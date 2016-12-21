Cookies op Tweakers

Firaxis heeft twee dlc's uitgebracht voor Sid Meier's Civilization VI. Het gaat om het Poland Civilization and Scenario Pack dat een scenario, mogelijkheden en units toevoegt en daarnaast is er het Vikings Scenario Pack, dat een scenario met vikingthema toevoegt.

De Poland Civilization-dlc richt zich op koningin Hedwig, die tussen 1384 en 1399 heerste over Polen. Op basis van haar rijk is er een scenario toegevoegd aan het spel, genaamd 'Jadwiga's Legacy'. In het scenario moet de speler zestig beurten lang Polen, Praag en Wenen beschermen tegen indringers, zoals de Duitse Orde en het Ottomaanse Rijk.

Verder voegt de dlc de Golden Liberty-vaardigheid toe, waarmee extra territorium gewonnen kan worden wanneer de speler een fort of kamp bouwt. Hiermee kan ook territorium van een tegenstander gestolen worden. De Viking-dlc voegt zes stadstaten en drie natuurwonderen toe aan het spel. Verder biedt het een scenario met honderd beurten, genaamd 'Vikings, Traders, and Raiders!'.

De Polen- en Viking-dlc kosten beide 4,99 euro. Naast de dlc brengt Firaxis een gratis winterupdate uit voor het spel. Daarin zit onder meer een wereldkaart, een alertstatus voor units, verschillende veranderingen aan de balans en bugfixes.

Reacties (47)

-147047+125+24+30Ongemodereerd22
+2 D0gtag
21 december 2016 18:16
-oude man modus on-
Ik heb heel wat civ gespeeld en civ 5 was al een grote verandering maar ik vind civ6 helemaal niet leuk. (ondanks het hoge cijfer van tweakers) Districts- is een leuk idee maar er zijn te veel regels gebonden aan het plaatsen van een district (om maximaal te profiteren van dit district). En je bent haast verplicht om veel steden te bouwen omdat je al snel te weinig ruimte hebt in een stad voor de leuke districten.
Wonders nemen een volledige tile in.. wat ik snap voor de piramiden maar de Hagia sofia staat ook gewoon in een stad, zelfde met Uffizi, globe theater etc en die wonders hebben ook weer regels voor plaatsing (de 5 tiles range mod van civ5 zou uitkomst bieden).
Volgens mij was het natuurlijker geweest dat je alle districten kan bouwen (zonder tile en naarmate een district groter wordt omdat je daar meer aandacht aan besteed of omdat de stad zich er beter voor uitleent je een district moet plaatsen om verder te kunnen groeien. Nu is het alles of niks, voor een market heb je dus een commercial hub nodig.

De maps zijn in mijn ogen te klein en ik vind dat de game redelijk langzaam is tussen turns op een xeon quadcore(met HT natuurlijk erbij @3.3/3.7ghz) met gtx970 en 16GB geheugen Aanzienlijk langzamer dan civ5. Ik had met dx12 een snelheid boost/civ5 verwacht ipv vertraging. De look en feel van civ 5 vind ik ook mooier en volwassener wat natuurlijk compleet subjectief is maar volgens mij ben ik niet de enige die er zo over denkt.
-oude man modus off-
Er zijn ook verbeteringen maar de negatieve kanten verpesten voor mij het speel plezier, probeer de game eerst voordat je hem koopt ook al ben je een diehard fan. :)
Reageer
+1 BenVenNL
@D0gtag21 december 2016 18:39
Dat van die wonders op een tile. Dat is bewust gebeurd, in Civ V en verder terug had je 1 megastad met een bult aan productie waarin je alle wonders uit de grond stampte. Dat kan niet meer, dus je moet nu keuzes maken. Net als met districts, keuzes maken stuk of 3 per stad.

Helpt ook enorm om voldoende ruimte te laten om je stad heen.

In het begin vond ik het waardeloos. Maar nu zie ik in dat stadsontwikkeling terrein afhankelijk is en dat di meer diepgang biedt. Je moet meer afwegingen maken, vanuit mijn oogpunt een verbetering.
Reageer
+1 Robin de Eerste
@BenVenNL21 december 2016 18:53
Maar moet je in Civ 6 niet juist té veel plannen en vooruit kijken? Zijn de makers daar niet een beetje in doorgeslagen? Ik heb Civ 6 nog niet, maar ik heb wel al veel mensen erover gehoord, en het zien spelen, en je moet wel héél ver vooruit kijken om een beetje succes te hebben, lijkt het wel. :?
Reageer
+1 Tjeerd84

@Robin de Eerste21 december 2016 19:14
Ik ben een veteraan en speel op Deity. Winnen was (tot nu toe) geen enkel probleem en ik plan in civ VI minder, dan dat ik in civ V moest doen.
Zoals BenVenNL al zei: het gaat in civ VI meer om keuzes maken, i.p.v. alles zo snel mogelijk in je productie-stad bouwen.
Reageer
+1 Robin de Eerste
@Tjeerd8421 december 2016 19:27
Plan je minder?! Wow, dat had ik niet verwacht! Er zijn toch juist meer aspecten om op te letten in Civ 6, zoals waar je je steden moet neerzetten? Alleen al die beslissing lijkt veel moeilijker te zijn geworden...
Reageer
+2 rockhopper

@Robin de Eerste21 december 2016 19:39
Het is vooral belangrijk om verder vooruit te plannen als je het maximale uit een stad / gebied wilt halen. Maar wonders zijn een leuke bonus echter beslist niet noodzakelijk om een overwinning te halen. Verder vind ik het wel leuk, je moet of beter gezegd, kan, beter nadenken over je plaatsing waar het voor mijn gevoel meer diepgang krijgt.
Reageer
0 Robin de Eerste
@rockhopper21 december 2016 20:13
Juist dank je wel voor de goede verduidelijking!
Reageer
0 Tjeerd84

@Robin de Eerste21 december 2016 20:08
Er zijn genoeg aspecten om op te letten, alleen je hoeft het niet allemaal te plannen. Kijk anders een naar een lets play van Marbozir. Je ziet hem nooit ver plannen of lang nadenken (of rekenen).

Waar je je steden moet neerzetten vind ik in VI makkelijker dan in V. Je hebt denk ik te veel verhalen gehoord over perfecte gespecialiseerde steden en district-bonussen.

Ook op Deity was het spel tot nu toe makkelijker dan V (volgens mensen die V ook op Deity speelden)
Reageer
0 Robin de Eerste
@Tjeerd8421 december 2016 20:14
En jij ook erg bedankt voor de uitleg! En ik ken Marbozir goed van de Civ 5 let's plays, heel leuke YouTuber :) Hij is altijd lekker oorlogszuchtig! ;)
Reageer
+1 D0gtag
@BenVenNL21 december 2016 19:02
Ja daar zit het probleem, ik hou ook van meer diepgang maar had dat liever gezien in units en oorlogsvoering. Nu ben je verplicht om veel steden te maken anders kan je gewoon niet winnen zeker later ingame niet. Want je moet een x aantal steden hebben om een fatsoenlijk leger te kunnen hebben aangezien sommige steden niet of nauwelijks kunnen bijdragen aan je economische situatie vanwege ligging of andere factoren of je bent standaard de helft van je stad kwijt aan economisch en science district. Hoe dan ook, meer diepgang is prima en ik ben blij dat jij de game leuk vind, maar ik ben afgehaakt.
Reageer
0 BenVenNL
@D0gtag21 december 2016 19:45
Maar dat is in het echt toch ook zo. Landen waar het economisch niet goed gaat of met een gering inwoneraantal hebben toch ook een klein(er) leger?

Maar het is inderdaad zo dat je in een Civ game het momentum wel moet vast houden. Continu uitbreiden en doorontwikkelen. Turtelen leid tot stilstand en stilstand is achteruitgang. Net als in de echte wereld moet je je blijven inzetten om niet achter te geraken op de rest.

En net als in de echte wereld moet je soms een land met olie binnen vallen omdat je anders je oorlogsmachine niet op gang kunt houden. :P
Reageer
0 D0gtag
@BenVenNL21 december 2016 21:09
Tuurlijk maar nu heb je laten we zeggen 10 steden waarbij 5 steden alleen maar kunnen bijdragen in economisch zin. Moet je ook nog steden bouwen om sommige bonussen (wonders of resources ) te kunnen krijgen. Wil je een luchthaven (weer een tile minder)etc. Kosten lopen heel snel op een destroyer kost geloof ik 7 gold per turn. Dat betekent dat je geld heeeeeel snel op is als je een kleine vloot nodig hebt. Betekent ook dat ervaring van je leger nutteloos is aangezien ik me leger na elke oorlog afmaak. Geld is geld :+ afgezien van je stads bescherming wat ook gewoon geld kost natuurlijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door D0gtag op 21 december 2016 21:28]

Reageer
+1 vampke
@D0gtag21 december 2016 19:25
iden hier: ik heb civ vi onmiddelijk gekocht en heb echt mijn best gedaan om het leuk te vinden, maar ik vind het gewoon niet fijn. 60 euro weg en ik speel eigenlijk nog altijd civ v
Reageer
0 JurGor
@vampke22 december 2016 09:59
Het mooie van Civ V is natuurlijk dat het spel helemaal doorgepatched en uitgeëxpandeerd is. Civ VI is nog behoorlijk vers uit de doos. En dan hebben we het nog niet eens over mods.

Ook Civ V was bij release bij lange na niet het spel dat het nu is. Dat kan je Firaxis wel nageven. Ze luisteren naar hun spelers en blijven het spel bijschaven tot het echt lekker in elkaar zit.
Reageer
+1 Caelorum

@D0gtag21 december 2016 19:27
[...]
De maps zijn in mijn ogen te klein en ik vind dat de game redelijk langzaam is tussen turns op een xeon quadcore(met HT natuurlijk erbij @3.3/3.7ghz) met gtx970 en 16GB geheugen Aanzienlijk langzamer dan civ5. Ik had met dx12 een snelheid boost/civ5 verwacht ipv vertraging. [...]
Ik neem aan dat je quick movement en quick combat enz. aan hebt staan? De animaties van tegenstanders worden anders nog steeds afgespeeld. Dit was in civ5 ook al zo en maakt turns echt ondraaglijk lang.
Het spel werkt hier overigens net zo snel als Civ5 met DX12. Of dat een verbetering is moet je zelf maar bepalen ^^
Overigens is de videokaart niet de beperkende factor bij Civ5/6, dus DX12 zal weinig verbetering met zich meebrengen. Nog afgezien van dat DX12 er pas later op is gesleuteld.
Reageer
0 D0gtag
@Caelorum21 december 2016 21:15
Heel kort door de bocht dx12 gebruikt meerdere cores systemen efficiënter. Dus niet zozeer je gpu maar je cpu is weer belangrijk en inderdaad ik draai de game op 4k en tijdens mijn beurt gewoon erg soepel. Als ervaren civ speler zeur ik natuurlijk niet over snelheid met quick nme moves uit :+
Cpu denkwerk duurt gewoon merkbaar langer dan met civ5.

[Reactie gewijzigd door D0gtag op 21 december 2016 21:27]

Reageer
0 Caelorum

@D0gtag21 december 2016 23:03
Dat is wel heel erg kort door de bocht. Een render engine die gemaakt is voor dx9, waar dx10/11 in is gebouwd en nu dx12 gaat echt niet ineens magisch de grafische kaart beter aansturen over meerdere cores. Daarnaast zit daar in dit soort spellen gewoon niet de bottleneck. De CPU zie ik overigens niet noemenswaardig meer worden gebruikt dan in Civ5 en de beurten duren ook weer niet zoveel langer. Nog steeds is met de default instellingen de animaties van movement de grootste vertragende factor.
Tuurlijk kan het wel sneller, maar ik heb tot op heden nog nooit langer dan 30s hoeven te wachten tussen beurten en dat was op een grote kaart late game.
Reageer
0 D0gtag
@Caelorum22 december 2016 10:24
Kort door de bocht maar het gaat dus niet over de gpu nogmaals, DX12 laat multicore systemen beter presteren hoe meer cores hoe beter de prestaties. Hij verdeeld de rekentaken dus gewoon beter over de cores, dus nogmaals nee de gpu is niet de bottleneck.
Het spel werkt hier overigens net zo snel als Civ5 met DX12. Of dat een verbetering is moet je zelf maar bepalen ^^
De CPU zie ik overigens niet noemenswaardig meer worden gebruikt dan in Civ5 en de beurten duren ook weer niet zoveel langer. Nog steeds is met de default instellingen de animaties van movement de grootste vertragende factor.
Tuurlijk kan het wel sneller, maar ik heb tot op heden nog nooit langer dan 30s hoeven te wachten tussen beurten en dat was op een grote kaart late game.
Oh dus toch? Bij civ 5 wacht ik niet noemenswaardig langer op een turn late game & grote maps dan bij civ 6 waar dat wel veel langzamer is en ook de eerste turns gewoon veel langzamer zijn. Steam forum heeft er ook een draadje over waar gaste met een i7 en titan x 30-50 sec moeten wachten. En natuurlijk gaat het er niet om of quick movements aan of uit staan want die staan standaard aan bij mij.
Interesting. I have noticed it takes a little longer than it did for Civ V, but I haven't bothered to check my CPU utilization per core. This is a DX12 title, which in theory should spread the load across all of your cores much better than DX11.
Zelf lezen hier
Reageer
+1 Vayra
@D0gtag21 december 2016 20:07
Ik moet zeggen dat ik door de districts aangenaam ben verrast. Je kunt ook gaandeweg echt wel vrijwel elk district in vrijwel elke stad bouwen, mits je je steden een beetje de ruimte geeft en op goede plekken neerzet. Ook telt niet elke district soort mee in je limiet.

Performance vond ik ook niet beroerd maar ik speel dan ook gewoon op DX11 en dat gaat prima, 120 - 55 fps op een i5 3570k + 780ti met een paar tweaks in graphics; zo kun je bizar hoge shadow maps gewoon wat lager zetten en dat verschil is niet te zien.

De maps hadden wat groter gemogen, aan de andere kant is de hele speelstijl wat meer 'condensed', je hoeft geen ellenlange reizen te maken om iets of iemand te vinden. Grote steden worden hierdoor ook een soort 'roadblocks' en het heeft wat mij betreft positieve invloed op de mechanics. Dit heeft ook te maken met de unit stacks, hierdoor worden oorlogen wat meer gecontroleerd en minder totale chaos met een eindeloze hoeveelheid units om te verplaatsen. Want dat maakte de endgame van Civ V vaak bijzonder vervelend. Grootste minpunt is voor mij de AI, die had echt beter gekund, maar dat zou met deze patch iets verbeterd moeten zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Vayra op 21 december 2016 20:09]

Reageer
0 D0gtag
@Vayra21 december 2016 21:24
Okee, ga er van uit dat ik standaard 3 tile range afstand hanteer voor steden want ik plan gewoon altijd vooruit. En ik heb dus altijd steden met 100%eigen ruimte dan nog kan je vrijwel nooit alle districten in alle steden bouwen dat is gewoon niet mogelijk samen met wonders zou het beteken dat je geen ruimte meer hebt voor land en eten. Afgezien van het feit dat je vaak ook nog zee, woestijn, tundra en bergen hebt of juist niet. En vergeet maar om military districts en airports district te maken. En dan heb ik het nog niet eens gehad over de plaatsing met behoud van je distric bonus (Science naast bergen en oerwoud, dito met religie district, financieel district beste naast rivieren en de haven etc etc etc)
Reageer
0 Vayra
@D0gtag22 december 2016 02:12
De districts geven zelfs zonder een adjacency bonus voldoende om ze de moeite waard te maken. Elke stad die snel kan groeien, kan snel alle districts bouwen. Uiteindelijk zijn het vooral specifieke Wonders op specifieke locaties die het verschil maken, denk aan het Ruhr gebied wonder in een stad met veel Mines. Zomaar alles willen spammen in een of twee steden werkt niet meer of heeft weinig nut, ik vind dat geen verkeerde ontwikkeling. Elke stad krijgt zo meer zijn eigen karakter.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Vayra op 22 december 2016 02:14]

Reageer
0 D0gtag
@Vayra22 december 2016 10:43
Op zich geen verkeerde ontwikkeling maar het betekent dat je anders moet spelen, met meer steden b.v. wat ik al had aangegeven. Wat niet mijn speelstijl is. Alle AI civs spelen zo dus wel, ze spammen gewoon veel steden. elk klein gaatje dat ze vinden zetten ze een stad op. Elke stad wordt niet ontwikkeld, late game blijkt maar weer dat het belangrijk is waar je als eerste gestart bent en dat dat ook afhankelijk is van welke civ je speelt (dit kan je wel uitzetten, maar ik vind het geen porum om de Egyptenaren in de sneeuw te zien) geeft bepaalde civ's dus een voordeel. Als je late game bent en je hebt maar 6 steden kan je misschien 1 Aerodrome kwijt en als je geluk hebt een spaceport, forget ammeneties (entertianment complex) en housing (neighbourhood). Je word nu gewoon gedwongen een bepaalde speelstijl aan te nemen als je een bepaalde victory wilt (science victory b.v.) Expansie betekent alleen maar veel conflicten veel conflicten betekent veel geld kwijt aan leger en dus moet je dan je steden omvormen naar geld steden, snap je waar dit heen gaat je eindigt dus elke keer met de zelfde speelstijl en de toename is stads planning is een afname in speel vrijheid.
AI is nog steeds bagger :)
Reageer
+2 Tjeerd84

21 december 2016 17:50
Patchnotes: (luie Tweakers-redactie :P)
En daarnaast deze link naar Marbozir en zijn analyse: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWNQpQQM248

[NEW]

•Added Earth map (Standard size)
•Added “Alert” action for units
◦Put a unit to sleep until they spot an enemy unit
•Scenario setup menu
◦Jump into Scenarios more easily within the Single Player menu. This only shows up when a single player scenario is available and enabled (as can be found in both of the new DLCs!)
•Added new replay option to Wonder completion movies

[GAMEPLAY UPDATES]

•Religious units may now Fortify Until Healed
•Coastal Raids can now pillage districts in addition to the buildings within
•Great Admirals are no longer allowed to spawn on wonders in water tiles (ex. Huey, Great Lighthouse) so they cannot become stranded in lakes

[BALANCE CHANGES]

•Cities can no longer receive yields from more than one regional building per type; they take the highest (ex. production from multiple Factories)
•Cities can no longer receive amenities from more than one regional building per type; they take the highest (ex. amenities from multiple Stadiums)
•Decreased production costs of Wonders progressively
◦From the Industrial era (about -10%) to the Atomic era (about -40%).
•Decreased production costs of all Space Race Projects by 40%.
•Increased research costs of Technologies and Civics progressively
◦From the Industrial era (about +5%) to the Information era (about +20%).
•Increased Faith from Mission
•Increased Culture from Chateau
•Lowered the minimum unit upgrade cost
•Improved clarity on Warmongering penalties associated with taking a civ’s final city
•Most Civilization unique districts now require population to construct (like normal districts)
•Spaceport district no longer requires population to construct

[AI TUNING]

•Improved AI Deal negotiations and analysis
•Improved AI handling of Promises; including that they are more likely to agree if they like you, and also will consider how trustworthy a civ is by whether they’ve kept previous promises
•Improved tactical handling of Great Admirals and Great Generals
•Improved AI interest in Terracotta Army
•Improved handling of leaf techs
•Improved building of Forts
•Improved resource grabbing in late game
•Improved Last Viking King agenda’s analysis for who is in bottom percentage of navies
•Improved handling of several complaint or kudo messages from AI
•Rebalanced Catherine’s evaluation of the ‘no spying’ Promise
•AI will not try to convert unconvertible cities

[BUG FIXES]

•Fixed several unique buildings that weren’t getting their yields increased by various game effects (ex. Policies)
•Fixed an issue that allowed the Goddess of the Harvest pantheon bonus to stack
•Fixed it so loading screens now show the correct text and play matching VO
•Fixed an issue that blocked certain relationship-based diplomatic actions
•Fixed an issue where incomplete Encampment districts were able to attack
•Fixed an issue where you could declare war on friends or allies by moving units
•Fixed an issue where AI could declare war on a civ with whom they were already at war
•Fixed an issue that caused a Multiplayer lobby to require joining players to have Additional Content that wasn’t actually needed
•Fixed a bug that caused Apostles to run out of promotions
•Fixed a bug where gaining policy slots mid-turn could block progression
•Fixed issues caused by trading lots of Great Works at the same time
•Fixed an issue where turn timers weren’t loading correctly from a save
•Fixed an issue where Rome’s roads would connect to too many adjacent roads
•Fixed issue where civs could get another civ’s exclusive agenda
•Fixed multiple links to the Civilopedia
•Fixed issue that could cause menu music to play twice and overlap itself
•Fixed an issue that could cause private MP games to become public
•Fixed multiple text & grammatical issues
•Fixed multiple crashes

[VISUALS]

•Added new art for National Parks
•Updated Mines for several eras
•Updated Swordsman
•Improved city fading during combat

[MULTIPLAYER]

•Hallowed Ground scenario is no playable on huge maps
•VO now plays correctly when loading a save

[UI]

•Resource Report now correctly shows resources from several sources:
◦Great People abilities
◦Diplomatic Deals
•Checkboxes for toggle yields and grid now stay in sync with hotkeys
•Improved differentiation in Government Lens hex colors
•Added Defeat icon to the End Game Results screen

[AUDIO]

•Added sound effect for Quick Save hotkey

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tjeerd84 op 21 december 2016 19:07]

Reageer
+1 Avioto
@Tjeerd8421 december 2016 18:04
Hier nog meer (staat wel in het artikel hoor): http://steamcommunity.com...detail/599374259662898714

[Reactie gewijzigd door Avioto op 21 december 2016 18:05]

Reageer
+2 Panzer_V
21 december 2016 17:15
Voor iedereen die de special deluxe versie van Civ 6 aangeschaft heeft ==> De eerste vier DLC's zijn gratis. Deze twee DLC zijn automatisch aan je steam account toegevoegd.
Reageer
0 swinferno
@Panzer_V22 december 2016 13:45
Weet je toevallig of dat ook geldt voor de 25th Anniversary Edition?
Reageer
0 Panzer_V
@swinferno22 december 2016 17:03
Dat is precies de editie die ik gekocht heb destijds. Dus JA, het geldt zeker voor deze editie! :)
Reageer
+1 Fleximex
21 december 2016 17:04
Jammer maar helaas. In Civ 6 kan je ook met deze update nog steeds geen teams kiezen. Iets dat overigens in de manual van Civ 6 (pagina 159 en dan inzoomen op een van de 2 plaatjes) wel staat. Het is er om een of andere reden op het laatste moment uit het spel gesloopt.

edit: ow, en geen UI scaling op 1440p resoluties blijft toch ook een gemis.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Fleximex op 21 december 2016 17:07]

Reageer
+1 Slaut
@Fleximex21 december 2016 17:12
Ik heb zelf nog geen CivVI gespeeld, maar zijn er geen mods(steam workshop) die die mogelijkheden toevoegen dan?
Reageer
+1 Atmosfeer
@Slaut21 december 2016 17:17
Nee, want steam workshop support is er OOK nog steeds niet. Je hebt wel mods al maar modders kunnen maar weinig aanpassen op dit moment. Het gebeurd zo vaak tegenwoordig dat er goede MOD support wordt beloofd, en uiteindelijk zit je weer een jaar te wachten. Ik kan soms gewoon niet het gevoel onderdrukken dat ze dit express doen, zodat mensen eerst geneigd zijn de DLC te kopen. Want met goede mod support had je nu natuurlijk al 50 goed ontworpen civs kunnen hebben en dan kan 1 nieuwe civ (Polen nu) natuurlijk niemand wat boeien.

Er moet echt een regel komen dan als beloofde basis features na 3 maanden nog steeds niet in de game zitten mensen een refund kunnen krijgen. Want het wordt steeds erger lijkt het (met no mans sky als dieptepunt natuurlijk). Bij een normaal fysiek product ben je toch ook boos als de helft van het product niet in de doos blijkt te zitten? Maar bij games kunnen ontwikkelaars/uitgevers er blijkbaar gewoon mee weg komen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Atmosfeer op 21 december 2016 17:29]

Reageer
+1 batjes
@Atmosfeer21 december 2016 17:25
Daar hebben we al wetgeving voor. Recht op een deugdelijk product en misleidende reclame. Alleen wordt aan beide door Steam bv geen gehoor gegeven.

Het wordt eens tijd dat we als consument onze rechten eens gaan opeisen.
Reageer
+1 Durandal
@Atmosfeer21 december 2016 18:16
Die regel zit in je portemonnee. Je moet tegenwordig nog behoorlijk naief zijn om op dag 1(of pre-order!) een titel te kopen want er zijn zoooo veel titels waar wat mis mee is.
Wacht gewoon een jaar en laat je niet meeslepen in de hypes. Dan kan je eerlijke reviews lezen en als je de titel dan wilt krijg je hem ook nog goedkoper.
Reageer
0 Siebsel
@Atmosfeer22 december 2016 09:17
Er moet echt een regel komen dan als beloofde basis features na 3 maanden nog steeds niet in de game zitten mensen een refund kunnen krijgen.
Dat is simpel te omzeilen: beloof mod support, maar zeg er niet bij wanneer het komt, probleem opgelost (voor de uitgever).
Reageer
+1 Wolfos
@Slaut21 december 2016 17:17
Nee, officiële mod support is nog niet uit.
Reageer
+1 Blorgg
@Fleximex21 december 2016 17:25
Geen team support in multiplayer is de reden dat wij naar een paar potjes gestopt zijn met CiV VI. Zolang ze die basisfunctionaliteit niet toevoegen blijft het spel wat mij betreft uit.
Reageer
+1 Robin de Eerste
@Blorgg21 december 2016 18:56
Ja, in teams spelen is erg leuk! Jammer dat Civ 6 het (nog) niet heeft, hopen maar dat het wel komt! Maar duels spelen vindt je niet leuk genoeg?
Reageer
0 Ulas
@Blorgg21 december 2016 19:15
Volgens mij kun je dit aanzetten door het bewerken van een file. Niet ideaal natuurlijk en erg slecht van de ontwikkelaar, maar voor degenen die interesse hebben, neem een kijk op Google.
Reageer
0 Blorgg
@Ulas22 december 2016 08:54
Volgens mij kun je dit aanzetten door het bewerken van een file. Niet ideaal natuurlijk en erg slecht van de ontwikkelaar, maar voor degenen die interesse hebben, neem een kijk op Google.
Dat klopt, zie mijn reactie hier. Deze methode werkt helaas niet goed. Je zit niet echt in een team. Het lijkt meer op een declaration of friendship die 30 beurten duurt, daarna is het weer terug bij af. Je deelt ook niet de kaart met elkaar en hebt geen gedeelde victory conditionis. Er is dus eigenlijk geen sprake van teams op deze wijze.
Reageer
0 Ulas
@Blorgg22 december 2016 08:56
Oh dat is inderdaad niet handig, ik had het nooit geprobeerd. Ik denk dat het wel te modden is, maar het modden is zo lastig op dit moment, dat ik zelf niet verder kom dan een nieuwe leider maken voor bestaande civs. Hopelijk komen de tools snel.
Reageer
+1 Katala
21 december 2016 17:25
Over de Polen DLC ben ik wel enthausiast, lijkt me een leuke civ om te spelen. Maar ik vind 5 euro wel heel erg veel geld (relatief) voor één civ!
Reageer
+1 Panzer_V
@Katala21 december 2016 17:37
Het is een Civ én een scenariopack :)
Reageer
0 rockhopper

@Panzer_V21 december 2016 19:34
Desalniettemin is de prijs verhoogd ten opzichte van civ V, daar betaalde je destijds €3,50 voor de extra DLC's (per item en er zijn er behoorlijk veel uitgebracht). Komt er nog eens bij dat het spel nog geen twee maanden op de markt is, dus dit had in principe prima bij de gewone release gemogen en voor alle vroege kopers gratis uitgebracht mogen worden.
Maar ik snap dat met kerst de portemonnee nog een keertje gevuld moet worden.
Reageer
0 Atmosfeer
@Katala21 december 2016 21:47
Als er gewoon fatsoenlijk mod support was hadden we nu al tientallen civs om uit te kiezen. Voor civ 5 zijn er inmiddels ook honderden civs, die vaak zelfs interessanter zijn dan de base civs.
Reageer
0 Katala
@Atmosfeer22 december 2016 07:48
Ja helemaal mee eens! Ik vond het vroeger in Civ 4 ook prachtig om allemaal mods te downloaden waardoor alles er anders uit zag; het leek wel een nieuw spel :) Nu is het allemaal erg karig :(
Reageer
+1 TheLastOttoman
21 december 2016 19:30
Ik heb even nagekeken maar ik vind toch echt geen Ottomaanse Rijk in Civ6. Zijn de Arabieren dan Turken in de Poolse campaign?
Reageer
+1 Ulas
@TheLastOttoman22 december 2016 08:58
Ik denk dat ze het doen zoals in Civ5: bepaalde scenarios hadden custom civs, bijv in Civ5 had je een scenario met de Goten, inclusief een eigen icoon, trait en unit. Een eigen unit met een eigen animatie zelfs. Volgens mij was er ook een map met Hettieten.
Reageer
0 swinferno
22 december 2016 13:28
Yay, een 'Officiele" wereldkaart. Wat heb ik die gemist in de vorige CIV =)
Reageer


