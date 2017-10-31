Apple heeft versie 11.1 van iOS uitgebracht. Apple iOS is het besturingssysteem voor de iPhone, de iPod touch en de iPad. Versie 11 van iOS kan alleen op de iPhone 5s, iPad mini 2 en zesde generatie iPod touch of nieuwer worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 11 heeft onder meer het Control Center een nieuw uiterlijk gekregen en kan van h265 gebruikgemaakt worden voor het opslaan van foto's en video's. Het systeem vraagt om de 'Do Not Disturb While Driving' te activeren als het vermoedt dat het apparaat onderweg is. Verder zijn er nieuwe manieren in om verschillende apps tegelijk te gebruiken en krijgen ontwikkelaars de beschikking over ARkit, om virtual of mixed reality apps te kunnen maken. In versie 11.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Emoji Over 70 new emoji characters including new food types, animals, mythical creatures, clothing options, more expressive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters and more Photos Resolves an issue that could cause some photos to appear blurry

Addresses an issue that could cause Live Photo effects to playback slowly

Fixes an issue that could cause some photos to not display in the People album when restoring from an iCloud Backup

Fixes an issue that could impact performance when swiping between screenshots Accessibility Improves braille support for Grade 2 input

Improves VoiceOver access to multi-page PDFs

Improves VoiceOver rotor actions for announcing incoming notifications

Improves VoiceOver rotor actions menu when removing an app from the App Switcher

Fixes an issue for some users where alternative keys would not display when using VoiceOver with Touch Typing

Fixes an issue where VoiceOver rotor would always return to default action in Mail

Fixes an issue where VoiceOver rotor would not delete messages Other improvements and fixes Adds back support for accessing the app switcher by pressing on edge of display with 3D Touch

Fixes an issue that caused cleared Mail notifications to reappear on Lock screen

Fixes an issue in enterprise environments that prevented data from being moved between managed apps

Fixes an issue with some 3rd-party GPS accessories that caused inaccuracies in location data

Resolves an issue where settings for Heart Rate notifications were appearing in Apple Watch app (1st generation)

Fixes an issue where app icons were not appearing in notifications on Apple Watch