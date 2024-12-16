Lexar introduceert Ares DDR5-6000-geheugenmodules voor AMD-gaming-pc’s

Lexar heeft de Ares DDR5-6000 CL26 geïntroduceerd. De geheugenmodules bereiken volgens de fabrikant geheugensnelheden tot 6000MT/s bij een spanning van 1,45V en hebben een cas-latency van 26. De 16GB-varianten zijn voorlopig alleen beschikbaar in China.

Lexar Ares DDR5-6000 CL26
Lexar Ares DDR5-6000 CL26

Uit promomateriaal dat VideoCardz heeft aangetroffen op een Chinese webwinkel blijkt dat de geheugenmodules gericht zijn op gamers met een AMD-moederbord. Ze bieden ondersteuning voor AMD Expo-overklokprofielen. De geheugenchips zijn afkomstig van SK hynix en zijn te koop in 16GB-varianten. Het is niet duidelijk of Lexar later nog andere varianten zal uitbrengen. VideoCardz schrijft dat de geheugenchips zo’n 899 Chinese renminbi kosten, wat neerkomt op ongeveer 124 dollar.

Door Jay Stout

Redacteur

16-12-2024 08:20

16-12-2024 • 08:20

27

Reacties (27)

tw_gotcha 16 december 2024 09:50
dit is wel aardig:
https://www.techpowerup.c...e-scaling-with-amd-zen-5/

"We tested DDR5-8000 CL38, which is very easy to run on Zen 5, thanks for AMD's improvement in the memory controller firmware paired with high-end memory kits, like the G-Skill Trident Z5 Royal Neo, which made running at DDR5-8000 a breeze. Just select "EXPO" in the BIOS, boom, done! With 8000 MT/s it finally seems possible to overcome the latency penalty of running at 1:2 UCLK. We also tested at a more common DDR5-7600, with tight CL34 timings, which actually results in slightly faster first word latency than CL38 with 8000 MT/s (9.4 vs 9.5 nanoseconds). Next up, DDR5-6400 CL32, at 1:1 UCLK to make things more interesting, which requires a bit of tinkering and luck, because that's pushing the memory controller hard. Of course, we also tested AMD's sweet spot of DDR5-6000, with tight timings of CL28. Additionally, we included two runs at JEDEC speeds of DDR5-5600 and 4800, which are useful, too, to set upper bounds for memory performance with slower memory kits.
[...]
DDR5-6400 and the 1:1 Ratio Advantage
Dropping to DDR5-6400, we see impressive performance that's very close to the higher-speed DDR frequencies, thanks to running at 1:1 UCLK, which avoids the latency penalties of 1:2. At 6400 MT/s, 1:1 is not guaranteed though, it does depend on the silicon quality of the I/O die, and perhaps requires higher SoC voltage. In many cases DDR5-6400 outperforms DDR5-7200 and DDR5-8000, particularly in workloads where memory latency plays a larger role. DDR5-6000 also remains a strong contender, especially at CL28, which is actually the fastest first word timing in all our tests (9.3 nanoseconds). This provides an excellent balance between power consumption and performance, with the added benefit of allowing more power to be allocated to the compute dies (CCDs), further improving overall system efficiency. "


ik zit meer in de science hoek van deze tests en dan zie je dat 6000 iets beter presteert dan 8000 door de timings. Voor games presteert het een fractie hoger, maar daar heb je dan potentieel onstabiliteit door, of in ieder geval zijn er nu nog veel meer MOBO's die 6000 adverteren dan 8000.

maar het ontloopt elkaar niks. Niemand kan een ppaar fps zien in games.

[Reactie gewijzigd door tw_gotcha op 16 december 2024 09:57]

Duranor @tw_gotcha16 december 2024 10:28
Dat is inderdaad wel aardig, maar nu graag met een 4080 Super en een 9800X3D (die bedoeld is voor gaming), dat is enig sinds wat dichter bij de prijs indicatie die een above average gamer kan betalen.
4090 is echt te duur.

Maar goed deze benchmarks zijn allemaal weer oud over een maand of 2, dan hebben we de nieuwe videokaarten met sneller geheugen, wat ook minder geheugen inneemt. Dat zie je namelijk ook bij benchmarks van sneller werkgeheugen dat een game 1 GB minder trekt bij snellere MHz.

Ook interessant wordt of de nieuwe versie van 980003XD die volgens mij ook nog eens komen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Duranor op 16 december 2024 10:32]

Dekar 16 december 2024 09:15
Ik kan me niet voorstellen dat dit enig verschil maakt voor gaming
Pat-Juh @Dekar16 december 2024 09:59
Indien gecombineerd met een 8700G zal het flink wat uit kunnen maken. De timings aanhalen bij een IGP is een flinke winst Reken op 30-40% in sommige gevallen.

Voor een mITX micro systeem met regulier DDR5 ram is dit een toffe ontwikkeling.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pat-Juh op 16 december 2024 10:01]

youridv1
@Pat-Juh16 december 2024 10:54
Maar dat is het geld niet waard. Het slaat financieel nergens op om duur werkgeheugen te kopen voor een APU die geklopt wordt door videokaarten van 8 jaar terug die je voor een paar tientjes tweedehands koopt.
Gamen op een 8700G doe je voor de value. Als het je om een SFF build gaat, zijn er ook genoeg 5-10 liter kasten met plek voor een dGPU. Prijsverschil tussen een 7500F en een 8700G is 100 euro. Daarvan + de besparing op RAM kun je prima een spotgoedkope videokaart kopen die sneller is dan de iGPU van de 8700G

[Reactie gewijzigd door youridv1 op 16 december 2024 10:58]

Pat-Juh @youridv116 december 2024 12:21
Het is leuk als de optie er is... een leuk VESA mounted 8700G systeem voor emulatie en wat casual-gaming moet juist lekker dun en licht zijn. Daar wil je geen extra GPU in hangen lijkt mij.

Het wordt straks interessanter wanneer er een desktop CPU komt met (op z'n minst) de 890M...
youridv1
@Pat-Juh16 december 2024 14:54
Het is leuk als de optie er is...
Niks mis met gamen op een 8700G. Maar 30-60 euro extra uitgeven aan high end RAM?
een leuk VESA mounted 8700G systeem voor emulatie en wat casual-gaming moet juist lekker dun en licht zijn. Daar wil je geen extra GPU in hangen lijkt mij.
Welk vesa mountable systeem gebruikt desktop ram? Volgensmij is het meestal sodimm. De "markt" voor high performance DDR5 SODIMM geheugen bestaat niet. Je beste optie is 11,67-12+ ms true latency

En daarom zei ik: Gamen op een 8700G doe je voor de value. Die value gaat uit het raam met dit soort kits.

[Reactie gewijzigd door youridv1 op 16 december 2024 14:56]

xSNAKEX @youridv116 december 2024 14:34
Zonder het uit te zoeken met specifieke waardes en benchmarks kan ik me niet echt voorstellen dat het veel beter is voor je energierekening. Dan is het uiteindelijk misschien wel goedkoop is duurkoop lijkt me zo.
youridv1
@xSNAKEX16 december 2024 14:47
een kWh kost 30 cent. Om een verschil van 10 euro te krijgen, moet je 33000 Wh verbruiken. Een 7500 + GTX 1660 of 2060 ofzo, verbruikt ~180-200 watt onder gaming, een 8700G ~90. Voor die 10 euro moet je dan 370 uur gamen. Niet 370 uur pc aan, maar 370 uur gamen met fps limiet uit.

Dusja, je verdient uiteindelijk iets terug, maar op een jaar of 5 gaat het om een aantal tientjes. En vergeet niet dat je een 8700G veel eerder moet vervangen dan een systeem op basis van een losse videokaart.

[Reactie gewijzigd door youridv1 op 16 december 2024 14:51]

Hakker @youridv116 december 2024 16:10
Hoezo DDR5 6000 MHz met een CAS latency van 30 kan je voor een kleine meer prijs krijgen tegenover een CAS 38 of CAS 40 geheugen en dan bedoel ik echt 20 euro op 16 GB dus ja als je enkel zo nu en dan een niet al te veel vragen spelletjes speelt is dat echt wel de upgrade waard. Ook als je later nog naar een dGPU gaat heb je er nog profijt van.
youridv1
@Hakker16 december 2024 20:27
Anno 2024/25 is 16GB wel echt karig. Als je 250 euro neertelt voor alleen de CPU, dan zou ik toch wel minstens 32 nemen. Maarja, dan wordt de meerprijs voor CL30 ook dubbel zo hoog.

Zeker als je gaat gamen en een deel van je RAM als VRAM inzet is meer capaciteit gewenst.

Maar ook buiten gamen is een 8 core cpu pairen aan 16GB is ook een beetje mismatched. Als je niets doet waarvoor je meer dan 16 nodig hebt, kun je net zo goed de 8600G aanschaffen.

Dat is net het hele punt. De 8700G is geen slechte deal, maar de hele usecase APU met super snel werkgeheugen is er gewoon niet echt. Ja, je kunt 40 euro bijleggen voor meer fps, maar dan kun je echt beter je processor 100 euro downgraden en dan die 100+40 euro een dGPU kopen.
VESA mounted/NUC like barebones met desktop DDR5 zijn er toch niet. In SODIMM bestaat zulk snel DDR5 vrijwel niet. Dus je komt automatisch in kastjes die veel groter zijn dan een NUC. In dat segment zijn er ook dat DIY kasten met plek voor een compacte dGPU.

[Reactie gewijzigd door youridv1 op 16 december 2024 20:34]

sapphire 16 december 2024 08:25
6000MT/s en CL26 is best rap maar 1,45v :X

Het zal het vast aankunnen maar word dat niet flink warm voor geheugen :?
Olaf van der Spek @sapphire16 december 2024 11:04
1,4 V lijkt zo'n beetje standaard voor higher performance kits..
WhiteSnake76 @sapphire16 december 2024 12:26
Ik heb zelf 6000MT/s CL30 en 1.4 volt met lage heatspreaders (G-Skil Flare) en het geheugen word niet eens warm, nu moet ik er wel bij zeggen dat ik een Be- Quiet Dark Rock TF2 TopFlow koeler heb die lucht rechtstreeks over het geheugen en VRM etc. heen blaast.
mvds 16 december 2024 09:00
En wanneer komt er een vernieuwde test hoeveel nut deze snelheden hebben op de nieuwe AM5 CPU's?
Evi Dent @mvds16 december 2024 09:05
Ja daar zijn we allemaal benieuwd naar. En 6000 is nog maar het begin want ze zijn ook al op 8000 en hoger te leveren. Maar misschien zijn lagere latencies juist beter voor AMD processoren. Je weet het pas als het eens serieus getest wordt.
Game-Tea @Evi Dent16 december 2024 09:26
Bij AMD AM5 CPU's wil je geheugen met een verhouding van 3:1 met de infinity fabric houden. Als je geluk hebt, doet je Ryzen 7000/9000 processor 2133 FCLK (fabric clock), dan kan je dus 6400 MT/s op je geheugen synchroon laten lopen, maar de meeste doen niet meer dan 2000 stabiel. Je kan dus beter de frequentie bij 6000 MT/s houden en strakkere timings hebben, want die zijn uiteindelijk de andere helft van de keersom hoe snel je geheugen is.
Duranor @Evi Dent16 december 2024 10:14
Ik zou zeggen op YouTube kijken naar benchmarks, want er zijn voldoende benchmarks te vinden die letterlijk diverse MHz snelheden op een rijtje zetten en wat daarvan de prijsverschillen zijn. Alles staat met welke resolutie jij gaat spelen als je op zoekt. 4080 super met 9800X3D, en dan diverse hardware snelheden kom je voldoende tegen. 4800 - 6400 - 8000 - 8600 Mhz
DarkWoesel 16 december 2024 08:51
Beetje jammer dat Lexar als enige in Nederland moeilijk te verkrijgen is net zoals veel andere China of Amerika exclusives.... ;(
marco-ruijter @DarkWoesel16 december 2024 09:28
merk: Lexar

400 producten van Lexar...

Waaronder ook nog eens vrij veel DDR bankjes.

[Reactie gewijzigd door marco-ruijter op 16 december 2024 09:29]

DarkWoesel @marco-ruijter16 december 2024 11:35
De "400" producten zijn merendeel oud/geen prijs beschikbaar. :+

De ddr bankjes zijn maar bij een paar winkels ongeveer 4 a 5 winkels wat jammer is inplaats van de standaard 10+
marco-ruijter @DarkWoesel16 december 2024 14:24
Denk eerder dat het met populariteit te maken heeft ipv dat het een exclusief merk is. Mensen gaan toch eerder voor de Corsair/Kingston qua geheugen. Maar meeste nieuwere/hogere segment van Lexar is gewoon prima te koop in Nederland. Ja oke niet bij 30 webshops maar wel gewoon te koop.
Ludwig005 16 december 2024 08:50
1,45V. NIce try. Intussen wordt 6000 CL38 kit verscheept met Micron chips. Wie heeft dezelfde ervaring?

*CL26 is strak als🔥🔥, perfect voor de HWbot wedstrijd die er gaande is, maar het bovenste lijkt me wel een terecht punt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ludwig005 op 16 december 2024 08:53]

Olaf van der Spek @Ludwig00516 december 2024 12:09
Intussen wordt 6000 CL38 kit verscheept met Micron chips.
Is er iets mis met Micron?
Waarom zou je voor CL38 gaan?
Ludwig005 @Olaf van der Spek16 december 2024 14:39
Micron is niet bekend als het beste type chip op DDR5. Alles dat af fabriek komt met 6400+, zit geen Micron op. Online stopt de discussie al snel, als je de beste performance wilt op je geheugen en je zegt dat je Micron hebt. Ik had de CL38 gevonden met een Black friday deal, en er was weinig over te vinden. 6000CL40 en CL36 waren van samsung. Dit had een logische tussenstap kunnen zijn. Bleek toch niet.
Olaf van der Spek @Ludwig00516 december 2024 14:44
Dit had een logische tussenstap kunnen zijn. Bleek toch niet.
CL30 @ 6000 MT/s is breed beschikbaar, begrijp niet waarom je dan überhaupt naar CL38 zou kijken.
Ludwig005 @Olaf van der Spek16 december 2024 16:04
Ik dacht losse timings helpen om aan hoge snelheden te komen. En vanuit een review voor Lexar thor had ik Hynix of samsung verwacht. Dan gooien ze dit erin.

