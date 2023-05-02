Ziggo moet van gerechtshof toch waarschuwingsbrief van Brein naar klant sturen

This is a Notice of Copyright Infringement.
The Copyright Agent for a copyright holder has notified Giganews that you, or someone using your account, have allegedly infringed their copyright. Please stop immediately.
Transferring copyrighted material using Giganews's service without permission of the copyright holder subjects your account to immediate cancellation or suspension of service.
When signing up for the Giganews service you agreed to our Terms of Service. Please review the Giganews Terms of service at the following URL:
http://www.giganews.com/aup.html
Your access to the service has been placed under a temporary suspension. To unsuspend your account, visit the following URL to acknowledge the Giganews Terms of Service and affirm that you will not illegally transfer any further copyrighted material:
https://www.giganews.com/...a_affirmation_extras.html
Your service will remain under temporary suspension until affirm that you will not illegally transfer any further copyrighted material. Should you fail to make this affirmation within three days from the date of this e-mail, Giganews reserves the right to cancel your account without further notice.
Greetings,
As the contact(s) on the Giganews account, we are forwarding this DMCA notice. We also informed the notifying agent that the DMCA notice has been forwarded to you. Please process this notice per your policies.
We have extracted the following pieces of information for your use in processing this notice:
* Original Sender: IP-Echelon Compliance <notices.p2p@ip-echelon.com>
* Customer Information: 1334357
* Customer Original IP: *HIER STOND MIJN IP ADRES*
* VPN IP: 128.90.15.37
* Alleged Infringement Time: 2015-10-06 16:00:58 -0500
Thanks,
Goldenfrog DMCA Team
from: IP-Echelon Compliance <notices.p2p@ip-echelon.com>
to: Unusinc Shamos <shamos@unusinc.com>
subject: Notice of Claimed Infringement - Case ID 280816253
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
Notice ID: 280816253
Notice Date: 2015-10-06T22:07:35Z
Unus
Dear Sir or Madam:
We are contacting you on behalf of Paramount Pictures Corporation (Paramount). Under penalty of perjury, I assert that IP-Echelon Pty. Ltd., (IP-Echelon) is authorized to act on behalf of the owner of the exclusive copyrights that are alleged to be infringed herein.
IP-Echelon has become aware that the below IP addresses have been using your service for distributing video files, which contain infringing video content that is exclusively owned by Paramount.
IP-Echelon has a good faith belief that the Paramount video content that is described in the below report has not been authorized for sharing or distribution by the copyright owner, its agent, or the law. I also assert that the information contained in this notice is accurate to the best of our knowledge.
We are requesting your immediate assistance in removing and disabling access to the infringing material from your network. We also ask that you ensure the user and/or IP address owner refrains from future use and sharing of Paramount materials and property.
In complying with this notice, Unus should not destroy any evidence, which may be relevant in a lawsuit, relating to the infringement alleged, including all associated electronic documents and data relating to the presence of infringing items on your network, which shall be preserved while disabling public access, irrespective of any document retention or corporate policy to the contrary.
Please note that this letter is not intended as a full statement of the facts; and does not constitute a waiver of any rights to recover damages, incurred by virtue of any unauthorized or infringing activities, occurring on your network. All such rights, as well as claims for other relief, are expressly reserved.
Should you need to contact me, I may be reached at the following address:
Adrian Leatherland
On behalf of IP-Echelon as an agent for Paramount
Address: 6715 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, 90028, United States
Email: copyright@ip-echelon.com
Evidentiary Information:
Protocol: BITTORRENT
Infringed Work: Interstellar
Infringing FileName: Interstellar (2014) (2014) [1080p]
Infringing FileSize: 2319
Infringer's IP Address: 128.90.15.37
Infringer's Port: 49893
Initial Infringement Timestamp: 2015-10-06T21:00:58Z
This email (including any attachments) is for its intended-recipient's use only. This email may contain information that is confidential or privileged. If you received this email in error, please immediately advise the sender by replying to this email and then delete this message from your system.
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<Infringement xsi:schemaLocation="http://www.acns.net/ACNS http://www.acns.net/v1.2/ACNS2v1_2.xsd"
xmlns="http://www.acns.net/ACNS" xmlns:xsi="http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance">
<Case>
<ID>280816253</ID>
<Status>Open</Status>
<Severity>Normal</Severity>
</Case>
<Complainant>
<Entity>Paramount Pictures Corporation</Entity>
<Contact>IP-Echelon - Compliance</Contact>
<Address>6715 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles CA 90028
United States of America</Address>
<Phone>+1 (310) 606 2747</Phone>
<Email>copyright@ip-echelon.com</Email>
</Complainant>
<Service_Provider>
<Entity>Unus</Entity>
<Contact/>
<Address/>
<Phone/>
<Email>shamos@unusinc.com</Email>
</Service_Provider>
<Source>
<TimeStamp>2015-10-06T21:00:58Z</TimeStamp>
<IP_Address>128.90.15.37</IP_Address>
<Port>49893</Port>
<Type>BitTorrent</Type>
<SubType BaseType="P2P" Protocol="BITTORRENT"/>
<UserName/>
<Number_Files>1</Number_Files>
</Source>
<Content>
<Item>
<TimeStamp>2015-10-06T21:00:58Z</TimeStamp>
<Title>Interstellar</Title>
<FileName>Interstellar (2014) (2014) [1080p]</FileName>
<FileSize>2431905867</FileSize>
<Hash Type="SHA1">89599bf4dc369a3a8eca26411c5ccf922d78b486</Hash>
</Item>
</Content>
<Notes/>
<Verification/>
</Infringement>
