 2023 13:56
Hoewel Ziggo in dit specifieke geval de waarschuwingsbrief moet doorsturen naar de klant, betekent dit niet dat Ziggo automatisch alle Brein-brieven moet doorsturen. De stichting vroeg hier wel om, maar de rechtbank schrijft dat het om 'toekomstige gevallen die nog onbekend zijn' gaat. "Dat maakt dat het niet mogelijk is om een belangenafweging te maken tussen de vermeende inbreuk op auteursrechten en de privacybelangen van deze Ziggo-klant, welke afweging vereist is voordat Ziggo verplicht kan worden om deze gegevens te verwerken en te verstrekken."
Betekent dit dat bij toekomstige verzoeken eenzelfde pad moet worden bewandeld als nu? Dus een uitspraak van een rechtbank.

[Reactie gewijzigd door eric.1 op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

FONfanatic @eric.12 mei 2023 14:12
Jazeker. Het is aan de minister van Justitie om uiteindelijk een beschikking aan Brein te verlenen dat bij door de rechtspraak afgebakende gevallen een voorgeschreven rechtsvorderingsprocedure is toegestaan.
valhellis 2 mei 2023 13:51
Het is natuurlijk heel dubbel als je wel alle streaming diensten betaald en er content nog steeds niet beschikbaar is om te kijken, of als we het over films hebben ze niet te huur zijn of dat het heel lang duurt voor deze verschijnen in de bios.
dutchnltweaker @valhellis2 mei 2023 14:00
Dat dus, ik wilde een tijd terug oude series kopen die nu al een poos niet worden uitgezonden (jaren 60/70/80). Probeer ze maar ergens te vinden op streamingdiensten.. helaas niks. Online een dvd kunnen vinden van 1 seizoen, terwijl ik al lang niks meer doe met dvd's. Op streaming dienst Peacock (usa) de serie kunnen vinden met alle seizoenen uiteindelijk, 3 maanden later paywall en dag gratis kijken met reclame. Dacht dat de serie wel op skyshowtime hier zou komen, omdat het hetzelfde moederbedrijf is als van Peacock (NBC?). Maar helaas hebben we de uitgeklede variant gekregen hier in nederland/europa.

Torent is dus de enige optie, helaas wel 720p (terwijl streaming kwaliteit upscalen was naar 1080p). Helaas miste er wel een paar series.. Kortom, waar kan je dan legaal je content halen als het niet eens verkrijgbaar is.
Unbound2147 @dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 14:09
Als de serie nergens legaal verkrijgbaar is betekend dat in mijn optiek dat ze er geen geld meer aan verdienen en beroof je ze dus ook niet van inkomen mocht je het toch torrenten. In mijn ogen dus legaal.

Menig ander zal hier anders over denken waarschijnlijk.
Tintel
@Unbound21472 mei 2023 14:41
Op zich wel een mooie insteek. Anders verdwijnt bepaalde content voor eeuwig (want content die niet kan worden bekeken bestaat eigenlijk niet meer).
Unbound2147 @Tintel2 mei 2023 15:02
Precies, je zou het altijd nog kunnen verdedigen onder het mom van "behoud van geschiedenis".
GeroldM @Tintel2 mei 2023 18:51
Ga voor de lol eens op zoek naar de wat obscuurdere films uit de jaren '80. De blockbusters uit de V.S. zijn nog wel te krijgen/streamen, maar al het andere filmwerk uit de V.S. en andere landen...veel succes. Zelfs uit de jaren '90 is dit al een probleem.

Diegene die beweert dat alles te streamen is, die heeft het duidelijk mis. Misschien dat dit voor hun epoch en/of smaak geldt, maar voor een heleboel media is de huidige 'streaming'-denkwijze een culturele verarming, geen verrijking.

Natuurlijk is er een heleboel zut uit die tijd en genoeg blockbusters vallen tegen nadat de tand des tijds heeft toegeslagen. Maar verhaalsgewijs zaten er toch genoeg parels tussen en het is jammer dat dit langzaam maar zeker verdwijnt.

Nou hoef ik niet alles te archiveren on de noemer 'behoud van geschiedenis', maar al die oude ilms stallen in bibliotheken die dan een kleine vergoeding kunnen vragen, of een extra maand-/jaar-abonnement aanbieden. Verdient iedereen eraan en hoeven er minder bibliotheken worden gesloten.
Geim @Unbound21472 mei 2023 14:43
In mijn ogen dus legaal.
Menig ander zal hier anders over denken waarschijnlijk.
Alleen het gebruik van het woordje "legaal" als je daar "gedoogd" van maakt klopt het m.i. helemaal.
i-chat @Geim2 mei 2023 15:14
of het gedoogd wordt (lees: of het oogluikend wordt toegestaan) is niet aan jouw en mij om te bepalen maar aan de rechthebbende... want zo is de wet...

het bijhorende begrijp dat je zoekt is moreel (juist/onjuist).

maar goed, in nederland kennen wij alleen maar schadevergoeding in de zin van absoluut geleden schade... dus als ik jouw fiets jat en jij daardoor morgen niet naar je werk zegt te kunnen en dus een heel dagloon van mij eist zeg ik tegen de rechter .... hij had ook met de bus kunnen gaan, of met een uber... dus de schade is geen 8x 80 euro per uur, maar hooguit 2x 30 euro (voor een uber).

in dat zelfde verhaal wordt het natuurlijk wel heel lastig voor brein om schade te hebben als de betreffende film helemaal niet meer te koop is (en vermoedelijk ook niet meer te koop gaat zijn).

dan is er simpelweg geen schade... en ben ik dus schuldig aan het veroorzaken van 0 euro schade en moet ik dus ook 0 euro schadevergoeding betalen.

let op dat is NIET hetzelfde als gelijk krijgen (of het strafrechtelijke equivalent vrijspraak)

[Reactie gewijzigd door i-chat op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

valhellis @dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 14:12
Skyshowtime is echt de grootste tegenvallen van de streamingdiensten, ik liep ook tegen het missen van content aan. buiten dat het geen 4K bevat mist er ontzettend veel content. ik wou scream 1-5 kijken en terwijl elke film eigendom is van hetzelfde moederbedrijf stonden ze niet allemaal er op
Groningerkoek @dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 14:48
Dit is een instelling die ik vaak proef bij mensen om het te rechtvaardigen, maar jij hebt natuurlijk op geen enkele manier recht op dat materiaal, en zij hebben geen enkele verplichting om jou dat materiaal ter beschikking te stellen.
dutchnltweaker @Groningerkoek2 mei 2023 16:18
Ik snap wat je zegt en je zal qua recht meer verstand hebben dan ik ( politiek en recht banner). Maar ik vind het ook weer een beetje een dooddoener wat je zegt. Ik snap dat er geen verplichting is, maar het is toch vreemd als er materiaal beschikbaar is en je kan het op geen enkel manier kopen? 20/30 jaar terug werden er VHS banden van verkocht en nog een poosje dvd's.

Stel je voor je hebt ooit een lp gekocht van Elvis, kwijt geraakt en je wil datzelfde liedje ergens downloaden. Maar helaas nergens legaal te verkrijgen, dat liedje is gemaakt om te beluisteren maar dat mag ik dus niet omdat ik het recht niet heb op het materiaal?
Groningerkoek @dutchnltweaker2 mei 2023 16:26
Het jammere van mediadragers is dat je naast de fysieke drager alleen een licentie hebt afgenomen om de informatie van die specifieke drager af te nemen. De wetgever staat je daarnaast nog toe om hiervan kopiëen voor eigen gebruik te maken.

En ja ik ben daar ook niet even blij mee, er zijn films waarbij ik rechten heb betaald op Betamax, VHS, DVD en Blu-ray en inmiddels heb ik geen van die dingen meer dus wil ik die film weer kijken dan moet ik weer betalen (ja ik had een thuiskopie, maar dankzij inbraak is dat weg) Maar zo werkt het wettelijk wel.
chrisboers @valhellis2 mei 2023 13:57
Daar is niks dubbel aan, dat is namelijk gewoon het recht van de distributeur. Dat jij als klant dat mogelijk niet leuk vindt is iets heel anders. Je hebt 0% 'recht' op verkrijgen/kijken van een film oid.

Bovendien zijn ebooks vaak gewoon in de bibliotheek te lenen, dus is er in dit geval zelfs helemaal geen financieel gewin voor degene die de boeken illegaal downloadt.
Sissors @chrisboers2 mei 2023 14:12
Het aanbod van biebs is een fractie van wat er te lezen valt. En lees je Nederlandstalig, dan kom je een heel eind met bol.com hoor. Maar ik lees primair Engels, en dan is het aanbod daarbij gewoon heel erg veel beperkter dan Amazon. En bij Amazon kopen doe ik soms, maar het is altijd een schietgebedje dat de Kindle op mijn PC nog steeds de versie binnenhaalt waarvan beveiliging gekraakt is, anders begint dat gezeik weer, om mijn legaal gekochte e-boek op mijn e-reader te kunnen lezen.

En dan kan je zeggen dat dat allemaal geen reden is om dan maar illegaal te downloaden. En dat is natuurlijk ook zo. Tegelijk hetgeen wat ik download werkt wel gewoon feilloos elke keer zonder gezeik.

(Terwijl het natuurlijk overduidelijk is dat Amazon absoluut niet kan voorkomen dat hun e-books illegaal worden aangeboden, worst case maak je screenshots en gooi je dat door een OCR programma. Dat zal dus ook niet hun reden zijn om het zo te doen, die reden zal zijn om je hun ecosysteem te houden).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sissors op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

Tintel
@Sissors2 mei 2023 14:36
Tegelijk hetgeen wat ik download werkt wel gewoon feilloos elke keer zonder gezeik.
Dat is inderdaad een probleem met veel legale content - juist degene die alles netjes betaalt wordt gefrustreerd door niet-skipbare waarschuwingen, kopieerbeveiligingen enz.
Niet echt klantvriendelijk. Als ze de moeite (en resources in het algemeen) die Brein doet nu eens zouden steken in het beter, goedkoper en gemakkelijker distribueren....
chrisboers @Sissors2 mei 2023 17:35
'En bij Amazon kopen doe ik soms, maar het is altijd een schietgebedje dat de Kindle op mijn PC nog steeds de versie binnenhaalt waarvan beveiliging gekraakt is'

Huh? Als je ebooks bij Amazon koopt kan je die toch direct op je kindle lezen? Daar is geen 'kraak' bij nodig. JUIST Amazon heeft dat perfect voor elkaar. Meteen op je kindle shoppen en wireless op je kindle zetten.
Sissors @chrisboers2 mei 2023 17:43
Een Kobo doet exact hetzelfde als je iets bij Kobo of één van hun partners (inclusief bol.com) besteld, dus wat dat betreft is Amazon niet anders dan andere aanbieders.

Wat ik wil is echter, mijn Amazon boek op mijn Kobo lezen. Dan moet hij eerst naar Kindle voor PC, dat moet een voldoende oude versie zijn waarvan de beveiliging is gekraakt. Als je denkt de oude versie die je hebt te houden door automatisch updaten uit te schakelen dan kom je bedrogen uit, want die instelling negeert hij. Dus heb ik de updater kapot gemaakt, en hoop je dat dat blijft werken. En dan krijg je een versie die je vervolgens via meerdere Calibre plugins kan strippen van de beveiliging, en dan kan ik (hopelijk, als alles goed gaat) mijn legaal gekochte e-boek op mijn legale e-reader zetten.

Nu wil ik niet zeggen dat het andersom altijd probleemloos zal gaan, al komt er bij bol.com wel veel wat enkel "sociale DRM" heeft, oftewel een watermerk, en dat kan je probleemloos op je Kindle zetten.
chrisboers @Sissors2 mei 2023 20:35
Ah ja, dat geldt inderdaad alle kanten op. DRM zit er niet voor niets op. Van bibliotheek naar Kindle moet helaas ook op die manier (want adobe DRM, die niet standaard met Kindle werkt)
Sissors @chrisboers2 mei 2023 20:48
Bij bibliotheken, en dus ook Amazon opties waarbij je beperkte tijd een boek kan lezen, snap ik het nog. Dan kan er natuurlijk ook gewoon een industriestandaard gemaakt worden, wat ze niet willen, maar ik snap het. Maar bij boeken die je koopt? Dat is zelfde verhaal als bij muziek: Beveiliging werkt niet, het is fundamenteel onmogelijk het te beveiligen, en je irriteert alleen je legitieme gebruikers ermee.

Wat dat betreft zijn watermerken ook nuttiger: Je kan op elk apparaat je boek lezen. Je kan hem aan je neefje geven om te lezen. Maar als je hem online zet voor iedereen, dan kunen ze misschien uitvogelen wie het heeft gedaan.
BeosBeing @Sissors4 mei 2023 15:18
...
Wat dat betreft zijn watermerken ook nuttiger: Je kan op elk apparaat je boek lezen. Je kan hem aan je neefje geven om te lezen. Maar als je hem online zet voor iedereen, dan kunen ze misschien uitvogelen wie het heeft gedaan.
En als je neefje het dus online zet, komen ze bij jou uit. Dan mag jij gaan proberen te verhalen op je neefje, en als je neefje het niet offline haalt blijf jij de l*l.
Sissors @BeosBeing4 mei 2023 15:37
Klopt. Dan dus niet aan je neefje geven als je die niet vertrouwd. Het is een extra optie die je hebt, zonder gezeik met DRM.
darkpluisje @chrisboers2 mei 2023 14:01
Bovendien zijn ebooks vaak gewoon in de bibliotheek te lenen
Helaas vind ik dat nog vaak tegenvallen. Ik leen mijn eboeken altijd netjes via de online bieb, maar moet toch ook vaak titels laten liggen die niet beschikbaar zijn terwijl ik ze wel als boek zou kunnen lenen. Elke keer 10+ euro neertellen voor een titel die ik in 2-3 weken uitlees vind ik weer wat veel van het goede.
Tintel
@darkpluisje2 mei 2023 14:32
Elke keer 10+ euro neertellen voor een titel die ik in 2-3 weken uitlees vind ik weer wat veel van het goede.
Aangezien je niet weet hoeveel mensen zo'n boek lezen kun je niet beoordelen of de inkomsten opwegen tegen de inspanning van de schrijver. Dat jij het te duur vindt kan natuurlijk maar geeft je toch geen enkel recht op lagere kosten.
darkpluisje @Tintel2 mei 2023 15:36
Dat jij het te duur vindt kan natuurlijk maar geeft je toch geen enkel recht op lagere kosten.
Ik zeg ook nergens dat recht te hebben, maar het blijft natuurlijk raar dat ik het fysieke boek kan lenen via mijn bieb abonnement terwijl exact hetzelfde e-boek niet kan lenen en zou moeten kopen. Dat is nou juist niet de bedoeling van een bibliotheek en een tekortkoming aan hun kant. Ik snap dan wel dat mensen er dan voor kiezen het boek te downloaden, los van of dat hun recht is of niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door darkpluisje op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

Tintel
@darkpluisje2 mei 2023 17:33
Ja, dat komt dan vermoedelijk omdat de bieb voor elk examplaar moet betalen. Dus besparen ze kosten als ze slechts 1 van de 2 uitvoering aanschaffen.
Geim @darkpluisje2 mei 2023 14:37
10 Euro voor 3 weken vermaak is te veel? Ben je tegenwoordig ook kwijt voor een paar biertjes in het cafe.
darkpluisje @Geim2 mei 2023 15:43
10 euro voor een boek waarvan ik het fysieke kopie onbeperkt in de bibliotheek kan lenen met het abonnement dat ik daar heb, maar waarbij ik voor de e-reader versie zou moeten betalen is op zijn minst natuurlijk vreemd te noemen. Het gaat een beetje tegen het idee van een bieb in.

En ik drink dan ook zelden zomaar een paar biertjes in een cafe, dus ik snap niet helemaal waar die vergelijking op slaat. Of zeg je bij ieder zoveelste abonnement ook, och het is maar een paar euro? Ik betaal al voor mijn bibliotheek abbo, dat vond ik wel voldoende.
valhellis @chrisboers2 mei 2023 14:15
Buiten dat het recht van de distributeur is, motiveert dit natuurlijk wel het downloaden ipv betalen/streamen.

We hebben meerdere malen gezien dat het aanbieden van betaalbare opties het hele verhaal van illegaal downloaden oplost. dit zie je aan muziek of games bijvoorbeeld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door valhellis op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

SomerenV @chrisboers2 mei 2023 14:39
Daar is niks dubbel aan, dat is namelijk gewoon het recht van de distributeur. Dat jij als klant dat mogelijk niet leuk vindt is iets heel anders. Je hebt 0% 'recht' op verkrijgen/kijken van een film oid.
Door de enorme versplintering van diensten, en verschillende (exclusieve) rechten per land én verschillende streamingdiensten per land én vaak verschillende distributeurs per land, is het echter een grote puinzooi waarbij eigenlijk iedereen zoveel mogelijk geld wil zien met als gevolg dat de consument de dupe is. In een wereld waarbij digitale grenzen nauwelijks nog bestaan, en ik zonder problemen naar internationale podcasts over films kan luisteren, is het absurd dat distributeurs vervolgens arbitraire grenzen opwerpen. "Oh, jij woont in Nederland? En je wilt een film of serie kijken op een Amerikaanse streamingdienst omdat je onze trailers zo tof vond en de reviews in je favo podcasts lovend zijn? Én je kunt gewoon betalen in onze dollars met een betaaldienst die hier ondersteund wordt? Jammer joh, want je woont niet in ons land, dus we nemen je geld niet aan."

Of wat te denken van series die maar half op de ene dienst staan, en half op een andere... of niet eens op een andere dienst, omdat een televisiezender de exclusieve rechten heeft voor een bepaalde periode. Of film-franchises die niet compleet zijn.

Sure, niks geeft je het recht om iets te kijken en je bent niet verplicht iets te kijken als je erover gehoord hebt, maar dat argument is net zo'n onzin als 'serie/film X is niet beschikbaar omdat een andere dienst iets meer betaald heeft voor de rechten'. Behalve hebzucht zijn er weinig argumenten om het huidige systeem in stand te houden. Diensten als Spotify en Netflix hebben al lang en breed bewezen dat consumenten prima bereid zijn te betalen voor content, maar zodra je als consument door steeds meer hoepels moet springen om bij de legale content te komen zullen ze eerder kiezen voor minder legale wegen.

Zoals Gabe ooit zei: "One thing that we have learned is that piracy is not a pricing issue. It’s a service issue.”
CPV @valhellis2 mei 2023 13:58
Dat is natuurlijk geen argument.
Als ik bepaald artikel nergens kan kopen, maar ik weet dat iemand er een in huis heeft, mag ik dat ding nog steeds niet gaan jatten.
bzzzt @CPV2 mei 2023 14:05
Auteursrechtinbreuk is niet hetzelfde als jatten, hoe graag Brein en consorten dat door elkaar halen. Als een artikel niet verkocht wordt is het ook lastig om gederfde inkomsten te claimen...
RefriedNoodle @bzzzt2 mei 2023 14:10
Als een artikel niet verkocht wordt is het ook lastig om gederfde inkomsten te claimen...
Dus als jij een Van Gogh aan de muur hebt hangen, mag ik die ook jatten omdat die niet te koop is en dus geen waarde heeft, dus je bent er ook niet op achteruit gegaan.

Zo werkt het dus niet. Je eigent jezelf iets toe wat waarde heeft (en iets kan waarde hebben zonder dat het te koop staat), zonder ervoor te betalen.
bzzzt @RefriedNoodle2 mei 2023 14:12
Zolang je niets wegneemt is het geen 'jatten'. Ik kan die Van Gogh van je prima naschilderen en reproducties verkopen. Als jij geen reproducties verkoopt ga jij daar niets op achteruit.
RefriedNoodle @bzzzt2 mei 2023 14:17
Zolang je niets wegneemt is het geen 'jatten'.
Ook informatie kan gestolen worden, terwijl het origineel achterblijft.
Ik kan die Van Gogh van je prima naschilderen en reproducties verkopen. Als jij geen reproducties verkoopt ga jij daar niets op achteruit.
Dan krijg je een andere discussie, namelijk dat je de waarde van mijn origineel verlaagt, maar dan verzanden we in een offtopic discussie. ;)
bzzzt @RefriedNoodle2 mei 2023 14:50
Ook informatie kan gestolen worden, terwijl het origineel achterblijft.
Ik quote van Dale even:
ste·len (stal, heeft gestolen)
1 iets dat van een ander is wegnemen om het voor zichzelf te houden;
Leg mij eens uit hoe informatie van je weggenomen wordt terwijl je het nog hebt. Je kan informatie delen en er is copyright uitgevonden zodat mensen aan het delen kunnen verdienen zodat ze hopelijk nog veel meer informatie maken. Het delen zonder toestemming is een inbreuk op copyright, geen diefstal.
Dan krijg je een andere discussie, namelijk dat je de waarde van mijn origineel verlaagt, maar dan verzanden we in een offtopic discussie. ;)
Als jij geen copyright op dat origineel hebt is er geen enkele wet die anderen belet van reproducties te genieten. De waarde van jouw origineel is niet wettelijk beschermd.
i-chat @RefriedNoodle2 mei 2023 15:24
leuke discussie: maar waarom hangt er een schilderij aan jouw muur,

> wordt ie minder mooi als ik toevallig hetzelfde aan de muur heb hangen.
> of voel jij je minder speciaal doordat je niet meer de enige bent..

en dan stel ik direct te vraag, waarom hangt jouw gevoel van eigenwaarde af van de rijkdommen aan je muur?

> of is het een investering, probeer je jezelf door kunstmatige schaarste onnodig te verrijken ten koste van anderen....

wat zouden we toch een geweldige wereld leven als mensen zicht met zulke praktijken niet meer bezig zouden houden!

offtopic:
* Even voor de absolute duidelijkheid: dit is een stijl-vorm geen persoonlijke aanval *

[Reactie gewijzigd door i-chat op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

Tintel
@bzzzt2 mei 2023 14:39
Tja, als anderen wel het vruchtgebruik van een kopie hebben en de originele bedenker/maker/schrijver derhalve geen inkomsten krijgt, dan is het natuurlijk wel omzetderving.
En dankzij het gemak waarop digitale media is te reproduceren hebben ze wel een punt. Waar je wel gelijk in hebt dat het niet zo eenvoudig is vast te stellen, hoeveel inkomsten iemand dan is misgelopen vanwege het kopie.
Dennism
@RefriedNoodle2 mei 2023 14:15
Het punt dat @bzzzt is dat wanneer er niets is weggenomen, maar 'slechts' gekopieerd is, dat er dan juridisch gezien mogelijk geen sprake is van diefstal, maar van een ander vergrijp. Waardoor je in dit soort zaken beter niet de vergelijking kan maken met diefstal.
Madshark @RefriedNoodle2 mei 2023 14:24
Een Van Gogh jatten is iets fysieks stelen, de oorspronkelijke eigenaar is het schilderij kwijt, en kan daar zelf niet meer naar kijken.
Dat is iets heel anders dan dat ik een foto van dat schilderij zou maken, om vervolgens de geprinte versie thuis op te hangen. Het origineel hangt nog steeds bij de eigenaar, die kan nog steeds naar het schilderij kijken, en ik nu ook.
i-chat @bzzzt2 mei 2023 14:33
het is en blijft altijd een heel lastige situatie.

als ik een boek koop in de winkel weerhoudt niemand mij ervan dat boek uit te lezen en het op marktplaat te verkopen, het weerhoudt ook niemand ervan dat boek eventueel met al mijn familieleden te delen lees: ow als ik het uit heb mag je het best van me lenen hoor!

toen kwamen de ebooks en ineens was alles anders!

boven alles is dit altijd een kwestie van moraliteit geweest.
natuurlijk wil je dat een goed schrijver die een jaar heeft gewerkt aan het schrijven van een boek daar ook een goed jaar salaris aan kan verdienen.

punt is natuurlijk wel dat door de overvloed aan bescherming van contentmakers je doorgaan is eerder 10 of zelfs 50 jaar salarissen kunt verdien met 1 rol in een film of met 1 bestseller boek.

maar zelfs als je dat technisch waar kon maken wat zou x of y dan waard zijn, wanneer mag ik een boek of een liedje of een schilderij of film namaken, delen of gebruiken in een nieuwe context. en tegen welke prijs.

dat 'het' anders moet moge naar mijn idee wel duidelijk zijn... maar hoe?
bzzzt @i-chat2 mei 2023 14:59
punt is natuurlijk wel dat door de overvloed aan bescherming van contentmakers je doorgaan is eerder 10 of zelfs 50 jaar salarissen kunt verdien met 1 rol in een film of met 1 bestseller boek.
Dat is grote flauwekul. Voor iedere 'bestseller' of topacteur staan 10000 mensen in de marge te ploeteren die er amper van rondkomen.
En op zich is dat niet vreemd: er is een overschot aan content ten opzichte wat mensen er voor willen en kunnen betalen. (en als straks AI content gemeengoed wordt gaat die waarde waarschijnlijk hard onderuit)
Er is vast een 'eerlijker' model te bedenken voor het verdelen van content inkomsten, maar vraag me af of de industrie daar op zit te wachten. Klanten kopen toch wel...
veltnet @CPV2 mei 2023 14:11
Kopieeren is niet hetzelfde als jatten. Je ontneemt het origineel niet van de eigenaar. Bovendien kun je je afvragen van wie cultuur nu eigenlijk is.

Is cultuur van ons allen of is cultuur van sommige bedrijven?
Is het moreel gezien acceptabel om een ander cultuur te ontzeggen en te verbieden om kopieen en afgeleiden te maken?
ShadLink @veltnet2 mei 2023 14:32
Cultuur is van degene die het cultuur gemaakt heeft. Of de bedrijven die hem vertegenwoordigd. (auteursrecht)
bzzzt @ShadLink2 mei 2023 15:00
Cultuur is meer dan iets wat je koopt.
veltnet @ShadLink2 mei 2023 15:13
De artiest maakt iets en het volk/de mensen bepalen of dat een deel van hun cultuur wordt.
valhellis @CPV2 mei 2023 14:16
We hebben meerdere malen gezien dat het aanbieden van betaalbare opties het hele verhaal van illegaal downloaden oplost. dit zie je aan muziek of games bijvoorbeeld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door valhellis op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

Polderviking @valhellis2 mei 2023 13:57
Wordt ik ook gek van, ~60 euro per maand naar dat repertoire clouddiensten en dan nogsteeds het leeuwendeel niet zomaar kunnen zien.
Maar je hebt in de basis geen "recht" op content natuurlijk...

Ik ben het eens met het idee dat het belachelijk is dat ze dat anno 2023 nogsteeds niet onder controle hebben terwijl de piraten al sinds eind jaren 90 alles wat ooit gemaakt is internet op slingeren.
Maar het is geen argument om je maar van alles toe te eigenen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Polderviking op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

Danny @Polderviking2 mei 2023 14:16
flauwekul. 20 jaar geleden moest je naar de videotheek en daar huurde je dan films. Als je dan elke avond iets wilde kijken was je gewoon voor oude films al meer kwijt dan je nu kwijt bent als je de grootste streamingdiensten neemt en nu is je aanbod vrijwel onbeperkt, hoef je er de deur niet voor uit en kun je als je wilt 24 uur per dag kijken wat je wilt.

Het is echt allemaal zo beroerd niet hoor. Het wordt alleen regelmatig vergeleken met alléén Netflix, zoals het begon met streaming, en dat is niet echt een eerlijke vergelijking imo.
60 euro ofzo per maand valt nogal mee als je het vergelijkt met abonnementen op zo'n beetje alle andere dingen. Tijdschriften, kranten, websites, je televisieprovider etc.

Ik downloadde altijd vanwege het gemak, maar nu alleen nog wat echt nergens te krijgen is of waarvan ik verwacht dat het mogelijk gecensureerd gaat worden om woke-redenen en ik het misschien nog eens wil kijken.
Polderviking @Danny2 mei 2023 14:25
Als je vroeger moet gebruiken om dat op het nu te projecteren heb je eigenlijk geen argument.
Vroeger hadden we geen internet, nu is er blinde paniek als je een halve dag niet kan inloggen op de portal van je bank. En als internet helemaal zou ophouden met werken kinkelt de hele economie in elkaar.

Zestig euro per maand naar content die door derden gecureerd wordt en wat me met hetzelfde tempo weer ontnomen kan worden vind ik genoeg geld.
Het is sowieso significant meer dan wat ik vroeger naar videoland pompte in ieder geval.
En het aanbod (en eigenlijk vooral de hoeveelheid content die ik consumeer) zal ruwweg vergelijkbaar zijn.

Als je iets actueels wil zien is het vaak inderdaad prima, maar als je iets uit een backlog wil kijken heb je toch geregeld het nakijken en ik vind dat onnodig.
Ik vind dat er sowieso te veel een focus ligt op all you can eat pakketjes, het leeuwendeel van wat er op Netflix staat vind ik helemaal niet interssant, ik huur liever op individuele basis en ik snap niet dat dat slechts in beperkte vorm bestaat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Polderviking op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

Danny @Polderviking2 mei 2023 15:49
tja, dat is voor een dubbeltje op de eerste rang willen zitten. Content kost miljoenen, soms miljarden om te maken en dat mag gerust beloond worden. Je kunt ervoor kiezen maandelijks een andere dienst te nemen en dan te kijken wat je van die dienst wil kijken. Downloaden omdat je het te duur vindt is een kulreden om te downloaden imo. Als je het geld er niet voor (over) hebt betekent dat simpelweg dat je die content niet mag kijken.

Niet dat ik nou zo moralistisch ben hoor. Als je wilt downloaden moet je dat vooral gewoon doen - doe ik zelf ook als ik iets wil zien dat legaal niet te zien is of als ik er al voor betaald heb - maar de kosten zijn voor mij daarin nooit een factor geweest.
Polderviking @Danny2 mei 2023 15:59
tja, dat is voor een dubbeltje op de eerste rang willen zitten.
Hoezo?
Als ik, zeg, 3 euro betaal om 1 film 1 keer te kijken levert dat toch veel gerichter, meer geld op dan dat dat het opsplitsen van die 15 euro van Netflix tussen alles wat x keer is gekeken?
En je kan ook geen onderscheid maken.
Ik zou meer geld overhebben voor een nieuw seizoen Stranger Things dan tigste herhaling van friends.
Downloaden omdat je het te duur vindt is een kulreden om te downloaden imo.
Als je mijn hele reactie had gelezen had je ook gezien dat dit niet een uitgangspunt is wat ik verdedig... :)
Niet dat ik nou zo moralistisch ben hoor. Als je wilt downloaden moet je dat vooral gewoon doen - doe ik zelf ook als ik iets wil zien dat legaal niet te zien is of als ik er al voor betaald heb - maar de kosten zijn voor mij daarin nooit een factor geweest.
Ik zet kosten af tegen aanbod. Kosten zijn voor mij ook niet persé een issue. Wat er voor die kosten terug komt echter wel.
Ik heb abonnementen op diverse diensten die ik soms maanden niet aanraak.
Dus ik snap die aantijging van krenterigheid echt niet.
Arn0uDz 2 mei 2023 13:52
De laatste alinea is heel belangrijk, blij dat ze hier niet in mee zijn gegaan. Dan was het hek van de dam.
bvdbos 2 mei 2023 13:58
In dit specifieke geval (hoderden ebooks) kan ik me het vonnis van de rechtbank voorstellen (alhoewel : als het een torrent is die staat te seeden en de klant is niet de originele seeder :/ ) maar als iemand een keer één film of boek in µtorrent per ongeluk aan heeft laten staan dan zal de rechter neem ik aan niet zo snel meegaan in het verhaal. Althans : dan is het aan de rechter om te toetsen en niet aan Brein...

[Reactie gewijzigd door bvdbos op 22 juli 2024 19:26]

LOTG 2 mei 2023 14:00
Word er ook rekening gehouden met het aanleveren van bewijsmateriaal? Ik zie dat er wat zaken genoemd worden die moeten aanduiden waar het om gaat, maar ik kan ook zo een brief sturen naar BREIN.

Sowieso, kan ik ook even bewijs krijgen dat die persoon bij BREIN is aangesloten? Net zoals bij BUMA/STEMRA die lekker breed geld vragen voor van alles terwijl er maar een subset bij hun is aangesloten.

Vind sowieso IP Adres maar erg zwak, het is niet bepaald iets dat nogal lastig is te verhullen. En afhankelijk van hoe ze deze inbreuk constateren kan het zelfs gespoofed zijn en heb je dus dikke pech als iemand jou adres gebruikt.

Ook mooi ingedekt, komt het je niet bekend voor? Helaas pindakaas. Jou probleem, we gaan er zeker niet van uit dat wij ons werk niet gedaan hebben en zo maar random brieven sturen.
Sissors @LOTG2 mei 2023 14:21
IP adres spoofen is volgens mij behoorlijk beperkt wat je daarmee kan doen. En een simpele trace route zou je al laten zien of hij inderdaad uit het Ziggo gebied komt.
Groningerkoek @LOTG2 mei 2023 14:39
De methode die Brein hanteert is jaren geleden al goed gekeurd.

En bij Torrent kun je geen IP adres spoofen want dan kunnen de peers geen contact maken met jou. Je kunt een aparte server elders draaien of je neemt VPN.
Jay-v @LOTG2 mei 2023 14:47
Je kan geen IP spoofen wanneer het gaat om TCP communicatie (want een 3-way handshake is dan niet mogelijk). Dus nee, iemand kan niet zomaar jou IP address gebruiken om torrents met copy righted materiaal te delen.

Spoofen kan alleen via UDP en wanneer je provider geen BCP38 / RFC2827 implementeert.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

