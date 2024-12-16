Lexar introduceert Ares DDR5-6000-geheugenmodules voor AMD-gaming-pc’s

dit is wel aardig:
"We tested DDR5-8000 CL38, which is very easy to run on Zen 5, thanks for AMD's improvement in the memory controller firmware paired with high-end memory kits, like the G-Skill Trident Z5 Royal Neo, which made running at DDR5-8000 a breeze. Just select "EXPO" in the BIOS, boom, done! With 8000 MT/s it finally seems possible to overcome the latency penalty of running at 1:2 UCLK. We also tested at a more common DDR5-7600, with tight CL34 timings, which actually results in slightly faster first word latency than CL38 with 8000 MT/s (9.4 vs 9.5 nanoseconds). Next up, DDR5-6400 CL32, at 1:1 UCLK to make things more interesting, which requires a bit of tinkering and luck, because that's pushing the memory controller hard. Of course, we also tested AMD's sweet spot of DDR5-6000, with tight timings of CL28. Additionally, we included two runs at JEDEC speeds of DDR5-5600 and 4800, which are useful, too, to set upper bounds for memory performance with slower memory kits.
[...]
DDR5-6400 and the 1:1 Ratio Advantage
Dropping to DDR5-6400, we see impressive performance that's very close to the higher-speed DDR frequencies, thanks to running at 1:1 UCLK, which avoids the latency penalties of 1:2. At 6400 MT/s, 1:1 is not guaranteed though, it does depend on the silicon quality of the I/O die, and perhaps requires higher SoC voltage. In many cases DDR5-6400 outperforms DDR5-7200 and DDR5-8000, particularly in workloads where memory latency plays a larger role. DDR5-6000 also remains a strong contender, especially at CL28, which is actually the fastest first word timing in all our tests (9.3 nanoseconds). This provides an excellent balance between power consumption and performance, with the added benefit of allowing more power to be allocated to the compute dies (CCDs), further improving overall system efficiency. "
ik zit meer in de science hoek van deze tests en dan zie je dat 6000 iets beter presteert dan 8000 door de timings. Voor games presteert het een fractie hoger, maar daar heb je dan potentieel onstabiliteit door, of in ieder geval zijn er nu nog veel meer MOBO's die 6000 adverteren dan 8000.
maar het ontloopt elkaar niks. Niemand kan een ppaar fps zien in games.
