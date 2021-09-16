Microsoft brengt Office 2021 uit op 5 oktober

Microsoft Office 2021 komt uit op 5 oktober. Dat blijkt uit een blogpost waarin Microsoft ook aankondigt dat Office 2021 Long Term Servicing Channel vanaf vandaag beschikbaar is voor bedrijven en overheden. De prijzen van het standalone kantoorpakket blijven gelijk.

Het nieuwe kantoorpakket van Microsoft moet Office 2019 opvolgen. Het pakket is gericht op consumenten en kleine bedrijven die niet willen overstappen op de cloudversie van Microsoft 365. De prijzen blijven volgens Microsoft gelijk aan die van Office 2019, het nieuwe pakket krijgt vijf jaar ondersteuning en is te koop vanaf 5 oktober.

Vanaf vandaag kunnen overheden en bedrijven ook overstappen naar de nieuwe zakelijke Office LTSC-versie. Deze versie is gericht op organisaties die een volumelicentie voor de kantoorsuite willen afnemen maar geen updates hoeven omdat die bedrijfsprocessen zouden kunnen verstoren. Deze organisaties kunnen dan een zogenaamde locked-in-time versie van de kantoorsuite aankopen waarbij eveneens de cloud- en ai-toepassingen van Office op worden gedeactiveerd. Microsoft zal deze versie van Office vijf jaar ondersteunen. De nieuwe versie is ook 10 procent duurder dan de vorige versie.

Afgaande op de previews, zal het standaardpakket voor Office 2021 Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, OneDrive en Teams bevatten. Eerder dit jaar maakte Microsoft bekend dat er een Windows- en Mac-versie aankomt, maar het is nog niet duidelijk of deze gelijktijdig geïntroduceerd zullen worden. Het standaardpakket van Office LTSC bevat Access, Excel, OneNote, Outlook, PowerPoint, Publisher, Skype for Business, Teams en Word.

De nieuwe versies van Office beschikken over een hele rits nieuwigheden waarover Microsoft later nog meer details verstrekt. Volgens The Verge zou er een donkere modus worden toegevoegd en krijgt Word een Line Focus-modus waarbij slechts enkele regels in een document per keer zichtbaar worden. Excel zou ten slotte een Xlookup- en Dynamic Array-functionaliteit krijgen.