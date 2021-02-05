Oprichter en ceo van Bethesda-moederbedrijf ZeniMax Robert Altman is overleden

Het is iets genuanceerder. Meneer Weaver heeft een fout gemaakt door in zee te gaan met meneer Altman een wolf in schaapskleren, een keiharde zakenman en een autoritair persoon. Zijn compagnon heeft hem inderdaad later genaaid. Hij had twee keer moeten nadenken met wie hij zaken doet en/of in zee gaat.
Meneer Weaver en meneer Altman hebben beiden een nieuw bedrijf opgericht en alles daar ondergebracht: ZeniMax Media om (nieuwe) investeerders aan te trekken, zodat ze sneller konden groeien. Naar alle waarschijnlijkheid heeft meneer Weaver de andere investeerders/aandeelhouders met stemrechten overgehaald om meneer Weaver te ontslaan. Nadat ze elkaar niet konden aanstaan of omdat Altman hem gewoonweg weg wilden hebben. De redenen zijn nooit openlijk besproken en/of openbaart..
Weaver heeft nog steeds aandelen in het bedrijf en na de overnamen van Microsoft krijg hij uiteraard ook geld door zijn aandelen in ZeniMax Media.
Bron: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bethesda_Softworks
In 1999, Weaver and Robert A. Altman formed a new parent company for Bethesda Softworks known as ZeniMax Media. In an interview with Edge, he described the company as being a top-level administrative structure rather than a "parent company" for its holdings, explaining that "ZeniMax and Bethesda for all intents and purposes are one thing. Bethesda has no accounting department, we have no finance, we have no legal, our legal department [and] our financial department is ZeniMax, we all operate as one unit."
In 2001, Bethesda Game Studios was established, changing Bethesda Softworks to being a publishing brand of ZeniMax Media.
In 2002, Weaver stopped being employed by ZeniMax. He later filed a lawsuit against ZeniMax, claiming he was ousted by his new business partners after giving them access to his brand and was owed US$1.2 million in severance pay. ZeniMax filed counterclaims and moved to dismiss the case, claiming Weaver had gone through emails of other employees to find evidence. This dismissal was later vacated on appeal, and the parties settled out of court. Weaver remained a major shareholder in the company: as of 2007, he said that he still owned 33% of ZeniMax's stock. Providence Equity bought 25% of ZeniMax's stock in late 2007, and an additional stake in 2010.
Uiteindelijk hebben ze een schikking getroffen. Robert A. Altman was een wolf in schaapskleren en een autoritair persoon, toen hij niet meer kon opschieten met Christopher S. Weaver (voor wat voor redenen) heeft hij ervoor gezorgd dat hij weggepest werd en uit het bedrijf werd gegooid.
Bron: https://www.thegamer.com/...obert-altman-passed-away/
Altman became the CEO of ZeniMax media back in 1999 with Bethesda Softworks founder Christopher Weaver. ZeniMax became the parent company of Bethesda and Weaver served as ZeniMax's chief technical officer. Weaver left the company in 2002 after falling out with Altman, which eventually ended in a settled lawsuit.
Bron: https://www.polygon.com/2...allout-elder-scrolls-prey
Bethesda was founded on the back of Gridiron!, by its creator Christopher Weaver, who grew the company through the 1990s. In 1999 he founded a parent company Zenimax Media, along with Robert A. Altman, who remains chairman and CEO of the company.
Weaver was forced out in 2002, and responded with a lawsuit alleging that the company owed him severance. Zenimax responded with a counter-claim, that Weaver had improperly accessed employee emails. The case was settled out of court. Weaver is still a major shareholder, but has no plans to get back into game publishing. In an interview last year, he compared it to a prison sentence.
Bron: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christopher_Weaver
In 1999, Weaver cofounded ZeniMax Media with Robert A. Altman, as a new parent company for Bethesda. Weaver contributing his stake in Bethesda to ZeniMax, and served as CTO until 2002, then was pushed out. He filed a lawsuit against ZeniMax, claiming he was ousted by his new business partners and was owed severance when ZeniMax didn't renew his employment contract. They filed counterclaims saying he had gone through emails of other employees to make his case. In the end, the case was resolved out of court. Although still the largest shareholder as of 2007, Weaver no longer had any day-to-day responsibilities with ZeniMax.
Het is eigenlijk best jammer dat meneer Weaver werd weggewerkt uit zijn eigen bedrijf nota bene door zijn eigen compagnon, als hij nooit was ontslagen dan was het bedrijf een andere richting ingegaan en was alles misschien anders gelopen. Uiteindelijk is het nooit openbaart waarom Altman Weaver weg wilde hebben en wat het daadwerkelijke probleem was tussen beide heren.
