Canalys: wereldwijde pc-markt zal in 2024 ongeveer 8 procent groeien

Het is een trend dat door Apple gepusht werd en heeft zelfs een Wikipedia-pagina:
Er werden meer iPads dan PC's verkocht en was een dalende trend voor de PC's, x86 CPU's,...
Microsoft ging voor de PC Plus:
Despite the decrease in PC sales, desktop computers and laptops still made up 84% of the global Web traffic as of March 2013.[34] At its Worldwide Partner Conference in 2012, Microsoft's COO Kevin Turner attacked Tim Cook's declaration of a post-PC era for being "completely incorrect", and described its then-upcoming Windows 8 operating system as a "game-changer" for Bill Gates' "PC plus" landscape. Unlike Apple, whose mobile and PC devices both use different operating systems (iOS and OS X), Windows 8 was designed to accommodate both traditional PCs and tablets through its use of an updated interface optimized for touchscreen use, and its introduction of Windows Store, a service similar to the App Store for obtaining touch-optimized software. As a complement, Microsoft also introduced Windows RT, a special stripped down variant of the operating system built for devices that use the ARM architecture commonly used in smartphones and tablets. While Windows 8 devices (including tablets) are closer in nature to traditional PCs, Windows RT was designed to be a more closed down and "reliable" platform (closer in nature to other post-PC devices such as the iPad), and aside from included desktop programs such as Internet Explorer 10 and Office 2013, can only run apps.[16][35][36]
Daarom ziet Windows tegenwoordig meer als een tablet dan een PC OS. PC's, tablets en smartphones zo goed mogelijk integreren.
Intel reageert met de Ultrabook waarop je een hele dag kan werken ipv vroeger was het normaal dat een laptop slechts enkele uren op de accu kan werken.
During a presentation in January 2012, Intel's senior vice president Tom Kilroy questioned the arrival of a post-PC era, citing a survey of college students where 66% of its respondents still considered the PC to be the "most important" device in their daily lives. In 2011, Intel introduced Ultrabook—specifications and a marketing platform for a class of subnotebook with an emphasis on portability, responsiveness, productivity, and long-lasting battery life.[37] In 2012, Intel introduced new Atom system-on-chip designs for Android smartphones and Windows 8 tablets, codenamed "Medfield" and "Clover Trail" respectively. Intel stated that Clover Trail tablets could achieve "all-day" battery life, and unlike Windows RT devices, still provide backward compatibility with applications designed for previous versions of Windows.[27][38] Windows 8 also spurred OEM interest in "convertible" devices, a form factor of devices that can act as either a laptop or tablet, often by having a keyboard accessory they can be docked upon.[39]
Het was goed nieuws voor de cloud providers en slecht nieuws voor de PC-leveranciers.
iPad pro— What's a computer
Several sources, including The Economist, have identified Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft as the four platform cloud companies which will be the key competitors in the post-PC era of mobile computing.[28][29][30] Tech companies with a heavy dependency on PC sales such as Hewlett-Packard and Dell have seen decreased profits, while IBM has also struggled due to slowing demand for hardware and consulting services.[31][32][33]
is een advertentie van 2017 dat de iPad pro met iOS 11, een toetsenbordje en pen als een PC-vervanger aangeprezen werd. https://soyacincau.com/20...c-end-of-computers-video/
In de pers/media is er wat ik (beurs)propaganda noem. Als ze roepen dat het einde van de desktop, PC,... nabij is dan willen ze het volk wijsmaken om meer aandelen van Apple, cloudbedrijven,... kopen en de aandelen in Intel, AMD, PC-hardware vendors,... dumpen.
Uiteraard moet de propaganda overdrijven met de boot niet missen, niet op het verkeerde paard wedden,... ipv zeggen dat het allemaal heel goed meevalt, er is geen zwart/wit keuze, mobiele devices en PC's leven naast elkaar.
Voor de beleggers betekent zwart gemaakte bedrijven kansen om de markt te verslaan. Klopt alles dat ze beweren of kan je tegen de propaganda in beleggen en de koers van een aandeel in 3 tot 5 jaren maal 2 of 3 zien gaan?
Van de Amerikanen heb ik geleerd dat financiële nieuws is nog onbetrouwbaarder dan politieke nieuws of oorlogspropaganda. Want het gaat enorm veel geld van iemand's beleggingen of die van z'n werkgever of opdrachtgever. Daarvoor willen mensen nog harder liegen dan politici die wat stemmen willen ronselen.
Het is dan niet alleen naar bronnen vragen, maar de kleuring, partijdigheid, belangen,... van bronnen (die graag de verkoopcijfers, earnings, koersen,... naar een bepaalde richting willen praten) analyseren.