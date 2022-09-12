Meta stopt met werkgroep die negatieve gevolgen van Meta-producten onderzocht

Meta heeft het team dat onderzoek deed naar de mogelijk negatieve gevolgen van Meta-producten ontbonden. Het 'responsible innovation team' bestond uit ontwikkelaars en ethici die samenwerkten met productontwikkelaars en privacydeskundigen.

Een woordvoerder van Meta laat tegenover The Wall Street Journal weten dat de circa twintig medewerkers van het team elders binnen Meta aan de slag gaan, al krijgt niet iedereen van het team 'gegarandeerd een nieuwe baan'. De werkzaamheden van het team worden volgens de woordvoerder niet op een andere manier ingevuld. Meta denkt dat het ontwerpen van goede, veilige, en ethische producten ook bereikt kan worden door teams die een specifiek probleem aanpakken.

Meta is al meerdere malen in opspraak gekomen voor het niet waarborgen van de veiligheid van zijn gebruikers. Het grootste schandaal was dat met Cambridge Analytica in 2018, waarbij gegevens van tientallen miljoenen Facebook-gebruikers onrechtmatig werden gebruikt voor gerichte advertenties.

De pagina over 'responsible innovation' van Meta is nog wel steeds in de lucht. De woordvoerder van Meta benadrukt dat de doelen voor verantwoord innoveren belangrijk zullen blijven voor het bedrijf.

Door Robert Zomers

Redacteur

12-09-2022
submitter: Silent7

12-09-2022 • 13:15

55

Submitter: Silent7

Economie en maatschappij Privacy Meta Facebook

Reacties (55)

jollewieringa 12 september 2022 13:29
“So we ran this new algorithm by the ethics committee and they said is was unethical. So, we fired the ethics committee”
Egocentrix @jollewieringa12 september 2022 14:26
Dat klinkt als een quote van Cave Johnson (Portal 2), maar ik weet het niet helemaal zeker.
skunkopaat @Egocentrix12 september 2022 15:16
Het past in ieder geval goed bij het personage :D
SebasKolk @jollewieringa12 september 2022 14:01
Leven we in een nieuwe Black Mirror episode?
Wilglide @SebasKolk12 september 2022 16:35
Als ze op die responsible innovation pagina nou eens groot zetten.
ALLE META MEDEWERKERS HEBBEN ALLE AFLEVERINGEN VAN BLACK MIRROR GEZIEN.
Dat zou iets goeds zijn... niet veel, maar iets goeds..

Also, de originele pagina: wil je koekjes -> essential only -> wil je koekjes -> essential only -> wil je koekjes... :+
PinusRigida @Wilglide13 september 2022 10:39
Alleen Javacakes en in mindere mate Pims zijn Essential Cookies!
Icefellow @jollewieringa12 september 2022 17:27
Publication bias, waarom zou ik onderzoek beschrijven als de uitkomst me niet bevalt?
Tyrian 12 september 2022 13:17
Ze lieten dan ook vooral negatieve geluiden te horen.
Nas T @Tyrian12 september 2022 13:39
In dat geval kan Meta zelf ook stoppen: ze laten vooral negatieve geluiden horen.

Ergens snap ik het wel: zo'n werkgroep is negatieve publiciteit. Als je als buitenstaander weet dat er een structurele groep is die misstanden onderzoekt binnen een organisatie en andere organisaties hebben zo'n groep niet, dan is dat reden om te denken dat er structureel iets mis is in zo'n onderneming.
En dat is er ook. Meta lost dat niet op met een werkgroep van zo'n twintig personen. Dat zal veel meer voeten in de aarde moeten hebben en wat mij betreft is het mosterd na de maaltijd.

We zijn veel te lief voor Facebook/Meta en andere bedrijven die consumenten misleiden voor eigen gewin. Ik ben daar ondertussen heel resoluut in: het zou niet erg zijn als een Meta/Facebook failliet zou gaan. Misschien jammer voor wat opgebouwd is, maar ook goed om te laten zien dat zulke misstanden geen recht/kans op overleven zouden hebben.
ajsietsma @Nas T12 september 2022 13:49
Als je als buitenstaander weet dat er een structurele groep is die misstanden onderzoekt binnen een organisatie en andere organisaties hebben zo'n groep niet, dan is dat reden om te denken dat er structureel iets mis is in zo'n onderneming.
Op zich ben ik het best met je reactie eens, maar ^dit is vrij kort door de bocht. Het hebben van zo'n werkgroep zie ik juist als iets positiefs: het bedrijf neemt haar verantwoordelijkheid serieus. Iets als een vertrouwenspersoon voor grensoverschrijdend gedrag is wellicht een iets meer alledaags voorbeeld dat er wel wat op lijkt. Als er geen vertrouwenspersoon is, zegt dat niet dat er geen misstanden zijn, alleen maar dat je nergens heen kan als het je overkomt.

Wat het bij facebook/meta problematisch maakt, is dat ze veel bevindingen van deze werkgroep geheim houden en weinig tot geen actie lijken te ondernemen om de gevonden problemen op te lossen. Dan is zo'n groep er alleen voor de sier. En als er dan later alsnog bevindingen uitlekken, is dat slechte pers en wordt zo'n groep blijkbaar gewoon opgedoekt. Dan neem je dus bewust beslissingen die slecht zijn voor de wereld en na het opdoeken van de groep, dezelfde slechte beslissingen maar zonder dat het intern gekwantificeerd wordt.
Nas T @ajsietsma12 september 2022 14:04
[...]


Op zich ben ik het best met je reactie eens, maar ^dit is vrij kort door de bocht. Het hebben van zo'n werkgroep zie ik juist als iets positiefs: het bedrijf neemt haar verantwoordelijkheid serieus. Iets als een vertrouwenspersoon voor grensoverschrijdend gedrag is wellicht een iets meer alledaags voorbeeld dat er wel wat op lijkt. Als er geen vertrouwenspersoon is, zegt dat niet dat er geen misstanden zijn, alleen maar dat je nergens heen kan als het je overkomt.

Wat het bij facebook/meta problematisch maakt, is dat ze veel bevindingen van deze werkgroep geheim houden en weinig tot geen actie lijken te ondernemen om de gevonden problemen op te lossen. Dan is zo'n groep er alleen voor de sier. En als er dan later alsnog bevindingen uitlekken, is dat slechte pers en wordt zo'n groep blijkbaar gewoon opgedoekt. Dan neem je dus bewust beslissingen die slecht zijn voor de wereld en na het opdoeken van de groep, dezelfde slechte beslissingen maar zonder dat het intern gekwantificeerd wordt.
Begrijp me niet verkeerd, het erkennen van een probleem en er actief iets mee doen zie ik als positief. Maar vanuit de gedachtegang van Meta/Facebook gezien, kan ik me best voorstellen dat ze de werkgroep opheffen. Ik kan er een hele discussie over houden, maar wat mij betreft komen alle eindjes op één punt uit: het maakt niet meer uit. Voor mij is het al lang te laat, dit had 5~10 jaar terug al gebeurd moeten zijn. Ook al is er de oprechte intentie om dingen recht te zetten, is het voor mij te laat. Facebook heeft zoveel "kapot" gemaakt dat Meta het binnen vijf tot tien jaar gaat goedmaken.

Facebook is hét bedrijf wat hun klanten als middel gebruikt(e) om data te verzamelen en heeft er mede voor gezorgd dat meer bedrijven ons in zulke mate spioneren en dat overheden daar een graantje van mee willen pikken en zelfs zo ver gaan in de mismanagement van gegevens, dat een heel kabinet heeft moeten opstappen. Facebook is voor mij een maatschappelijk probleem en heeft wat mij betreft hun kaarten verspeeld.
bousix @Nas T12 september 2022 17:02
Naar mijn idee heeft het verdienmodel van Facebook een parasitaire kant, ook al merk je er aanvankelijk - en soms heel lang - niets van. Onze samenleving bleek niet opgewassen tegen de datahonger en tot op heden merk ik ook weinig van resoluut ingrijpen om het individu te beschermen. Naar mijn idee is FB inderdaad een maatschappelijk probleem, of beter gezegd, een kwaadaardig gezwel.

Er zijn zeker zichtbare voordelen aan het gebruik van Facebook, echter kan ieder individu - naar mijn idee dus - de weging t.o.v. de maatschappelijke last gewoon niet behoorlijk maken en onze overheid doet het niet veel beter.
007Nightfire @ajsietsma12 september 2022 14:14
Wat het bij facebook/meta problematisch maakt, is dat ze veel bevindingen van deze werkgroep geheim houden [...]
Daar ben ik het niet helemaal mee eens. Als zo'n interne groep bestaat, dan is het marketing technisch logisch dat de bevindingen ook binnenshuis worden gehouden. Het zelf zoeken naar problemen is om ze op te lossen voordat het schade toebrengt, in welke vorm dan ook. Het naar buiten brengen van die problemen levert schade op en zou een deel van de functie van het team om zeep helpen. Zo brengen bedrijven fouten over het algemeen niet naar buiten, terwijl ze intern wel worden beoordeeld en aangepakt. Als dat laatste niet wordt gedaan, dan lekt het ergens door boze medewerkers of omdat een fout een keer grote negatieve gevolgen heeft en men dan gaat graven.
Bijvoorbeeld; De groep stelt dat techniek A onbedoeld Meta in staat brengt om X te doen en daarom worden er veiligheidsmaatregelen getroffen om dit te voorkomen. Als dat publiek wordt gemaakt wordt dat door media vertaalt als 'Meta kan X'..
[...] en weinig tot geen actie lijken te ondernemen om de gevonden problemen op te lossen.
Dat weten we dus niet, want dat wordt niet openbaar gemaakt. Wat mij eerder het probleem lijkt, is dat een specifieke groep naar alle ethische dilemma's moet kijken, maar dan ook álle achterliggende techniek moet begrijpen. Anders is men afhankelijk van het rapport wat het team dat de techniek maakt heeft geschreven en dan mis je waarschijnlijk wel negatieve aspecten. Zeker als je als team aan het einde van het productieproces nog even wordt afgerekend op ethische aspecten, dat moet eigenlijk al vanaf het begin een onderdeel zijn.
Diezelfde negatieve aspecten worden vanaf nu sowieso gemist, dus ik zeg niet dat het beter is, alleen dat ze blijkbaar niet in staat zijn om überhaupt de ethische problemen op te sporen, laat staan er een degelijke oplossing voor te vinden.
Tintel
@ajsietsma12 september 2022 14:32
Wel eerlijk blijven. Meta gebruikt hoe dan ook onethische methoden om haar produkt 'aan te bieden'. Daarom heeft de werkgroep idd geen zin. De uitkomst is letterlijk het advies: stoppen met wat FB doet.
Xander2 @ajsietsma12 september 2022 16:14
Op zich ben ik het best met je reactie eens, maar ^dit is vrij kort door de bocht. Het hebben van zo'n werkgroep zie ik juist als iets positiefs: het bedrijf neemt haar verantwoordelijkheid serieus.
Nee hoor:
Meta denkt dat het ontwerpen van goede, veilige, en ethische producten ook bereikt kan worden door teams die een specifiek probleem aanpakken.
We hadden al geconstateerd dat ontwikkelteams onethische producten creëren. Wat de resultaten van de werkgroep dan ook zijn, we weten in elk geval dat de verantwoordelijkheid niet bij die teams wordt gedragen en dit nooit als advies kan hebben gestaan in de conclusie. Anders is het geen ethische commissie.

Dit is dus een gevalletje marketing we zijn ethisch bezig maar gaan gewoon op de oude voet door...
B64 @Nas T12 september 2022 15:32
Ergens snap ik het wel: zo'n werkgroep is negatieve publiciteit.
Deze werkgroep is het gevolg van negatieve publiciteit, als werktuig om criticasters de mond te snoeren, en als blijk van goede wil bij het zoveelste verhoor door Congresleden. "Kijk, wij hebben deze werkgroep die onze producten onderzoekt, en als die echt zo slecht zijn als jij beweert dan nemen we maatregelen". Pure windowdressing natuurlijk, maar het heeft (althans voor Meta) wel gezorgd voor relatieve rust.

In die zin heeft de werkgroep zijn rol vervuld; niet om echt te doen wat Meta zegt dat het moet doen, maar om weerwoord te kunnen bieden aan kritiek. En daarmee is de houdbaarheid nu dus ook verstreken. Bij het volgende schandaal kan Meta namelijk niet gaan schermen met het bestaan van deze werkgroep, want dat zou dus meteen duidelijk maken dat die niet functioneert.

Dus hopelijk snappen overheden inmiddels hoe door-en-door cynisch deze bedrijven werken, en laten ze zich de volgende keer inderdaad niet wéér met een kluitje het riet insturen.
Het probleem daarbij is natuurlijk dat (met name Amerikaanse) politici hun zetels voor een belangrijk deel te danken hebben aan alles wat objectief gezien verdorven is aan de algoritmes van Meta c.s., dus het zou van enorm veel lef getuigen als ze deze bedrijven echt durven aan te pakken.
jaapzb @Tyrian12 september 2022 13:30
je verwacht het niet
Dirk T. 12 september 2022 13:33
Ik kan dit eigenlijk wel begrijpen, waarom ergens geld in steken dat je slecht in het daglicht zet.

Dat ze dit stop zetten spreekt eigenlijk al genoeg woorden over de gevonden resultaten.
Slechte zaak dit.
Ohmarinus @Dirk T.12 september 2022 13:56
Vooral het feit dat men de resultaten en redenen om de groep op te heffen niet openbaar maakt is tekenend.

Blij dat ik onlangs met social media gestopt ben, maar ik vind het nu wel heel erg lastig om mijn artwork en exposities snel en makkelijk te delen met mijn (voornamelijk internationale) connecties..
Kevinp @Dirk T.12 september 2022 13:56
Omdat juist dit je in een goed daglicht zet.

Overigens kan dit ook de conclusie zijn van de werkgroep dat het moet bij het project.
B64 @Dirk T.12 september 2022 13:56
Dat op zich is geen argument, iedereen binnen Meta kon op zijn klompen aanvoelen wat zo'n werkgroep op zou werpen. Maar dat gaf niet, Meta stond onder grote druk om íets te doen, niks doen was geen optie. Dus kwam deze werkgroep er, en op papier zal die heus wel wat hebben kunnen bereiken maar ik geloof er geen drol van dat het bestaan van deze werkgroep enig effect heeft gehad op het functioneren van welk Meta-product dan ook.

Als ze dit goed gedaan zouden hebben, dan hadden ze misschien ook durven luisteren naar wat zo'n werkgroep inbrengt, om daarmee de producten ook daadwerkelijk minder onveilig te maken.

Maar dat deze werkgroep er bepaald niet voor de eeuwigheid zou zijn, dat was vanaf het begin al zonneklaar.
J_van_Ekris @Dirk T.12 september 2022 14:28
Ik kan dit eigenlijk wel begrijpen, waarom ergens geld in steken dat je slecht in het daglicht zet.
Dit is hetzelfde argument dat voor elke vorm van interne kwaliteitscontrole geldt: omdat slecht doordachte/onethische producten lanceren je publiekelijk in een slecht daglicht zet.
LurkZ @Dirk T.12 september 2022 14:39
Ik kan dit eigenlijk wel begrijpen, waarom ergens geld in steken dat je slecht in het daglicht zet.
Misschien was er in het begin de hoop dat het team dingen zou aandragen die gebruikt kunnen worden om Meta extra te laten groeien.
Yzord 12 september 2022 14:06
Serieus, de arrogantie ook gewoon. Ze geven niet eens een reden op waarom deze werkgroep ontbonden wordt. Tenminste, dat kan ik niet uit dit artikel halen.

Niemand die ziet dat dit bedrijf met de tijd steeds dominanter en arroganter wordt? En daar geven we met gemak al onze data aan af |:(

[Reactie gewijzigd door Yzord op 23 juli 2024 03:34]

LurkZ @Yzord12 september 2022 14:36
Serieus, de arrogantie ook gewoon. Ze geven niet eens een reden op waarom deze werkgroep ontbonden wordt. Tenminste, dat kan ik niet uit dit artikel halen.
Ik denk dat de bevindingen van de groep veelvuldig erg negatief waren en Meta zich daaraan niet wil aanpassen.

Als de bevindingen positief waren, dan zou er veelvuldig naar de pers 'gelekt' zijn.
KingFrogzz 12 september 2022 13:19
Dat waar je niet naar zoekt is er ook niet toch? :+
litebyte
@KingFrogzz12 september 2022 13:28
Meta 'producten' (feitelijk ben jij als gebruiker het product) zouden allang verboden zijn als het uit elk land kwam dat niet binnen de directe invloedsfeer van de VSEU zou liggen.

Dat alleen al zou voldoende waarschuwing moeten zijn, naast dit soort berichten.
stijn014 @litebyte12 september 2022 13:29
Tiktok is toch ook nog steeds toegestaan?
litebyte
@stijn01412 september 2022 15:59
Vergelijking tussen TikTok en facebook(derivaten) is niet heel goed te maken. Losstaande dat TikTok onder een vergrootglas ligt. Wat wel goed te vergelijken is, dat bij TikTok ook geldt dat bij een (tijdelijk) verbod dit enorme electorale gevolgen heeft.
dunpealhunter 12 september 2022 13:25
Lol ik vraag me af of het wordt ontbonden werkgroep zelf voor negatieve gevolgen had, onder het mom van "zie je wel ze doen alles om maar niet in negatief in het nieuws te komen"
Iblies
@dunpealhunter12 september 2022 17:42
Ze doen wel iets maar mogen het niet vrij geven.


Facebook heeft al aangetoond dat ze geen normale gesprekspartner zijn,
https://www.washingtonpos...-are-the-facebook-papers/
For example, Zuckerberg testified last year before Congress that the company removes 94 percent of the hate speech it finds before a human reports it. But in internal documents, researchers estimated that the company was removing less than 5 percent of all hate speech on Facebook.
Facebook draagt bij aan extremisme en de rekening komt voor de samenleving inclusief talloze opstootjes en erger;
During the run-up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election, the social media giant dialed up efforts to police content that promoted violence, misinformation and hate speech. But after Nov. 6, Facebook rolled back many of the dozens of measures aimed at safeguarding U.S. users. A ban on the main Stop the Steal group didn’t apply to the dozens of look-alike groups that popped up in what the company later concluded was a “coordinated” campaign, documents show.
By the time Facebook tried to reimpose its “break the glass” measures, it was too late: A pro-Trump mob was storming the U.S. Capitol.
Weer iets wat opvalt;
According to one 2020 summary, the vast majority of its efforts against misinformation — 84 percent — went toward the United States, the documents show, with just 16 percent going to the “Rest of World,” including India, France and Italy.
Though Facebook considers India a top priority, activating large teams to engage with civil society groups and protect elections, the documents show that Indian users experience Facebook without critical guardrails common in English-speaking countries.
In andere landen gaat het dus veel extremer.


En facebook is hier niet alleen in,
meest recente is Twitter;

daar weten de bestuurders 100% dat er heel veel kindermisbruik en kinderporno op hun netwerk zit,
https://www.theverge.com/...content-problem-elon-musk
Before the final go-ahead to launch, though, Twitter convened 84 employees to form what it called a “Red Team.” The goal was “to pressure-test the decision to allow adult creators to monetize on the platform, by specifically focusing on what it would look like for Twitter to do this safely and responsibly,” according to documents obtained by The Verge and interviews with current and former Twitter employees.

What the Red Team discovered derailed the project: Twitter could not safely allow adult creators to sell subscriptions because the company was not — and still is not — effectively policing harmful sexual content on the platform.
Een relatief klein team dat bakken interne informatie stroomlijnt en rapporteert, waar vervolgens niks mee gedaan wordt.


Van de overheden en journalisten hoef je niks te verwachten,
dit soort bedrijven zijn to big to fail geworden en kunnen eindeloos trekken om vervolgens met een schikking weg te komen.
FrankHe 12 september 2022 13:30
Als je geen werkgroep meer hebt dan heb je ook geen negatieve geluiden meer toch?
Vulcanic 12 september 2022 13:33
Want als je het niet weet, dan is het er niet!
Zo. Makkelijk opgelost.
igrutje 12 september 2022 13:40
Don't shoot the messenger.
M.l. 12 september 2022 13:48
Mocht er ooit een groot probleem aankomen voor FaceBook/Meta dan kunnen ze nu weer doen alsof hun neus bloed, als je een taskforce hebt die juist problemen onderzoekt dan kan je namelijk niet meer zeggen dat je van niets weet.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

