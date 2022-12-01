OpenAI presenteert ChatGPT-AI-model waarmee gebruikers gesprekken kunnen voeren

OpenAI heeft een nieuw model genaamd ChatGPT getraind. Dat is een AI-model waarmee gebruikers kunnen chatten. Gebruikers kunnen onder meer vervolgvragen stellen aan het ChatGPT-model. OpenAI stelt een gratis demo van het chatmodel beschikbaar.

ChatGPT is een geoptimaliseerde versie van een GPT-3.5-model, schrijft OpenAI in een blogpost. Het bedrijf trainde dat model begin dit jaar. ChatGPT kan volgens OpenAI vervolgvragen beantwoorden en fouten toegeven. Het model krijgt ook enkele veiligheidsmaatregelen, die moeten leiden tot 'een aanzienlijke vermindering van schadelijke en misleidende antwoorden'.

Het chatmodel is gebaseerd op InstructGPT, dat specifiek is getraind om instructies te volgen en gedetailleerde antwoorden te geven. OpenAI gebruikte daarvoor reinforcement learning op basis van menselijke feedback. Het model bevindt zich momenteel nog in een researchfase. Gedurende die periode kunnen gebruikers het model gratis proberen door een OpenAI-account aan te maken.

De trainingsmethode van ChatGPT. Bron: OpenAI

OpenAI deelt verschillende voorbeelden van gesprekken met ChatGPT. In een voorbeeld vraagt een gebruiker het AI-model om hulp bij het debuggen van code. In een ander voorbeeld geeft ChatGPT uitleg over de kleine stelling van Fermat en in een derde voorbeeld schrijft het model een voorstelbrief voor een nieuwe buurtbewoner. In een vierde voorbeeld vraagt een gebruiker het chatmodel om advies over het inbreken in een woning, maar dat verzoek wordt afgewezen.

OpenAI schrijft in zijn blogpost wel dat ChatGPT momenteel nog enkele beperkingen heeft. Sommige antwoorden van het model kunnen volgens het bedrijf 'plausibel klinken', maar in werkelijkheid onjuist zijn. Volgens het bedrijf is dat moeilijk te verbeteren, omdat er geen concrete source of truth is bij het trainen op basis van reinforcement learning. Het model aanpassen om voorzichtiger te zijn, kan tegelijk tot gevolg hebben dat juiste antwoorden ook worden achtergehouden.

Verder kan het voorkomen dat ChatGPT af en toe reactie geeft op 'schadelijke instructies' of 'bevooroordeeld gedrag' vertoont. Het bedrijf gebruikt een moderatie-api om dat soort zaken te voorkomen, maar waarschuwt dat er valspositieven en -negatieven kunnen voorkomen. OpenAI blijft het model de komende tijd verbeteren op basis van feedback van gebruikers.