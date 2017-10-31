De ontwikkelaars achter Git hebben versie 2.15.0 van hun software uitgebracht. Met Git kunnen onder andere software- en projectontwikkelaars beheer en versiecontrole over data en broncode uitvoeren. Het programma kan worden gezien als een concurrent voor Subversion of Mercurial. Het heeft onder andere complete branching- en merging-functies en wordt onder de gpl versie 2 uitgegeven. Voor een overzicht van vergelijkingen tussen Git en andere versiebeheersystemen verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De complete lijst met veranderingen in versie 2.15.0 kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste:

Backward compatibility notes and other notable changes. Use of an empty string as a pathspec element that is used for 'everything matches' is still warned and Git asks users to use a more explicit '.' for that instead. The hope is that existing users will not mind this change, and eventually the warning can be turned into a hard error, upgrading the deprecation into removal of this (mis)feature. That is now scheduled to happen in Git v2.16, the next major release after this one.

Git now avoids blindly falling back to ".git" when the setup sequence said we are _not_ in Git repository. A corner case that happens to work right now may be broken by a call to BUG(). We've tried hard to locate such cases and fixed them, but there might still be cases that need to be addressed--bug reports are greatly appreciated.

"branch --set-upstream" that has been deprecated in Git 1.8 has finally been retired.