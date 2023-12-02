Canalys: wereldwijde pc-markt zal in 2024 ongeveer 8 procent groeien

De wereldwijde markt voor pc’s zal in 2024 ongeveer met acht procent groeien. Dat stelt Canalys. Volgens het analysebureau zal een opfrisbeurt van Windows en de toename van Arm-computers en pc’s die AI-toepassingen lokaal kunnen draaien, voor meer vraag zorgen.

Canalys meent dat de wereldwijde pc-markt tijdens het vierde kwartaal van dit jaar al zal toenemen en dat met vijf procent. Hiermee komt volgens het bureau een einde aan zeven opeenvolgende kwartalen van een daling van het aantal leveringen van pc’s.

De stijging zal volgens Canalys toe te schrijven zijn aan de verwachte refresh cycle van Windows, de opkomst van computers met een Arm-processor en de opkomst van pc’s met ondersteuning voor AI-toepassingen. Wat de verwachtingen over Windows betreft, deelt Canalys geen verdere details.

"De impact van AI op de wereldwijde pc-industrie zal ingrijpend zijn", meent analist Ben Yeh. "Grote spelers, waaronder oem’s, chipfabrikanten en de bedrijven achter besturingssystemen zullen nieuwe producten op de markt brengen die met kunstmatige intelligentie overweg kunnen", klinkt het. "Deze initiatieven zullen voor hernieuwde vraag zorgen, zeker in de commerciële sector." Volgens Canalys zal ongeveer negentien procent van alle geleverde pc’s in 2024 onderdelen bevatten die er specifiek op gericht zijn om AI-toepassingen lokaal te draaien.

Canalys: wereldwijde pc-markt zal in 2024 8 procent groeien - Bron: Canalys
Canalys: wereldwijde pc-markt zal in 2024 8 procent groeien - Bron: Canalys

Door Jay Stout

Redacteur

02-12-2023 11:32

02-12-2023 • 11:32

68

Littlemarc 2 december 2023 11:58
De enige die ik nog ken met desktops zijn gamers.

De zakelijke gebruikers hebben laptops (soms met DS en soms zonder)

De rest, Oma’s, Opa’s etc. (Non techies) hebben hun telefoon en heel soms een tablet.

Vraag me af of de desktop PC groei negatief is maar wordt gecompenseerd door notebooks…
PageFault @Littlemarc2 december 2023 12:28
Het gaat hier over desktops, notebooks en workstations samen.
Aldy @PageFault2 december 2023 14:20
Waar staat dit? Er wordt in het artikel alleen over pc's gesproken. Jouw redenatie is wel logisch en ik vermoed dat je gelijk hebt, maar het staat nergens.
PageFault @Aldy3 december 2023 15:04
Ik reageer op littlemarc die alleen gamers kent met een desktop en de rest alleen maar notebooks heeft. Dat klopt ook zo ongeveer ook wel. Alleen gaat de bron over het geheel. Daar slaat het op dus.
Frame164 @Aldy2 december 2023 20:37
Wat versta jij onder pc?
Aldy @Frame1642 december 2023 22:48
Een pc is de afkorting van een personal computer. Dat is een statisch apparaat, zo'n toren of vlak apparaat. Je neemt een pc niet even onder je armen mee. In ieder geval geen laptop, tablet of wat dies meer zij. Ik heb gezien dat jij dit desktop noemt.

Edit: laatste zin toegevoegd.
Marcel Br @Aldy3 december 2023 12:16
In de kop van de grafiek bij het artikel.
Aldy @Marcel Br3 december 2023 15:27
Je hebt gelijk. Over de grafiek heen gekeken.
Brummetje @Littlemarc2 december 2023 12:03
Zakelijk wordt zeker de desktop nog wel gebruikt hoor. Veel van onze klanten gebruiken laptops alleen voor medewerkers die veel buiten de deur werken.
Frame164 @Brummetje2 december 2023 20:36
Dat worden echt uitzonderingen. Ik kom bij aardig wat bedrijven over de vloer en echt iedereen werkt met een laptop. Al was het maar omdat het zo lastig is om je desktop mee te nemen naar een vergaderkamer. Hoogstens in ouderwetse bedrijven waar mensen hun e-mails nog printen kan je toe met desktops. Dan neem je immers je ordner met uitgeprinte documenten mee naar de vergadering….
kiang @Frame1643 december 2023 08:29
Hoogstens in ouderwetse bedrijven waar mensen hun e-mails nog printen kan je toe met desktops.
Lol wat?

Sure, in kantoor settings wil je mensen gewoon een laptop geven, lmaar dan wel met een degelijke docking station en groot scherm. En voor software developers is een laptop veelal ook voldoende, zeker als je het over frontendwerk hebt.

Maar er zijn ook echt wel omgevingen waar je een krachtige workstation nodig hebt. Ik doe digitaal forensisch onderzoek, waarbij we gigantische hoeveelheden data doorzoeken, en daarvoor is een laptop simpelweg niet voldoende: laptops met meer dan 64GB ram zijn erg zeldzaam, krachtige GPUs (voor AI) zijn zeldzaam, ecc is zeldzaam, grote hoeveelheden storage is zeldzaam en veel duurder, 10gbps is zeldzaam, enzovoort.

Her is fantastisch wat je tegenwoordig met een laptop kan, maar voor echt zwaar werk is een workstation alsnog onverslaanbaar.

Dus nee, desktops zijn allerminst enkel nog nuttig voor ouderwetse kantoren waar men alles uitprint ;)

Oh, en voordat ik de gebruikelijke opmerking "doe dat werk gewoon op een server!" Als antwoord krijg: sure dat kan, maar is veel meer gedoe en alweer een stuk duurder.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kiang op 23 juli 2024 20:13]

K0L3N @Brummetje2 december 2023 23:02
De trend is wel dat iedereen ze de deur uit doen. Het is ook veel makkelijker om iemand thuis te laten werken als diegene gewoon zijn laptop mee naar huis kan nemen. Past ook veel beter qua flex werkplekken als je gewoon je laptop in een docking station kunt pluggen.
Zyppora @Littlemarc2 december 2023 12:03
De enige die ik nog ken met desktops zijn gamers.
En die kopen de komende tijd geen nieuwe hardware omdat het meeste schandalig duur is (CPUs, GPUs, moederborden ...). Waar je pak-em-beet 6 jaar geleden nog een instap-moederbord voor onder de 5 tientjes had, betaal je daar nu bijna 200 euro voor. Over GPUs hoef ik het helemaal niet te hebben hoop ik. Alleen geheugen lijkt niet met de price hikes meegelift te zijn.
De zakelijke gebruikers hebben laptops
Hier zal het leeuwendeel van de omzet in gaan zitten. Wat ik in die grafiek zie is elke 3-4 jaar een piek. Dat is exact hoe lang een zakelijke laptop doorgaans meegaat.
Anoniem: 1974312 @Zyppora2 december 2023 12:09
het plafond is vele male hoger tegenwoordig dat klopt maar een Ryzen 5 am5 / RX 7600 / 16Gb ddr5 build is nog wel te bouwen onder de 1000.
sapphire @Zyppora2 december 2023 12:17
Overdrijven is ook een vak.

Je hebt zowel voor LGA1700 als AM5 instap bordjes onder de €100.
Is dat meer dan €50 jaren geleden, zeker maar vrijwel alles is een stuk duurder dan jaren geleden dus ook niet heel bijzonder. Plus de kwaliteit van budget onderdelen is ook een stuk omhooggegaan omdat de eisen voor veel Platform onderdelen hogere eisen stelen.

CPU’s ja dat idee heb ik ook maar zoals ik zei is alles duurder geworden in de wereld en je kan prima mainstream gamen op een i5 of Ryzen 5.

GPU’s, ja eens die prijzen slaan nergens meer op vind ik.

En Ram, dat is cyclisch dus kan zijn dat je daar over een half jaar de hoofdprijs voor betaald. Het was iig heel goedkoop afgelopen maanden :)
r03n_d @Littlemarc2 december 2023 12:19
Volgens mij ga je nu voorbij aan de kleine (mini) desktop pc's die in veel bedrijven nog altijd gebruikt worden.
TheVivaldi @Littlemarc2 december 2023 12:47
Ik ben geen gamer en heb een desktop. Oké, af en toe eens een spelletje, maar vooral simpele spelletjes of in elk geval niet met hoge systeemeisen. Ik ben juist na een aantal jaar laptops teruggegaan naar desktop, omdat ik dan toch wat meer kracht heb (ook al is dit een mini-pc, maar wel eentje met hele goede specs en koeling). En een extern beeldscherm geeft me meer ruimte en een betere zithouding, plus extern toetsenbord met heerlijke toetsen (ik typ voor mijn werk veel). En ja, dat kan ook in combinatie met een laptop, maar dat is onhandiger en geeft me minder krachtige specs (tenzij ik een hoop geld neertel voor een high-endlaptop).
mr_evil08 @Littlemarc2 december 2023 13:13
De groep is wel groter dan alleen gamer,s bij de consument met desktop.
Denk aan fotografen en andere zaken als hobby.

Ook heb je een groep die vanuit ergonomisch oogpunt niet op een klein scherpje willen pielen maar toch geen techneut zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mr_evil08 op 23 juli 2024 20:13]

Onbelangrijk @Littlemarc2 december 2023 14:04
Mijn tekenaars en accountants hebben allemaal desktop. Alleen al om te voorkomen dat deze data buiten het bedrijf komt. Er word ook niet thuis gewerkt om die reden.

De laptops kunnen ook niet inloggen op het interne bedrijfsnetwerk. Dat is volledig airgapped.
Littlemarc @Onbelangrijk2 december 2023 14:25
Maar dat zijn toch oplosbare problemen?

Ik heb een zakelijke laptop die inlogt op een AVC. Daarnaast is er een bitlocker op.
Frame164 @Onbelangrijk2 december 2023 20:40
Zeg je nu jullie documenten op de c-schijf opslaan? Dat is in deze tijd toch echt een doodzonde. Dan maak je de eindgebruiker verantwoordelijk voor versiebeheer en backups. In een professioneel bedrijf sla je informatie centraal op zodat iedereen met de juiste rechten er bij kan.

Maar misschien denk ik te modern en zijn er nog veel bedrijven met een IT strategie uit de vorige eeuw.
Cergorach
@Littlemarc2 december 2023 15:00
De zakelijke gebruikers hebben laptops (soms met DS en soms zonder)
Laptops vallen ook binnen het PC segment, smartphones en de meeste tablets weer niet (ik gok echter dat een Surface Pro onder de PCs wordt geschoven, maar een iPad bv. weer niet).

Ik denk dat de verschuiving van desktop naar laptop al veel langer geleden heeft plaatsgevonden en de pandemie daar het laatste schepje bovenop heeft gedaan.

Wellicht dat de desktop groei negatief is en gecompenseerd wordt door laptops, maar dat zou ook wel eens flink kunnen tegenvallen. De mini PC formfactor is de laatste jaren ook relatief populair geworden en ook dat is een desktop.
Anoniem: 454358 @Littlemarc2 december 2023 16:23
Ik zie anders nog heel veel mini desktop systemen in zakelijk gebruik. (En imacs voor de zichzelf hip vindende bedrijven)
Frame164 @Anoniem: 4543582 december 2023 20:41
Daar hoef je niet hip voor te zijn hoor. iMacs zijn uitermate geschikt als je de TCO van je IT wilt verlagen. Dus eigenlijk is het eerder een keuze van een grijze boekhouder.
Kimbo72 @Littlemarc2 december 2023 18:44
Muziek maken. foto en video bewerken.
kdekker @Littlemarc4 december 2023 09:12
Er zijn nog zat zakelijke kantoorgebruikers die niet reizen. En dan is een desktop nog heel normaal. En meer prestaties voor je geld. Dus voor developers etc een uitkomst. Ik weet niet waarop je waarneming gebaseerd is. Iig is de prijs van een laptop toch al snel richting factor 2 van een desktop (zakelijk dus, na korting). Vanuit dat oogpunt (TCO) is een desktop zeer zeker opportuun.
StackMySwitchUp 2 december 2023 12:10
Dit soort trend analyses neem ik altijd met een emmer zout, een paar jaar terug zeiden ze nog dat binnen 5 jaar de desktop markt dood was omdat iedereen op zijn telefoon ging werken en gamen, en dat iedereen op VMs in de cloud ging werken. Lo and behold, we hebben nog steeds desktops, en iedereen werkt tegenwoordig op een laptop
watercoolertje
@StackMySwitchUp2 december 2023 12:27
Linkje naar die analyse(s) waar ze stellen dat het binnen 5 jaar dood is?

Dat de groei er een beetje uit is heb ik wel vaker gehoord maar helemaal dood?

[Reactie gewijzigd door watercoolertje op 23 juli 2024 20:13]

Fidesnl @watercoolertje2 december 2023 14:09
https://tweakers.net/nieu...dperk-nabij.html#reacties
Cergorach
@Fidesnl2 december 2023 14:29
Ok...

Maar de daadwerkelijke bron is Nigel Clifford, CEO van Symbian en zijn CTO John Forsyth. Nigel in 2005 aangesteld als CEO, riep dit in 2006 en verkocht de boel in 2008 aan Nokia...

Dit heeft het gehalte: "Wij van WC Eend..."

Of heeft een twitter post van 'Elon Musk': "The coronavirus panic is dumb" ook bron status om wat zinnigs te zeggen over het coronavirus?

We hebben het over een analistenbureau, niet over de CEO van een smartphone bedrijf die diens eigen product de hemel in prijst als vervanger van de logge PC...

Bron:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nigel_Clifford
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1236029449042198528
https://www.semiconductors.org/board/john-forsyth/
Fidesnl @Cergorach2 december 2023 18:12
Ik weet het, daarom dat ik verder geen tekst bij mijn reactie had gezet. Ik publiceerde alleen de link naar het artikel waarvan ik het vermoeden had dat degene bedoelde met “de desktop markt is dood” berichtgeving :+
batteries4ever @Cergorach3 december 2023 15:17
Dat klopt, maar die analistenbureaus leveren op zijn zachts gezegd ook inconsistente resultaten die ten dele op puur "buikgevoel" berusten, en soms maar nauwelijks beter zijn als Elon Musk's uitingen. B.v. de in VR kringen vaak geciteerde analyst die claimde dat PSVR2 zwaar geflopt: dat bleek te zijn t.o.v. zijn eigen voorspellingen - niet zozeer die van Sony. Wij worden ook vaak gevraagd door analistenbureaus die van ons even willen horen hoe de windenergiemarkt zich ontwikkelt. Die pakken daar een leuk verhaaltje omheen met mooie opmaak en dat is het dan...
DdeM @Fidesnl2 december 2023 16:09
"Desktopcomputers gaan verdwijnen of in ieder geval tot een marginale rol gedegradeerd worden, voorspelt Clifford, maar hij geeft daarbij wel toe dat laptops 'wat meer enthousiasme' losmaken.

Symbian logo Hoewel Cliffords uitspraken wellicht vooral in het licht van bedrijfsgebruik van desktops wat vreemd aan mogen doen"

Naja opzich had hij gelijk toch? De desktop heeft nog maar een marginale rol, vooral in het bedrijfsleven. Dat is de laptop voor werkzaamheden toch vooral het ding geworden, maar zie je ook voor meerdere rollen dat deze ook echt veel op smartphone worden uitgevoerd.
blorf @DdeM2 december 2023 22:42
De industrie heeft het vernield omdat hardware te lang mee gaat. Het hele idee van de PC-standaard is eruit. Het zou het tegenovergestelde moeten zijn. Alles is serieel geworden maar het is voor moederbordfabrikanten een enorm probleem om 1 type PCI slot in te voeren, en dan krijg je nog de onzin met lanes, alsof volledige bedrading naar alles teveel kost... Al jaren tijd voor een allesomvattende standaard. Moeten we het alleen niet met een handvol chipset-fabrikanten blijven doen. Dan wordt het vanzelf ingewikkelder dan nodig is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door blorf op 23 juli 2024 20:13]

rapture @watercoolertje2 december 2023 15:49
Het is een trend dat door Apple gepusht werd en heeft zelfs een Wikipedia-pagina:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Post-PC_era
During an event that unveiled the 3rd generation iPad, Tim Cook reported that Apple had sold 172 million iPod, iPhone, and iPad products in 2011 alone (totaling 76% of the company's total revenue), and had sold more iPad tablets during the fourth quarter of 2011 than personal computers were sold worldwide.[14][24] Likewise in the third quarter of 2012, worldwide PC sales dropped by 8.6% in comparison to 2011,[25] and in July 2013, Gartner reported that the number of worldwide PC shipments had fallen for the fifth quarter in a row, marking the longest decline in the history of the PC industry.[15][26] The threat of post-PC devices have also affected the producers of the x86 processors typically used by PCs; many smartphones and tablets use low-power ARM processors manufactured by companies such as Nvidia and Qualcomm instead of the x86 processors sold by companies such as Intel and AMD.[27] The decline in PC sales has directly affected the sales of their processors; while Intel continued to gain market share over AMD in the third quarter of 2012, worldwide shipments of processors also declined by 9% in comparison to the third quarter of 2011.[25]
Er werden meer iPads dan PC's verkocht en was een dalende trend voor de PC's, x86 CPU's,...

Microsoft ging voor de PC Plus:
Despite the decrease in PC sales, desktop computers and laptops still made up 84% of the global Web traffic as of March 2013.[34] At its Worldwide Partner Conference in 2012, Microsoft's COO Kevin Turner attacked Tim Cook's declaration of a post-PC era for being "completely incorrect", and described its then-upcoming Windows 8 operating system as a "game-changer" for Bill Gates' "PC plus" landscape. Unlike Apple, whose mobile and PC devices both use different operating systems (iOS and OS X), Windows 8 was designed to accommodate both traditional PCs and tablets through its use of an updated interface optimized for touchscreen use, and its introduction of Windows Store, a service similar to the App Store for obtaining touch-optimized software. As a complement, Microsoft also introduced Windows RT, a special stripped down variant of the operating system built for devices that use the ARM architecture commonly used in smartphones and tablets. While Windows 8 devices (including tablets) are closer in nature to traditional PCs, Windows RT was designed to be a more closed down and "reliable" platform (closer in nature to other post-PC devices such as the iPad), and aside from included desktop programs such as Internet Explorer 10 and Office 2013, can only run apps.[16][35][36]
Daarom ziet Windows tegenwoordig meer als een tablet dan een PC OS. PC's, tablets en smartphones zo goed mogelijk integreren.

Intel reageert met de Ultrabook waarop je een hele dag kan werken ipv vroeger was het normaal dat een laptop slechts enkele uren op de accu kan werken.
During a presentation in January 2012, Intel's senior vice president Tom Kilroy questioned the arrival of a post-PC era, citing a survey of college students where 66% of its respondents still considered the PC to be the "most important" device in their daily lives. In 2011, Intel introduced Ultrabook—specifications and a marketing platform for a class of subnotebook with an emphasis on portability, responsiveness, productivity, and long-lasting battery life.[37] In 2012, Intel introduced new Atom system-on-chip designs for Android smartphones and Windows 8 tablets, codenamed "Medfield" and "Clover Trail" respectively. Intel stated that Clover Trail tablets could achieve "all-day" battery life, and unlike Windows RT devices, still provide backward compatibility with applications designed for previous versions of Windows.[27][38] Windows 8 also spurred OEM interest in "convertible" devices, a form factor of devices that can act as either a laptop or tablet, often by having a keyboard accessory they can be docked upon.[39]
Het was goed nieuws voor de cloud providers en slecht nieuws voor de PC-leveranciers.
Several sources, including The Economist, have identified Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft as the four platform cloud companies which will be the key competitors in the post-PC era of mobile computing.[28][29][30] Tech companies with a heavy dependency on PC sales such as Hewlett-Packard and Dell have seen decreased profits, while IBM has also struggled due to slowing demand for hardware and consulting services.[31][32][33]
iPad pro— What's a computer is een advertentie van 2017 dat de iPad pro met iOS 11, een toetsenbordje en pen als een PC-vervanger aangeprezen werd. https://soyacincau.com/20...c-end-of-computers-video/


In de pers/media is er wat ik (beurs)propaganda noem. Als ze roepen dat het einde van de desktop, PC,... nabij is dan willen ze het volk wijsmaken om meer aandelen van Apple, cloudbedrijven,... kopen en de aandelen in Intel, AMD, PC-hardware vendors,... dumpen.

Uiteraard moet de propaganda overdrijven met de boot niet missen, niet op het verkeerde paard wedden,... ipv zeggen dat het allemaal heel goed meevalt, er is geen zwart/wit keuze, mobiele devices en PC's leven naast elkaar.

Voor de beleggers betekent zwart gemaakte bedrijven kansen om de markt te verslaan. Klopt alles dat ze beweren of kan je tegen de propaganda in beleggen en de koers van een aandeel in 3 tot 5 jaren maal 2 of 3 zien gaan?

Van de Amerikanen heb ik geleerd dat financiële nieuws is nog onbetrouwbaarder dan politieke nieuws of oorlogspropaganda. Want het gaat enorm veel geld van iemand's beleggingen of die van z'n werkgever of opdrachtgever. Daarvoor willen mensen nog harder liegen dan politici die wat stemmen willen ronselen.

Het is dan niet alleen naar bronnen vragen, maar de kleuring, partijdigheid, belangen,... van bronnen (die graag de verkoopcijfers, earnings, koersen,... naar een bepaalde richting willen praten) analyseren.
Cergorach
@StackMySwitchUp2 december 2023 13:56
Weet ik veel, waarom zijn er altijd van die 'well Ackchually' mensen die zonodig een bron moeten.
Omdat zoveel mensen zoveel BS roepen... En wat men herinnert van een 'bron' niet daadwerkelijk is wat men heeft gezegd...

Een goed recent voorbeeld is de Steam Deck, iemand van Valve heeft iets gezegd en mensen/media hebben dat op een bepaalde manier geïnterpreteerd en dat constant herhaald, vervolgens is er een hoop verbazing (en zelfs een beetje boosheid bij bepaalde mensen) omdat Valve gezegd zou hebben... Maar vervolgens blijkt Valve dat helemaal niet gezegd te hebben, dat is de interpretatie van media/mensen geweest...

Nu weet ik dat er mensen zijn geweest die hebben geroeptoeterd dat de PC markt binnen x jaar dood zou zijn, maar er zijn ook mensen geweest die riepen dat de marsmannetjes de wereld zouden overnemen binnen x jaar (of dat al hebben gedaan)...

Er is een verschil tussen een 'bron' en iets dat je heb gelezen ergens op het internet of iemand heeft gezegd in een conversatie...

Bron:
nieuws: Valve brengt Steam Deck met 90Hz-hdr-oledscherm uit voor prijzen vana...
nieuws: Valve: volgende Steam Deck wordt eind 2025 verwacht, misschien zelfs ...
mr_evil08 @StackMySwitchUp2 december 2023 13:10
Klopt, dit is meerdere malen in de media geweest, zelf denk ik ook dat het voorlopig bij stagnatie blijft.
Enigsinds klopt het wel voor de consument gezien de jongere generatie alles met de smartphone doet maar verplicht voor school een laptop moeten hebben en dat ding alleen voor school gebruiken en niet privé.

Het bedrijfsleven blijft voorlopig sowieso nog bij een pc/laptop, een smartphone in dokken op een scherm en toetsenbord/muis kan nog maar mondjesmaat.

Thinclient,s waren er 20 jaar geleden ook al en toch komen daar veel bedrijven op terug vanwege de gruwelijk dure licentie,s.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mr_evil08 op 23 juli 2024 20:13]

Cergorach
@mr_evil082 december 2023 14:54
...maar verplicht voor school een laptop moeten hebben en dat ding alleen voor school gebruiken en niet privé.
Ik ben even flabbergasted, waarom mag die laptop alleen prive worden gebruikt en waarom heeft men specifiek een laptop nodig? Bij bepaalde opleidingen kan ik me voorstellen dat men heel specifieke software wil gebruiken voor bepaalde opleiding, maar dat lijkt me toch eerder de uitzondering dan de regel. Of hebben we het over bagger legacy software bij opleidingen die men niet op een smartphone/tablet kan gebruiken?
mr_evil08 @Cergorach2 december 2023 15:36
Omdat lesmateriaal op Windows/ ms office is gebasseerd en het bedrijfsleven daar ook mee werkt, dan vallen smartphones en tablets al snel door de mand net als de Chromebook.

Studenten zijn verplicht een laptop aan te schaffen voor de meeste opleidingen , prive gebruiken ze die niet, dat is hun keus natuurlijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mr_evil08 op 23 juli 2024 20:13]

Jan Onderwater @mr_evil082 december 2023 17:15
Studenten die hun laptop niet privé gebruiken doen me denken aan de studenten uit mijn tijd die alleen de boeken voor hun opleiding lazen en verder niet.
Frame164 @Cergorach2 december 2023 20:34
Je leest het niet goed. Hij zegt dat de jongere generatie alles met een smartphone doet en de laptop alleen voor school gebruikt. Hij zegt nergens dat je die laptop niet privé mag gebruiken.
hrigteri @StackMySwitchUp3 december 2023 02:49
toch vind ik het opvallend dat er een groei zou gaan zijn van 8%. Ik kan het me bijna niet voorstellen.
StackMySwitchUp @hrigteri3 december 2023 08:47
Volgens mij kun je dat aan het patroon in de grafiek zien, de analisten rekenen erop dat de eerste lichting pc's die net voor corona zijn geupgraded nu vervangen / afgeschreven worden. Het is volgens mij niets meer dan een beetje extrapoleren op bestaande data.
berchtold @StackMySwitchUp2 december 2023 12:48
Iedereen in de cloud en vms is wel de natte droom van microsoft volgens mij. Dan kan je een abonnement aan iedereen aansmeren en heb je volledige controle.
Cergorach
@berchtold2 december 2023 14:51
Maybe... Het kan zo zijn nut hebben, maar is in veel gevallen vrij nutteloos, nu langzaam maar zeker veel legacy software wordt vervangen door webapplications of gewoonweg apps die ook werken op smartphones en tablets.

Ik stond verbaast hoe goed bv. een iPad Pro (M2 12,9", 2022) fungeerde als laptop replacement met een MagicKeyboard. Dat is effectief een grote smartphone met toetsenbord en muispad... Hell, dat zou je zelfs met een iPhone kunnen doen, aansluiten op een monitor, bluetooth muis+keyboard en je kan er echt een hele hoop mee. Ik zou zelfs willen stellen, voldoende voor het gros van de doorsnee kantoorgebruikers... Ik ben echter geen doorsnee kantoorgebruiker, waardoor ik daar niet voldoende aan heb en zou dan inderdaad een remote desktop een hele mooie uitkomst bieden. Dat zou inderdaad ideaal zijn in een zakelijke omgeving waarbij iemand anders die remote desktop voor je inricht en beheert... Zelf draai ik meerdere mini PCs (laag stroomverbruik) en draai daar m'n VMs op die ik vanaf m'n main mini PC bestuur. Maar ik kan ook indien nodig, ergens anders gaan zitten met m'n tablet en remote die VMs gebruiken.

Dit was een aantal jaar geleden natuurlijk ook wel effe anders met smartphones/tablets, het is nooit echt een hardware issue geweest, maar eerder een software issue.

Aan de andere kant heb je ook de IT beheerders, waarbij ik zou willen stellen dat het gros van de ITbeheerders oogkleppen op hebben omdat ze naar IT alleen kijken uit hun eigen (beperkte) perspectief en er een bepaalde mate van positie behoud meespeelt. Denk ook aan de on-premises server beheerders die keihard tegen de 'cloud' waren omdat het 'duur' was en problemen had...

Ik ben benieuwd als je daar onderzoek naar doet, hoeveel personeel zou kunnen werken vanaf een moderne smartphone en geen PC nodig zou hebben? Denk aan de besparingen qua hardware, minder endpoints in beheer, etc.
bantoo 2 december 2023 12:16
De eerste paniekaankopen van tijdens corona zijn onderhand aan vervanging toe, drijft de verkopen ook leuk op ;)
Cergorach
@bantoo2 december 2023 18:21
Tegenwoordig na 3-4 jaar? Sure, de keuze was niet reuze aan het begin van de pandemie. Of je zat met machines die niet voldeden of die significant duurder waren en in theorie juist langer mee zouden moeten gaan.

Dus tenzij men bij grote bedrijven nog steeds heeft, na 3 jaar een nieuwe PC, zie ik daar niet zo heel veel 'winst'...

Waar ik wel heel veel winst zie is:
14 oktober 2025 is W10 EOL, veel bedrijven beginnen ruim van te voren aan het migratie proces. Aangezien W11 bepaalde eisen heeft, zou het zomaar kunnen dat er meer dan normaal PCs moeten worden vervangen. En wat je ook ziet is dat bij dergelijke migratie projecten ook andere features worden geïmplementeerd, zoals bv. Windows Hello for Business, waar vaak ook weer extra hardware eisen aan vastzitten...

Het bron artikel geeft dan ook aan dat voornamelijk de Windows PC leveranciers een up-tik verwachten van 10%+, niet heel vreemd... gezien het bovenstaande. En ik denk dan ook dat dit voornamelijk vanuit de zakelijke hoek is, tweakers bouwen immers vaak zelf en volgens mij worden die niet meegenomen in de statistieken... Daarnaast, hebben veel PC aanschaffers van de pandemie periode nu de mogelijkheid om andere dingen te doen en minder geld (omdat ze andere dingen doen) om uit te geven aan een nieuwe PC (die ze eigenlijk toch niet gebruiken omdat ze andere dingen kunnen doen)...
Zybertweak 2 december 2023 19:12
Zijn toch al best wat bedrijven die alleen in de cloud werken. Vaak alleen nog een docking monitor met usbc en toetsenborden + muis op het bureau. Nu nog met een laptop erop aangesloten maar deze is vaak van weinig software voorzien en fungeert alleen als doorgeefluik om in mijn geval zowel windows en linux in de cloud te draaien. Zou niet weten waarom krachtige lokale hardware nog nodig is als je op een server cluster veel meer snelle opslag, cpu's en ram beschikbaar hebt. Volgende stap is je telefoon als doorgeef luik en zijn ook laptops overbodig tenzij je ook buitenshuis moet kunnen werken en/of offline.
Frame164 @Zybertweak2 december 2023 20:45
Klopt, een apparaat met display, toetsenbord, touchpad, niet al te krachtige CPU/GPU een beetje geheugen (en misschien een heel klein beetje lokale opslag als buffer) en meer heb je niet nodig. En dat noemen we dan Chromebook.
Metallize 2 december 2023 12:10
een groei in ARM laptops voorzie ik wel, want ik vind het heerlijk om een fanless 13 inch laptop te hebben ;) .

Voor de desktop markt niet echt, vele bedrijven die desktops hebben gebruiken software die alleen op X86_64 draait , en om dan even snel al je code om te zetten naar ARM ?

Voor de Desktop-Gamers weet ik niet, mijn generatie gamed nog wel op een desktop , maar wat zal de volgende generatie doen , die opgroeid met met een smartphone ?

Ikzelf zit nog op een i7700k intel , en zodra Windows 10 niet meer gesupport wordt , pleur ik er Debian op :Y)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Metallize op 23 juli 2024 20:13]

TheVivaldi @Metallize2 december 2023 12:50
Er zijn nog genoeg mensen van Gen Z en dergelijke die op een desktop gamen. Maar inderdaad wel iets minder dan vroeger, maar niet zozeer door de opkomst van smartphones/tablets (met uitzondering van een paar Aziatische landen), maar meer door de concurrentie van consoles (en exclusives op de consoles).
Anoniem: 454358 @Metallize2 december 2023 16:24
Ik zie anders teveel kinderen gewoon op een PlayStation spelen. En volgens mij heerst er meer en meer bij ouders een anti mobiel voor kinderen mentaliteit,
Roel1966 2 december 2023 22:53
Ik geloof best dat er mensen zijn die denken dat AI speciale hardware nodig heeft en daarom dan een nieuwe pc kopen waar dan op staat dat die geschikt is voor AI. Alleen betwijfel ik of dit een grote groep zal zijn omdat de meeste mensen wel weten dat hedendaagse hardware krachtig genoeg is.

Daarnaast ook nog eens dat Windows Copilot geeneens gratis is en ongeveer 30 dollar per gebruiker per maand is voor althans Microsoft 365. Ik betwijfel dus of mensen AI dusdanig interessant vinden dat ze daarvoor dan 30 dollar per maand willen gaan betalen.

Naar mijn mening is en blijft AI gewoon een commerciele truuk om elektronica dan interessanter te doen lijken.
JWL92 2 december 2023 12:24
huh?
Maar Arm machines zijn toch niks nieuws? We hadde eerder al windows on arm
Cergorach
@JWL922 december 2023 18:29
Maar Arm machines zijn toch niks nieuws? We hadden eerder al windows on arm
Dat komt omdat de Windows on ARM machines vrij gaar waren (voornamelijk software beschikbaarheid) en gewoon geen acceptatie in de markt hadden. Het verhaal bij Apple is heel anders met ARM, die hebben sinds 2020 een hele goede oplossing, die nu heel, heel breed wordt geaccepteerd. Ik zie zelfs klassieke MS beheerders overstappen op een Mac, juist om die ARM chip, niet specifiek om een andere architecture, maar implementatie is bij Apple zo dat het een enorm goede impact heeft op de batterij duur van de laptops van hetzelfde formaat.

ARM ansicht is ook niets nieuws, 40+ jaar oud... Het verschil is de huidige implementatie bij bepaalde leveranciers.
JWL92 @Cergorach2 december 2023 23:05
Dus dan praat je specifiek over apple products,en niet algemeen arm (of specifieker wiindows) on pc... zoals t artikel doet vermoeden ?
Cergorach
@JWL922 december 2023 23:40
Effectief praat het artikel ook gewoon over Apple producten...
Next year will also bring a proliferation of Arm-based PCs, largely driven by Qualcomm’s X Elite chip. While uptake is initially likely to be restrained, particularly in commercial settings, the ability to deliver improvements in power efficiency and battery life will be a boon to offerings partners can bring to customers.
De verwachting is dat de eerst OEMs ergens rond midden 2024 de eerste X Elite producten gaan neerzetten. En het issue blijft nog steeds Windows ARM software beschikbaarheid en adoptie. Daadwerkelijke beschikbaarheid van bepaalde MS software/features is ook vrij recent... Helemaal als je dat bekijkt vs de releases van de Surface Pro X.

Bron:
https://www.qualcomm.com/...the-ai-super-charged-plat
https://learn.microsoft.c...ce-pro-arm-app-management
https://web.archive.org/w...ce-pro-arm-app-management
JWL92 @Cergorach2 december 2023 23:56
Effectief praat het artikel ook gewoon over Apple producten...
, largely driven by Qualcomm’s X Elite chip.
Dat gaat volges mij dan toch over n windows device met qualcom x ms chip
Zie nerges Apple (of producten daarvan) in je quote staan?

even uit n ouder tweakers artikel
Qualcomm zegt te werken met Microsoft aan compatibiliteit op ARM-systemen met Windows, zodat steeds meer apps native op ARM draaien. De Snapdragon X Elite volgt de Snapdragon 8x-socs op, die afgelopen jaren uitkwamen. De eerste laptops met de Snapdragon X Elite moeten medio volgend jaar verschijnen, maar verdere details daarover zijn onbekend.
nieuws: Qualcomm presenteert X Elite-soc met Nuvia-cores voor laptops

zoals k bij mn eerrdere comment, en jijzelf ook aangeeft, dus met een grote lepel zout ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door JWL92 op 23 juli 2024 20:13]

MrMonkE @Cergorach3 december 2023 08:49
[...]

Dat komt omdat de Windows on ARM machines vrij gaar waren (voornamelijk software beschikbaarheid) en gewoon geen acceptatie in de markt hadden.
[/quote]

Beetje als winphone dus, een woestijn van .
watercoolertje
@JWL922 december 2023 12:29
Alles wat Apple maakt draait op ARM momenteel.

Dat iets er eerder al was betekend niet dat er op dat moment al vraag naar was en/of dat het gord werkte, dua dat zegt imo niet zo veel.
TheVivaldi @watercoolertje2 december 2023 12:52
Precies. Anders konden we ten tijde van de opmars van de iPad ook stellen dat bijvoorbeeld tablets niks nieuws waren en er daarom geen groei zou kunnen zijn. Denk maar aan o.a. de Apple Newton en Samsung PenMaster uit de jaren 90.
JWL92 @watercoolertje2 december 2023 12:59
Maar waarom is die vraag r dan plots wel volges jou?

(dat t volges ms goed werkt, zou k toch met n flinke lepel zout nemen)

[Reactie gewijzigd door JWL92 op 23 juli 2024 20:13]

Codeandreams 2 december 2023 13:05
Dat gaat Rockstar bepalen als GTA 6 meteen op PC uikomt, anders zie ik veel 'gamers' weer een console halen

[Reactie gewijzigd door Codeandreams op 23 juli 2024 20:13]

mr_evil08 @Codeandreams2 december 2023 14:14
één spel bepaalt dat niet, dan nog ga je dat niet terug zien in deze cijfers.
Slechts een handjevol mensen kopen voor een spel speciaal de hardware.
Antenne Bayern 2 december 2023 12:00
Canalys: wereldwijde pc-markt zal in 2024 ongeveer 8 procent groeien

Wij hebben thuis computers van HP en 1 a 2 zijn wel aan vervanging toe..
ALittleTooLate @Antenne Bayern2 december 2023 12:52
Dat verklaard dan ook meteen die 8% groei.
Jan Onderwater 2 december 2023 17:29
Heb nog een desktop, groot scherm, ideaal voor video editing. Maar die gaat nog wel ff mee, en als die er uit gaat wordt ie vervangen door een groot scherm aan de laptop.

