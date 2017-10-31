Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Apple iOS 11.1

Door , 24 reacties, bron: Apple

31-10-2017 • 19:57

Apple iOS 11 logo (75 pix) Apple heeft versie 11.1 van iOS uitgebracht. Apple iOS is het besturingssysteem voor de iPhone, de iPod touch en de iPad. Versie 11 van iOS kan alleen op de iPhone 5s, iPad mini 2 en zesde generatie iPod touch of nieuwer worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 11 heeft onder meer het Control Center een nieuw uiterlijk gekregen en kan van h265 gebruikgemaakt worden voor het opslaan van foto's en video's. Het systeem vraagt om de 'Do Not Disturb While Driving' te activeren als het vermoedt dat het apparaat onderweg is. Verder zijn er nieuwe manieren in om verschillende apps tegelijk te gebruiken en krijgen ontwikkelaars de beschikking over ARkit, om virtual of mixed reality apps te kunnen maken. In versie 11.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Emoji
  • Over 70 new emoji characters including new food types, animals, mythical creatures, clothing options, more expressive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters and more
Photos
  • Resolves an issue that could cause some photos to appear blurry
  • Addresses an issue that could cause Live Photo effects to playback slowly
  • Fixes an issue that could cause some photos to not display in the People album when restoring from an iCloud Backup
  • Fixes an issue that could impact performance when swiping between screenshots
Accessibility
  • Improves braille support for Grade 2 input
  • Improves VoiceOver access to multi-page PDFs
  • Improves VoiceOver rotor actions for announcing incoming notifications
  • Improves VoiceOver rotor actions menu when removing an app from the App Switcher
  • Fixes an issue for some users where alternative keys would not display when using VoiceOver with Touch Typing
  • Fixes an issue where VoiceOver rotor would always return to default action in Mail
  • Fixes an issue where VoiceOver rotor would not delete messages
Other improvements and fixes
  • Adds back support for accessing the app switcher by pressing on edge of display with 3D Touch
  • Fixes an issue that caused cleared Mail notifications to reappear on Lock screen
  • Fixes an issue in enterprise environments that prevented data from being moved between managed apps
  • Fixes an issue with some 3rd-party GPS accessories that caused inaccuracies in location data
  • Resolves an issue where settings for Heart Rate notifications were appearing in Apple Watch app (1st generation)
  • Fixes an issue where app icons were not appearing in notifications on Apple Watch

Versienummer 11.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204204
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (24)

+2 Gaston
31 oktober 2017 20:00
Deze update lost ook het WPA2-probleem op. Zie https://support.apple.com/en-gb/HT208222
Reageer
+1 pjdijkema
31 oktober 2017 20:15
Safari is weer een stukje sneller geworden met deze update.. Volgens diverse sites zou de accuduur ook enorm verbeterd zijn met 2 tot 4 uur. Dat gaan we spoedig ondervinden. De telefoon staat in ieder geval al een tijdje op 96 procent dus dat is een goed teken.
Reageer
+1 Sc0tTy
31 oktober 2017 20:27
Assistive Touch heeft nu ook meer mogelijkheden! Je kan nu single tap, double tap, long press en 3d press configuren. Ook opent het menu nu bij de knop ipv in het midden.

Als iemand die net van een WP komt en last van z’n duim heeft vind ik het “indrukken” van de Home erg vervelend en soms pijnlijk. Ik gebruik daarom the AT om virtueel (op ook nog een betere plek) deze optie om de home button te simuleren.

Als ze nu nog App icons er in toe zouden staan zou het helemaal geniaal zijn

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sc0tTy op 31 oktober 2017 21:05]

Reageer
+1 Evernote
31 oktober 2017 20:49
Hopelijk lost dit ook het probleem op dat video’s vanaf de Cloud niet via WhatsApp te verzenden zijn.

Stoor me hier mateloos aan!
Reageer
0 Norboii
@Evernote31 oktober 2017 21:04
Ik heb inderdaad hetzelfde probleem. Als workaround open ik de video via de foto's app en selecteer ik vervolgens WhatsApp vanuit het Share-menu.
Reageer
0 Evernote
@Norboii31 oktober 2017 21:07
Enigszins fijn om te lezen dat ik niet de enige ben. (Sorry)

Goede workaround overigens! Ga ik ook gebruiken tenzij deze iOS versie het probleem oplost.
Reageer
+1 erikloman
31 oktober 2017 20:50
Hopelijk hebben ze de schermrotatie probleem ook gefixed.
Sinds iOS 11.0 heb ik af en toe last dat het scherm niet meer roteert als je het toestel kantelt. Een reboot helpt, maar na enige tijd keert het euvel weer terug. Ik heb al van meerdere mensen gehoord dat ze hier ook last van hebben sinds 11.0.
Reageer
0 Volkan1984
@erikloman31 oktober 2017 21:00
De probleem.. 🙊😂
Reageer
0 fRiEtJeSaTe
31 oktober 2017 20:07
En het Vodafone "Mobiel datanetwerk activeren niet mogelijk" probleem?

[Reactie gewijzigd door fRiEtJeSaTe op 31 oktober 2017 20:10]

Reageer
+1 DiMacho
@fRiEtJeSaTe31 oktober 2017 20:18
Netwerkinstellingen al een keer gereset? Zou toch bij 11.0.3 al opgelost zijn?
Reageer
+1 fRiEtJeSaTe
@DiMacho31 oktober 2017 20:41
Meerdere malen.
120 collega’s met hetzelfde probleem, ook met 11.0.3.
Reageer
+1 cor-gijs
@fRiEtJeSaTe31 oktober 2017 20:18
Die kun je zelf oplossen door je APN te wijzigen naar Office.vodafone.com onder instellingen ->mobiel netwerk -> opties mobiele data -> mobieldatanetwerk.
Reageer
0 Tacy
@fRiEtJeSaTe31 oktober 2017 21:02
Mocht het nog niet opgelost zijn helpt het wijzigen van de volgende instelling in ieder geval: Instellingen – Mobiel netwerk – Opties mobiele data – Schakel 4G in – ‘Alleen data’ selecteren.
Reageer
0 Tommie12
31 oktober 2017 20:14
Ik lees het artikel, en zoek de update: niks beschikbaar.
10 seconden later, update verschijnt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tommie12 op 31 oktober 2017 20:22]

Reageer
0 eternia16
@Tommie1231 oktober 2017 20:21
Wachten, je iPad is vanzelf aan de beurt.
Reageer
0 4ndychu
31 oktober 2017 20:37
Ik ben benieuwd of dit ook het probleem verhelpt dat IOS kon freezen voor een paar seconden wat ik al een aantal keren heb gehad op mijn Iphone 7 sinds IOS 11.
Reageer
0 alfredjodocus
31 oktober 2017 20:38
Mijn iPhone 5s (2013!) zojuist van een update voorzien, lijkt weer een tikkie sneller te zijn.
Reageer
1 2


