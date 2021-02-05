Oprichter en ceo van Bethesda-moederbedrijf ZeniMax Robert Altman is overleden

Robert Altman, oprichter en ceo van ZeniMax Media, het moederbedrijf van gamestudio Bethesda, is overleden. Dat heeft Bethesda meegedeeld. Altman is 73 jaar geworden. Er is geen doodsoorzaak bekendgemaakt.

In een brief aan de medewerkers schrijft Altmans zoon James dat het overlijden van Robert Altman onverwacht komt. Altman was advocaat voordat hij in 1999 ZeniMax Media oprichtte samen met Bethesda Software-oprichter Christopher Weaver. Onder Altmans leiderschap bracht Bethesda succesvolle gamereeksen als The Elder Scrolls, Fallout en de nieuwe Doom-reeks uit en hij was nauw betrokken bij de recente overname van ZeniMax door Microsoft, een overname van 7,5 miljard dollar.

Bethesda beschrijft Altman als een betrokken en geliefde directeur bij ZeniMax. "Een echte visionair en vriend, die geloofde in mensen en dat zij samen alles kunnen bereiken. Hij was een uitzonderlijke leider en een nog beter mens." Zo stuurde Altman wekelijks mails naar medewerkers tijdens de coronapandemie om in contact te blijven met iedereen in het bedrijf.

Altmans zoon James voegt toe dat Altman een reputatie had als 'meester van de boardroom' maar tegelijk iedereen in het bedrijf een mailtje kon sturen als hij honkbaltickets overhad en altijd in een paar minuten terugmailde als iemand hem een mailtje stuurde. "Ik heb 'm weleens beleefd gevraagd of er geen betere besteding was van zijn tijd en of hij de mails niet over kon laten aan iemand anders. Waarop hij antwoordde: nee, ik doe het liever zelf. Ik hou van de persoonlijke touch en daarnaast hoor ik graag van iedereen."

In 1984 trouwt Altman met actrice Lynda Carter, die vooral bekend is vanwege haar rol als Wonder Woman in de gelijknamige tv-serie, maar ook stemmen insprak voor verschillende Elder Scroll-games, waaronder het personage Azura, en voor Fallout 4. Naast Carter laat Altman twee kinderen achter.

Robert Altman, foto: Bethesda

Door Stephan Vegelien

Redacteur

05-02-2021 11:31

05-02-2021 • 11:31

Reacties (43)

+3xenn99
5 februari 2021 12:31
Wel een erg gekleurd artikel dit..

Robert Altman is een van de ceo's die in 2002 Bethesda Softworks van Christopher Weaver heeft "gestolen" door deze onder te brengen in het nieuwe Zenimax..

Het mag dan volgens het persbericht een geliefde man zijn, ik heb toch bijzonder weinig respect voor hem.
Die info is overigens gewoon te vinden op Wikipedia..

Waarschijnlijk is dit artikel gewoon gebaseerd op het persbericht dat Bethesda heeft rond gestuurd, maar Robert Altman is niet het "visionair brein" achter de Bethesda games, maar gewoon een gierige top level executive die op het juiste moment op de juiste plek was..
(maar dat staat natuurlijk niet zo netjes, in een officieel overlijdens bericht ;))
+1DdeM
@xenn995 februari 2021 13:01
Gestolen nog wel. Als ik dit zo lees is het wel iets ingewikkelder: https://www.courts.state....pdfs/mdbt7_04_opinion.pdf
+2Remzi1993
@DdeM5 februari 2021 13:47
Dat is de zaak bij een lagere rechter en zo begon het ook, om een lang verhaal kort te maken: uiteindelijk hebben ze een schikking getroffen. Robert A. Altman was een wolf in schaapskleren en een autoritair persoon, toen hij niet meer kon opschieten met Christopher S. Weaver (voor wat voor redenen) heeft hij ervoor gezorgd dat hij weggepest werd en uit het bedrijf werd gegooid.

Bron: https://www.thegamer.com/...obert-altman-passed-away/
Altman became the CEO of ZeniMax media back in 1999 with Bethesda Softworks founder Christopher Weaver. ZeniMax became the parent company of Bethesda and Weaver served as ZeniMax's chief technical officer. Weaver left the company in 2002 after falling out with Altman, which eventually ended in a settled lawsuit.
Bron: https://www.polygon.com/2...allout-elder-scrolls-prey
Bethesda was founded on the back of Gridiron!, by its creator Christopher Weaver, who grew the company through the 1990s. In 1999 he founded a parent company Zenimax Media, along with Robert A. Altman, who remains chairman and CEO of the company.

Weaver was forced out in 2002, and responded with a lawsuit alleging that the company owed him severance. Zenimax responded with a counter-claim, that Weaver had improperly accessed employee emails. The case was settled out of court. Weaver is still a major shareholder, but has no plans to get back into game publishing. In an interview last year, he compared it to a prison sentence.
Bron: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christopher_Weaver
In 1999, Weaver cofounded ZeniMax Media with Robert A. Altman, as a new parent company for Bethesda. Weaver contributing his stake in Bethesda to ZeniMax, and served as CTO until 2002, then was pushed out. He filed a lawsuit against ZeniMax, claiming he was ousted by his new business partners and was owed severance when ZeniMax didn't renew his employment contract. They filed counterclaims saying he had gone through emails of other employees to make his case. In the end, the case was resolved out of court. Although still the largest shareholder as of 2007, Weaver no longer had any day-to-day responsibilities with ZeniMax.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Remzi1993 op 5 februari 2021 14:27]

+1Anoniem: 162126
@Remzi19935 februari 2021 14:10
Damn.. de eerste link al:
"That case was settled with Altman agreeing to never work in the banking sector again." |:(
+2Remzi1993
@Anoniem: 1621265 februari 2021 14:25
Inderdaad, dat laat zien dat meneer Altman een verleden heeft met problemen. Jammer dat Weaver dat niet opmerkte toen hij met hem in zee ging.

Toen ik je opmerking voor het eerst zag dacht ik dat je op een verkeerd artikel reageerde ofzo, om verwarring te voorkomen raad ik mensen altijd aan om de volledige citaat te kopiëren en te plakken.

Bron: https://www.thegamer.com/...obert-altman-passed-away/
Volledige citaat:
Before ZeniMax, Altman's career started in financial law. He became widely known in the early '90s for a well-publicized fraud case against several federal and state banking regulators. Those cases were all either dismissed or found not-guilty for Altman, except for one civil case with the Federal Reserve. That case was settled with Altman agreeing to never work in the banking sector again.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Remzi1993 op 5 februari 2021 14:36]

0DdeM
@Remzi19935 februari 2021 16:13
Voor zover ik kan zien is dat ook de enige rechtzaak die er is geweest, jou laatste 2 bronlinks gaan ook daadwerkelijk over die rechtzaak.

Eerste links is wel interessant maar als ik daar dan zo verder onderzoek naar doe lijkt het er op dat de enige zaak die ze geschikt hebben vooral geschikt is omdat het al zo'n lang slepend onderzoek was. Als ik het lees is het goed mogelijk dat ze niet eens wisten dat het illegaal was initieel: https://www.washingtonpos...d-4660-aa7e-5362e01e176f/

Wat betreft de reden, als ik het zo lees is het rechtelijk document begon met het lesgeven op een universiteit waardoor Weaver zijn werk verwaarloozde waardoor het bedrijf verlies leed.

"According to testimony, Weaver was to handle the technical side of the business and subsequently was named the Chief Technological Officer or CTO. Altman, a lawyer and businessman, was to be the chief administrator. Altman and Weaver were both made large shareholders in the new company and both continue to serve on the Board of Directors to this day. The history of Weaver’s employment with ZeniMax is a rocky one. By the summer of 2001, according to testimony, the research and development department had been closed down and September 2001 had not been a good month financially for the company. Disagreements, which arose regarding Weaver’s teaching obligations at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the expenses associated with his teaching, came to a head at the end of September."
0Remzi1993
@DdeM5 februari 2021 16:56
Nogmaals, we weten niet precies waarom beide heren in het verleden problemen met elkaar kregen. Het kan zijn dat hij zijn baan verwaarloosde bij het bedrijf, het kan ook een andere reden hebben. Je pakt iets wat Altman heeft beweerd tijdens de rechtszaak (dat is dus niet onpartijtig en dus geen neutrale bron als partij zijnde in een rechtszaak). We zullen nooit weten wat er precies tussen beide heren speelde in het verleden. We gaan het ook nooit te weten krijgen want meneer Altman is overleden.

Ook al zou meneer Weaver in de toekomst alles openbaren dan is het alsnog zijn woord en kan je dit niet meer verifiëren met meneer Altman. Beide heren hebben ook later geschikt en hebben het laten varen.
0Remzi1993
@xenn995 februari 2021 14:05
Het is iets genuanceerder. Meneer Weaver heeft een fout gemaakt door in zee te gaan met meneer Altman een wolf in schaapskleren, een keiharde zakenman en een autoritair persoon. Zijn compagnon heeft hem inderdaad later genaaid. Hij had twee keer moeten nadenken met wie hij zaken doet en/of in zee gaat.

Meneer Weaver en meneer Altman hebben beiden een nieuw bedrijf opgericht en alles daar ondergebracht: ZeniMax Media om (nieuwe) investeerders aan te trekken, zodat ze sneller konden groeien. Naar alle waarschijnlijkheid heeft meneer Weaver de andere investeerders/aandeelhouders met stemrechten overgehaald om meneer Weaver te ontslaan. Nadat ze elkaar niet konden aanstaan of omdat Altman hem gewoonweg weg wilden hebben. De redenen zijn nooit openlijk besproken en/of openbaart..

Weaver heeft nog steeds aandelen in het bedrijf en na de overnamen van Microsoft krijg hij uiteraard ook geld door zijn aandelen in ZeniMax Media.


Bron: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bethesda_Softworks
In 1999, Weaver and Robert A. Altman formed a new parent company for Bethesda Softworks known as ZeniMax Media. In an interview with Edge, he described the company as being a top-level administrative structure rather than a "parent company" for its holdings, explaining that "ZeniMax and Bethesda for all intents and purposes are one thing. Bethesda has no accounting department, we have no finance, we have no legal, our legal department [and] our financial department is ZeniMax, we all operate as one unit."

In 2001, Bethesda Game Studios was established, changing Bethesda Softworks to being a publishing brand of ZeniMax Media.

In 2002, Weaver stopped being employed by ZeniMax. He later filed a lawsuit against ZeniMax, claiming he was ousted by his new business partners after giving them access to his brand and was owed US$1.2 million in severance pay. ZeniMax filed counterclaims and moved to dismiss the case, claiming Weaver had gone through emails of other employees to find evidence. This dismissal was later vacated on appeal, and the parties settled out of court. Weaver remained a major shareholder in the company: as of 2007, he said that he still owned 33% of ZeniMax's stock. Providence Equity bought 25% of ZeniMax's stock in late 2007, and an additional stake in 2010.
Uiteindelijk hebben ze een schikking getroffen. Robert A. Altman was een wolf in schaapskleren en een autoritair persoon, toen hij niet meer kon opschieten met Christopher S. Weaver (voor wat voor redenen) heeft hij ervoor gezorgd dat hij weggepest werd en uit het bedrijf werd gegooid.

Bron: https://www.thegamer.com/...obert-altman-passed-away/
Altman became the CEO of ZeniMax media back in 1999 with Bethesda Softworks founder Christopher Weaver. ZeniMax became the parent company of Bethesda and Weaver served as ZeniMax's chief technical officer. Weaver left the company in 2002 after falling out with Altman, which eventually ended in a settled lawsuit.
Bron: https://www.polygon.com/2...allout-elder-scrolls-prey
Bethesda was founded on the back of Gridiron!, by its creator Christopher Weaver, who grew the company through the 1990s. In 1999 he founded a parent company Zenimax Media, along with Robert A. Altman, who remains chairman and CEO of the company.

Weaver was forced out in 2002, and responded with a lawsuit alleging that the company owed him severance. Zenimax responded with a counter-claim, that Weaver had improperly accessed employee emails. The case was settled out of court. Weaver is still a major shareholder, but has no plans to get back into game publishing. In an interview last year, he compared it to a prison sentence.
Bron: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christopher_Weaver
In 1999, Weaver cofounded ZeniMax Media with Robert A. Altman, as a new parent company for Bethesda. Weaver contributing his stake in Bethesda to ZeniMax, and served as CTO until 2002, then was pushed out. He filed a lawsuit against ZeniMax, claiming he was ousted by his new business partners and was owed severance when ZeniMax didn't renew his employment contract. They filed counterclaims saying he had gone through emails of other employees to make his case. In the end, the case was resolved out of court. Although still the largest shareholder as of 2007, Weaver no longer had any day-to-day responsibilities with ZeniMax.
Het is eigenlijk best jammer dat meneer Weaver werd weggewerkt uit zijn eigen bedrijf nota bene door zijn eigen compagnon, als hij nooit was ontslagen dan was het bedrijf een andere richting ingegaan en was alles misschien anders gelopen. Uiteindelijk is het nooit openbaart waarom Altman Weaver weg wilde hebben en wat het daadwerkelijke probleem was tussen beide heren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Remzi1993 op 5 februari 2021 14:11]

+1Cobalt
5 februari 2021 11:41
Doom is toch echt het werk van Carmack en zijn team uit de tijd van Id Software en niet het werk van ZeniMax holding

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cobalt op 5 februari 2021 11:45]

+1er0mess
@Cobalt5 februari 2021 11:47
Er had idd wel bij mogen staan dat dit ging over DOOM 2016 en niet de klassiekers en moeder van alle shooters.

Maar dat zal wel leeftijd zijn. Denk dat de meesten hier niet DOOM uit 1993 hebben gespeeld (ga je schamen en download hem nu)
0Raizio
@er0mess5 februari 2021 11:48
En speel het op je printer!

https://www.wired.com/2014/09/doom-printer/
0!null
@Raizio5 februari 2021 12:11
Haha ik stelde me heel even voor dat het beeld steeds uit moest printen, wat een waardeloze FPS zou je dan halen :+
0StefanJanssen
@!null5 februari 2021 12:16
Ik dacht dat het om een 3D printer zou gaan omdat die redelijk modbaar zijn. Nu stel ik me voor dat iemand een 3D scene print, een stap zet waarna er weer een nieuwe scene geprint wordt xD
0!null
@StefanJanssen5 februari 2021 12:28
Haha nog slechtere FPS en nog onzuiniger.
En 2 uur wachten om te zien aan een plat liggend poppetje dat het game over is.
0Skarloc
@!null5 februari 2021 12:19
F(irst)P(aper)S(hooter) :P
0sypie
@er0mess5 februari 2021 11:50
En vergeet niet om 'm op de magnetron te installeren. https://www.reddit.com/r/...oymo/doom_on_a_microwave/
0RJL86
@er0mess5 februari 2021 11:51
En speel het op je zwangerschaptest

https://www.popularmechan...doom-on-a-pregnancy-test/
0Zezura
@RJL865 februari 2021 12:01
Wordt die dan negatief als je wint?
0Cergorach

@er0mess5 februari 2021 12:21
Het probleem met veel van dat soort titels is dat zowel de 1993 als de 2016 versie DOOM heten.

Ik moet echter bekennen dan de 1993 versie niet echt nostalgisch gevoel opwekt bij mij, vroeger (bij release) nooit of amper gespeeld, een jaar of 20 geleden wel gespeeld met collegae, maar dat kwam omdat er niets beters op de laptop draaide en dat was wat de collegae wilde spelen...

De 2016 versie spreekt mij een stuk meer aan...
0Vizzie
@Cergorach5 februari 2021 13:45
Grappig ik vond het als klein jochie zo gaaf om mee te mogen met de pa van een vriendje zodat we op het netwerk van de universiteit waar hij werkte een “lan party” konden houden...mooie herinneringen aan de eerste doom.

Die van 2016...meh, best aardig maar doom zal t nooit worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Vizzie op 5 februari 2021 13:45]

0gimbal
@er0mess5 februari 2021 15:54
Misschien niet de DOS versie uit 1993 maar ik denk dat velen toch wel een of andere versie hebben geprobeerd dankzij heruitgaves en bundling. Je kreeg ze al bij Doom 3 BFG, je kreeg ze weer bij Eternal en dan heeft Bethesda ook nog de eigen moderne source ports uitgebracht recentelijk.
0Frenziefrenz
@er0mess7 februari 2021 15:16
Ik heb inderdaad vooral Doom 95 gespeeld, de originele wat minder.
0Wolfos

@Cobalt5 februari 2021 12:04
Onder Altmans leiderschap bracht Bethesda succesvolle gamereeksen als Doom, The Elder Scrolls en Fallout uit
Dat klopt toch gewoon? Bethesda was inderdaad uitgever van de laatste twee DOOM games, en de overname lijkt Id veel goed te hebben gedaan.
+1Cobalt
@Wolfos5 februari 2021 12:22
Met Doom wordt gerefereerd naar de classics en de engine. Doom uit 1993, Doom II of Doom III uit 2004. In de periode 1993 t/m 2009 heeft Id Software het fundament gelegd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cobalt op 5 februari 2021 12:22]

0Wolfos

@Cobalt5 februari 2021 12:35
Na DOOM 3 waren ze vooral mobile games aan het maken. Id Software leek vergane glorie voordat Zenimax ze overnam.
0goarilla
@Cobalt5 februari 2021 14:46
Persoonlijk zie ik Doom III niet als een valide entry in die reeks. Er waren andere betere FPS shooters toen - in tegenstelling tot de eerdere dooms waar ze altijd grensverleggend en baanbrekend waren. En dit was lang na de Quake reeks (QI,QII,QIII). (ik aanzie Q4 en verder trouwens ook niet als waardig in die andere reeks). RIP id software @2000 (zo net nog voor Team Arena).
+1steveman
5 februari 2021 12:00
Rust zacht.

Viel me wel op dat trouwens dat z'n geboortedatum niet bekend lijkt te zijn, maar alleen 1947 als jaar wordt genoemd. Wellicht was er niet zo'n nauwkeurige registratie toen.


Was erg toevallig. Kom nooit op die site, maar om een of andere reden wilde Doom Eternal niet inloggen. Tig pogingen gedaan om ww te resetten, 3 feb...

Gisteravond nog eens naar de site, toen was het in eens zwart vanwege de in memoriam.

uiteindelijk kunnen inloggen zonder iets met een bethesda account te hoeven doen...

De DOS-games hadden geen account nodig... mooie tijd.
+1DeDooieVent
@steveman5 februari 2021 12:05
Vergeten dat altijd het op één na laatste floppy een foutmelding gaf?

Zat je daar als een discjockey met je stappel floppy's te wachten tot je eindelijk kon spelen, nog niks :(

:D
0robvanwijk
@steveman5 februari 2021 17:44
Viel me wel op dat trouwens dat z'n geboortedatum niet bekend lijkt te zijn, maar alleen 1947 als jaar wordt genoemd. Wellicht was er niet zo'n nauwkeurige registratie toen.
1947 is een hele tijd geleden, maar kom aan, niet zo lang geleden dat ze nog geen geboortedatums bij konden houden (daarvoor moet je, in "het Westen", echt veel verder terug; er zijn wel andere culturen waar het gebruikelijk is om alleen een geboortejaar te onthouden). Mijn allereerste poging om je claim te controleren geeft al meteen dit resultaat (zelfs inclusief bronvermelding):
Robert A. Altman (February 23, 1947 – February 4, 2021) was an American business executive and lawyer.
0steveman
@robvanwijk5 februari 2021 23:42
https://en.wikipedia.org/...05074996&oldid=1004847353

Ah, maar dat heeft iemand recentelijk even aangevuld :D

Toen ik keek stond er "1947–February 3, 2021", zie ook de page history.

Dacht al, ben toch niet gek?
+1Roel911
5 februari 2021 11:39
Sinds 2009 is id Software overgenomen door ZeniMax.
0RJL86
5 februari 2021 11:35
RIP. Ze hebben mooie games uitgebracht. Jammer alleen dat de laatste jaren het bedrijf niet echt om de fans geeft. Geld, geld, geld daar draait het om.
0vinkjb
@RJL865 februari 2021 12:19
Welkom in de echte wereld, alles draait om geld..
0RJL86
@vinkjb5 februari 2021 12:24
Absoluut, maar ze gaan nu wel heel erg ver met bijvoorbeeld Skyrim uitbrengen op elk mogelijk platform mogelijk, mobiele games vol microtransacties, producten vol bugs(fo76) etc. etc.
+2Ulas
@RJL865 februari 2021 14:04
Ik snap echt niet wat mis is met het beschikbaar maken van je games op zoveel mogelijk platforms. Jij laat ook gewoon geld liggen wat je kunt krijgen met weinig moeite? Dacht het niet. Met de andere punten heb je wel gelijk.
+1Cergorach

@RJL865 februari 2021 12:23
Waarschijnlijk heeft het bedrijf nooit om de fans gegeven, het is je alleen nooit opgevallen of een mooie samenkomst van omstandigheden, een product dat en geld oplevert en als 'geven om de fans' wordt ervaren door de fans.

Bedrijven zijn er om geld te verdienen, de rest is marketing!
0JackJack
@Cergorach5 februari 2021 13:56
Grotendeels heb je natuurlijk gelijk. Nu ben ik wel van mening dat de schaal aan het doorslaan is van "Op een verantwoordde manier genoeg geld te verdienen voor een gezond bedrijf" naar "winst gaat voor, de rest komt later.".

Nu heeft dat misschien ook te maken met de grote van een bedrijf en/of het bedrijf beurs genoteerd is.
0goarilla
@Cergorach5 februari 2021 14:37
Mja ik denk niet dat de focus van John Carmack, John Romero, Tom Hall, etc met Commander Keen en wolfenstein 3D indertijd geld was. Maar inderdaad tijden zijn verandert en de gaming industrie is nu net zo verziekt als Hollywood en Silicon Valley.
0VonDudenstein
@Cergorach5 februari 2021 15:18
Ik heb ook niet de indruk dat Bethesda zo zacht en betrokken.
Zo had Todd Howard in ieder geval on stage 1 woord kunnen wijden aan Fallout 76:

"Sorry"

Of.. misschien een paar extra.

"We're truly sorry guyspeople". (edit: moet wel gender neutraal blijven)
0Tri Force
5 februari 2021 13:00
Het is altijd treurig om iemand vaarwel te zeggen maar deze man ken ik niet en er zal vast meer over hem te zeggen zijn dan lovende woorden maar goed.. hij is er niet meer dus wat anders kun je zeggen dan R.I.V.

De enige waar ik iets mee heb van ZeniMax is Todd Howard en hij is met meerdere projecten bezig zoals Elder scrolls 6, Fallout 5, Starfield, Indiana Jones dus Bethesda leeft wel voort.
0NukaWorldNL

5 februari 2021 15:49
Blijft altijd treurig idd. R.I.P

Maar volgens mij was hij toch diegene die merendeels verantwoordelijk was voor de steeds meer MTX in hun games en het uitmelken. Hopelijk komt er nu iemand op die ietsje minder die kant op wil en gewoon echt toffe singleplayer game wil maken.

Maarja zoals al gezegd werd. Bedrijven moeten gewoon geld verdienen en games worden gewoon duurder dus ze moeten wel andere manieren bedenken om extra geld binnen te halen. Dus ik zie dat niet meer veranderen helaas.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

