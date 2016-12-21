Patchnotes: (luie Tweakers-redactie
[NEW]
•Added Earth map (Standard size)
•Added “Alert” action for units
◦Put a unit to sleep until they spot an enemy unit
•Scenario setup menu
◦Jump into Scenarios more easily within the Single Player menu. This only shows up when a single player scenario is available and enabled (as can be found in both of the new DLCs!)
•Added new replay option to Wonder completion movies
[GAMEPLAY UPDATES]
•Religious units may now Fortify Until Healed
•Coastal Raids can now pillage districts in addition to the buildings within
•Great Admirals are no longer allowed to spawn on wonders in water tiles (ex. Huey, Great Lighthouse) so they cannot become stranded in lakes
[BALANCE CHANGES]
•Cities can no longer receive yields from more than one regional building per type; they take the highest (ex. production from multiple Factories)
•Cities can no longer receive amenities from more than one regional building per type; they take the highest (ex. amenities from multiple Stadiums)
•Decreased production costs of Wonders progressively
◦From the Industrial era (about -10%) to the Atomic era (about -40%).
•Decreased production costs of all Space Race Projects by 40%.
•Increased research costs of Technologies and Civics progressively
◦From the Industrial era (about +5%) to the Information era (about +20%).
•Increased Faith from Mission
•Increased Culture from Chateau
•Lowered the minimum unit upgrade cost
•Improved clarity on Warmongering penalties associated with taking a civ’s final city
•Most Civilization unique districts now require population to construct (like normal districts)
•Spaceport district no longer requires population to construct
[AI TUNING]
•Improved AI Deal negotiations and analysis
•Improved AI handling of Promises; including that they are more likely to agree if they like you, and also will consider how trustworthy a civ is by whether they’ve kept previous promises
•Improved tactical handling of Great Admirals and Great Generals
•Improved AI interest in Terracotta Army
•Improved handling of leaf techs
•Improved building of Forts
•Improved resource grabbing in late game
•Improved Last Viking King agenda’s analysis for who is in bottom percentage of navies
•Improved handling of several complaint or kudo messages from AI
•Rebalanced Catherine’s evaluation of the ‘no spying’ Promise
•AI will not try to convert unconvertible cities
[BUG FIXES]
•Fixed several unique buildings that weren’t getting their yields increased by various game effects (ex. Policies)
•Fixed an issue that allowed the Goddess of the Harvest pantheon bonus to stack
•Fixed it so loading screens now show the correct text and play matching VO
•Fixed an issue that blocked certain relationship-based diplomatic actions
•Fixed an issue where incomplete Encampment districts were able to attack
•Fixed an issue where you could declare war on friends or allies by moving units
•Fixed an issue where AI could declare war on a civ with whom they were already at war
•Fixed an issue that caused a Multiplayer lobby to require joining players to have Additional Content that wasn’t actually needed
•Fixed a bug that caused Apostles to run out of promotions
•Fixed a bug where gaining policy slots mid-turn could block progression
•Fixed issues caused by trading lots of Great Works at the same time
•Fixed an issue where turn timers weren’t loading correctly from a save
•Fixed an issue where Rome’s roads would connect to too many adjacent roads
•Fixed issue where civs could get another civ’s exclusive agenda
•Fixed multiple links to the Civilopedia
•Fixed issue that could cause menu music to play twice and overlap itself
•Fixed an issue that could cause private MP games to become public
•Fixed multiple text & grammatical issues
•Fixed multiple crashes
[VISUALS]
•Added new art for National Parks
•Updated Mines for several eras
•Updated Swordsman
•Improved city fading during combat
[MULTIPLAYER]
•Hallowed Ground scenario is no playable on huge maps
•VO now plays correctly when loading a save
[UI]
•Resource Report now correctly shows resources from several sources:
◦Great People abilities
◦Diplomatic Deals
•Checkboxes for toggle yields and grid now stay in sync with hotkeys
•Improved differentiation in Government Lens hex colors
•Added Defeat icon to the End Game Results screen
[AUDIO]
•Added sound effect for Quick Save hotkey
