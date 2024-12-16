Lexar introduceert Ares DDR5-6000-geheugenmodules voor AMD-gaming-pc’s

Lexar heeft de Ares DDR5-6000 CL26 geïntroduceerd. De geheugenmodules bereiken volgens de fabrikant geheugensnelheden tot 6000MT/s bij een spanning van 1,45V en hebben een cas-latency van 26. De 16GB-varianten zijn voorlopig alleen beschikbaar in China.

Lexar Ares DDR5-6000 CL26

Uit promomateriaal dat VideoCardz heeft aangetroffen op een Chinese webwinkel blijkt dat de geheugenmodules gericht zijn op gamers met een AMD-moederbord. Ze bieden ondersteuning voor AMD Expo-overklokprofielen. De geheugenchips zijn afkomstig van SK hynix en zijn te koop in 16GB-varianten. Het is niet duidelijk of Lexar later nog andere varianten zal uitbrengen. VideoCardz schrijft dat de geheugenchips zo’n 899 Chinese renminbi kosten, wat neerkomt op ongeveer 124 dollar.