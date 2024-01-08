Apple Vision Pro is vanaf 2 februari te koop in Verenigde Staten

Wat gaaf! Het hele artikel/announcement van Apple is te vinden in de Apple Newsroom, de tweet van Tim Cook is wat kort:
https://www.apple.com/new...-in-the-us-on-february-2/
Voor het eerst inzage in kosten van bijkomende benodigdheden:
Pricing and Availability
Apple Vision Pro will be available starting at $3,499 (U.S.) with 256GB of storage. Pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro will begin on Friday, January 19, at 5 a.m. PST, with availability beginning Friday, February 2.
Apple Vision Pro will be available at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online.
ZEISS Optical Inserts — Readers will be available for $99 (U.S.), and ZEISS Optical Inserts — Prescription will be available for $149 (U.S.).
Apple Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.
