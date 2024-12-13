Astro Bot wint Game of the Year Award tijdens Game Awards

PlayStation-game Astro Bot heeft de Game of the Year Award gewonnen tijdens de Game Awards. De game heeft daarnaast ook de prijs voor beste regie gewonnen. Astro Bot won het van onder andere Black Myth: Wukong en de Elden Ring-dlc Shadow of the Erdtree.

Astro Bot won voor de hoogst haalbare Game Award ook nog van Balatro, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth en Metaphor: Refantazio. De game van Team Asobi was volgens de jury de beste game van het jaar, wat na de lovende reviews geen heel grote verrassing was. Ook Tweakers was in een review erg enthousiast over de game. Astro Bot won daarnaast ook de prijs voor beste gameregie, voor 'een uitstekende creatieve visie en innovatie in regie in ontwerp'. Daarin won Astro Bot van dezelfde genomineerden als die van de Game of the Year.

Astro Bot won de juryprijs. Er werd ook een award uitgedeeld op basis van stemmen van spelers. Die werd toegekend aan Black Myth: Wukong. Tijdens de prijsuitreiking werd verder onder andere die voor beste verhaal uitgereikt, die voor rekening kwam van Metaphor: Refantazio. Die game kreeg ook de prijs voor beste art direction. De prijs voor beste Indie Game is voor Balatro.