'TikTok brengt Shop-functie beperkter uit in EU dan eerder aangekondigd'

ByteDance brengt TikTok Shop, de functie om direct aan de hand van korte video's items te kopen, in minder landen van de EU uit dan gedacht. Dit jaar zou de functie alleen in Ierland en Spanje uitkomen. Er is niets bekend over een release in de Benelux.

De release in onder meer Frankrijk en Duitsland zou uitgesteld zijn naar volgend jaar, meldt financieel persbureau Bloomberg. TikTok Shop is de belangrijkste nieuwe functie van de app in de VS, waar 170 miljoen gebruikers zijn. Shop levert ByteDance en makers van video's geld op, omdat videomakers op die manier onder meer via deals waren kunnen aanprijzen en daar geld aan kunnen verdienen.

ByteDance had eerder aangekondigd dat TikTok Shop in meer landen zou uitkomen. Het is onbekend waarom de release nu beperkter is. De release in Ierland en Spanje zou in oktober gaan plaatsvinden, zo meldt het persbureau. Over een release in de Benelux is vooralsnog niets bekend.