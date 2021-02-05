Oprichter en ceo van Bethesda-moederbedrijf ZeniMax Robert Altman is overleden

Robert Altman, oprichter en ceo van ZeniMax Media, het moederbedrijf van gamestudio Bethesda, is overleden. Dat heeft Bethesda meegedeeld. Altman is 73 jaar geworden. Er is geen doodsoorzaak bekendgemaakt.

In een brief aan de medewerkers schrijft Altmans zoon James dat het overlijden van Robert Altman onverwacht komt. Altman was advocaat voordat hij in 1999 ZeniMax Media oprichtte samen met Bethesda Software-oprichter Christopher Weaver. Onder Altmans leiderschap bracht Bethesda succesvolle gamereeksen als The Elder Scrolls, Fallout en de nieuwe Doom-reeks uit en hij was nauw betrokken bij de recente overname van ZeniMax door Microsoft, een overname van 7,5 miljard dollar.

Bethesda beschrijft Altman als een betrokken en geliefde directeur bij ZeniMax. "Een echte visionair en vriend, die geloofde in mensen en dat zij samen alles kunnen bereiken. Hij was een uitzonderlijke leider en een nog beter mens." Zo stuurde Altman wekelijks mails naar medewerkers tijdens de coronapandemie om in contact te blijven met iedereen in het bedrijf.

Altmans zoon James voegt toe dat Altman een reputatie had als 'meester van de boardroom' maar tegelijk iedereen in het bedrijf een mailtje kon sturen als hij honkbaltickets overhad en altijd in een paar minuten terugmailde als iemand hem een mailtje stuurde. "Ik heb 'm weleens beleefd gevraagd of er geen betere besteding was van zijn tijd en of hij de mails niet over kon laten aan iemand anders. Waarop hij antwoordde: nee, ik doe het liever zelf. Ik hou van de persoonlijke touch en daarnaast hoor ik graag van iedereen."

In 1984 trouwt Altman met actrice Lynda Carter, die vooral bekend is vanwege haar rol als Wonder Woman in de gelijknamige tv-serie, maar ook stemmen insprak voor verschillende Elder Scroll-games, waaronder het personage Azura, en voor Fallout 4. Naast Carter laat Altman twee kinderen achter.