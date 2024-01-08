Apple Vision Pro is vanaf 2 februari te koop in Verenigde Staten

De Vision Pro is vanaf 2 februari beschikbaar in de Verenigde Staten. Dat zegt Apple-topman Tim Cook.

"The era of spatial computing has arrived", schrijft Cook in een bericht. De mixedrealityheadset is vanaf 2 februari te koop in de Verenigde Staten. Cook noemt geen prijs, maar eerder werd al bekend dat het apparaat vanaf 3499 dollar te koop is.

Het is ook niet bekend wanneer de Vision Pro buiten de VS te koop komt.

Tweakers schreef eerder al een preview van de bril.

Apple Vision Pro

Door Tijs Hofmans

Nieuwscoördinator

08-01-2024 16:00
submitter: Joepi

08-01-2024 • 16:00

75

Submitter: Joepi

Apple Vision Pro

VR-brillen Apple mixed reality

Reacties (75)

Sneek 8 januari 2024 16:06
Wat gaaf! Het hele artikel/announcement van Apple is te vinden in de Apple Newsroom, de tweet van Tim Cook is wat kort:
https://www.apple.com/new...-in-the-us-on-february-2/

Voor het eerst inzage in kosten van bijkomende benodigdheden:
Pricing and Availability
Apple Vision Pro will be available starting at $3,499 (U.S.) with 256GB of storage. Pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro will begin on Friday, January 19, at 5 a.m. PST, with availability beginning Friday, February 2.
Apple Vision Pro will be available at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online.
ZEISS Optical Inserts — Readers will be available for $99 (U.S.), and ZEISS Optical Inserts — Prescription will be available for $149 (U.S.).
Apple Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sneek op 23 juli 2024 00:01]

kalse 8 januari 2024 16:27
Mijn ervaring met het kopen van Apple producten in de US is wel dat het qua garantie best ingewikkeld is. Hier in NL leun je op de 2 jaar, maar alles dat van daar komt krijgt toch echt maar 1 jaar. En dan sta je dus na 1 jaar en 1 dag met "lege handen" als er wat mee is. Bij zowel een iPad als een Apple Watch aan de hand gehad. Apple is weinig soepel geweest. Bieden wel graag aan je defecte apparaat kosteloos af te voeren, dat wel.

On topic: Ik ben vooral benieuwd hoe lang het gaat duren voordat niet-Apple ontwikkelaars ermee aan de slag gaan. Met alleen de Apple apps is het vooralsnog een beetje te beperkt denk ik?
Thonz @kalse8 januari 2024 17:09
Nu de VisionOS beta unity plugin enkel voor betalende unity leden beschikbaar is [0], lijkt de drempel om ermee aan de slag te gaan wel verhoogd te zijn.
Ik zie om me heen wel wat mogelijkheden om metal te gebruiken [1], maar hier is de uitdaging om ermee te slagen m.i. veel groter omdat het ontwikkelen via deze methode een stuk ingewikkelder is.
Gelukkig is er altijd nog unreal engine [2]!

[0]link
[1]link
[2]link

[Reactie gewijzigd door Thonz op 23 juli 2024 00:01]

Dennisdn
@kalse8 januari 2024 16:33
In dit geval is het nóg spannender. Als je er een probleem of uitdaging mee krijgt vraag ik mij af of je überhaupt in Nederland geholpen kan worden zolang we hier geen officiële release hebben.
nils7 @Dennisdn8 januari 2024 16:54
Als het goed is wel... wellicht dat je m wat langer kwijt bent.
Het is al best even geleden, volgens mij de eerste ipad, waarbij de product lanceringen niet meer gelijk liepen.
Dennisdn
@nils78 januari 2024 17:02
Iets langer kwijt vanwege versturen naar de USA ben ik bang. De Nederlandse AppleStores zijn nog niet eens getraind in de verkoop, laat staan in troubleshouting.
logix147 @Dennisdn8 januari 2024 17:11
Die trouble shooting wordt dan gewoon vanuit de VS gedaan als je een request indient. Alleen tijdzones is wat lastig, niet onmogelijk hoor. Ik heb er met Apple maar ook wel met EVGA en Microsoft vaak genoeg met de USA afdeling aan de telefoon/teams/facetime gezeten.
Dennisdn
@logix1478 januari 2024 17:15
Ik doelde eigenlijk op hardware-problemen. Software lijkt mij Inderdaad geen probleem via het web.
Minimise @Dennisdn8 januari 2024 19:32
Daar spaar je gewoon wat miles voor en vlieg je voor wat wisselgeld in vergelijking tot de headset naar San Francisco en ga je daarna richting het Apple ruimteschip in Cupertino 😂, of vlieg je gewoon naar New York dat geografisch iets dichterbij Amsterdam ligt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Minimise op 23 juli 2024 00:01]

SacredRose @nils78 januari 2024 18:49
De Homepods waren niet in nederland beschikbaar. Als je die in amerika gekocht had en er was een probleem mee was het Apple antwoord: ga maar naar een land waar hij verkocht wordt en bied hem daar aan voor service. Apple ging hem niet voor je opsturen naar amerika.
Redondo1982
8 januari 2024 16:11
Gaat nu toch wel kriebelen om zo’n ding te kopen. Hopelijk snel een beetje normaal te koop, maar ben er bang voor.
SunnieNL @Redondo19828 januari 2024 16:54
Waarom zou je die al willen kopen?
Tenzij je developer bent en een markt ziet in niet consumenten onderdelen zou ik hier nog niet aan beginnen. Dit is niet een VR bril voor consumenten, daarvoor wordt hij niet in de markt gezet.

Overigens is dit toch geen mixed reality bril maar een VR/AR? Of kun je door het glas heen kijken??
Redondo1982
@SunnieNL8 januari 2024 20:10
Lijkt me gewoon gaaf om te ervaren. :)
SunnieNL @Redondo19828 januari 2024 20:12
maar er is nauwelijks op te ervaren op het moment. Er is nog niets voor ontwikkeld. En er zullen ook geen consumenten apps voor geschreven worden omdat er geen consument is die het ding gaat kopen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SunnieNL op 23 juli 2024 00:01]

Snowfall @SunnieNL8 januari 2024 23:31
maar er is nauwelijks op te ervaren op het moment. Er is nog niets voor ontwikkeld. En er zullen ook geen consumenten apps voor geschreven worden omdat er geen consument is die het ding gaat kopen.
Vrijwel het gehele iOS/iPadOS Appstore aanbod kan op de Vision Pro draaien. Dus Apple heeft in 1 x gelijk het grootste aanbod aan software in hun bril vergelijken met concurrenten.
Tassadar32 @Snowfall9 januari 2024 08:04
Ja, maar dat zijn allemaal 2d apps zonder VR toevoegingen. Dan kan je net zo goed een iPad gebruiken. Je kan ook de meeste Android apps op de Quest draaien maar dat heeft net zo min toegevoegde waarde.
Snowfall @Tassadar329 januari 2024 09:03
Dat is niet waar je het in je comment over had. Jij zei letterlijk dat er niets voor ontwikkeld is. Nu kom je dus met extra parameters aan waar een app opeens aan zou moeten voldoen.

Maar er zijn duizenden AR applicaties in de iOS en iPadOS Appstores. En ook daar kan de vision pro mee overweg.

Dus mijn comment klopt nog steeds.
Tassadar32 @Snowfall9 januari 2024 09:29
Ik denk dat je mij en @SunnieNL door elkaar haalt :D
Snowfall @Tassadar3210 januari 2024 20:00
Oeps sorry :X
Spatienazi @Snowfall9 januari 2024 11:06
En de zijne ook. Tenslotte is "draaien op" niet hetzelfde als "ontwikkeld zijn voor".
Redondo1982
@SunnieNL8 januari 2024 20:21
Dat maakt me niet minder enthousiast :)
Donstil
@SunnieNL9 januari 2024 13:32
maar er is nauwelijks op te ervaren op het moment. Er is nog niets voor ontwikkeld. En er zullen ook geen consumenten apps voor geschreven worden omdat er geen consument is die het ding gaat kopen.
Nah dat is vooral een enorme aanname natuurlijk. Ik heb al wel wat developers gezien van "consumenten apps" die juist wel interesse tonen.
batteries4ever @Redondo19828 januari 2024 16:57
Ik kan je sowieso als 3499 redenen geven om er nog ever over na te denken... @Sneek meldt dat weliswaar dat er een polishing cloth bijinbegrepen is, maar het blijft ietwat prijzig, en is waarschijnlijk volledig outdated zodra de 2e/3e generatie uitkomt.
Fermion @batteries4ever8 januari 2024 19:37
Ik maar tot 1999….
Donstil
@Redondo19829 januari 2024 13:30
Gaat nu toch wel kriebelen om zo’n ding te kopen. Hopelijk snel een beetje normaal te koop, maar ben er bang voor.
Ja eens, ik zit volgende week vrijdag in ieder geval klaar om een pre-order te plaatsen.
Het nut etc komt dan later wel :P (al vind ik alleen content consumeren in bed en het vliegtuig stiekem al voldoende)
Hugo_ijslijk @Donstil9 januari 2024 13:46
Maar is een Meta Quest daar niet voldoende voor? Die heeft een erg goed scherm en goede lenzen. Goed, misschien iets minder dan de Vision Pro, maar voor hetzelfde geld koop je 7 Quest 3's
Donstil
@Hugo_ijslijk9 januari 2024 13:47
Maar is een Meta Quest daar niet voldoende voor? Die heeft een erg goed scherm en goede lenzen. Goed, misschien iets minder dan de Vision Pro, maar voor hetzelfde geld koop je 7 Quest 3's
Misschien wel maar ik zit helemaal in het Apple Ecosysteem en een Meta product in huis halen heb ik zo mijn bedenkingen bij.
Chaseream 8 januari 2024 16:08
Opslagcapaciteit start vanaf 256GB :o

Apple Vision Pro will be available starting at $3,499 (U.S.) with 256GB of storage.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Chaseream op 23 juli 2024 00:01]

Anoniem: 454358 @Chaseream8 januari 2024 16:32
De 512 zal wel het dubbele kosten :+
Cergorach @Anoniem: 4543588 januari 2024 17:00
Wat had je gedacht van de 2TB versie... Maar bij bv. de iPad Pro (2022) hebben de 1TB en 2TB modellen 16GB ipv. 8GB RAM. Voor huis/tuin/keuken gebruik niet zo heel interessant, maar daarvoor zijn deze producten niet gemaakt, dus als deze formule ook geld voor de Vision Pro, zullen de power users wellicht die veel duurdere 1TB of 2TB Vision Pro willen hebben...
Aiii 8 januari 2024 16:07
Blijft mooie tech, maar daar is de prijs dan ook naar. Erg benieuwd wat het apparaat de komende jaren gaat doen, vooral in volgende versies van de machine. Voor deze prijs zou ik niet snel de eerste generatie in huis halen denk ik, zeker bij Apple waar de 2nd gen devices doorgaans veel schoonheidsfoutjes oplossen is wachten sowieso wel wijs.
k995 @Aiii8 januari 2024 16:47
Vooral beniewd voor wat het gebruikt zal kunnen worden door doorsnee gebruiker . Tot dusver zie ik weinig .
Cergorach @Aiii8 januari 2024 17:08
Dat ligt er imho een beetje aan en is imho geheel afhankelijk van de reviews van de productie modellen, hoe snel deze beschikbaar is in Nederland en hoe snel er een opvolger komt... Als deze pas een half jaar later in NL beschikbaar komen en de geruchten gaan dat de VP2 op 2 februari 2025 uitkomt, dan vermoed ik dat meerdere mensen de 1e generatie nog een half jaartje laten liggen (afhankelijk natuurlijk van de reviews).

Maar 1e generatie bij Apple betekend niet altijd een onbruikbaar product, ik heb ook de iPad #1 3 jaar gebruikt voordat ik deze verving door een iPad Air #1, sure de iPad #2 was krachtiger dan de iPad #1, maar dat maakte de iPad #1 niet onbruikbaar of zo, het was gewoon niet zo functioneel als de iPad #2, maar toen vond ik het verschil het niet waard om jaarlijks een nieuwe iPad aan te schaffen.
Anoniem: 454358 8 januari 2024 16:37
Ik ben benieuwd wat je er straks mee kunt, en of er wat leuke apps komen. Ik zie mij nou niet echt op de bank zitten om wat media te bekijken met zon bril.
whersmy 8 januari 2024 16:05
We gaan het zien. Laat de reviews maar komen!
machiel @whersmy8 januari 2024 16:06
Alle reviews: het is een interessant product, technisch meesterwerk, koop het niet.
aCCuReRaS @machiel8 januari 2024 16:55
Is dat zo? Ik lees heel andere reviews
Donstil
@aCCuReRaS9 januari 2024 13:33
Is dat zo? Ik lees heel andere reviews
Previews misschien, reviews zijn er nog niet.
Verwachting is dat dit embargo er ergens in de week van de release af gaat, bij de iPhone is dat meestal de dinsdag of woensdag ervoor.
Shark.Bait @whersmy8 januari 2024 16:38
Ik ga zelf eerst wachten tot minimaal de tweede iteratie.en tot de niet Pro versie uit is.
bjonker 8 januari 2024 16:13
Ik ben hier wel erg benieuwd naar! Maar voor 3500 dollar zie ik het mijzelf nooit kopen....
Minimise @bjonker8 januari 2024 19:36
Voor 3500 dollar kun je het niet eens kopen, want daar komt gewoon ook nog eens Amerikaanse sales tax overheen…

[Reactie gewijzigd door Minimise op 23 juli 2024 00:01]

bjonker @Minimise9 januari 2024 12:30
Klopt ook inderdaad...
alienfruit 8 januari 2024 17:03
Ik heb er meegespeeld in het lab en het is best een leuk ding. Als het eenmaal buiten VS te koop ga ik eentje halen. Toegegeven dat ik nooit de Meta alternatief heb gebruikt alleen wat oudere eigen creaties bij mijn voormalige werkgever
Tassadar32 @alienfruit9 januari 2024 08:08
Hangt er vanaf wat je er mee wil. De Quest is al best volwassen en heeft een flink aanbod aan games en apps. De Q3 en pro hebben ook pancake lenzen wat imho een enorme stap in beeldkwaliteit heeft opgeleverd. Voor AR zou een verbetering van het passthrough camerabeeld nog wel wenselijk zijn dus misschien dat de vision pro daar beter in is.
Pascal tekenaar 8 januari 2024 18:12
Ik stel me toch soms vragen bij deze virtuele brillen.
Wanneer iemand deze draagt loopt die persoon eigenlijk continu te filmen en heeft de mogelijkheid om video op te nemen.
En dat kan zonder dat de omstaanders dat weten. Dat is toch een inbreuk op de privacy, niet?
Het is alsof iemand met zijn smartphone andere mensen de hele tijd aan het filmen is zonder toestemming te vragen.
Ik hoop dat dit soort brillen in het openbaar verboden zullen worden, maar ik vrees van niet.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

