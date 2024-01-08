Apple Vision Pro is vanaf 2 februari te koop in Verenigde Staten

De Vision Pro is vanaf 2 februari beschikbaar in de Verenigde Staten. Dat zegt Apple-topman Tim Cook.

"The era of spatial computing has arrived", schrijft Cook in een bericht. De mixedrealityheadset is vanaf 2 februari te koop in de Verenigde Staten. Cook noemt geen prijs, maar eerder werd al bekend dat het apparaat vanaf 3499 dollar te koop is.

Het is ook niet bekend wanneer de Vision Pro buiten de VS te koop komt.

Tweakers schreef eerder al een preview van de bril.