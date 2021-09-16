Cookies op Tweakers

Microsoft brengt Office 2021 uit op 5 oktober

Microsoft Office 2021 komt uit op 5 oktober. Dat blijkt uit een blogpost waarin Microsoft ook aankondigt dat Office 2021 Long Term Servicing Channel vanaf vandaag beschikbaar is voor bedrijven en overheden. De prijzen van het standalone kantoorpakket blijven gelijk.

Het nieuwe kantoorpakket van Microsoft moet Office 2019 opvolgen. Het pakket is gericht op consumenten en kleine bedrijven die niet willen overstappen op de cloudversie van Microsoft 365. De prijzen blijven volgens Microsoft gelijk aan die van Office 2019, het nieuwe pakket krijgt vijf jaar ondersteuning en is te koop vanaf 5 oktober.

Vanaf vandaag kunnen overheden en bedrijven ook overstappen naar de nieuwe zakelijke Office LTSC-versie. Deze versie is gericht op organisaties die een volumelicentie voor de kantoorsuite willen afnemen maar geen updates hoeven omdat die bedrijfsprocessen zouden kunnen verstoren. Deze organisaties kunnen dan een zogenaamde locked-in-time versie van de kantoorsuite aankopen waarbij eveneens de cloud- en ai-toepassingen van Office op worden gedeactiveerd. Microsoft zal deze versie van Office vijf jaar ondersteunen. De nieuwe versie is ook 10 procent duurder dan de vorige versie.

Afgaande op de previews, zal het standaardpakket voor Office 2021 Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, OneDrive en Teams bevatten. Eerder dit jaar maakte Microsoft bekend dat er een Windows- en Mac-versie aankomt, maar het is nog niet duidelijk of deze gelijktijdig geïntroduceerd zullen worden. Het standaardpakket van Office LTSC bevat Access, Excel, OneNote, Outlook, PowerPoint, Publisher, Skype for Business, Teams en Word.

De nieuwe versies van Office beschikken over een hele rits nieuwigheden waarover Microsoft later nog meer details verstrekt. Volgens The Verge zou er een donkere modus worden toegevoegd en krijgt Word een Line Focus-modus waarbij slechts enkele regels in een document per keer zichtbaar worden. Excel zou ten slotte een Xlookup- en Dynamic Array-functionaliteit krijgen.

Door Jay Stout

Nieuwsposter

16-09-2021 • 20:27

16-09-2021 • 20:27

201 Linkedin

+3PixellBox
16 september 2021 21:55
Ik heb een opsomming met alle nieuwe functies gemaakt. Via elk kopje kan je doorklikken naar uitgebreide uitleg over de functie (in het geval van geen link, geen aparte pagina). Wel heb ik voor de Engelse taal gekozen omdat de Nederlandse uitleg over de functies soms niet helemaal lekker door de vertaling is gegaan.
Excel: Look left, look right… XLOOKUP is here!
Row by row, find anything you need in a table or range with XLOOKUP.

Excel: Dynamic arrays
Write one formula and return an array of values. Expedite calculations and insights with six new functions: FILTER, SORT, SORTBY, UNIQUE, SEQUENCE, and RANDARRAY.

Excel: LET function
The LET function assigns names to calculation results. This allows storing intermediate calculations, values, or defining names inside a formula.

Excel: XMATCH function
The XMATCH function searches for a specified item in an array or range of cells, and then returns the item's relative position. You can also use XMATCH to return a value in an array.

Powerpoint: New and improved Record Slide Show
Record Slide Show now supports presenter video recording, ink recording and laser pointer recording.

Powerpoint: Replay your ink strokes
You can replay your ink strokes as they were drawn; this lets you illustrate things step by step or show a thought process. You can also pause the replay, and select the point to start the replay from.

Powerpoint: Arrange elements on your slides for screen readers
See the elements in screen-reading order and re-arrange them as necessary to communicate your message effectively.

Outlook: Translator and ink in Outlook
Translate email messages into more than 70 languages on the fly and view the transcript—all within Outlook. Annotate email images or draw in a separate canvas using your finger, pen, or mouse.

Outlook: In Outlook, use Instant Search to quickly find emails
Select the search bar (located above the Outlook ribbon) to help find email messages anywhere in Outlook.

Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook: Visual refresh
Work with a modernized Start experience and newly refreshed tabs in the ribbon. Experience a clean, clear style with Monoline iconography that communicates action and features with simple visuals.

Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, Visio: See what’s new in stock media
We’re constantly adding more rich media content to the Office Premium Creative Content collection, a curated library of stock images, icons, and more that helps you express yourself.

Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, Notes: Find what you need with Microsoft Search
At the top of your Microsoft Office apps on Windows you'll find the new Microsoft Search box. This powerful tool helps you quickly find what you're looking for, from text to commands to help and more.

Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook: Performance improvements
Experience improved performance, stability, and speed across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook​. Get faster calculations from common Excel functions like SUMIF, COUNTIF, and AVERAGEIF.

Word, Excel, Powerpoint: Updated Draw tab
Quickly access and change the color of all your inking tools in one place. Simplify how you work with ink using new Draw tab additions: Point Eraser, Ruler, and Lasso.

Word, Excel, Powerpoint: Save your changes as they happen.
Upload your files to OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, or SharePoint Online to make sure all your updates are saved automatically.

Word, Excel, Powerpoint: Support for OpenDocument format (ODF) 1.3
We now include support for the OpenDocument format (ODF) 1.3. The ODF 1.3 specification adds support for many new features.

Acces: Refresh, relink, or remove linked tables
The updated Linked Table Manager is a central location for viewing and managing all data sources and linked tables in an Access database. See all the improvements we've made to the Linked Table Manager based on your feedback.

Acces: Try the new the Date/Time Extended data type in Access
To enhance syntax compatibility with SQL and to increase accuracy and level of detail in records that include dates and times, we’ve implemented the SQL DateTime2 data type into Access.

Acces: Keep tabs on your database objects in Access
You can clearly see the active tab, easily drag tabs to rearrange them, and close database objects with just one click.

Visio: New Azure stencils and shapes in Visio
We've added many more stencils to help you create up-to-date Azure diagrams. You can use these new stencils to build Azure diagrams for network topologies, virtual machine configurations, operations, and more.

Visio: New AWS stencils and shapes in Visio
We have enabled infrastructure shapes from another major cloud provider: Amazon Web Services (AWS). You can now use stencils with the latest AWS shapes to help you create diagrams.

Visio: Content for social distancing planning in the workplace
Many workplaces need to be re-planned to follow the social distancing guidelines in force. This new Visio template, and the Workplace Social Distancing stencil, provide a number of shapes, fill patterns and line patterns, both scaled and unscaled, to help with this process.

Word, Excel, Powerpoint: Try the Sketched style outline
You can give a casual, hand-drawn look to shapes in your presentations with the Sketched style outline. Try out the Curved, Freehand, or Scribble options under Format Shape > Line > Sketched style.

Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Acces, Outlook, Notes, Visio, Publisher: Pick the perfect color
Based on your feedback, we’ve added a new input field in the Colors dialog for Hex color values. Now you won't have to spend time converting Hex color values into RGB values. For any property where you can define a color, you can now enter a Hex color value in the Hex box, for example, #0F4C81 or 444.

Bron: https://support.microsoft...5d-4b1b-bc12-acd2bfb3910a

[Reactie gewijzigd door PixellBox op 16 september 2021 21:58]

+1GekkePrutser
@PixellBox16 september 2021 22:23
Lol... Is dat alles? Dat zou mij niet overhalen om voor een compleet nieuwe versie te betalen.

Maar ik gebruik sowieso eigenlijk helemaal geen office achtige apps in mijn priveleven. Als ik het al eens nodig heb dan voldoet LibreOffice.

Ik kan me alleen wel zo voorstellen dat dit niet echt voor upgrades verkocht wordt maar meer voor gebruikers die anders een 2019 licentie hadden gekocht.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 16 september 2021 22:25]

+1To_Tall
@GekkePrutser16 september 2021 22:53
Veel bedrijven werken met word en excel. Sommige mensen weten echt wel de functies in Office te gebruiken.

Die willen dan ook Office thuis gebruiken. Als ik kijk naar een vriend van mij die voor het werk veel in excel werkt. Thuis zijn hele hebben en houwen in excel heeft zitten.
+1beerse

@To_Tall17 september 2021 08:57
Helaas is het home-use-program van microsoft een paar jaar geleden dusdanig op de schop gegaan dat ze voor mij echt niet meer interessant is... Hier heb ik nog een hup-licentie voor office 2013 die toen €10,- of zo koste. Tegenwoordig (in ieder geval in 2018, toen met office 2016) was de prijs veranderd naar een (hoger?) bedrag en dat dan per jaar...
+1Revolvist
@beerse17 september 2021 11:25
Voor een Office 2019-licentie betaal je één keer. Office 365 is dan weer een abonnement. Pittig aan de prijs, maar ik kan me herinneren dat Office via de normale kanalen tien jaar geleden ook een behoorlijke duit kostte.
+1sellh48
@Revolvist17 september 2021 14:11
69 euro per jaar, incl. 1TB cloud opslag. Voor 99 euro per jaar heb je zelfs een family abonnement dat je met 5 personen mag delen, elk met een eigen TB aan cloudopslag.

Dit noem ik niet echt "pittig aan de prijs", maar "zeer betaalbaar".
+2ASS-Ware
@sellh4817 september 2021 15:45
69 euro per jaar, incl. 1TB cloud opslag. Voor 99 euro per jaar heb je zelfs een family abonnement dat je met 5 personen mag delen, elk met een eigen TB aan cloudopslag.

Dit noem ik niet echt "pittig aan de prijs", maar "zeer betaalbaar".
Ik kocht een tijdje terug 5 Office 2019 Pro licenties voor 200 euro inc btw.
Er vanuit gaande dat ik daar 5 jaar mee doe, vind ik 99 euro per jaar te duur, zeker als ik de OneDrive opslag niet wil gebruiken.
Maja, dat bepaalt ieder voor zich.
+1trisje
@ASS-Ware17 september 2021 16:53
De officile prijs van pro licencie is volgens de microsoft site 439 euro.
0ASS-Ware
@trisje18 september 2021 11:00
De officile prijs van pro licencie is volgens de microsoft site 439 euro.
Er zijn vaak zat aanbiedingen, bijvoorbeeld via 1dayfly (wat nu een andere naam heeft).

[Reactie gewijzigd door ASS-Ware op 18 september 2021 11:00]

+1Revolvist
@sellh4817 september 2021 14:26
Ik bedoelde eigenlijk de prijs voor Office 2019 achter de link. Best netjes, ja. Toch ben ik blij dat ik nog 2 € per maand betaal voor 215 GB. Oud abonnement. Nu krijg je daar 100 GB voor, of je moet meteen voor het grotere pakket gaan waar jij het over hebt ('Microsoft 365').
0BeosBeing
@sellh4828 september 2021 10:52
69 euro per jaar, incl. 1TB cloud opslag. Voor 99 euro per jaar heb je zelfs een family abonnement dat je met 5 personen mag delen, elk met een eigen TB aan cloudopslag.
Zoals @ASS-Ware al aangeeft heeft niet iedereen behoefte aan de cloud-opslag. Ten eerste krijg je met je Microsoft-account al gelijk 5Gb, voor sommigen is dat genoeg. Ten tweede hebben mensen vaak al G-drive, Dropbox of iets anders. Ten derde is er een heel grote groep die absoluut niets met cloudopslag te maken wilt hebben en zich continu ergeren aan het feit dat met W10 Office 2016 en nieuwer steeds alles in de cloud wilt opslaan.
Dit noem ik niet echt "pittig aan de prijs", maar "zeer betaalbaar".
Helaas is het dus zo dat je die beide abonnementen dus niet mag gebruiken voor commercieel werk. Dat houdt dus ook in, dat als jij als student werkzaamheden doet voor je stagebedrijf je in principe al illegaal bezig bent. Ook veel middelbare scholen hebben tegenwoordig in hun opleidingstraject opgenomen dat je met een groepje een mini-onderneming moet runnen. Leerzaam, maar met een home- of family-abonnement dus hoogst illegaal. En ook als je in een van bovengenoemde scenario's gebruik maakt van een studenten-versie ben je in die situaties illegaal bezig. Nu is de kans dat je hiervoor door MS vervolgd gaat worden gigantisch klein, maar principieel is het dus niet goed.

Ook als je als vrijwilliger werkzaamheden verricht voor een vereniging waarvan je lid bent, de voetbal, scouting, een andere sportvereniging, een kerkgenootschap, een liefdadigheidsorganisatie (zoals Dorcas), je overtreed de licentiebepalingen als je daarvoor je home- of family-abonnement gebruikt.

En dan heb ik het dus nog niet gehad over de situatie van een ZZP-er die voor eigen gebruik een Office licentie wilt gebruiken. Dan moet je dus echt wel de Pro licentie nemen. Zeker met een Office-365 betaal je, als kleine ondernemer, je dan blauw aan licentiekosten.

En tot slot, als je Office wilt gebruiken zonder Microsoft-account dan ben je helemaal de sigaar, want vanaf versie 2016 gaat dat niet meer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BeosBeing op 28 september 2021 10:54]

+1beerse

@Revolvist17 september 2021 12:36
Dat valt nogal tegen: Sinds medio 2018 betaal je voor een HUP-office 2019 die je lokaal installeert toch een jaarlijkse bijdrage. De licentie wordt gekoppeld aan een microsoft account gebaseerd op je zakelijke email address. Kan je niet meer bij die mailbox, dan kan je ook je licentie via die route niet meer verlengen en dus niet meer gebruiken.
0Murfy
@beerse17 september 2021 09:50
Je kan nog steeds gewoon eenmalig key kopen en deze in je Microsoft Account koppelen hoor.
Zo doe ik het voor privégebruik alvast - ik haal de keys op office-keys.nl à € 25.
0RobbyTown
@Murfy17 september 2021 09:59
Op livekaarten zijn ze goedkoper :p
0Murfy
@RobbyTown17 september 2021 10:13
En kan je ze ook gewoon activeren in je Microsoft Account? Want dat wil al wel eens tegenvallen bij vele key-boeren.. zoja, bedankt voor de tip :+
0RobbyTown
@Murfy17 september 2021 10:25
Jazeker. Alleen het veranderd daar regelmatig wat je krijgt 8)7. Soms is het een key zonder ms account (helemaal handig), de andere keer met. Daarnaast EN versie beginnen daarna NL language pack eroverheen.

In de reviews zie ik af en toe dat de key niet werkt (zelf nog niet meegemaakt). Als ze contact opnemen met support van de site krijgen ze een andere key, of het word in elk geval gefixt.

Ben zeer benieuwd wanneer ze 2021 aanbieden en voor welke prijs :).

[Reactie gewijzigd door RobbyTown op 17 september 2021 10:26]

0MonoKid
@Murfy17 september 2021 12:36
Indien de online activatie faalt, gebruik dan zeker de telefoon optie om manueel te activeren. Gaat volledig via een robot dame. Activatie lukt nagenoeg altijd, in zo'n geval.
0D.oomah
@Murfy17 september 2021 11:24
Als je werkt/studeert bij een onderzoeks- of onderwijsinstantie kun je via Surfspot ook goedkope licenties krijgen. Volgens mij hangt de prijs af van de instantie, maar ik kan office 2019 voor €9,- downloaden, dit is wel met korting van de 'gewone' prijs van €13 euro.
0remco8264
@D.oomah17 september 2021 13:14
Klopt! 13 voor medewerkers, 27 voor studenten. Bij de studentversie staat wel dat die maar een jaar geldig is, geen idee of dat gehandhaafd wordt.
0Jorrie
@remco826417 september 2021 15:33
Mijn 365 licentie bleef nog jaren actief, ook toen ik geen student meer was. Helaas een paar maanden geleden is ie de nek omgedraaid.
+1PrimusIP
@To_Tall17 september 2021 09:42
Ik heb ook wat collega’s die zware Excel power users zijn met complexe macro’s, functies en weet ik wat allemaal meer. Voor hun zijn die andere alternatieve spreadsheet programma’s geen alternatief. Niet alleen om functionaliteit. Die ze nodig hebben maar ook voor compatibiliteit bij uitwisseling met andere organisaties.
+1gooos
@GekkePrutser17 september 2021 01:00
Die nieuwe functies in Excel (zaten al in 365) zijn echt een verademing en voor mij de upgrade naar 2021 waard aangezien ik thuis geen 365 wil.
+1B Tender
@GekkePrutser17 september 2021 09:57
Wat voor updates / upgrades zouden je hier wel toe kunnen overhalen?

De Excel-upgrades zijn al met al behoorlijk significant als je het mij vraagt!
+1Erendiz
@GekkePrutser17 september 2021 18:12
Ik mis hier de Lambda functie, die zit wel al in de preview van Office 365. Dit is handig om eigen functies snel te definiëren zonder vba en om recursieve functies te gebruiken.
+1dasiro
@GekkePrutser16 september 2021 22:52
generational upgrades komen bij windows/office relatief weinig voor. updates vallen nog mee, want die zijn meestal gratis, maar er zullen nog zat bedrijven zijn die op 2016 of ouder zitten en nu toch aan vervanging denken (al dan niet in combinatie met de vervanging van hun destijds aangekochte hardware die afgeschreven is)
+1Wouterie
@dasiro17 september 2021 11:25
Tot voor kort had ik op een aantal machines nog Word 2010 staan omdat je daar alleen maar een licentiecode voor nodig hebt om het zonder gedoe te kunnen gebruiken. Geen account, geen on-line gedoe, simpelweg een tekstverwerker.
+1Wouterie
@Animalcommencal17 september 2021 12:33
Maar als ik de licenties toch heb dan gebruik ik ze. Je moet niet vergeten dat veel gebruikers gewend zijn met de termen, de opmaak, 'hoe je dingen doet' en dat is bij de alternatieven toch vaak net anders genoeg om gedoe op te leveren.
+1wernervp
@PixellBox17 september 2021 15:04
Geen Markdown ondersteuning :P.. helaas..

Zonder gekheid.. laatst moest ik weer eens werken in een template in Word en wat een drama was dat, als er ergens maar iets verkeerd staat is het (nog steeds) een 'hel' om het goed te krijgen. Voor een brief of eenvoudig document is Word prima, maar voor complexere documenten gebruik ik liever andere software.
+1nino_070
@PixellBox17 september 2021 16:43
XLOOKUP was toch al minimaal een jaar of 1,5 beschikbaar in Excel? Ik gebruik het al zolang in ieder geval.
+1tvtech
@PixellBox18 september 2021 13:12
Wat ik en nog een heleboel users (zo lees ik op de Microsoft communities) is een unified inbox mogelijkheid. Er wordt al jaren om gevraagd, de Mac client heeft het ook al jaren. Ik lees het ook nog niet bij de nieuwe Office 2022 functies. Jammer.
0tweaker2010
@PixellBox16 september 2021 23:40
Handige links, maar misschien kun je uitleg/beschrijving weglaten? Dat scheelt nogal wat scrollen. ;)
+2pepsiblik
17 september 2021 07:55
Ter verduidelijking, wat MS sinds Office 2019 doet, is een de laatste versie van O365 nemen en die uitbrengen als een nieuwe versie. Een dag of wat erna komt er dan iets nieuws voor O365 en dan loop je met Office 2021 al weer achter. Wil je die feature toch hebben maar niet aan de cloud? Wachten tot Office 2023.
0Blokker_1999

@pepsiblik17 september 2021 10:46
Dat is natuurlijk niet correct. Met Office 2021 introduceert men bijvoorbeeld een aangepaste interface die beter is afgestemd op Windows 11, Ook in 365 is deze pas recent geintroduceerd. Net zoals alle andere vernieuwingen in Office 2021.
+2pepsiblik
@Blokker_199917 september 2021 14:37
Er ziet niets in Office 2021 wat niet al gereleased is in O365. Maar omgekeerd zitten er wel features in O365 die niet in Office 2021 zitten. En alles wat na vandaag gereleased wordt op O365 komt pas naar offline Office bij een nieuwe release.
+1RobbyTown
@pepsiblik17 september 2021 09:31
De vraag is in hoe verre loop je 'achter' met een simpel document, of normaal outlook gebruik?

Enige echte grote merkbare verandering (los van het uiterlijk) voor mij was ik dacht Office 2003? naar Office 2007? Toen ze met docx/xlsx kwamen. Zo zal het gros ook zijn bij de meeste mensen thuis.
0pepsiblik
@RobbyTown17 september 2021 09:39
Je loopt helemaal niet achter.

Maar wanneer je alleen de basics wilt, waarom dan niet gewoon LibreOffice gebruiken? Die doet hetzelfde, maar dan voor minder geld. Dus Office 2021 zit een beetje tussen twee extremen in. Wil je cutting edge, dan is O365 een betere keuze. Wil je alleen de basics, dan is LibreOffice de goedkopere keuze die bovendien wel elke paar maanden nieuwe features toevoegt.

Maar goed, er is in elk geval keuze en dat is voor de consument de beste situatie.
+2MZONDERL
@pepsiblik17 september 2021 10:36
Vergeet ook niet Word Online, Excel Online en Powerpoint Online, welke gratis te gebruiken zijn in de browser. (voor de simpele basics...)

https://www.microsoft.com...office-online-for-the-web
0bouwfraude
@pepsiblik19 september 2021 09:44
Outlook365 is niet echt cutting edge. Als de server druk is (best wel vaak) kan ik geen mailtje typen, het reageert niet op toetsinvoer. Daar had ik met de vorige versies toch geen last van.
+2drocona
16 september 2021 22:59
Vergeet niet dat er ook een Office 365 Family abonnement bestaat. 99 euro per jaar bij Microsoft, als je goed zoekt kun je voor 65 euro per jaar ook wel ergens kopen.
Daar krijg je 6! accounts voor waar ieder account 5 installaties kan hebben(de laatste keer dat ik keek)
Zit 1TB per account OneDrive Premium bij inbegrepen.

Dus altijd de nieuwste versie.
6x 1TB OneDrive Premium
6x 5 = 30 Office installaties (Outlook zit er ook bij)

Daar kan geen losse aanschaf van Office meer tegenop en je hoeft nergens meer bij na te denken, ik vind het ideaal.

[Reactie gewijzigd door drocona op 16 september 2021 23:00]

+1Carlos0_0
@drocona17 september 2021 07:14
Zeer zeker kan dat wel er zijn zat mensen waaronder ik die niet zitten te wachten op cloud, en dus weer maandelijkse / jaarlijkse terug kerende kosten waar er al genoeg van zijn.
+1RRRobert
@Carlos0_017 september 2021 08:51
Zeer zeker kan dat wel er zijn zat mensen waaronder ik die niet zitten te wachten op cloud, en dus weer maandelijkse / jaarlijkse terug kerende kosten waar er al genoeg van zijn.
Vergeet niet dat ook veel bedrijven niet happig zijn om hun hele intellectuele content op een (buitenlandse) cloud server te zetten. In weerwil van het vele thuiswerken wat we sinds maart vorig jaar (geacht worden te) doen.

Zakelijk zowel als privé gebruik ik Office 2016, waarbij de thuislicenties voor een paar tientjes online zijn gekocht. Zakelijk zou ik graag de upgrade maken naar een nieuwer Office pakket, aangezien de huidige versie met alle tussentijdse updates behoorlijk wat problemen heeft gekregen, die krachtens de MS Support alleen zijn te verhelpen met een complete herinstallatie...
+1Carlos0_0
@RRRobert17 september 2021 08:54
Inderdaad wij hebben ook office365 op het werk met onedrive enzo, maar hebben aantal high secure klanten zoals overheid en meer.
Hiervan mogen we de bestanden dus niet in Onedrive/sharepoint even opslaan, maar alleen op de netwerkschijven en afgeschermd in mappen waar alleen gescreende mensen toegang tot hebben.

Prive idd gewoon online een key kopen voor 2 tientjes ongeveer, en je kan er prima mee vooruit
+1elmariachi
@Carlos0_017 september 2021 14:30
Die bedrijven lopen dan nog wat achter met wat je allemaal kan in de cloud ;-). Azure heeft Azure Information Protection, stukje van Microsoft Information Protection, wat ontzettend mooi intergreert met je Outlook, Teams, Sharepoint, ...
https://docs.microsoft.co...is-information-protection
https://docs.microsoft.co...ction?view=o365-worldwide
+1Carlos0_0
@elmariachi17 september 2021 17:37
Als jou bedrijf klanten heeft als defensie/ Europol etc houd je het toch liever intern, en niet ergens extern gehost in de wolken ;).
+1drocona
@Carlos0_017 september 2021 09:47
Je hoeft OneDrive niet te gebruiken heh, het zit er gewoon bij inbegrepen maar is niet verplicht.
Zelfde geld voor de online/web cloud applicaties die je niet hoeft te gebruiken, je kunt Office exact hetzelfde gebruiken als elke andere Office, lokaal geïnstalleerd zonder benodigde koppeling met de cloud.

Gebruik zelf OneDrive ook niet, heb op mijn PC gewoon de Office suite geïnstalleerd staan en werk lokaal.
+1Carlos0_0
@drocona17 september 2021 10:39
Klopt je hoeft het niet te gebruiken maar kan soms makkelijk zijn, op het werk gebruik ik het zelf alleen eens voor een foto(Van de mobiel na de laptop).
Maar goed ik doe de IT verder dus verder doe ik geen spannende dingen, de medewerkers doen het meeste hebben contact met klanten etc daardoor veel documentatie.

Ik sla verder ook gewoon nog steeds alles op de netwerkschijven op, maar er zijn klanten die dit niet wensen bij ons.
En dat is prima snap ik ook heel goed daarom is er nu keuze, voor bepaalde klanten niet en voor sommige kan het eventueel wel.
+1drocona
@Carlos0_017 september 2021 10:53
Ah, vanuit bedrijfsperspectief kan ik heel goed begrijpen dat je niet voor de abonnementsvorm gaat gezien dat kostenplaatje totaal anders is dan een family abonnement als consumenten.
Nu begrijp ik je eerste reactie ook beter en ben het volledig met je eens.
+1WhatsappHack
@drocona16 september 2021 23:44
Daar kan geen losse aanschaf van Office meer tegenop en je hoeft nergens meer bij na te denken, ik vind het ideaal.
Zeer zeker kan dat wel, gewoon tweedehands licenties kopen. Vele malen goedkoper en niet per jaar maar gewoon eenmalig. Je krijgt gewoon de normale updates zolang die er zijn en daarna LTS de security patches. Het is wellicht boeiend als je heel graag zo'n clouddienst als OneDrive gebruikt en daar anders los voor betaald had, maar anders vind ik dat soort abonnementen echt extreem duur en ben je meerdere keren zoveel kwijt als losse gebruikte licenties.
+1drocona
@WhatsappHack17 september 2021 09:58
Uiteraard heb ik daar ook naar gekeken, maar volgens mij komt dat nog steeds niet uit (tenzij je maar 1 PC nodig hebt natuurlijk).
Ik kom ook vanaf die 2e hands markt af met Office, daar loop je in eerste instantie natuurlijk ook altijd achter op de huidige versies. Daarnaast zijn al die 2e hands licenties OEM, dus 1x installeren en daarna is het niet meer te gebruiken.

Je bent dus voor 1 PC, 20 euro kwijt voor de nieuwste 2e hands versie, stel even in het geval dat je het 6 persoons O365 abonnement neemt en er 3 personen gebruik van maken met 2 devices per persoon, dus 6 installaties. 6x 20 = 120 euro met 2e hands licenties, daar kun je dus net aan geen 2 jaar de abonnementsvorm van gebruiken.

Ik merk dat ik voor ik over ging op het abonnement elke 2 jaar de nieuwere versie Office kocht, dus dat is voor mij al het kantelpunt. Gezien wij met 5 mensen in het gezin dit abonnement gebruiken waarvan sommige ook nog eens 4 devices geactiveerd hebben is dat ruim goedkoper dan 2e hands kopen.

Als je het alleen voor jezelf gebruikt dan ben ik het met je eens, maar dan neem je natuurlijk ook geen O365 Family maar Office 365 Personal voor 40 euro per jaar.
+1Blokker_1999

@WhatsappHack17 september 2021 10:43
Voor mij is het net die integratie met OneDrive die mij doet kiezen voor een 365 abbonement. Al mijn bestanden in de cloud. Altijd en overal beschikbaar, met backups en beperkte geschiedenis/versionering.
0Zeerob
@Blokker_199917 september 2021 22:39
Al mijn bestanden in de cloud. Altijd en overal beschikbaar ...
Totdat Microsoft om onduidelijke reden je account blokkeert ...

reviews: Account geblokkeerd. Wat nu?
0Wietsee.
@drocona17 september 2021 10:25
Alles in het leven in abonnementsvorm 'maar een tientje' :+ , nee dankje.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wietsee. op 17 september 2021 10:27]

0sverzijl
@drocona17 september 2021 17:36
Laatst ook maar de O365 Family aangeschaft voor 62,90 (https://www.dectdirect.nl...5-home-esd-116112340.html) voor het gehele gezin (5 personen). Vind het die paar tientjes per jaar wel waard met 6x1TB cloud storage en altijd de laatste updates.
+1grote_oever
16 september 2021 21:22
Ik heb altijd prettig gebruik kunnen maken van Office-pakket via HomeUseProgram. Helaas zijn ze daar helemaal over gegaan naar Office 365. Dat vind ik wel jammer, want 1 malig 12,50 betalen was prima te doen. Maar omdat ik Office weinig gebruik ga ik geen abonnement afnemen. Dus denk dat het voor mij bij Office 2019 blijft :(
+2JurienW
@grote_oever16 september 2021 21:46
HomeUseProgram is een programma wat aan een contract van je werkgever gekoppeld zit.
Meeste bedrijven maken tegenwoordig gebruik van Office 365 producten en niet meer van een OV / OVS of dergelijk contract.
Als je via je werk een Office 365 licentie hebt met de Office producten er in mag je deze op 5 devices installeren en kan je dus prima ook op je privé PC gebruiken.
+1vrow
@JurienW17 september 2021 00:36
Sterker nog: je kunt en mag het tegenwoordig onbeperkt vaak installeren, maar kunt het op 5 devices tegelijkertijd gebruiken. Hoe dat gaat als je offline bent, weet ik niet. De licentiecheck is periodiek vereist, maar 10 apparaten tegelijk offline gebruiken, zou dan ook moeten kunnen.
+2Henk Poley
@vrow17 september 2021 06:27
Na 30 dagen verloopt de licentie. Wordt dagelijks ververst als je online bent.
Each day, or each time the user logs on to their computer, the computer connects to the Activation and Validation Service to verify the license status and extend the product key. As long as the computer can connect to the internet at least once every 30 days, Microsoft 365 Apps remains fully functional. If the computer goes offline for more than 30 days, Microsoft 365 Apps enters reduced functionality mode until the next time a connection can be made.
Bron: https://docs.microsoft.co...vation-microsoft-365-apps

[Reactie gewijzigd door Henk Poley op 17 september 2021 06:28]

0JurienW
@vrow17 september 2021 11:40
Op de product page van o.a. E3 staat nog steeds het volgende.
Installeer Office 365-apps, zoals Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote (alleen pc), en Access (alleen pc), op maximaal vijf pc's of Macs, vijf tablets en vijf telefoons per gebruiker
Ben wel benieuwd waar je de info vandaan hebt, zou op zich wel mooi zijn.
0vrow
@JurienW17 september 2021 14:17
De waarheid ligt nog weer anders, blijkbaar:
https://support.microsoft...cc0905e0#ID0EBD=signinmsa

De home-versie kan onbeperkt, vijf tegelijk.
De business versie op 5 pc/mac én 5 telefoons én 5 tablets.

Maar uit ervaring kan ik je vertellen dat ook de business-versie wel op meer dan vijf pc‘s kán worden geïnstalleerd. Maar blijkbaar mag dat officieel dan niet. Ik meende overigens dat de limiet ook voor de versie eraf was en dat is misschien ook wel een tijdje zo geweest, het verandert ook nogal eens bij Microsoft blijkbaar.
0Kroesss
@JurienW17 september 2021 08:40
Bij mij op het werk mogen geen cloud-diensten gebruikt worden door de aard van het werk (ook geen rechtstreekse internetconnectie op de werkplekken en dergelijke). Wij gebruiken Office dus offline. Helaas bied het homeuse-programma ook bij ons alleen nog maar 365. Aangezien ik Office prive weinig gebruik (1, hooguit 2 keer per maand en dan meestal nog heel kort ook) is een 365-abonnement voor mij echt niet nodig. De laatste offline-versie die ik via het homeuse-programma heb aangeschaft (2013) doet het nog prima, dus die blijft ook nog gewoon eventjes, maar zodra daar geen updates meer voor komen wordt het dan wel een lastige.
0pepsiblik
@Kroesss17 september 2021 09:43
Ik snap je probleem, maar je bedrijf zal ook eens moeten kijken hoe haalbaar hun positie is. Ik ken genoeg bedrijven die zware compliance eisen opgelegd krijgen en toch gewoon in de cloud opereren.
0Kroesss
@pepsiblik17 september 2021 11:45
Helaas werken wij onder een vergunning van het rijk waarbij dit domweg een vereiste is. Niet voldoen is gelijk deuren sluiten.
0mikesmit
@JurienW17 september 2021 10:25
Dat is dus helemaal niet handig. Die licenties zitten vaak gekoppeld met bedrijfs policies en enrolment voorwaarden.
De it prutsers van de zaak wil ik zeker niet de mogelijkheid geven om mijn privé laptop te wipen
0JurienW
@mikesmit17 september 2021 11:57
Volgens mij kan je Office gewoon installeren en hoef je niet je hele device te koppelen.
Als je werkgever het niet wil / toestaat houdt het op.
Mogelijk met korting via HUP een optie.
https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/home-use-program
0mikesmit
@JurienW17 september 2021 13:34
Je kan Office zo installeren maar je moet inloggen om te activeren. En dit is waar die bedrijfs licenties in beeld komen, aan die licenties zitten allemaal policies gebonden enzo. Prima voor een werk laptop (die is immers niet van mij) maar niet wenselijk voor privé apparaten
0MZONDERL
@JurienW17 september 2021 10:58
Kleine tip, zie af en toe op nu.nl "curcussen" voorbij komen in de aanbieding, een curcus waar ook een "gratis" Office/Windows licentie bij zit.

De cursus is ongeveer 25 euro, krijg je er dus Windows of Office 2019 erbij voor 1 machine... (dus opzich ook betaalbaar, hoef je de cursus nog geen eens te volgen)

Alle curcussen inclusief licentie:
https://shop.nu.nl/categorie/online-cursussen-microsoft

Specifiek Office 2019 (zal binnenkort wel Office 2021 worden):
https://shop.nu.nl/produc...crosoft-office-trainingen

Office 2019 met:
Microsoft Office Word 2019
Microsoft Office Excel 2019
Microsoft Office Powerpoint 2019
Microsoft Office Outlook 2019
Microsoft Office Publisher 2019
Microsoft Office Access 2019
0JurienW
@MZONDERL17 september 2021 12:10
Als je een kwartje in de google automaat gooit kan je voor een paar euro wel een Office 2019 Licentie aanschaffen. Zullen altijd activatie garantie geven, is altijd helemaal legaal en noem maar op. Met een beetje logisch nadenken is wel te beredeneren dat dat allemaal niet kan als je het via echte leveranciers 5x zoveel betaald voor alleen de licentie.
0MZONDERL
@JurienW18 september 2021 11:20
Bij die cursus staat beschreven dat het "oude" bedrijfslicenties betreft die niet meer gebruikt worden, eenmalig te activeren zijn op 1 machine... dus na 1x gebruiken houdt het op.

Daarnaast zoals eerder vermeld, in het oude "Home Use Program" was het ook mogelijk voor 12,50 te kopen via Microsoft zelf..."dus goedkoop hoeft niet altijd slecht te zijn"

[Reactie gewijzigd door MZONDERL op 18 september 2021 11:21]

0JurienW
@MZONDERL18 september 2021 21:19
Wat ik zeg, code zou wel werken maar of het helemaal legitiem is betwijfel ik. Bedrijfslicenties zijn gebonden aan een bedrijf en niet overdraagbaar.

Wat oude HUP versie betreft, tuurlijk is 12.50 eenmalig een leuke benefit en wel legaal voor privé gebruik, maar ja, het bestaat helaas niet meer.
0The Third Man
@JurienW27 september 2021 21:55
Bedrijfslicenties zijn gebonden aan een bedrijf en niet overdraagbaar.
Beetje een klok/klepel bewering dit. Bij het soort licenties die Microsoft afgeeft in de commerciële kanalen is dit niet het geval, je kan als bedrijf bundels kopen en pas als een licentie geactiveerd wordt is die verbonden met het bedrijf in kwestie. De ongebruikte licenties in de bundel zijn gewoon weer bruikbaar voor andere partijen en worden meestal door dit soort handelaren voor een relatieve habbekrats opgekocht en los verkocht. Vandaar de veel lagere prijs. Er is geen juridisch bezwaar tegen (dus ook gewoon legitiem) maar Microsoft biedt ook geen ondersteuning die ze wel bij thuislicenties bieden. In wezen is het niet anders dan OEM hardware zoals SSD's die je wel eens tegenkomt.
+1m_snel
@grote_oever16 september 2021 22:51
Ooit jaren geleden gereageerd op de eerste honderd gratis, was bij z’n website voor kinderen van de basis school.
Blijkt er een voor het leven te zijn, dochter zit al op de universiteit en ze maakt er nog gebruik van. En iedere nieuwe versie is weer gratis beschikbaar
+1FerOne
16 september 2021 20:44
-snip-

[Reactie gewijzigd door FerOne op 17 september 2021 15:18]

+1Derice
@FerOne16 september 2021 21:29
Ik heb O365, v2108 (Build 14326.20404 Click-to-Run).
Is dat nu Office 2021? Zie niet echt verschil met mijn vorige Office versie?
+1Marve79
@Derice16 september 2021 21:42
Nee O365 is de cloud versie. Maar dan heb je sowieso altijd de nieuwste (afhankelijk van het release channel dat je kiest).

v2108 = Augustus 2021

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marve79 op 16 september 2021 21:43]

0foxathome
@Marve7917 september 2021 10:46
Ik kom zelfs computers tegen met Office365 waar het lijkt op Office 2013, dus het lijkt zeker niet altijd vanzelf de laatste versie te zijn.
Is niet per definitie een cloud versie, je kan hem gewoon downloaden en installeren, je hebt dan een abonnement versie die zichzelf zou moeten blijven updates, ook als er nieuwe versies uitkomen, maar dat lijkt dus zeker niet altijd zo te zijn, ook niet als je laat checken op updates binnen de Office programma's.
+1kiddingguy
@Derice17 september 2021 06:24
Office 2021 (als onderdeel van O365) is 5 oktober.
De eenmalig aangekochte Office LTSC is vanaf nu te downloaden & gebruiken.


Nog 2 weekjes dus (en ook of Windows 11); mooie nieuwe combi Windows 11 & Office 2021 op 5 oktober!
+1kiddingguy
@FerOne16 september 2021 20:50
Is dit de beta/test-versie momenteel?
+1FerOne
@kiddingguy16 september 2021 20:52
RTM
+1kiddingguy
@FerOne16 september 2021 21:05
Nice. En met een Office/Microsoft 365 Family abo, krijg je die automatisch binnen (of download na inloggen in je MS-account).

En hoe zit het met Microsoft 365 Business?

Ik lees wat mixed messages. Hoewel deze me wel aanspreekt dat het vanaf vandaag te downloaden is voor non-Microsoft 365'ers.

EDIT:
Office LTSC (eenmalige aanschaf) is vanaf nu
Office 2021 (continue) is vanaf 5 oktober

[Reactie gewijzigd door kiddingguy op 17 september 2021 06:22]

+1remco8264
@kiddingguy16 september 2021 23:53
Met 365 heb je al deze functies al een tijd! 365 krijgt maandelijks / halfjaarlijks (afhankelijk van je updatekanaal) nieuwe functies.

Eens in de paar jaar bundelen ze sommige van deze functies in een nieuwe niet-abonnementsversie, dus 2019-2021.

Zelfs dan heeft 2021 niet alle functies van 365, de meeste cloudbased functies ontbreken bijvoorbeeld.
+1p1lot
@FerOne16 september 2021 22:38
wat is RTM? (een quick Google helpt me niet echt verder)
Wat kan en kan nog niet met de versie uit dat linkje?
+1m_snel
@p1lot16 september 2021 22:48
Klaar voor gebruik
0FreshMaker
@p1lot16 september 2021 23:03
wat is RTM? (een quick Google helpt me niet echt verder)
Wat kan en kan nog niet met de versie uit dat linkje?
Release To Manufactoring - soms ook wel "Gold" genoemd

Vaak volgen die na Beta's -> RC ( Release Candidates )
0Mangu429
@p1lot17 september 2021 11:16
RTM=Regeling tegemoetkoming meerkosten

maar serieus, het daadwerkelijke antwoord staat in de top 5 van zoekresultaten.
+1WhatsappHack
@FerOne16 september 2021 23:49
Is er ook een download/DMG voor MacOS?
+1jaapstobbe
16 september 2021 20:31
Zolang ze Clippy niet terug brengen blijf ik Open Libre Office gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jaapstobbe op 16 september 2021 22:34]

+1novasurp
@jaapstobbe16 september 2021 20:56
OpenOffice wordt nauwelijks meer ontwikkeld en kan beveiligings- en compatibiliteitsproblemen hebben. LibreOffice is de opvolger.
0CyberMania
@novasurp16 september 2021 21:03
👆🏻Klopt. Goeie tip.
+1Wannial
@jaapstobbe16 september 2021 22:17
Alsjeblieft

https://www.zdnet.com/art...-teams-but-only-as-emoji/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wannial op 16 september 2021 22:17]

+1Qalo

@jaapstobbe16 september 2021 22:33
OpenOffice was vroeger prima software, maar loopt tegenwoordig hopeloos achter op het veel verder ontwikkelde LibreOffice. Apache OpenOffice staat qua ontwikkeling al jarenlang stil en er worden geen grote sprongen meer mee gemaakt. Bovendien mist OpenOffice ladingen aan functies die in LibreOffice wél ingebakken zitten. Om nog maar te zwijgen over de uitwisselbaarheid van documenten. Ook hier is OpenOffice stil blijven staan in de tijd.

Als ik jou was zou ik OpenOffice de deur uit doen en inruilen voor het eveneens gratis LibreOffice. Ook in het kader van de beveiligings- en compatibiliteitsproblemen zoals novasurp al aanhaalde. En het scheelt je nog schijfruimte ook, want LibreOffice is geïnstalleerd de helft kleiner dan Apache OpenOffice. :)
0Carlos0_0
@jaapstobbe16 september 2021 21:24
Heeft die wel Clippy dan ? 😋
0Andros
@jaapstobbe17 september 2021 03:13
Over ouwe koeien gesproken. Je zou toch denken dat die grap na 20 jaar wel een keer versleten is?
+1edeboeck
16 september 2021 21:01
Afgaande op de previews, zal het standaardpakket voor Office 2021 Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, OneDrive en Teams bevatten. Eerder dit jaar maakte Microsoft bekend dat er een Windows- en Mac-versie aankomt, maar het is nog niet duidelijk of deze gelijktijdig geïntroduceerd zullen worden. Het standaardpakket van Office LTSC bevat Access, Excel, OneNote, Outlook, PowerPoint, Publisher, Skype for Business, Teams en Word.
@JayStout, het valt me op dat bij het standaardpakket Access er niet lijkt bij te zitten. Betekent dit dat Access dan in een "Pro-versie" o.i.d. zou zitten?
+1RefriedNoodle
@edeboeck16 september 2021 21:32
Betekent dit dat Access dan in een "Pro-versie" o.i.d. zou zitten?
Yes, maar dit is al zo sinds Office 4.3 uit 1994 (en misschien zelfs al eerder).

edit: Office 4.3 blijkt idd de eerste Office te zijn waar een aparte Professional-editie was die Access bevatte, en dit is dus nu nog steeds zo. Ik had gehoopt dat zo langzamerhand Access wel een beetje gemeengoed was geworden en ook voor thuisgebruik geschikt is. Als je serieus wordt met databases dan zit je toch al snel op SQL Server.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RefriedNoodle op 16 september 2021 21:38]

+1vrow
@RefriedNoodle17 september 2021 00:33
Ja, en SQL server is dan wel weer gratis (de Express-versie)… Maar dat is wel echt puur een database hoor, terwijl Access onderliggend tabellen heeft en queries, maar ook een hele ontwikkelomgeving (‚schakelbord‘) bevat. Dus SQL server is niet per se het grote broertje van Access, het is toch wel een heel ander product.
0edeboeck
@RefriedNoodle16 september 2021 22:13
[...]

Yes, maar dit is al zo sinds Office 4.3 uit 1994 (en misschien zelfs al eerder).

edit: Office 4.3 blijkt idd de eerste Office te zijn waar een aparte Professional-editie was die Access bevatte, en dit is dus nu nog steeds zo. Ik had gehoopt dat zo langzamerhand Access wel een beetje gemeengoed was geworden en ook voor thuisgebruik geschikt is. Als je serieus wordt met databases dan zit je toch al snel op SQL Server.
Het is inderdaad al heel lang dat dat in de pro-versie zit, daarom dat ik de vraag stelde. Het blijft natuurlijk een heel dubbel gegeven met Access in "huis-, tuin- en keukengebruik"... moeilijkheid lijkt me vooral om de complexiteit van data-ontwerp heel toegankelijk te maken (wat ze eigenlijk proberen doen). Vooral als je in een concurrent use-scenario zit, heb je naar mijn gevoel vrij snel SQL Server nodig... zolang het single-user blijft, ben ik verrast dat Access nog een behoorlijk eind meegaat.
0theobril
@edeboeck17 september 2021 00:25
Van collega's hoorde ik dat ze acess dood willen laten bloeden. Ondersteuning in teams of sharepoint lijkt er ook niet te zijn, maar mogelijk doe ik iets verkeerd. Ik bedoel: een word- of excel-file kun je wel openen op meerdere manieren als het in een teams directory staat. Bij access-bestanden is dat een stuk minder.
0PrimusIP
@theobril17 september 2021 09:58
Ik ken ook niemand die nog access gebruikt. Maar dat kan natuurlijk aan mij liggen.

Database gebruikers die ik zie gebruikers diverse front end software met SQL servers op de achtergrond.

Zijn er nog veel mensen / organisaties die access gebruiken?
0wernervp
@PrimusIP17 september 2021 14:44
Ik zie Access in mijn werk nog regelmatig bij (grote) bedrijven en verenigingen :). Vooral bij migraties naar cloud-opslag komt dat dan naar boven.. erg genoeg creëert men dan vaak een oplossing om de Access databases alsnog te kunnen blijven gebruiken. (net als trouwens als database in gebruik zijnde, aan elkaar gekoppelde Excel bestanden)
+1FerOne
@edeboeck16 september 2021 21:03
Ja, Access zit in de Pro included.
+1svenk91
16 september 2021 20:33
... en wordt het in PowerPoint mogelijk worden om slideshows met spraak op te nemen.
Dit is al jaren mogelijk. Ik zou het toejuichen als het nu makkelijker wordt, maar was ook al wel prima te doen.
Auteur+1JayStout
@svenk9116 september 2021 20:42
Aangepast! Thanks voor de feedback!
+1horizon1978
17 september 2021 07:10
Welk nieuw lettertype heeft Microsoft gekozen?
0JDx
16 september 2021 20:36
Office 2007 doet het ook nog prima.

Tot voor kort gebruikte ik nog '97, niet groter dan enkele tientallen MB's :')
+1Splorky
@JDx16 september 2021 20:54
Tot een jaar terug ook bij 2007 blijven hangen.
Totaal geen problemen mee ondervonden.
Wel in de firewall alles van office op outlook na dicht gezet.
Nieuwe versie ziet er moderner uit, maar bijvoorbeeld outlook email instellingen zijn dumbed down ook het ontbreken van eenvoudige selectie welke onderdelen je wilt installeren is een groot gemis.

Zou zelf denk ik wel naar de LTSC willen gaan vanwege het er uit slopen van de cloud waar ik geen behoefte aan heb, maar ja die is niet voor consumenten bedoeld.
0PolarBear
@Splorky16 september 2021 21:15
  • ook het ontbreken van eenvoudige selectie welke onderdelen je wilt installeren is een groot gemis.
https://config.office.com/
+1Carlos0_0
@PolarBear16 september 2021 21:26
Heb je dus niks aan is voor office365, meld u aan met office365 administrator account staat er.

Of heb jij andere ervaringen ?
0Marve79
@Carlos0_016 september 2021 21:41
Nee die is ook voor volume license en retail vziw
0Justin0017
@Carlos0_016 september 2021 22:40
https://config.office.com/deploymentsettings
0Carlos0_0
@Justin001716 september 2021 22:52
Ah bedankt voor de link maar eens induiken
0Justin0017
@Carlos0_018 september 2021 12:47
Helemaal goed. Ik heb Office via deze tool al een aantal keer geïnstalleerd (vooral in MDT omgevingen) en het mooiste is dat je bij installatie op meerdere computers gewoon een standaard configuratie kan maken waar je bijvoorbeeld de irritante EULA en andere vensters kunt skippen :)
0Splorky
@PolarBear16 september 2021 21:33
Thanx, zal er nog eens naar kijken als ik weer een installatie ga doen.
Ik heb flink zitten prutsen met een xml configuratie, volgende keer maar een configuratie genereren.
0Automark
@Splorky16 september 2021 21:36
Ik ken nog genoeg kleinere bedrijven die nog office 2007 gebruiken. Vast prima om af en toe een brief te tikken en standaard Excel taken die ze al 30 jaar zo doen.
Zelf gebruik ik eigenlijk helemaal geen office pakket meer, als ik een brief moet tikken doe ik dat wel met Google docs oid.
+1grrfield
@JDx16 september 2021 22:33
Office 2007 doet het ook nog prima...... als gewone rekenmachine. Excel heeft wel belangrijke stappen vooruit gemaakt in vergelijking met Office 2007 als je meer gebruikt dan =SUM() en een simpele =VLOOKUP(). Sommige van die functies hierboven vereenvoudigen wel functies als =INDEX(MATCH(INDIRECT(params), params, params, params);MATCH(INDIRECT(params), params, params, params)).

Sommige mensen zitten echt wel al een tijdje te wachten op dynamic arrays.

Neen, de nieuwere versies van Excel (als onderdeel van Office) bieden heel wat meer dan de eye-candy die je in promofilmpjes ziet.
0JDx
@grrfield16 september 2021 22:34
Voor meer gekkigheid ga ik naar PHP.
0grrfield
@JDx16 september 2021 22:36
Ik probeer mijn model te maken in Excel (ZONDER Visual Basic) en dan doe ik het in Python. Blijft het verschil dat ik voor visualiseren van data eigenlijk nog steeds liever met Excel werk. GUI's in Python heb ik nooit eenvoudig gevonden. Ik ben zelf niet verder dan wat Tkinter, maar het ziet er niet echt uit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door grrfield op 16 september 2021 22:37]

0JDx
@grrfield16 september 2021 22:45
Daar ben ik zelf ook niet echt handig in, het is gewoon een kale boel berekeningen.
0hottestbrain
@grrfield17 september 2021 11:39
Ik vind xlookup echt een zegen! Supersnel in verhouding tot vlookup en naar links kunnen zoeken is een no-brainer. Gebruik uit gewoonte nog wel vaak index(match()) overigens, het zit er zo ingesleten (en is vergelijkbaar in snelheid, plus als je meerdere velden uit dezelfde rijen/kolommen wil ophalen scheelt het best veel om alleen nog te hoeven indexen).
0MonoKid
@hottestbrain17 september 2021 12:44
Inderdaad! Als ik allerlei verschillende excel bestanden krijg toegestopt van verschillende bronnen, lay-outs, cel-opmaak, datatypes, dan is het even kl*ten tot die vlookup zijn ding wilt doen.
+1dss58
@JDx17 september 2021 01:23
en je kunt nog lotus 123 spreadsheets in lezen, heel de menustructuur was ingebouwd in office97 , maar hoe populair was lotus wel niet :)
0zx9r_mario
@dss5818 september 2021 10:25
Antwoord van MS op Lotus was destijds Multiplan, de voorloper van Excel.
+1r_bleumer
@JDx16 september 2021 21:21
Vergeet niet dat oude Office versies een belangrijke aanvalsvector zijn.

Ze worden niet meer gepatched, maar delen wel veel code met nieuwere versies. Patches voor nieuwere versies leiden op die manier vaak tot het ontdekken van gaten die ook in oudere, niet gepatchte versies aanwezig zijn.
0JDx
@r_bleumer16 september 2021 21:42
En wat kunnen ze daarmee? Mijn CV zien die ik in Word '97 heb getypt?
+1CykoByte
@JDx16 september 2021 21:47
Flauwe reactie. In Office worden regelmatig lekken gepatched die Remote Code Execution mogelijk maken met een daarvoor geprepareerd bestand.

Dus wat kunnen ze daarmee concreet: installeren van malware bijvoorbeeld.

Edit: Reactie was denk ik niet flauw bedoeld, mijn excuses.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CykoByte op 16 september 2021 22:50]

+1JDx
@CykoByte16 september 2021 22:02
Maar dat kan dan toch met elk oudere programma die ik op mijn PC heb?
+1crazyboy01
@JDx16 september 2021 22:17
Dat klopt, maar dat maakt natuurlijk vrij weinig uit. Het hele probleem met software die geen beveiligingsupdates meer krijgen is dat bekende lekken niet meer worden gepatcht. De uitleg specifiek voor Office staat hierboven al, maar het geldt inderdaad voor alle software, voornamelijk als je daarin bestanden opent die je van derden hebt gekregen. Daarom zie je ook vaak dat er best wat weerstand is tegen gebruik van bepaalde software waarvan de ontwikkeling volledig is gestopt en gezocht wordt naar alternatieven.
+1JDx
@crazyboy0116 september 2021 22:20
Ok, dus ik moet elk jaar een nieuwe versie kopen anders loop ik gevaar, ook met oude programma's die niks met internet te maken hebben en gewoon offline werken dus?
+1crazyboy01
@JDx16 september 2021 22:24
Nee. 2007 en '97 zijn inmiddels allang uitgefaseerd, maar Office 2010 kreeg nog tot vorig jaar beveiligingsupdates. Die had je dus pas net, na 10 jaar, hoeven vervangen.

2013 krijgt tot 2023 updates, 2016 en 2019 volgens mij tot medio 2025. Niet ieder jaar de nieuwste nodig dus.

En ja, ook programma's die offline werken kunnen een risico zijn voor je computer, afhankelijk van wat je erin opent.

[Reactie gewijzigd door crazyboy01 op 16 september 2021 22:25]

0JDx
@crazyboy0116 september 2021 22:26
Nouja mijn CV ooit en die opslaan als PDF haha, en voor mezelf maak ik wel eens wat dingen in Excel.
+1foxathome
@JDx17 september 2021 10:49
Doe gewoon niet zo eigenwijs, gooi Office 2007 er af en knal er LibreOffice op, probleem opgelost.
Als je een keer een virus hebt, moet je niet gaan huilen, maar beseffen dat je oogkleppen op hebt en jezelf dit bewust aangedaan hebt omdat je hier niet luistert naar goede adviezen ;-)
0bigbadbull
@foxathome17 september 2021 11:56
een jaar lang libre & open Office geprobeerd, maar voldoen niet voor mij.
Vooral de excel en mail client tegenhangers doen zwaar onder.
0foxathome
@bigbadbull17 september 2021 23:21
Koop dan gewoon een veilige versie, hier doe je opnieuw eigenwijs!
Als ze zo zwaar onder doen, dan gebruik je duidelijk punten waar Microsoft Office veel beter in is, als je dan zo'n zware gebruiker bent, steun ze dan gewoon en betaal voor je vele uitgebreide gebruik...
0bigbadbull
@foxathome20 september 2021 12:52
dank u voor het label eigenwijs, ben er fier op, zeker daar ik MSO 2019 gekocht heb.
0JohanNL
@JDx17 september 2021 01:05
Is dat écht het enige wat je doet? Dan is er inderdaad niet veel aan de hand.
Maar open je ook bestanden met Office van onbekende bron, dan is daar zeker wel een risico.
En met onbekende bron bedoel ik al iets als een collega die je een verslag stuurt als Word document die jij wilt openen, bijvoorbeeld.
Daarnaast alle functionaliteit die direct met het internet communiceert, zoals een ' web handler ' die in sommige versies van office nog wel eens zit en gepaard kan gaan met allemaal lekken uit IE.
Maar ook natuurlijk een programma als Outlook en helemaal zo'n oude versie als Outlook '97.
Ik mag hopen dat je die al heel lang niet meer gebruikt, maar ook Outlook 2007 is zeker niet waterdicht en moet je niet meer willen gebruiken.
+1CykoByte
@JDx16 september 2021 22:58
Allereerst mijn excuses, Ik dacht dat je het probleem kende maar kleiner maakte dan het is. Je bedoelde het dus niet flauw maar daar ging ik onterecht wel van uit. :X

Inderdaad, dat geldt voor veel software. Office maakt echter wel een groot percentage uit van alle aanvallen (Tot wel 43%!). Dat Office een populaire aanvalsvector is, is te verklaren: Office draait bijna elk bedrijf en elke persoon, dus een aanvaller kan er vrijwel zeker van zijn dat hun doelwit Office draait.

En omdat veel mensen zich (ondanks toenemende berichtgeving) onbewust zijn van het feit dat ook "simpele documenten" toch gevaarlijk kunnen zijn, is het vaak ook nog eens makkelijk binnenkomen.
0vrow
@CykoByte17 september 2021 00:29
Toch denk ik dat je met Windows 3.11 nu wel weer heel veilig bent. Geen virus wat daar nu nog op draait :-)
+1JohanNL
@vrow17 september 2021 01:11
Maar zo'n beetje alles van de moderne technologische wereld draait daar niet op :+
Desondanks zou ik zeggen: hang het zonder router/firewall op het internet en kijk wat er gebeurt.
0mflameling
@vrow17 september 2021 09:22
Ik kan me niet voorstellen dat Windows 3.11 (of 3.12 als je de NL versie hebt) kan werken met het grote geheugen en de grote schijven die we tegenwoordig hebben. Ik weet niet eens of het wel kan omgaan met NTFS of FAT32.
Vergeet niet dat Windows 3.11 geen OS was, maar een applicatie die draaide op OS DOS 3.3 of hoger (t.m. DOS 6.1).
0PrimusIP
@mflameling17 september 2021 09:50
Idd. En als ik me goed herinner van vroeger was er toen ook al het gevaar van virussen en Worms op je diskette.
+1DarkMagician
@JDx16 september 2021 22:12
Ja en daarom moet je altijd de nieuwste versie/updates draaien of het helemaal dicht timmeren (bijv. Sandbox of een vm).

Zeker als er een security issue bekend is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DarkMagician op 16 september 2021 22:13]

+1KingKoning
@JDx16 september 2021 21:45
Je systeem infecteren. Office is puur de deur, denk niet dat het beperkt blijft tot office.
0Qalo

@r_bleumer16 september 2021 22:41
Dat zeg je nu wel, maar wat schetste mijn verbazing toen ik afgelopen week Windows 7 weer eens opstartte met MS Office 2010 erop geïnstalleerd? Ik kreeg daarop updates binnen! Ik wist niet wat ik zag. Geen idee of dat nog updates waren die eerder nog niet geïnstalleerd waren, maar ik was toch verbaasd dat Windows Update een melding gaf.

Je zou toch zeggen dat Microsoft dat helemaal stil had gelegd omdat MS Office 2010 allang EOL is (sinds 13 oktober 2020)....
0sambalbaj
@Qalo16 september 2021 22:50
Tot in april heeft Office 2010 nog updates gehad.

Heb die ook nog staan in afwachting van 2021. Voor een half jaar ga je geen ouwe versie aanschaffen die korter ondersteund wordt.

Maar kan je als particulier ook naar die LTSC-versie?
Geen online en ai meuk lijkt mij juist een plus voor een office pakket.
0CykoByte
@Qalo16 september 2021 23:04
Updates worden inderdaad niet meer ontwikkeld, maar bestaande updates worden nog zeker wel aangeboden.

Voor zeer kritieke lekken worden er ook nog wel eens out-of-bands updates uitgegeven, zoals voor Windows XP in 2017 gebeurde i.v.m. EternalBlue. De infrastructuur online houden is dus zeker wel interessant, ookal is het OS EOL.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CykoByte op 16 september 2021 23:05]

0Alfa1970
@JDx16 september 2021 20:40
Tja, WordPerfect 7.0 doet het ook nog, maar dat wil niet zeggen dat het handig is..
0JDx
@Alfa197016 september 2021 21:01
Word doet verder gewoon wat het moet doen, Notepad met wat font variatie.
0zx9r_mario
@Alfa197016 september 2021 22:53
Heb vroeger nog gewerkt met WordStar op CP/M, werkte ook :P
0beerse

@zx9r_mario17 september 2021 09:21
De typemachine die ooit door een pc met wordstar werd vervangen heb ik een paar jaar geleden weer eens afgestoft. :+
Groot voordeel van die typemachine: Offline, draadloos en zonder accu-problemen kunnen werken. En ook geen afleiding. ;)
0Alex3
@zx9r_mario18 september 2021 10:19
Ja, dat werkte handiger met woordafbreking en zoeken en vervangen.
0OxWax
@JDx16 september 2021 20:41
En wat wil je dat we er aan doen? :?

[Reactie gewijzigd door OxWax op 16 september 2021 20:41]

