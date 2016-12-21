Door Emile Witteman, woensdag 21 december 2016 16:58, 47 reacties • Feedback

Firaxis heeft twee dlc's uitgebracht voor Sid Meier's Civilization VI. Het gaat om het Poland Civilization and Scenario Pack dat een scenario, mogelijkheden en units toevoegt en daarnaast is er het Vikings Scenario Pack, dat een scenario met vikingthema toevoegt.

De Poland Civilization-dlc richt zich op koningin Hedwig, die tussen 1384 en 1399 heerste over Polen. Op basis van haar rijk is er een scenario toegevoegd aan het spel, genaamd 'Jadwiga's Legacy'. In het scenario moet de speler zestig beurten lang Polen, Praag en Wenen beschermen tegen indringers, zoals de Duitse Orde en het Ottomaanse Rijk.

Verder voegt de dlc de Golden Liberty-vaardigheid toe, waarmee extra territorium gewonnen kan worden wanneer de speler een fort of kamp bouwt. Hiermee kan ook territorium van een tegenstander gestolen worden. De Viking-dlc voegt zes stadstaten en drie natuurwonderen toe aan het spel. Verder biedt het een scenario met honderd beurten, genaamd 'Vikings, Traders, and Raiders!'.

De Polen- en Viking-dlc kosten beide 4,99 euro. Naast de dlc brengt Firaxis een gratis winterupdate uit voor het spel. Daarin zit onder meer een wereldkaart, een alertstatus voor units, verschillende veranderingen aan de balans en bugfixes.