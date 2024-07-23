'TikTok brengt Shop-functie beperkter uit in EU dan eerder aangekondigd'

https://newsroom.tiktok.com/en-us/introducing-tiktok-shop
In-Feed Video and LIVE Shopping: Shop tagged products directly from videos and LIVEs in the For You feed.
Product Showcase: Browse product tiles, read reviews, and purchase directly from a favorite brand's profile. Businesses can curate custom product collections directly on their profile page.
Shop Tab: Businesses display their products on a new product marketplace and customers can easily search and discover promotions. Product recommendations are showcased via product listings and shoppable content, and customers can manage orders, all within a single tab.
Affiliate Program: Creators can connect with sellers through new commission-based product marketing opportunities. Creators have a new way to monetize their creativity by sharing products in short videos and livestreams, and sellers can choose the Affiliate plan that's the right fit for their brand.
Shop Ads: New TikTok Shop Ads bring more opportunities for sellers to promote their TikTok Shops, so customers can discover and complete purchases all within TikTok.
Fulfilled by TikTok: A new logistics solution that lets merchants focus on their products while TikTok Shop stores, picks, packs, and then ships sellers' products to customers.
Secure Checkout: TikTok works with trusted third party payment platforms to facilitate transactions on TikTok Shop, to ensure a quick, smooth, and secure checkout process. All TikTok protected US user data is stored in the US and managed by USDS.
Volgens mij is de bedoeling dat ze dus meer een soort AliExpress/Amazon worden en dat influencers dan affiliate commissie kunnen krijgen bij bedrijven die een shop hebben op TikTok.
Dus ga ervan uit dat je hetzelfde niveau klantenservice en echtheid kunt verwachten. 😊 Maar ik zou niet verbaasd zijn als ze misschien die slechte kwaliteit niet gaan toelaten, juist om niet zoals Instagram te worden. Maar ja, we zullen het zien! 😄
