Meta stopt met werkgroep die negatieve gevolgen van Meta-producten onderzocht

Meta heeft het team dat onderzoek deed naar de mogelijk negatieve gevolgen van Meta-producten ontbonden. Het 'responsible innovation team' bestond uit ontwikkelaars en ethici die samenwerkten met productontwikkelaars en privacydeskundigen.

Een woordvoerder van Meta laat tegenover The Wall Street Journal weten dat de circa twintig medewerkers van het team elders binnen Meta aan de slag gaan, al krijgt niet iedereen van het team 'gegarandeerd een nieuwe baan'. De werkzaamheden van het team worden volgens de woordvoerder niet op een andere manier ingevuld. Meta denkt dat het ontwerpen van goede, veilige, en ethische producten ook bereikt kan worden door teams die een specifiek probleem aanpakken.

Meta is al meerdere malen in opspraak gekomen voor het niet waarborgen van de veiligheid van zijn gebruikers. Het grootste schandaal was dat met Cambridge Analytica in 2018, waarbij gegevens van tientallen miljoenen Facebook-gebruikers onrechtmatig werden gebruikt voor gerichte advertenties.

De pagina over 'responsible innovation' van Meta is nog wel steeds in de lucht. De woordvoerder van Meta benadrukt dat de doelen voor verantwoord innoveren belangrijk zullen blijven voor het bedrijf.