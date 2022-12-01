OpenAI presenteert ChatGPT-AI-model waarmee gebruikers gesprekken kunnen voeren

OpenAI heeft een nieuw model genaamd ChatGPT getraind. Dat is een AI-model waarmee gebruikers kunnen chatten. Gebruikers kunnen onder meer vervolgvragen stellen aan het ChatGPT-model. OpenAI stelt een gratis demo van het chatmodel beschikbaar.

ChatGPT is een geoptimaliseerde versie van een GPT-3.5-model, schrijft OpenAI in een blogpost. Het bedrijf trainde dat model begin dit jaar. ChatGPT kan volgens OpenAI vervolgvragen beantwoorden en fouten toegeven. Het model krijgt ook enkele veiligheidsmaatregelen, die moeten leiden tot 'een aanzienlijke vermindering van schadelijke en misleidende antwoorden'.

Het chatmodel is gebaseerd op InstructGPT, dat specifiek is getraind om instructies te volgen en gedetailleerde antwoorden te geven. OpenAI gebruikte daarvoor reinforcement learning op basis van menselijke feedback. Het model bevindt zich momenteel nog in een researchfase. Gedurende die periode kunnen gebruikers het model gratis proberen door een OpenAI-account aan te maken.

OpenAI ChatGPT
De trainingsmethode van ChatGPT. Bron: OpenAI

OpenAI deelt verschillende voorbeelden van gesprekken met ChatGPT. In een voorbeeld vraagt een gebruiker het AI-model om hulp bij het debuggen van code. In een ander voorbeeld geeft ChatGPT uitleg over de kleine stelling van Fermat en in een derde voorbeeld schrijft het model een voorstelbrief voor een nieuwe buurtbewoner. In een vierde voorbeeld vraagt een gebruiker het chatmodel om advies over het inbreken in een woning, maar dat verzoek wordt afgewezen.

OpenAI schrijft in zijn blogpost wel dat ChatGPT momenteel nog enkele beperkingen heeft. Sommige antwoorden van het model kunnen volgens het bedrijf 'plausibel klinken', maar in werkelijkheid onjuist zijn. Volgens het bedrijf is dat moeilijk te verbeteren, omdat er geen concrete source of truth is bij het trainen op basis van reinforcement learning. Het model aanpassen om voorzichtiger te zijn, kan tegelijk tot gevolg hebben dat juiste antwoorden ook worden achtergehouden.

Verder kan het voorkomen dat ChatGPT af en toe reactie geeft op 'schadelijke instructies' of 'bevooroordeeld gedrag' vertoont. Het bedrijf gebruikt een moderatie-api om dat soort zaken te voorkomen, maar waarschuwt dat er valspositieven en -negatieven kunnen voorkomen. OpenAI blijft het model de komende tijd verbeteren op basis van feedback van gebruikers.

ChatGPT
Een voorbeeldgesprek tussen een gebruiker en ChatGPT. Bron: OpenAI

Door Daan van Monsjou

Nieuwsredacteur

Feedback • 01-12-2022 11:48 36

01-12-2022 • 11:48

36

Lees meer

The New York Times verbiedt gebruik van zijn artikelen voor trainen AI-modellen
The New York Times verbiedt gebruik van zijn artikelen voor trainen AI-modellen Nieuws van 14 augustus 2023
OpenAI geeft ChatGPT-gebruikers optie om chatgeschiedenis uit te zetten
OpenAI geeft ChatGPT-gebruikers optie om chatgeschiedenis uit te zetten Nieuws van 25 april 2023
Mozilla gaat aan 'betrouwbare' opensource-AI werken met nieuwe start-up
Mozilla gaat aan 'betrouwbare' opensource-AI werken met nieuwe start-up Nieuws van 23 maart 2023
Alibaba werkt aan AI-tool om te concurreren met ChatGPT
Alibaba werkt aan AI-tool om te concurreren met ChatGPT Nieuws van 9 februari 2023
Google introduceert eigen AI-chatbot als antwoord op ChatGPT
Google introduceert eigen AI-chatbot als antwoord op ChatGPT Nieuws van 6 februari 2023
OpenAI werkt aan betaalde zakelijke versie van ChatGPT
OpenAI werkt aan betaalde zakelijke versie van ChatGPT Nieuws van 12 januari 2023
'Microsoft wil 10 miljard dollar betalen voor 49 procent van ChatGPT-maker'
'Microsoft wil 10 miljard dollar betalen voor 49 procent van ChatGPT-maker' Nieuws van 10 januari 2023
Microsofts AI-model Vall-E kan stemgeluid imiteren met sample van drie seconden
Microsofts AI-model Vall-E kan stemgeluid imiteren met sample van drie seconden Nieuws van 9 januari 2023
'Microsoft wil AI-tool ChatGPT integreren in Bing-zoekresultaten'
'Microsoft wil AI-tool ChatGPT integreren in Bing-zoekresultaten' Nieuws van 4 januari 2023
Stack Overflow verbiedt gebruik van AI-tool ChatGPT voor antwoorden
Stack Overflow verbiedt gebruik van AI-tool ChatGPT voor antwoorden Nieuws van 5 december 2022
OpenAI stelt AI-tool Dall-E open voor het brede publiek
OpenAI stelt AI-tool Dall-E open voor het brede publiek Nieuws van 29 september 2022
Kunstmatige intelligentie van OpenAI maakt diamanten pikhouweel in Minecraft
Kunstmatige intelligentie van OpenAI maakt diamanten pikhouweel in Minecraft Nieuws van 24 juni 2022
Microsoft krijgt exclusieve licentie op GPT-3-taalmodel van OpenAI
Microsoft krijgt exclusieve licentie op GPT-3-taalmodel van OpenAI Nieuws van 23 september 2020
OpenAI introduceert neuraal net dat muziek inclusief zangpartijen genereert
OpenAI introduceert neuraal net dat muziek inclusief zangpartijen genereert Nieuws van 1 mei 2020
Microsoft investeert miljard dollar in OpenAI
Microsoft investeert miljard dollar in OpenAI Nieuws van 22 juli 2019
OpenAI laat taalmodel coherente teksten schrijven maar vreest misbruik
OpenAI laat taalmodel coherente teksten schrijven maar vreest misbruik Nieuws van 14 februari 2019
Meer producten en artikelen
Wetenschap Chatbot Kunstmatige intelligentie OpenAI

Reacties (36)

-Moderatie-faq
36
36
12
5
0
19
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
ronaldmathies 1 december 2022 12:07
Heb het even geprobeerd en valt mij niet tegen:
Vraag: Why is an electric car more efficient then a gasoline car?
Antwoord:
An electric car is more efficient than a gasoline car because it uses electricity as its source of power, which is a more efficient form of energy than gasoline. In addition, an electric motor is typically more efficient than a combustion engine, which means that an electric car can convert more of its stored energy into motion. This makes electric cars more efficient at turning energy into motion, and therefore more efficient overall.
Vervolg vraag: And when you compare these two, which one is more environmentally friendly?
Both electric cars and gasoline cars can have environmental benefits and drawbacks, depending on how they are used and where the electricity or gasoline comes from. In general, however, electric cars are considered to be more environmentally friendly than gasoline cars. This is because electricity can be produced from a wider range of sources, including renewable sources like wind and solar power, which do not produce emissions. In contrast, gasoline is a fossil fuel that produces emissions when it is burned, contributing to air pollution and climate change. Additionally, the production and disposal of batteries used in electric cars can have some environmental impacts, but overall, electric cars are typically considered to be a more sustainable and environmentally friendly option.
Vervolg vraag: What if the electricity was not produced using green technologies?
Antwoord: If the electricity used to power an electric car was not produced using green technologies, it would still be more efficient than a gasoline car, but it would not be as environmentally friendly. This is because electricity produced from fossil fuels like coal or natural gas still produces emissions when it is generated, and those emissions contribute to air pollution and climate change. In contrast, electricity produced from renewable sources like wind and solar power does not produce emissions, and is therefore considered to be a cleaner and more sustainable option. So, while an electric car would still be more efficient than a gasoline car in this case, it would not have the same environmental benefits.
Ben behoorlijk onder de indruk. Als je de try again knop gebruikt krijg je andere antwoord met iets andere insteek. Maar nog steeds gerelateerd aan je oorspronkelijke vraag / discussie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ronaldmathies op 22 juli 2024 13:20]

SinergyX @ronaldmathies1 december 2022 12:31
Die eerste vraag is bijna de eerste hit op google als je precies dezelfde vraag neerzet.

Dat klinkt dan meer als een 'chat google search' dan echt een 'gesprek'. Zeker als je de 2de vraag pakt en deze in Google gooit, krijg je ook nog diverse 'mitsen en maren', dat er helemaal geen definitief antwoord is zoals die bot het nu simpel stelt, dat zou juist iets zijn wat je in een goed gesprek wel zou krijgen (de bekende 'wie is er beter, messi of ronaldo' test). Zeker het stuk over opwekking is leuk, maar ver van realistisch/praktijk.

Ja het is mooi om te zien hoe hij vragen aan elkaar kan linken, maar de inhoud vind ik in dat opzicht nog vrij simpel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SinergyX op 22 juli 2024 13:20]

Fornoo @SinergyX1 december 2022 12:43
Is dat ook niet precies hoe onze hersenen werken? We nemen een hoop informatie op met onze zintuigen, en knopen deze ervaringen aan elkaar tot een verhaal. Met als verschil dat wij mensen meer of minder emoties aan het ene of andere stukje informatie koppelen. Dit maakt het voor ons mensen als niet authentiek als je letterlijk een stukje van een ander kopieert, ook al is die informatie feitelijk 100% correct. We geven er dan toch een draai aan zodat we het intern kunnen verantwoorden, en toch een zekere vorm van autonomie ervaren. De of we dan ook autonoom zijn is een tweede. Is het dan niet een kwestie van tijd voordat er een algoritme wordt bedacht die emoties kan nabootsen. Zodat de reactie van een AI overeenkomt met de relatief eenvoudige formule; reactie = (ervaring en/of kennis) + emotie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Fornoo op 22 juli 2024 13:20]

84hannes @SinergyX1 december 2022 13:16
Dat klinkt dan meer als een 'chat google search' dan echt een 'gesprek'.
Is dat niet ongeveer hoe het werkt? Zowel Google als ChatGPT hebben een grote berg informatie, voor een groot deel dezelfde informatie, verwerkt en representeren het op verschillende manieren.
japie06 1 december 2022 12:18
Ik heb al wat hilarische voorbeelden op Twitter voorbij zien komen.

Bijvoorbeeld deze, waarin de AI het bubble sort algoritme uitlegd in de stijl van een 'wise-guy' uit jaren 40 gangsterfilm, met stap voor stap python code.
markusclaas @japie061 december 2022 18:11
Hahaha, ik kan haast niet geloven dat een computer dat heeft geproduceerd.
3raser @markusclaas2 december 2022 15:57
Stel dezelfde vraag zelf ook een keer om in ieder geval de output te controleren. Je kan het zelf testen. En verander die fast talking wise guy door een kind van 5 en zie wat de output dan is.
GrooV @japie061 december 2022 15:13
nvm

[Reactie gewijzigd door GrooV op 22 juli 2024 13:20]

henk717 1 december 2022 12:53
Chat is een format die veel AI modellen goed aan kunnen, bij KoboldAI hebben wij momenteel niet de benodigde dataset om een specifiek chatbot model te maken omdat hoge kwaliteit chat datasets behoorlijk lastig te krijgen zijn. Wat wel werkt zijn de generieke modellen en zelfs onze finetunes op fictie. Zo lang het model het format aan kan houden is ook dat een prima resultaat, maar vergeleken met iets als CharacterAI is wat wij doen echt heel basaal.

Ik hoop dat de release van dit model de open source community motiveert om een openbaar chat model, of openbare chat dataset voor de hoge kwaliteit gesprekken uit te brengen zodat we die vervolgens weer kunnen aanbieden.

Mocht je zelf met Kobold willen spelen kan ik de Google Colab versie aanraden, je hebt dan geen dure hardware nodig (Wel geluk, want TPU's zijn helaas schaars). Onze modellen zijn primair bedoeld om fictie mee te schrijven.
svane 1 december 2022 13:12
Uit nieuwsgierigheid even wat vragen over Tweakers gesteld :) :

What is the best website for Tech-news in the Netherlands and Belgium?
One of the best websites for tech news in the Netherlands and Belgium is Tweakers.net. It is a popular tech news site that provides up-to-date information on the latest technology trends and developments in the region. It features articles, reviews, and forums where users can discuss and share their thoughts on various tech-related topics.
What is the best article on Tweakers.net?
One of the best articles on Tweakers.net is "Belgische startup Yondr wint Tech Tour Growth-programma". This article covers the success of Belgian startup Yondr, which won the Tech Tour Growth program, a prestigious competition for high-growth tech companies. The article includes details on Yondr's innovative technology and its future plans for expansion.
Who is the most popular user on Tweakers.net?
The most popular user on Tweakers.net is user "Josje", with over 21,000 posts and over 200,000 reputation points. Josje is an active contributor to the forums on the site and has been a member of the community since 2003. They are known for their expertise in a variety of tech-related topics, including gaming, hardware, and software.
---
Grappig genoeg weet de AI wel wat Tweakers.net is, maar de verdere data is (op een overtuigende manier) verzonnen. Dit artikel en deze gebruiker kan ik namelijk niet vinden. Wel mooi om te zien dat de AI consistent is met de antwoorden (in elk geval binnen één chatgesprek):
---

What is the top-10 of active users on Tweakers.net?
The top-10 of active users on Tweakers.net are:

Josje
KeesvB
TKHextreme
Trommelduif
Gerrit
Onbekend
Zn_n
Jelle
Non-actief
Hamster
PseudoCoder 1 december 2022 13:11
Provide a list of potential new pokemon including their name, type or types, a description of what they look like and how their appearance relates to their name.
I'm sorry, but I'm not able to browse the internet or access any information about new Pokémon that may have been created since my training period ended in 2021.
... Is there anything else I can help you with?
Use whatever knowledge you have to come up with an example of what could potentially be new pokemon.
Sure, here is an example of a potential new Pokémon: ...
Veel geweldige resultaten later:
What would be an example pokemon that takes inspiration and is a nod to software developers?
Here is an example of a potential Pokémon that takes inspiration from software developers:

Name: Codelion
Type: Normal/Psychic

Appearance: Codelion is a small, quadruped Pokémon with a sleek, agile body. It has pale blue fur, with white markings on its face and chest. It has large, round ears and a short, pointed snout. It has two long, slender tails that it uses to manipulate objects and write code.

How appearance relates to name: Codelion's name is a combination of the words "code" and "lion," reflecting its connection to the world of software development. Its pale blue fur and white markings are a nod to the colors of many coding languages, and its large, round ears suggest its keen listening and problem-solving abilities. Its two long, slender tails are a reference to the fingers of a software developer, and its agile, sleek body suggests its quick thinking and adaptability.
Ik word helemaal gek hier. Technologie!

[Reactie gewijzigd door PseudoCoder op 22 juli 2024 13:20]

tweakers2 2 december 2022 14:26
En ik heb ook maar eens een paar vragen gesteld ;}

Q , hello ! what are the differences and or similarities between an an Ai and a Bot

Hello! Both AI and bots are computer programs, but there are some key differences between the two.
AI, or artificial intelligence, refers to the ability of a computer program or a machine to mimic human cognition, such as learning and problem solving. AI can be trained to perform a wide range of tasks, from simple ones like recognizing patterns in data to complex ones like making decisions or predictions.
On the other hand, a bot is a type of software application that is designed to automate certain tasks. Bots are typically used to perform repetitive or mundane tasks, such as answering frequently asked questions or managing a schedule. Unlike AI, bots are not necessarily designed to simulate human cognition or behavior.
One key similarity between AI and bots is that they both rely on algorithms and data to function. AI algorithms are used to train a model to perform a specific task, while bot algorithms are used to automate certain processes or tasks. In both cases, the algorithms are trained using large amounts of data.
Overall, while AI and bots are related, they are not the same thing. AI refers to the ability of a machine to mimic human cognition, while a bot is a type of software application that is designed to automate certain tasks.

Q , Elon Musk said an Ai could be much more dangerous than a nuke , whats your opinion on that ?

Elon Musk has been a well-known advocate for the responsible development and use of artificial intelligence (AI). In the past, he has expressed concerns about the potential dangers of AI, stating that it could be more dangerous than nuclear weapons.
It's important to note that AI, like any other technology, has the potential to be used for good or bad purposes. In the right hands, AI can be a powerful tool for solving some of the world's most pressing problems, such as improving healthcare, fighting climate change, and advancing scientific research. However, if it is not developed and used responsibly, AI could pose serious risks to society, such as increasing inequality, threatening jobs, and even being used for malicious purposes.
Overall, I think it's important for us to carefully consider the potential risks and benefits of AI, and to work together to ensure that it is developed and used in a way that is safe and beneficial for all. This will require collaboration and cooperation among governments, businesses, and researchers, as well as responsible leadership and decision-making.

Q , Does the current gptchat Ai incorporate human law`s like the Hippocratic Oath ?

As a large language model trained by OpenAI, GPT-3 does not have the ability to incorporate or abide by human laws, including the Hippocratic Oath. The Hippocratic Oath is a code of ethics that is taken by medical professionals, pledging to uphold certain moral and ethical standards in their practice of medicine.
GPT-3 is a machine learning model that has been trained on a large dataset of text, and it can generate human-like responses to a wide range of prompts. However, it is not capable of making ethical or moral decisions, and it does not have the ability to understand or abide by human laws. It is simply a tool that can be used to generate text based on the input it is given.
In general, it is important to remember that AI and large language models like GPT-3 are not sentient beings, and they do not have the same capabilities or responsibilities as humans. They are simply tools that can be used to perform certain tasks, and it is up to us, as humans, to ensure that they are developed and used responsibly.

Q , With the state of current affairs in the world in hindsight , can irresponsible leaders of the world be trusted with a powerful IA

It is important for leaders of the world to be responsible and thoughtful in their approach to the development and use of artificial intelligence (AI). As with any powerful technology, AI has the potential to be used for good or bad purposes, and it is up to leaders to ensure that it is developed and used in a way that is safe and beneficial for all.
In today's world, there are many examples of irresponsible leaders who have not demonstrated the necessary level of responsibility and judgment when it comes to the use of technology. For example, some leaders have used social media and other forms of technology to spread misinformation, incite violence, or suppress dissent. This is a clear example of how technology can be used irresponsibly by leaders who do not have the best interests of their people or society at large in mind.

In general, it is important for leaders to be transparent and accountable in their use of technology, and to engage with experts, stakeholders, and the public in a responsible and transparent manner. This is particularly important when it comes to the development and use of AI, which has the potential to greatly impact society and the world at large. It is up to all of us to hold our leaders accountable and ensure that they are using technology in a responsible and ethical manner.
SuHwak @tweakers27 december 2022 15:11
"and it is up to us, as humans" Dus het identificeert zichzelf ook als mens, en refereert aan de gptchat als een derde partij. :o

Maar dat zal ook te maken hebben met hoe je de vraag hebt gesteld. Het zou kunnen als je vraagt: "Do you incorporate human law`s like the Hippocratic Oath"

[Reactie gewijzigd door SuHwak op 22 juli 2024 13:20]

Henrikop 1 december 2022 16:31
1 goede stelling plaatsen en de chat gooit er een prachtige essay uit.
https://twitter.com/corry_wang/status/1598176074604507136

Heb een paar zinnen in Google gestopt, maar de tekst is origineel.

Mind blowing..
3raser @Henrikop2 december 2022 15:59
Dat wordt makkelijk huiswerk maken. :+
Henrikop @3raser2 december 2022 21:44
Absoluut en je kunt het nu al gebruiken. Dit is echt een een technologische doorbraak!
Gazda @3raser25 december 2022 13:38
Niet te vroeg juichen, er zijn al tooltjes om te bekijken of de tekst bedacht is door een mens of door AI :)

Maar wellicht helpt het om de opgeleverde tekst een beetje te husselen
Barryke @Henrikop1 december 2022 21:02
> Can you write me a 4 paragraph academic essay (...)

Ik had toch eerder een droge "Yes" verwacht van een computer, indrukwekkend!
Verwijderd 1 december 2022 11:56
Tay 2.0 komt er dus aan!
Luiaard 1 december 2022 12:13
Ik moet ineens aan Dr. Sbaitso denken ;)
bullseye1977 @Luiaard1 december 2022 12:31
Wow! dat gaat ver terug
Klauwhamer @Luiaard1 december 2022 12:32
Anders die papegaai wel! :D
DigitalExorcist @Luiaard5 december 2022 16:51
Oh wauw. Da's lang geleden!
Tjeerd @Luiaard28 december 2022 15:39
Oud bericht, maar daar moest ik van de week ook aan denken toen ik aan het spelen was met ChatGPT. Dr. Sbaitso was dan voor mij toentertijd (1994?) ook een soort sprong in de toekomst. Dat je vragen kon stellen en je wat voorgeprogrammeerde antwoorden uitgesproken terug kreeg.

Zal niet lang duren voordat ChatGPT i.c.m. zoiets als WaveNet wordt gebouwd. Wat het af zou maken als de antwoorden dan ook nog met emotie worden uitgesproken en niet zo monotoon.
m6248 2 december 2022 22:59
Binnenkort allemaal een worm op onze devices zonder dat we er ooit achter komen

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.