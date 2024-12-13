Astro Bot wint Game of the Year Award tijdens Game Awards

https://www.npr.org/2024/...winners-reveals-astro-bot
Most decorated games
- Astro Bot — 4 wins (including Game of the Year), 7 nominations
- Metaphor: ReFantazio — 3 wins, 6 nominations
- Balatro — 3 wins, 5 nominations
- Black Myth: Wukong — 2 wins, 5 nominations
- Helldivers 2 — 2 wins, 4 nominations
- Senua's Sage: Hellblade 2 — 2 wins (including lead actor Melina Juergens win for Best Performance), 4 nominations
Full Winners
Game of the Year
WINNER: Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
WINNER: Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Narrative
WINNER: Metaphor: ReFantanzio
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Silent Hill 2
Best Art Direction
WINNER: Metaphor: ReFantazio
Astro Bot
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Neva
Best Score and Music
WINNER: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Astro Bot
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Silent Hill 2
Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
WINNER: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Astro Bot
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
WINNER: Melina Juergens, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
Innovation in Accessibility
WINNER: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Diablo 4
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Star Wars Outlaws
Games for Impact
WINNER: Neva
Closer the Distance
Indika
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Best Ongoing Game
WINNER: Helldivers 2
Destiny 2
Diablo 4
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Best Community Support
WINNER: Baldur's Gate 3
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
No Man's Sky
Best Independent Game
WINNER: Balatro
Animal Well
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
Neva
UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game
WINNER: Balatro
Animal Well
Manor Lords
Pacific Drive
The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile Game
WINNER: Balatro
AFK Journey
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
Wuthering Waves
Zenless Zone Zero
Best VR/AR Game
WINNER: Batman: Arkham Shadow
Arizona Sunshine Remake
Asgard's Wrath 2
Metal: Hellsinger VR
Metro Awakening
Best Action Game
WINNER: Black Myth: Wukong
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Stellar Blade
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Action/Adventure Game
WINNER: Astro Bot
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Silent Hill 2
Star Wars Outlaws
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
WINNER: Metaphor: ReFantazio
Dragon's Dogma 2
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Best Fighting Game
WINNER: Tekken 8
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
MultiVersus
Best Family Game
WINNER: Astro Bot
Princess Peach: Showtime!
Super Mario Party Jamboree
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy Game
WINNER: Frostpunk 2
Age of Mythology: Retold
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
Manor Lords
Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing Game
WINNER: EA Sports FC 25
F1 24
NBA 2K25
Top Spin 2K25
WWE 2K24
Best Multiplayer Game
WINNER: Helldivers 2
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Tekken 8
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Best Adaptation
WINNER: Fallout
Arcane
Knuckles
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Most Anticipated Game
WINNER: Grand Theft Auto 6
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yotei
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Monster Hunter Wilds
Content Creator of the Year
WINNER: CaseOh
IlloJuan
Techno Gamerz
TypicalGamer
Usada Pekora
Best Esports Game
WINNER: League of Legends
DOTA 2
Counter-Strike 2
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
WINNER: Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
33 – Neta Shapira
Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang
Best Esports Team
WINNER: T1 (League of Legends)
Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
Gen.G (League of Legends)
NAVI (Counter-Strike)
Team Liquid (DOTA 2)
Player's Voice
WINNER: Black Myth: Wukong
Genshin Impact
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Wuthering Waves
Zenless Zone Zero