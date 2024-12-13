Astro Bot wint Game of the Year Award tijdens Game Awards

PlayStation-game Astro Bot heeft de Game of the Year Award gewonnen tijdens de Game Awards. De game heeft daarnaast ook de prijs voor beste regie gewonnen. Astro Bot won het van onder andere Black Myth: Wukong en de Elden Ring-dlc Shadow of the Erdtree.

Astro Bot won voor de hoogst haalbare Game Award ook nog van Balatro, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth en Metaphor: Refantazio. De game van Team Asobi was volgens de jury de beste game van het jaar, wat na de lovende reviews geen heel grote verrassing was. Ook Tweakers was in een review erg enthousiast over de game. Astro Bot won daarnaast ook de prijs voor beste gameregie, voor 'een uitstekende creatieve visie en innovatie in regie in ontwerp'. Daarin won Astro Bot van dezelfde genomineerden als die van de Game of the Year.

Astro Bot won de juryprijs. Er werd ook een award uitgedeeld op basis van stemmen van spelers. Die werd toegekend aan Black Myth: Wukong. Tijdens de prijsuitreiking werd verder onder andere die voor beste verhaal uitgereikt, die voor rekening kwam van Metaphor: Refantazio. Die game kreeg ook de prijs voor beste art direction. De prijs voor beste Indie Game is voor Balatro.

Astro Bot 9

Door Tijs Hofmans

Nieuwscoördinator

Feedback • 13-12-2024 10:17
40 • submitter: H1MSELF1SH

13-12-2024 • 10:17

40

Submitter: H1MSELF1SH

Lees meer

Astro Bot

vanaf € 59,-

5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Black Myth: Wukong komt op 20 augustus uit voor Xbox
Black Myth: Wukong komt op 20 augustus uit voor Xbox Nieuws van 6 juni 2025
Astro Bot krijgt volgende maand vijf gratis nieuwe speedrunlevels
Astro Bot krijgt volgende maand vijf gratis nieuwe speedrunlevels Nieuws van 5 juni 2025
PEGI past leeftijdsclassificatie van Balatro en Luck be a Landlord aan
PEGI past leeftijdsclassificatie van Balatro en Luck be a Landlord aan Nieuws van 25 februari 2025
FromSoftware brengt Elden Ring Nightreign op 30 mei uit
FromSoftware brengt Elden Ring Nightreign op 30 mei uit Nieuws van 12 februari 2025
PlayStation-topman Mark Cerny: in de toekomst werken we nauwer samen met AMD
PlayStation-topman Mark Cerny: in de toekomst werken we nauwer samen met AMD Nieuws van 19 december 2024
Saber Interactive kondigt Turok: Origins aan met eerste trailer
Saber Interactive kondigt Turok: Origins aan met eerste trailer Nieuws van 13 december 2024
Maker van Shadow of The Colossus en Ico deelt trailer van nieuwe game
Maker van Shadow of The Colossus en Ico deelt trailer van nieuwe game Nieuws van 13 december 2024
Astro Bot en Final Fantasy VII Rebirth krijgen meeste The Game Awards-nominaties
Astro Bot en Final Fantasy VII Rebirth krijgen meeste The Game Awards-nominaties Nieuws van 18 november 2024
PlayStation 5 Pro is 'iets vaker' verkocht dan PS4 Pro in dezelfde periode
PlayStation 5 Pro is 'iets vaker' verkocht dan PS4 Pro in dezelfde periode Nieuws van 10 november 2024
Sony brengt Astro's Playroom-opvolger Astro Bot in september uit voor PS5
Sony brengt Astro's Playroom-opvolger Astro Bot in september uit voor PS5 Nieuws van 31 mei 2024
Sony sluit zijn first-party gameontwikkelaar Japan Studio
Sony sluit zijn first-party gameontwikkelaar Japan Studio Nieuws van 27 februari 2021
PlayStation 5 krijgt controllers met haptische feedback en komt eind 2020 uit
PlayStation 5 krijgt controllers met haptische feedback en komt eind 2020 uit Nieuws van 8 oktober 2019
Meer producten en artikelen
Games Sony Computer Entertainment Game Awards Game Awards 2025

Reacties (40)

-Moderatie-faq
40
40
21
1
0
18
Wijzig sortering
Martinspire
13 december 2024 14:46
https://www.npr.org/2024/...winners-reveals-astro-bot

Most decorated games
  • Astro Bot — 4 wins (including Game of the Year), 7 nominations
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio — 3 wins, 6 nominations
  • Balatro — 3 wins, 5 nominations
  • Black Myth: Wukong — 2 wins, 5 nominations
  • Helldivers 2 — 2 wins, 4 nominations
  • Senua's Sage: Hellblade 2 — 2 wins (including lead actor Melina Juergens win for Best Performance), 4 nominations
Full Winners
Game of the Year

WINNER: Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

WINNER: Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

WINNER: Metaphor: ReFantanzio
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Metaphor: ReFantazio
Astro Bot
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Neva

Best Score and Music

WINNER: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Astro Bot
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Silent Hill 2
Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

WINNER: Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Astro Bot
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

WINNER: Melina Juergens, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2

Innovation in Accessibility

WINNER: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Diablo 4
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

WINNER: Neva
Closer the Distance
Indika
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Ongoing Game

WINNER: Helldivers 2
Destiny 2
Diablo 4
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite

Best Community Support

WINNER: Baldur's Gate 3
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

WINNER: Balatro
Animal Well
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
Neva
UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

WINNER: Balatro
Animal Well
Manor Lords
Pacific Drive
The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

WINNER: Balatro
AFK Journey
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
Wuthering Waves
Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

WINNER: Batman: Arkham Shadow
Arizona Sunshine Remake
Asgard's Wrath 2
Metal: Hellsinger VR
Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

WINNER: Black Myth: Wukong
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Stellar Blade
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure Game

WINNER: Astro Bot
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Silent Hill 2
Star Wars Outlaws
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

WINNER: Metaphor: ReFantazio
Dragon's Dogma 2
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Best Fighting Game

WINNER: Tekken 8
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
MultiVersus

Best Family Game

WINNER: Astro Bot
Princess Peach: Showtime!
Super Mario Party Jamboree
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

WINNER: Frostpunk 2
Age of Mythology: Retold
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
Manor Lords
Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing Game

WINNER: EA Sports FC 25
F1 24
NBA 2K25
Top Spin 2K25
WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

WINNER: Helldivers 2
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Tekken 8
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Best Adaptation

WINNER: Fallout
Arcane
Knuckles
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game

WINNER: Grand Theft Auto 6
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yotei
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

WINNER: CaseOh
IlloJuan
Techno Gamerz
TypicalGamer
Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

WINNER: League of Legends
DOTA 2
Counter-Strike 2
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Valorant
Best Esports Athlete

WINNER: Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
33 – Neta Shapira
Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

WINNER: T1 (League of Legends)
Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
Gen.G (League of Legends)
NAVI (Counter-Strike)
Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

Player's Voice

WINNER: Black Myth: Wukong
Genshin Impact
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Wuthering Waves
Zenless Zone Zero
Zeror @Martinspire13 december 2024 18:25
Pijnlijk voor Nintendo om de Family award niet te winnen. Dat is hun categorie normaliter, maar ik en eigenlijk best blij dat Astro Bot zo enorm goed heeft gedaan. Hopelijk opent dat de deuren op Playstation (en Xbox) dat mensen het nog steeds leuk vinden om 3D platformers te spelen. Die markt is, zeker bij de triple A studios, nogal dungezaaid. Dus hopelijk gaat dit weer hoop nieuwe platformers opleveren komende jaren. Beetje meer vrolijkheid tussen alle grauwe en bloederige games is helemaal geen overbodige luxe namelijk.
Alxndr @Martinspire13 december 2024 20:24
Als je toch bezig bent, kan je ff de lijst PC games afsplitsen? Bvd :+

Hahaha grapje (of toch niet?) Ik heb nog nooit zo lang moeten scrollen om door een enkele comment heen te komen, chapeau!
Cid Highwind 13 december 2024 10:30
Ook het noemen waard: Baldur's Gate 3 wint de prijs voor beste community support.

In tijden van het laten vallen van support door miljardenconcerns, ondanks de geldboompjes de achtertuin, is de manier hoe Larian met haar klanten omgaat een verademing te noemen. Mooi te zien dat hier ook aandacht aan wordt gegeven.
cold_as_ijs @Cid Highwind13 december 2024 10:39
ik zie dit veelvuldig bij europese devs, daar lijken veel projecten veel meer labour of love dan geldboompjes inderdaad. Nu toegegeven sommige van de games werden gereleased in een discutabele staat.
Maar CD project Red, Warhorse studios en Techland zijn er zo een paar waarvan ik weet dat ze nog jaren support en content updates hebben geleverd.
Chefd @cold_as_ijs13 december 2024 10:53
Nu toegegeven sommige van de games werden gereleased in een discutabele staat
Dat lijkt tegenwoordig bijna de norm bij zo'n beetje alles wat uit komt.

Al zaten er in BG3 bij launch wel enorme game-brekende bugs en zware performance problemen in, met name in het laatste deel van de game. En was heel veel van de game gewoon niet netjes afgewerkt, het was wel merkbaar dat er nog een groot deel van de game was dat ontbrak of geschrapt was (Upper City) en dat de bestaande content wat snel en slordig afgeraffeld was.
BRAINLESS01 @cold_as_ijs13 december 2024 10:54
Vergeet Wube/Factorio niet :)
marc574 @cold_as_ijs13 december 2024 11:27
Wat denk je van SCS Software met Euro Truck Simulator, deze game is van oktober 2012 en heeft nog steeds geregeld gratis updates die ook daadwerkelijk verbeteringen brengen. Toegegeven, er zijn al best veel DLC's voor, maar dit zijn echt uitbreidingen van de spelwereld en het wagenpark.
PdeBie @cold_as_ijs13 december 2024 10:57
Maar CD project Red, Warhorse studios en Techland zijn er zo een paar waarvan ik weet dat ze nog jaren support en content updates hebben geleverd.
Sterker nog. CD project Red heeft deze week weer een content update voor Cyberpunk 2077 uitgebracht.
Wolfos @cold_as_ijs13 december 2024 10:59
Welke succesvolle games krijgen tegenwoordig geen jaren aan updates? Post launch support zit bij de meeste ontwikkelaars redelijk standaard in de pijplijn.

Ik vind het eigenlijk een beetje jammer omdat je bij launch dan vaak niet de beste versie van een game speelt, en niet iedere game is gemaakt om opnieuw te spelen.
Wolfos 13 december 2024 10:34
Ik blijf het bizar vinden dat ze die nominaties al in November sluiten waardoor de games die voor de kerstperiode lanceren buiten de boot vallen. Indiana Jones van MachineGames had bijvoorbeeld zeker wat nominaties verdient.

De meeste publicaties doen hun Game Of The Year in de laatste week van het jaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wolfos op 13 december 2024 10:34]

EnigmaNL @Wolfos13 december 2024 10:50
Die kunnen gewoon volgend jaar meedoen.
FrankoNL @EnigmaNL13 december 2024 12:11
Ja maar dan zijn ze al zo ver in de achteruitkijkspiegel dat iedereen ze vergeet.
Tux3.14 @FrankoNL13 december 2024 13:18
Als een game goed is dat ie een GotY verdient, dan vergeet men dat niet.
FrankoNL @Tux3.1413 december 2024 14:13
Mwja. De game community is toch altijd bezig met de “volgende game”.
unilythe @FrankoNL16 december 2024 10:36
Dat probleem heb je altijd, maakt niet uit waar je de grens legt. De games die dan net na de grens zijn gereleased zijn dan "te lang geleden" voor het volgende jaar.
Martinspire
@EnigmaNL13 december 2024 14:43
Ik denk dat ik nog nooit een winnende X of the Year heb gezien waarbij de kandidaat dan ook van december het jaar ervoor was uitgebracht. Dit soort verkiezingen heeft altijd wel last van recency-bias.
svenk91 @Wolfos13 december 2024 11:54
Tsja, het testen en de discussie heeft ook gewoon tijd nodig. Uitgevers willen voor de kerst gewoon met een ‘Game of the Year’ adverteren, dus opschuiven zullen ze ook niet op wachten.
Ike. 13 december 2024 10:57
Vanaf vandaag ook één nieuw gratis DLC level (Astro Bot: Winter Wonder)
Greatsword @Ike.13 december 2024 11:11
Hoeveel uur extra gameplay krijg je hiermee? Ik begreep dat veel mensen hem binnen 15 uur al uitgespeeld hebben.
Ike. @Greatsword13 december 2024 11:39
DLC zijn tot nu toe korte speedrun levels die binnen 1 minuut klaar zijn en 1 kerst level.
Martinspire
@Ike.13 december 2024 14:44
Zijn er eigenlijk nog plannen voor grotere DLC?
Ike. @Martinspire13 december 2024 15:54
Niet bekend. Ik denk het niet.
gertraaf 13 december 2024 10:22
Mooie prijs zo tijdens 30 jaar Playstation.
yinx84 13 december 2024 10:23
Ik ben niet eens een platformer fan en ben puur en alleen in aanraking gekomen met de game door mijn zoontje... en zelfs voor mij is het GOTY geworden. Zoveel charme, detail en solide gameplay. Vrijwel elk level heeft iets unieks en de boss fights zijn erg spectaculair. Daarnaast is het grafisch ook een lust voor het oog.

Geheel verdiend. En dat zeg ik zelfs als Elden Ring fan.
jellybrah @yinx8413 december 2024 12:19
Het moet je ding zijn, dit soort games (evenals alles van Nintendo) trek ik gewoon niet. Te kinderachtig, vroeger ook nooit echt leuk gevonden. Voor mij was Tekken 8 de beste
Chefd 13 december 2024 10:49
De beste Nintendo game van 2024 :+

Zeer verdiende prijs wel. Enige minpunt is dat de game niet zo ontzettend lang is. Ik had zelf voor Helldivers 2 gekozen, welke ik nog steeds speel. Terwijl Astrobot vrijwel geen replay waarde heeft voor mij.
Joshua 13 december 2024 10:58
Ik heb in tijden niet zo'n leuke game gespeeld! Het is toegankelijk, maakt goed gebruik van de console mogelijkheden en de controller. Unieke sounds etc etc. Als ik het speel wordt ik ook altijd zo blij haha.

Terechte winnaar dus!
Tripledad65 13 december 2024 11:46
Leuk om te zien dat er nu zoveel mensen plezier hebben met Astrobot en het personage en de games waarderen. Ik ben al fan van Astrobot sinds Astrobot Rescue Mission op de PSVR. Als je deze nog niet gespeeld hebt, en je krijgt de kans, vooral doen.
SunnieNL @Tripledad6513 december 2024 13:52
Die is niet geport naar PSVR2 toch? Of wel ondertussen?
(gemiste kans als ze dat nog niet gedaan hebben)
CamelKnight 13 december 2024 12:26
Vraag je je toch af waarom ze dan zo nodig de DLC van Elden Ring moesten toevoegen aan de line up als die toch niet gewonnen heeft.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq