'TikTok brengt Shop-functie beperkter uit in EU dan eerder aangekondigd'

ByteDance brengt TikTok Shop, de functie om direct aan de hand van korte video's items te kopen, in minder landen van de EU uit dan gedacht. Dit jaar zou de functie alleen in Ierland en Spanje uitkomen. Er is niets bekend over een release in de Benelux.

De release in onder meer Frankrijk en Duitsland zou uitgesteld zijn naar volgend jaar, meldt financieel persbureau Bloomberg. TikTok Shop is de belangrijkste nieuwe functie van de app in de VS, waar 170 miljoen gebruikers zijn. Shop levert ByteDance en makers van video's geld op, omdat videomakers op die manier onder meer via deals waren kunnen aanprijzen en daar geld aan kunnen verdienen.

ByteDance had eerder aangekondigd dat TikTok Shop in meer landen zou uitkomen. Het is onbekend waarom de release nu beperkter is. De release in Ierland en Spanje zou in oktober gaan plaatsvinden, zo meldt het persbureau. Over een release in de Benelux is vooralsnog niets bekend.

Door Arnoud Wokke

Redacteur Tweakers

Feedback • 23-07-2024 18:53 12

23-07-2024 • 18:53

12

jdh009 23 juli 2024 19:22
Heeft een concurrent dit concept al succesvol geïmplementeerd? Het lijkt me namelijk een enorme uitdaging om dit goed te ondersteunen gezien de complexiteit van het Europese recht, de regels rondom kopen op afstand, en het retourbeleid. Ook benieuwd hoe TikTok de echtheid en kwaliteit van de aangeboden producten garandeert, en wat hun plannen zijn voor klantenservice en ondersteuning. Wat ik hoor op Instagram gaan daar enorm veel namaakproducten over de toonbank via influencers en verkopers/dozenschuivers en meukproducten (zoals een mini shoarma grill).

[Reactie gewijzigd door jdh009 op 23 juli 2024 19:24]

Zyphlan
@jdh00923 juli 2024 19:44
https://newsroom.tiktok.com/en-us/introducing-tiktok-shop
In-Feed Video and LIVE Shopping: Shop tagged products directly from videos and LIVEs in the For You feed.
Product Showcase: Browse product tiles, read reviews, and purchase directly from a favorite brand's profile. Businesses can curate custom product collections directly on their profile page.
Shop Tab: Businesses display their products on a new product marketplace and customers can easily search and discover promotions. Product recommendations are showcased via product listings and shoppable content, and customers can manage orders, all within a single tab.
Affiliate Program: Creators can connect with sellers through new commission-based product marketing opportunities. Creators have a new way to monetize their creativity by sharing products in short videos and livestreams, and sellers can choose the Affiliate plan that's the right fit for their brand.
Shop Ads: New TikTok Shop Ads bring more opportunities for sellers to promote their TikTok Shops, so customers can discover and complete purchases all within TikTok.
Fulfilled by TikTok: A new logistics solution that lets merchants focus on their products while TikTok Shop stores, picks, packs, and then ships sellers' products to customers.
Secure Checkout: TikTok works with trusted third party payment platforms to facilitate transactions on TikTok Shop, to ensure a quick, smooth, and secure checkout process. All TikTok protected US user data is stored in the US and managed by USDS.
Volgens mij is de bedoeling dat ze dus meer een soort AliExpress/Amazon worden en dat influencers dan affiliate commissie kunnen krijgen bij bedrijven die een shop hebben op TikTok.

Dus ga ervan uit dat je hetzelfde niveau klantenservice en echtheid kunt verwachten. 😊 Maar ik zou niet verbaasd zijn als ze misschien die slechte kwaliteit niet gaan toelaten, juist om niet zoals Instagram te worden. Maar ja, we zullen het zien! 😄

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zyphlan op 23 juli 2024 19:47]

Nystran @Zyphlan23 juli 2024 22:57
In China is het shopadvies van influencers heel groot. De grootste sterren daar doen gedegen onderzoek naar de producten die ze aanbieden, dus een soort consumentenbond, en weten zo lange tijd een goede naam te houden.

Maar China werkt anders dan bij ons. Mijn zus werd geschokt aangekeken toen ze ergens in een winkel thee gekocht had: zomaar van een vreemde. Je moet toch eerst even onder kennissen rondvragen wat een betrouwbare winkel is, want "voor je het weet wordt je opgelicht". 8)7
Zoop @Nystran24 juli 2024 09:27
Zegt ook wel wat over de cultuur daar als ze zelf daar er al vanuit gaan dat iedereen je op zal proberen te lichten, zelfs als het over wat thee gaat. Als zo'n influencer dan redelijk betrouwbaar advies kan geven dan snap ik wel dat het daar des te groter is. Dan lijken ze in ieder geval een maatschappelijk nuttige rol te hebben. Dat kan ik niet bepaald zeggen over de influencers die ik tot nu toe altijd heb gezien.
darknessblade 23 juli 2024 19:59
99% van de tiktok stores zijn niets meer dan dropshippers die exact hetzelfde product verkopen als op aliexpress/shein. maar dan met veel slechtere service.

Tevens op reddit R/scams, zijn er genoeg horror verhalen van scammers die mensen oplichten door via "hun account" items dropshippen, waarbij de account eigenaar vaak de dupe is als er problemen zijn met het item/product

[Reactie gewijzigd door darknessblade op 23 juli 2024 19:59]

com2,1ghz @darknessblade24 juli 2024 07:02
We liepen vroeger de lachen met Tell Sell video's met dat bekende narratief omdat die zo komisch waren, en er mensen alsnog in gingen trappen. Ik zie dat ook met de jeugd met TikTok/Instagram video's die dingen kopen omdat een influencer het promoot.
darknessblade @com2,1ghz24 juli 2024 08:45
IDD. vroeger had je nog de nederlandse tellsell, nu is het niets meer dan een voiceover met subtitles voor aliexpress Kwaliteit producten met vage garantie voorwarden, die een 1000% markup hebben. Komt mischien omdat ze geen IDIOTEN hebben gevonden met een IQ lager dan 80 die in het publiek zitten.

Buitenlandse media zoals de CBC, NBC, etc hadden vroeger al geprobeert binnen te komen in zo'n opname, maar waren geweigerd omdat ze te slim waren, en teveel vragen stelden.
--------

Ik snap teven niet dat de reclame-code-comissie nog steeds niet heeft ingegrepen op alles mbt tellsell
Het is namelijk niets meer dan Reclame voor poducten, maar dan uitgerekt tot 6+ uur
Jim80 23 juli 2024 22:20
Als men eens wat strenger zou toezien op de reeds verplichte CE markering (dus niet China Export...) zouden er veel problemen vanzelf verdwijnen...
Nystran @Jim8023 juli 2024 23:01
Als men eens wat strenger zou toezien op de reeds verplichte CE markering (dus niet China Export...) zouden er veel problemen vanzelf verdwijnen...
En wie bepaalt of een bedrijf aan die markering voldoet? Het bedrijf zelf! 8)7
(middels een vragenlijst en goede eer en trouw O-) )

Maar op papier zijn alle problemen dan inderdaad verdwenen en voldoet alles aan onze eisen.
lDDQD @Jim8023 juli 2024 23:06
CE is een self-assessment, oftewel een slager die zijn eigen vlees keurt en is daarom beperkt waardevol.
Miglow 23 juli 2024 19:40
In Engeland is het rete populair anders en zijn mensen erg enthousiast over de kwaliteit.
apis29 @Miglow24 juli 2024 13:01
Ja omdat ze het bijna gratis hebben kunnen kopen :D . Maar dit is natuurlijk vrijwel overal hetzelfde spul dus het zal niet beter/slechter zijn dan wat je op aliexpress etc. kunt kopen ...

