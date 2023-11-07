Europees moderatieteam X bevat één persoon met professionele kennis Nederlands

Het Europese moderatieteam van X, het voormalige Twitter, heeft slechts één persoon in dienst die het Nederlands voldoende beheerst om in een professionele context te kunnen gebruiken. Dat team bestaat wereldwijd uit 2294 mensen.

Uit een recent transparantierapport van X blijkt dat datzelfde team ook 81 medewerkers bevat die de Duitse taal voldoende machtig zijn en 52 mensen die het Frans afdoende beheersen. Het team telt ook 41 mensen die Portugees kunnen spreken in een professionele context en 20 mensen die hetzelfde kunnen in het Spaans.

Wat de Nederlandse, Litouwse, Poolse en Kroatische taal betreft, is er telkens maar één medewerker die deze talen in professionele mate beheerst. Alle 2294 medewerkers zouden wat het Engels betreft ook hun mannetje kunnen staan in een professionele omgeving.

Door Jay Stout

Redacteur

Feedback • 07-11-2023 10:01 193

07-11-2023 • 10:01

193

Lees meer

X maakt blogfunctie beschikbaar voor Premium+-abonnees
X maakt blogfunctie beschikbaar voor Premium+-abonnees Nieuws van 8 maart 2024
X laat weer headlines zien bij links naar artikelen
X laat weer headlines zien bij links naar artikelen Nieuws van 2 januari 2024
Twitter/X klaagt Media Matters aan na vertrek adverteerders
Twitter/X klaagt Media Matters aan na vertrek adverteerders Nieuws van 21 november 2023
Truth Social lijdt sinds oprichting 73 miljoen dollar verlies
Truth Social lijdt sinds oprichting 73 miljoen dollar verlies Nieuws van 14 november 2023
Reuters: Concurrenten X hebben 'aanzienlijk' meer moderators - update
Reuters: Concurrenten X hebben 'aanzienlijk' meer moderators - update Nieuws van 10 november 2023
Sony trekt op 13 november stekker uit X-/Twitter-integratie voor PlayStation
Sony trekt op 13 november stekker uit X-/Twitter-integratie voor PlayStation Nieuws van 7 november 2023
Elon Musk toont eerste product van zijn AI-bedrijf X AI: 'sarcastische' chatbot
Elon Musk toont eerste product van zijn AI-bedrijf X AI: 'sarcastische' chatbot Nieuws van 4 november 2023
X introduceert twee nieuwe abonnementsformules: Premium Basic en Premium+
X introduceert twee nieuwe abonnementsformules: Premium Basic en Premium+ Nieuws van 28 oktober 2023
X voegt mogelijkheid toe om video- en audiogesprekken te voeren via iOS-app
X voegt mogelijkheid toe om video- en audiogesprekken te voeren via iOS-app Nieuws van 26 oktober 2023
Twitter/X laat nieuwe gebruikers in twee landen betalen om tweets te plaatsen
Twitter/X laat nieuwe gebruikers in twee landen betalen om tweets te plaatsen Nieuws van 18 oktober 2023
EU opent onderzoek naar X wegens mogelijke verspreiding desinformatie
EU opent onderzoek naar X wegens mogelijke verspreiding desinformatie Nieuws van 13 oktober 2023
Meer producten en artikelen
Websites en community's Twitter

Reacties (193)

-Moderatie-faq
193
178
79
6
0
63
Wijzig sortering
Muncher 7 november 2023 10:06
Wat de Nederlandse, Litouwse, Poolse en Kroatische taal betreft, is er telkens maar één medewerker die deze talen in professionele mate beheerst.
Dit is wel een beetje stemmingmakerij, zonder de getallen erbij te zetten m.b.t. hoeveel verzoeken ze krijgen in het Nederlands versus de andere landen en talen. Dit staat wel degelijk in het rapport. Wellicht is het handig om deze informatie in het artikel op te noemen.
RM-rf @Muncher7 november 2023 10:17
Zowel het aantal ingrepen binnen het nederlandse deel, als het aantal reports is juist extreem hoog, vergeleken met andere europese landen:

RESTRICTED REACH LABELS DATA
Netherlands: 8,456
Grand Total: 90,930

hier heeft nederland bijna 10% van het aantal ingrepen en staan ze qua aantal op de derde plek na Duitsland en Frankrijk

ACTIONS TAKEN ON CONTENT FOR TIUC TERMS OF SERVICE AND RULES VIOLATIONS
Netherlands: 4,850
Grand Total: 54,614
(weer bijna 10%, wel iets lager dan de restricted reach)

ACTIONS TAKEN ON ACCOUNTS FOR TIUC TERMS OF SERVICE AND RULES VIOLATIONS
Netherlands: 95,764
Grand Total: 1,999,792

(hier zijn ze juist wel relatief lager dan andere landen, staat nederland ook ver achter Polen, Italie of Spanje.. maar lijken de verschillen tussen eu-landen ook extreem groot: zweden en belgie met 10/11 miljoen inwoners hebben 30K ingrepen)
Mars Warrior @RM-rf7 november 2023 10:36
Als ik door het rapport blader, dan valt me het enorme aantal in Frankrijk wel op. Vooral het aantal door gebruikers gerapporteerde tweets (meestal "Hate"), maar ook erg veel spam blijkbaar.

Aan de andere kant heeft Frankrijk 4x zoveel inwoners als Nederland, en dan "valt het weer mee", en lijkt Nederland erg op Frankrijk...

"Violent Speech" is wel een topper in Frankrijk: 6,041 van in totaal 19,167 over heel Europa.

Zou X kenmerkend zijn voor het sentiment in een land?

RESTRICTED REACH LABELS DATA
Netherlands: 8,456
France: 16,064 (2x)
Grand Total: 90,930

ACTIONS TAKEN ON CONTENT FOR TIUC TERMS OF SERVICE AND RULES VIOLATIONS
Netherlands: 4,850
France: 16,288 (4x)
Grand Total: 54,614

ACTIONS TAKEN ON ACCOUNTS FOR TIUC TERMS OF SERVICE AND RULES VIOLATIONS
Netherlands: 95,764
France: 425,104 (4x)
Grand Total: 1,999,792
Aldy @Mars Warrior7 november 2023 13:28
Vergeleken met Frankrijk valt mij juist op dat de twee wereldtalen Spaans en Portugees zo weinig medewerkers telt.
5pë©ïàál_Tèkén @Aldy7 november 2023 14:13
Er zijn heel veel mensen uit Latijns-Amerika die natuurlijk Spaans/Protugees spreken, maar bij hun sollicitatie aangeven dat Engels hun primaire taal is. Bij Amerikaanse bedrijven sta je met 2-0 achter als Engels niet je primaire taal is, dus als ik daar zou solliciteren zou ik wel weten welke taal ik als primair zou aanstrepen.
Trouwens, de wereld'talen' Spaans en Portugees worden nu onder een eigen noemer geplaatst, terwijl Portugees in Brazilië (en andere voormalige koloniën) een totaal andere taal is [wiki]. De cijfers hier zijn dus nogal open voor interpretatie & context.
Aldy @5pë©ïàál_Tèkén7 november 2023 14:46
Als ik het goed begrijp zeg je dus dat een deel van die 2294 medewerkers mogelijk Latijns-Amerikaans als moedertaal hebben. (Om Spaans en Portugees even op één hoop te gooien :) )
Evertprakkie @5pë©ïàál_Tèkén7 november 2023 22:20
Nee dat klopt niet Portugees en Portugees in Brazilië is vrijwel het zelfde alleen spreken ze sommige woorden wat anders uit met dialect zeg maar
Raymond Deen @Evertprakkie8 november 2023 11:09
Sinds 2009 zou Portugees overal het zelfde moeten zijn, maar je weet hoe dat gaat...
Zie: https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Braziliaans-Portugees
Ik zou het me goed voor kunnen stellen dat de verhouding Braziliaans-Portugees -- Portugees dan 3:1 is.

Maar even over de Nederlandse moderator, die moet natuurlijk een aantal collega's erbij krijgen, want wij zijn nou niet het meest genuanceerde volk op aarde en het gaat in rap tempo de verkeerde kant op in mijn ogen met de in ongelooflijk tempo verhardende en verhufterende maatschappij.
Evertprakkie @Raymond Deen10 november 2023 17:23
je hebt helemaal gelijk, maar wij zijn ook het volk die vaak direct is en hebben vaak een eigen mening en dat is een groot goed. Maar als ik dat doe zonder mensen te beledigen of te grieven word ik geblokt en zijn we overgeleverd aan het Amerikaans kuddevolk mentaliteit alle maal 1 kant op je bent voor of tegen, dat vind ik ook verhufterend en zie zo onze vrijheid van eigen mening kapot gaan
trick2011 @Mars Warrior7 november 2023 13:41
wat ik begrijp van de franse rechtelijke cultuur, en dat betekend dus dat je mij niet op mijn ogen moet geloven, is dat de franse vrij strikte rechten hebben en daardoor vrij laagdrempelig dingen kunnen tegenhouden. Misschien is twitter daarom veel agressiever met het inwilligen van verzoeken die misschien veelvuldiger binnenkomen.
lenwar
@RM-rf7 november 2023 11:15
Ter aanvulling op deze getallen.
Netherlands (geografisch gebied) is iets anders dan Dutch (taal)

Het feit dat iets vanuit Nederland (of met een Nederlands geregistreerd account) gedaan wordt staat los van de taal.
RogerWilco2 @lenwar7 november 2023 13:16
Precies voor Nederlands heb je ook nog Vlaanderen en Suriname.
En die hebben zeker ook gedeeltelijk een specifieke woordenschat.

Ik vraag me af hoeveel mensen ze hebben voor Fries?
bamboe @RogerWilco27 november 2023 15:07
het zal lastig worden om elke taal te controleren maar ik weet wel in welke taal
ik volgende keer iemand ga beledigen....

Maar 1 medewerker voor het nederlands met ongeveer 4800 verzoekken, dan moet
hij per werk dag (20 permaand, 240 in een jaar) ongeveer 20 cases behandelen,
dat is ongeveer 3 per uur (vergeet de pauzes niet).
Dan hebben die fransen het toch beter voor elkaar, 2 keer zo veel cases en 52
keer het personeel.....
Ik denk niet dat het hem gaat lukken of dat hij weer snel weg ...
mac1987 @bamboe8 november 2023 12:43
Of hij/zij werpt overal een vlugge blik op en neemt besluiten op basis van eerste ingevingen. Dit zie je bijvoorbeeld ook op Quora, waar verzoeken zonder naar de context te kijken worden toegewezen of afgewezen, en de mogelijkheden van beroep dikwijls een papieren tijger lijken.
Muncher @RM-rf7 november 2023 10:27
Helemaal goed. Waarom staat dit niet in het artikel? :)
iew @RM-rf7 november 2023 13:14
Ach Nederlanders staan er een beetje om bekend dat ze/we vaak erg direct zijn, wellicht heeft dat er ook mee te maken ?
Raymond Deen @iew8 november 2023 11:13
Direct zijn is niet per definitie zo verkeerd; het gaat ook om wat je inbrengt en de manier dat je het brengt.
iew @Raymond Deen8 november 2023 11:40
Natuurlijk gaat het ook daarom, ik zeg alleen dat onze Nederlandse vaak directe manier van spreken en schrijven hier ook best wat mee te maken zou kunnen hebben.
basdej @RM-rf7 november 2023 15:29
ACTIONS TAKEN ON ACCOUNTS FOR TIUC TERMS OF SERVICE AND RULES VIOLATIONS
Netherlands: 95,764

Zou wel netjes zijn om te vermelden dat X op eigen initiatief geautomatiseerd ruim 76.000 van deze meldingen heeft verwerkt, manual review daarvan 1.

Dan blijft er dus nog zo'n 20k over die door 1 persoon afgehandeld moet zijn.
Wel een wereld van verschil.
Harrie_ @Muncher7 november 2023 10:30
Kennelijk zijn er 81 medewerkers die de Duitse taal voldoende machtig zijn. Als we gaan kijken naar het aantal sprekers dan leert google ons dat ongeveer 133 miljoen mensen Duits spreken en zo'n 27 miljoen mensen Nederlands. Uitgaande van een normale verdeling in X-posts en dat die 81 Duits sprekende medewerkers ook echt nodig zijn dan zou X (81/133*27=) ongeveer 16 Nederlands sprekende medewerkers nodig hebben.

Kijken we naar de mate waarin talen vertegenwoordigd zijn op het internet dan zien we dat 4,6% van het internet Duits is en 1,7% Nederlands. Gebruiken we deze percentages als maatstaf dan zou X (81/4,6*1,7) ongeveer 30 Nederlands sprekende mensen in dienst moeten hebben om dezelfde 'capaciteit' te waarborgen als ze voor Duits in huis hebben.
vrow @Harrie_7 november 2023 14:29
Nee, je rekent verkeerd om :-)
De juiste som is 133/27*1 = 5.
Dus, van de 81 Duits-sprekende medewerkers kunnen er gewoon 76 ontslagen worden.
Dan heb je voor Nederlands en Duits dezelfde capaciteit!

Dan ga ik er wel van uit dat die ene Nederlander echt nodig is.
Anders kan het misschien nog wat lager :-)
Anoniem: 80910 @vrow7 november 2023 14:43
Je komt vanzelf in een Burnout storm terecht met deze woorden. Als moderators echt zo slecht zijn kunnen we beter allemaal Engels op Twitter gaan praten. Kunnen ze veel beter modereren.
bamboe @vrow7 november 2023 15:14
Nee, je rekent verkeerd om :-)
De juiste som is 133/27*1 = 5.
Dus, van de 81 Duits-sprekende medewerkers kunnen er gewoon 76 ontslagen worden.
Dan heb je voor Nederlands en Duits dezelfde capaciteit!
Ik lees net op X dat elon je graag wil aannemen bij personeels zaken om de boel weer
op orde te brengen en overtollig personeel te minimalizeren en toch nog aan de europese
eisen te voldoen... Er is daar nu zeker spraken van een personeels overschot bij de duits en
frans talige bemanning.
IamGrimm @Muncher7 november 2023 10:09
Zou prettig zijn om toe te voegen, zeker, maar ik denk dat je een heel eind komt als je de vergelijking maakt om Tweakers met louter een persoon moet modereren. Niet te doen natuurlijk.
The_Woesh @IamGrimm7 november 2023 10:21
Op tweakers is de voertaal Nederlands, op Twitter is dat Engels.
Ik heb in mijn leven een stuk of 5 keer op Twitter gepost en dat was allemaal in het Engels. Ik volg wel eens een discussie, dat is altijd een engelstalige discussie... het zal wel aan de onderwerpen liggen die ik volg, maar mijn gevoel is dat er vooral in het engels wordt gediscusseerd ook al is dat niet de moedertaal van degenen die post.
Daarnaast is machine translations volgens mij goed genoeg om een initiële moderatie te doen en is de nederlandse moderator vooral handig om de culturele achtergrond te begrijpen. b.v. de pieten discussie die we hier hebben vraagd wellicht een andere moderatie dan in Amerika.
page404 @The_Woesh7 november 2023 10:27
Weet je het zeker? Ik heb mijn account een paar maanden geleden gesloten (was een van de early adopters) maar er was een enorme Nederlandstalige community de laatste keer dat ik keek. Twitter/X heeft geen specifieke voertaal.
The_Woesh @page4047 november 2023 10:36
Ik kom op Twitter vooral vanuit andere sites waar naar Twitter gerefereert wordt. Gaat vaak over oekraine of andere headlines of het gaat om tech nieuws. Ook Tweakers refereert vaak naar Twitter voor nieuwswaardige posts. Dat is eigenlijk altijd engels.

Edit: natuurlijk is er ook een grote nederlandse community, Ik twijfel niet aan je post. Ik will het vooral in perspectief plaatsen omdat hierboven de vergelijking met tweakers wordt gemaakt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The_Woesh op 25 juli 2024 04:46]

page404 @The_Woesh7 november 2023 10:41
Ik snap je :) maar het zou me niet verbazen als de Nederlandstalige twittercommunity op zich al groter is dan heel Tweakers :)
IamGrimm @The_Woesh7 november 2023 10:32
Dat hangt er natuurlijk volledig vanaf hoe je Twittert. Ben jij vooral van het volgen van je favo Marvel acteur? Of volg je liever de roddels van B&B Vol Liefde?

Bij het een zal je voornamelijk Engels spreken, bij de ander Nederlands.
svenslootweg @The_Woesh7 november 2023 16:16
Daarnaast is machine translations volgens mij goed genoeg om een initiële moderatie te doen
Even met mijn community-management-pet op: nee, dat valt echt vies tegen. Een enkele moderator is echt gewoon niet genoeg.

De meeste publieke Mastodon-instances hebben overigens nog meer moderators dan dat...
RoelRoel @The_Woesh7 november 2023 19:35
In jouw wereld was de voertaal misschien Engels op Twitter maar dat is zeker voor de meeste Nederlanders die erop zitten/zaten niet het geval.
Muncher @IamGrimm7 november 2023 10:26
Dit zijn twee totaal verschillende situaties. Tweakers is een Nederlands platform, met voornamelijk Nederlandse gebruikers. Twitter is Engelstalig.

Nogmaals: zonder de aantallen is het niet mogelijk om hier goed een discussie over te voeren naar mijn mening.

Edit: okay, Twitter is strikt genomen niet Engelstalig. Het is in ieder geval zeker geen voornamelijk Nederlandstalig platform, wat volgens mij mijn punt was.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Muncher op 25 juli 2024 04:46]

SaraNostra @Muncher7 november 2023 10:59
Hoe komt men erbij dat Twitter Engelstalig is? Brazilianen, Turken, Argentijnen: zijn tweeten echt niet in het Engels hoor.
watercoolertje @Muncher7 november 2023 11:47
Twitter is gewoon in elke taal, en daar zijn ook genoeg voorbeelden van te vinden, vrijwel alle diensten/series en producten die zich op NL/Benelux richtingen worden ook in het Nederlands besproken daar.

Het is dus geen engelstalig platform al voert dat vast en zeker de overhand.
DdeM @Muncher7 november 2023 10:10
Toch... Je zou zelfs bij een minimaal aantal verzoeken minimaal 2 man verwacht, maar liefst 3 of meer. Als is het maar zodat meerdere mensen een verzoek kunnen beoordelen zodat je het aantal false positives kan verlagen.
ehtweak @DdeM7 november 2023 10:41
Dat zeker. Want die ene persoon kan toch gewoonweg niet 365/24/7 z'n werk doen? :?

Dus als 'ie vrij/ziek/afwezig is, wordt er gewoonweg niet gemodereerd?
Of wordt het dan allemaal overgelaten aan algoritmes?

[Reactie gewijzigd door ehtweak op 25 juli 2024 04:46]

DdeM @ehtweak7 november 2023 13:53
Naja dat ook, maar je hebt natuurlijk ook gewoon het 4 ogen principe.
Wolfos @Muncher7 november 2023 10:24
25 miljoen Nederlandssprekenden. 155 miljoen Duitssprekenden. Verhouding van 1 op 6.

Die Duitsers moeten wel héél grofgebekt zijn moet de verhouding 1:81 kloppen.
Miglow @Wolfos7 november 2023 11:11
En Oostenrijkers? Duitstalige Zwitsers?
watercoolertje @Miglow7 november 2023 11:51
Gezien Duitsland zelf maar 80 miljoen inwoners heeft vallen die andere landen wel binnen die door hem genoemde 155 miljoen!

Vraag me af of je denkt/dacht dat Duitsland 155 miljoen inwoners had :Y)

[Reactie gewijzigd door watercoolertje op 25 juli 2024 04:46]

Miglow @watercoolertje8 november 2023 11:39
Oh, ik zag alleen "die Duitsers" scusa.
Skit3000 @Wolfos7 november 2023 13:48
Of ze plaatsen in verhouding tot Nederlanders vaker berichten in hun eigen taal in plaats van het Engels. Voor Engelse posts van Nederlandse gebruikers hebben ze natuurlijk geen persoon met professionele kennis van het Nederlands nodig.
RoelRoel @Skit30007 november 2023 19:40
Er staat enorm veel Nederlanders op Twitter. Waarschijnlijk een stuk meer berichten dan op Tweakers. Dat kan echt niet met 1 moderator.
bantoo @Muncher7 november 2023 10:10
Je inderdaad, wij Nederlanders staan er om bekend om extreem beleeft te zijn op het internet, vooral Twitter. Waar ze voor die nare Duitsers 81 man oppas nodig hebben kan dat voor heel Nederland en waarschijnlijk ook Vlaanderen met een rappe jongen ;)
Koppensneller @bantoo7 november 2023 10:20
Jij zit zeker nooit op Twitter? :D
LordSinclair @Koppensneller7 november 2023 13:33
Twitter bestaat ook niet meer :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door LordSinclair op 25 juli 2024 04:46]

Benjamin- @Muncher7 november 2023 14:06
Het is zeker relevant om de hoeveelheid personeelsleden aan te passen aan de vraag. Echter kan je zonder enige twijfel stellen dat 1 te weinig is.

Even heel simpel, hoeveel uur werkt iemand per week? 40 uur? Wie doet de andere 168? Wat als die ziek is of vakantie heeft?
Ook met een lage vraag zou je minimaal 5-10 personen willen om het goed dekkend te krijgen.
Muncher @Benjamin-7 november 2023 14:27
@Benjamin- Dan heb jij meer gegevens dan ik op basis van het nieuwsbericht. Hoeveel moet verzoeken moet die persoon afhandelen? Hoeveel daarvan gaan er geautomatiseerd? Zijn er andere mensen van wie de tweede taal wellicht Nederlands is? Wat kan je oplossen met automatische vertalingen? Enzovoorts.

Het gaat mij niet om de aantallen in het bericht. Het gaat mij om het feit dat wij hier nu een discussie over hebben omdat het niet in het oorspronkelijke bericht staat. Dat vind ik slordig en gemakzuchtig van Tweakers.
Benjamin- @Muncher7 november 2023 14:40
Het gaat hier niet om eerste of tweede taal, het gaat hier er om of ze voldoende taalvaardig zijn. Als ze 5 Duitsers hebben die vloeiend Nederlands spreken, dan zou dit in de cijfers meegenomen worden.

Geautomatiseerd is volstrekt irrelevant, anders zouden ze helemaal niemand nodig hebben. Automatisering kan prima zijn bij overduidelijke problematische berichten, en bijv tijdens de nacht dat ze geflagged worden voor wanneer iemand aan het werk is. Echter als die persoon 3 weken vakantie heeft, dan heb je een probleem.

Jij stelt een hoop vragen wat passend is, maar waarom zijn er 80 Duitse werknemers en 50 Franse, dat zou dan niet nodig zijn. Het zou dan makkelijker zijn om alles in 1 land te regelen. Dus blijkbaar vinden ze het nodig, en anders is het nog steeds logischer om zeg 70 Duitsers te doen, en 10 Nederlanders.
Muncher @Benjamin-7 november 2023 14:44
@Benjamin- je gaat voorbij aan mijn punt. Die getallen boeien mij niet zo, wel dat het niet in het oorspronkelijk artikel staat. Mensen vallen nu over het feit dat ik over die getallen begin en begint mij uit te leggen hoe het zit. Dat zou in het artikel moeten staan. Dat was alles.
Benjamin- @Muncher7 november 2023 23:31
Dus dan hoort je bericht hier niet, maar in Geachte Redactie. Tevens noem je het stemmingmakerij, terwijl zonder de cijfers het wel al duidelijk is dat het niet werkbaar. Daar vallen mensen over.
RoamingZombie @Benjamin-7 november 2023 15:50
Dan hebben we het nog niet eens over de psychische druk. Moderation is een baan die zo goed als niemand meer dan een paar weken kan volhouden vanwege alle zieke ellende waarmee je geconfronteerd wordt.
Loller1
@Muncher7 november 2023 10:31
Volgens hun eigen rapport hebben ze meer dan 12 miljoen gebruikers in België en Nederland. Als we al heel conservatief zijn en ervan uitgaan dat de helft van die Belgische gebruikers Frans praten, zijn er nog 10 miljoen gebruikers (waarvan 4,8 miljoen ingelogd). Insinueren dat 1 persoon 4,8 miljoen gebruikers kan modereren is natuurlijk jereinste onzin.
Cergorach
@Muncher7 november 2023 11:08
Als ik de bron bekijk dan doet onze Nederlands sprekende Xer 10-20x het werk van diens Frans sprekende collegae...
Brandts @Muncher7 november 2023 13:02
Ik vind het hele bericht een beetje stemmingmakerij. Het grootste deel van de berichten kan prima automatisch vertaald worden naar het Engels. Die enkele berichten wat onbetrouwbaar vertaald kunnen worden kunnen best door deze ene persoon afgehandeld worden. Zonder dat de exacte werkwijze bekend is zeggen deze getallen niet zo veel.
Robsen12 @Muncher7 november 2023 23:54
Een gevalletje “goed verhaal lekker kort”.
Myri 7 november 2023 10:10
De arme stakker.

Anyway, dit lijkt me wel een kluifje voor de handhavers van de Europese DSA, want als het dit is, dan kan je moeilijk stellen dat je compliant bent...
svenk91 @Myri7 november 2023 11:18
Dat gaat om dedicated medewerkers van X zelf. Daarnaast werkt Twitter/X ook nog met externe 'vendor partners' volgens dat rapport, die dezelfde training ontvangen. Als je het in verhouding tot andere landen met veel X gebruikers afzet, dan doet Nederland ook niet onder voor het aantal berichten dat verwijdert is na een manual review.

Grote kans dus dat X/Twitter voor Nederlands veel werkt met uitzendkrachten of gedetacheerden. Iets dat heel gebruikelijk is voor dit type werk. Zeker als X geen kantoor in Nederland of Vlaanderen heeft waar dit werk gedaan wordt besteed je dit snel uit.

Het artikel hier op Tweakers framed het allemaal wat dramatischer dan het is. Dit is zo'n artikeltje voor de tabloid sectie waar er een hoop heisa wordt gemaakt door iets uit de context te trekken met een verkeerde titel (het rapport zegt immers niets over het aantal personen, enkel over het aantal medewerkers van X zelf).
m3gA @svenk917 november 2023 12:25
Haat, racisme en desinformatie is hoger dan ooit op twitter/x. Veel rapporten lijken geautomatiseerd afgewerkt te worden. Beroepen worden allemaal afgewezen. Kans dat er ingehuurde teams zitten is nihil dan wel klein.
svenk91 @m3gA7 november 2023 12:31
Als je het rapport opent kan je zien hoeveel er automatisch worden afgewerkt en hoeveel er handmatig worden afgewerkt per land (niet per taal, maar ga er van uit dat in Nederland en België een leuk deel in het Nederlands zal zijn, Suriname wordt niet in dit rapport meegenomen, en verder zal je het sporadisch tegenkomen). Dat stookt niet met wat jij nu claimed.

Jou aannames zijn geen feiten waar je dit artikel op kan stoelen. Het officiële DSA rapport is dat wel. Mocht je nog andere informatie hebben die aantoont dat het rapport vervalst is dan zou ik daar zeker mee naar de rechter en/of de media stappen, maar met anekdotische waarnemingen kan men niet zoveel.
m3gA @svenk917 november 2023 12:44
https://www.latimes.com/b...-since-elon-musk-takeover
https://www.nu.nl/tech-we...jodenhaat-verdubbeld.html
https://www.cnbc.com/amp/...srael-hamas-conflict.html
Onafhankelijke bronnen in tegenstelling tot X. Musk ligt op dit moment op verschillende plekken onder vuur ivm het misleiden van oa toezichthouders (en heeft al meerdere veroordeling van oa de SEC gehad)

[Reactie gewijzigd door m3gA op 25 juli 2024 04:46]

ruben0107 @m3gA7 november 2023 12:57
Ik denk dat er misschien ook een verschil is in de definitie van haat. Dat eerste onderzoek wat je aanhaalt geeft een analyse van 49 woorden en hoevaak ze per tweet voorkomen. Het is volgens mij wel bekend dat X nu dingen minder snel labelt als haat. Wat natuurlijk weer een compleet andere discussie is.

Persoonlijk zie ik echt weinig tot geen aanstootgevende dingen als ik zelf op X kijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ruben0107 op 25 juli 2024 04:46]

m3gA @ruben01077 november 2023 13:06
Ligt aan je bubbel. Ikzelf heb 50k mensen geblokkeerd en nu is het heel leuk.
RoelRoel @svenk917 november 2023 19:42
Ben je toevallig Muskfan?
Ik kan anders niet begrijpen waarom je dit zo heftig probeert te verdedigen?
Heb je wel eens een tijdje op Twitter gezeten? Zelfs voordat Musk het overnam kreeg je al de grootste ongenuanceerde bagger voorgeschoteld die je boos maakt omdat je daardoor meer gaat reageren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoelRoel op 25 juli 2024 04:46]

svenk91 @RoelRoel8 november 2023 05:28
Ik ben geen muskfan, en ik ben ook geen fan van Twitter. Nooit geweest ook. Ik ben wel allergisch voor slechte artikelen waar door vertaalfouten of een gebrek aan begrijpend lezen foute informatie wordt voorgeschoteld. Dat is misschien de academicus in mij, maar ik vind dat je voorzichtig moet zijn met zulke zaken ongeacht wie het bevoordeelt of benadeelt.
Coolstart @Myri7 november 2023 10:56
Taal doet er toch niet toe? Vertaal apps Engels/Nederlands zijn al lang op niveau om dat euvel op te lossen. Ik denk die menselijke moderators vaak niet eens weten wat de originele taal is. Zelfs afbeeldingen worden vertaald. Vaak gaat het zelfs over het corrigeren van AI mods en die werken ook op alle talen.

Het gaat er vooral om illegale bots en fake accounts en illegale content te weren. Bijv iemand die wapens verkoopt of haat/geweld wegens een bevolkingsgroep predikt. Niet om iemand zijn zinsbouw te verbeteren.
Morress @Coolstart7 november 2023 10:59
Dit is écht niet het geval, veel vertaalengines zijn goed, maar ver van écht goed of perfect. Zeker in jargon, spelfouten ,grammaticafouten en interpunctie.
kftnl @Morress7 november 2023 11:37
Ok, ik heb ChatGPT een voorbeeldzin laten maken met jargon, spelfouten, etc:
"Dus die niewe #cybersec maatregel, echt een ramp!!1! Zeker met die backd00r in de systeemsoftware, helemal niet veilg!! 😡😡 En w8 ff, waarom praten we niet over de gelekte data?? #privacyfail"
Google translate vertaalt het als dit:
"So that new #cybersec measure, really a disaster!!1! Especially with that backd00r in the system software, not secure at all!! 😡😡 And w8 ff, why don't we talk about the leaked data?? #privacyfail"

ChatGPT (met een nieuwe context):

Prompt:
Translate this message. If there are nuances in the translation that I should know about when moderating, please write it here too.

Antwoord:
The message translates to:

"So that new #cybersec measure, really a disaster!!1! Especially with that backd00r in the system software, totally not safe!! 😡😡 And wait a sec, why are we not talking about the leaked data?? #privacyfail"

Nuances:

The spelling and structure of the message suggest it's informal and possibly written in a hurry. For example, "niewe" should be "nieuwe" in standard Dutch.
The use of "!!1!" is a common internet expression to convey intense emotion or sarcasm.
"backd00r" is written with zeros instead of 'o's, a common practice in online communities, especially those discussing cybersecurity.
"w8 ff" is shorthand for "wait eff" which is a colloquial way of saying "wait a second" or "hold on".
The hashtags and emojis emphasize frustration over cybersecurity measures and privacy concerns.
Ik denk dat met Google translate dat wel klopt dat het lastig is, maar met ChatGPT 4 kun je het echt als ik het zo zie wel voldoende goed vertalen om te modereren. Ik ben benieuwd of het uberhaupt mogelijk is een zin te bedenken die een gemiddelde Nederlander wel zou kunnen duiden/vertalen, maar ChatGPT niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door kftnl op 25 juli 2024 04:46]

supersnathan94 @kftnl7 november 2023 12:12
“And w8 ff” 😂

How to denglish 101. Wel leuk dat w8 ook in het engels soort van werkt.

Edit: met beide vertalingen kom je er prima uit toch?

[Reactie gewijzigd door supersnathan94 op 25 juli 2024 04:46]

DevWouter @kftnl7 november 2023 12:40
"I thank you from the bottom of my heart and my wife's bottom as well"
"So you fok Horses? I fok horses too. They are fucking awesome"
"Spring is in the air. Why should I?"

En dan heb je nog de culturele en sociale context nodig om iets goed te begrijpen. Zo heb je "Het is een straf dat de uitspraak in die strafzaak zo straf was."
Het woord "straf" kan namelijk pijnlijk beteken maar ook "eerlijk" of "dapper". En hier komt het twee keer voor.

En zonder context kan geen enkele moderator zeker weten wat hiermee bedoeld wordt.

Verder: Hondenfluitjes zijn gebruikelijk. Wat misschien onschuldig klinkt kan juist hartstikke fout zijn.
kftnl @DevWouter7 november 2023 19:44
ChatGPT komt met:
The sentence "Het is een straf dat de uitspraak in die strafzaak zo straf was." translates to English as: "It is a punishment that the verdict in that criminal case was so severe."

Nuance:

The word "straf" is used three times in the Dutch sentence, each with a slightly different meaning. The first "straf" means "punishment," the second "strafzaak" refers to a "criminal case," and the third "straf" means "severe" or "harsh." This repetition and play on words is a specific feature of the original sentence, which may not fully translate into English.
Straf als eerlijk/dapper heb ik nog nooit gehoord trouwens, zou aan mij kunnen liggen.

Wat betreft context, je kunt denk ik zo veel of zo weinig context aan de moderator of aan ChatGPT doorgeven als je kiest. 'Hondenfluitjes' vanuit moderatie aanpakken moet je voorzichtig mee zijn. Als het behoorlijk onduidelijk is of het gaat om een kwalijke boodschap dan valt de boodschap misschien wel mee.
DevWouter @kftnl7 november 2023 20:48
“Dat is een straf biertje” is hoe ik het woordje ooit hoorde en toen had ik een vergelijkbare reactie. Ik heb het toen nog in woordenboek opgezocht en het bleek inderdaad een synoniem te zijn.

Wat betreft hondenfluitje. Het gebruik daarvan is met opzet om iets te verbloemen. Het is met opzet onduidelijk zodat de spreker altijd kan beweren dat diens uitspraak nooit zo bedoeld is. Echter om die afweging correct te maken zowel voor de wel als niet-situatie vereist altijd zeer specifieke kennis van context.

Omdat hondenfluitjes tegenwoordig gemeengoed zijn geworden (ook omdat mensen soms een onwetend een pakezel zijn voor andermans bericht) worden de meeste moderatie teams ook getraind daarin en hanteren sommige moderators (terecht in mijn ogen) een omgekeerde bewijslast wanneer iemand zich daar mogelijk schuldig aanmaakt.

Men strijd tegenwoordig met een gesloten vizier.
this @kftnl7 november 2023 12:10
Je baseert dit op 1 voorbeeld?
TheVivaldi @Morress7 november 2023 11:09
Dat ook, en context is ook belangrijk. Context halen via een vertaalmachine is niet altijd makkelijk. En soms zit de context wél in de vertaling, maar niet op een duidelijke manier en moet je gaan nadenken. Als moderator bij X heb je een tijdsdruk en dus niet altijd tijd om na te denken hoe de machine het bedoeld heeft.
Coolstart @Morress7 november 2023 11:26
Moet de vertaling perfect zijn om te begrijpen of iemand 2000 comments verspreid om de successen van Hamas te vieren?

En dan interpunctie. Ja je kan iets totaal verkeerd begrijpen als je de komma vergeet maar dat is geldig in elke taal dus dan vervalt dat argument.
Bijvoorbeeld:
- Praten over sex met uw kind.
- Praten over sex, met uw kind.

Dat eerste zou een bot een bericht kunnen flaggen als ongewenst. Een moderator kan wel aan de type account en de comments uitmaken at er bedoelt wordt. Als de context sexuele opvoeding is dan maakt het niet uit. Ook AI kan context lezen.

De situaties waar taal zo belangrijk is zijn extreme voorbeelden. Als je dan bij twijfel een bericht gewoon door de filter laat glippen dan is dat maar zo. Zolang een account die Haat predict maar na 10 min offline is en de berichten verwijderd worden. Ook is het belangrijk dat de verspreiding van Fake news aan banden wordt gelegd via bijv Russische tolls (die vele valse accounts opzetten) of bots.
Scriptkid @Myri7 november 2023 11:36
De vraag is natuurlij kmoet je nederlands beheersen op een proffesioneel nivo om te kunnen modereren.

Ik denk nl totaal van niet,

Hoeveel mensen ken jij die engels op een nivo beheeren dat ze officiele documenten op nivo kunnen produceren zonder al te veel issues of gebruik van autospelling.

Alle mensen die werken in de internationale bedrijven hebben geen issues met het begrijpen van dat engels.

Kijk even naar de data er worden zoveel correcties en moderaties uitgedeeld dat doet echt die 1ne persoon niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Scriptkid op 25 juli 2024 04:46]

pookie79 @Scriptkid7 november 2023 11:56
niveau :+

En toch begrijp ik goed wat je zegt. Ik denk dat als je een bepaald niveau hebt het meeste goed kunt interpreteren, maar vergeet niet dat professioneel niet betelend dat 40.000 worden kent en goed kan inschatten qua diepere betekenis. Je bent al veel eerder professioneel. Dus als je dat niet bent is je niveau nog een stuk lager. Het betekend waarschijnlijk dat de overigen echt geen chocola van Nederlands kunnen maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pookie79 op 25 juli 2024 04:46]

beschuitfluiter @Myri7 november 2023 10:15
Hoeveel medewerkers werken of gaan daar werken die pro Nederlands beheersen?
Rob Coops @Myri7 november 2023 10:52
Je kunt het makkelijk claimen... dit is hoe al dit soort regelgeving werkt niemand komt bij X of bij Microsoft, Facebook of welk ander bedrijf dan ook over de vloer om te bepalen of de persoon of personen die er werken de taal afdoende beheersen of om te tellen hoe veel mensen die de taal beheersen er werken of zo. Zo lang de regels na geleefd worden is maakt het niermand wat uit of het getrainde apen zijn, een AI of een klein leger mensen die het werk doen dat de DSA vereist.

Nu moet je niet vergeten dat tegenwoordig een AI heel erg goed instaat is om alles te lezen en overal een waarde aan te hangen en dat men hoogstwaarschijnlijk deze nederlands sprekende persoon alleen aan het werk zet als de AI het niet zeker weet...
Dit verklaart ook waarom er zo relatief weinig mensen zijn die Spaans spreken, de AI heeft waarschijnlijk redelijke goede beheersing van de Spaanse taal. Omdat iedereen Engels spreekt is dat geen probleem want er zijn meer dan voldoende mensen om de AI hier bij te staan.
Wat me nog niet eens zou verbazen is als blijkt dat de AI al het werk doet en de carbon units alleen gebruikt worden als iemand bezwaar maakt tegen een besluit van de AI.

Hoe dan ook je mag zelfs zonder enig werk gedaan te hebben om te controleren of je compliant bent claimen dat je dat bent als blijkt dat je het niet bent alleen dan geven dit soort regels de regelgever de mogelijkheid om op te treden. Dus Twitter kan 100% zeker weten zonder enig probleem stellen dat ze compliant zijn met alle regels die welke regelgever op deze planeet kan bedenken. Tot ze de regels overtreden is er simpel weg geen consequentie voor het bedrijf.
Llopigat
@Myri7 november 2023 11:49
Het is voldoende want de meest toxische gebruiker van Twitter spreekt toch geen Nederlands :D

Grapje natuurlijk maar het begint echt een soort gab te worden de laatste tijd :'( Ik ben wel erg blij met de overstap naar Mastodon en Lemmy. Het voelt echt verfrissend dat er weer gewoon normale mensen rondlopen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Llopigat op 25 juli 2024 04:46]

procyon @Myri7 november 2023 10:32
Deze cijfers zijn door Twitter zelf de wereld in gebracht. Daarbij stelt het rapport dat er 1 persoon is die Nederlands als "Primary Language" heeft.

Tweakers heeft geen idee hoeveel mensen Nederlands kunnen modereren terwijl het niet hun moedertaal / primary taal is.

Edit: Zelfs Nu.nl heeft dit item beter opgepakt met hun quote:
Het sociale medium X heeft één persoon in het moderatieteam van wie Nederlands de eerste taal is
.

[Reactie gewijzigd door procyon op 25 juli 2024 04:46]

Gillonde @procyon7 november 2023 10:59
Uit het rapport van X:
The following table is a summary of the the number of people in our content moderation team who possess professional proficiency in the most commonly spoken languages in the EU on our platform:
Het lijkt me dus dat Tweakers het wel goed heeft opgeschreven en nu.nl niet.
TheVivaldi @Gillonde7 november 2023 11:07
Precies. Misschien werken er ook wel mensen die Nederlands als tweede taal hebben, maar het rapport spreekt alléén over professionele kennis, dus Tweakers heeft het juist verwoord.
DropjesLover @TheVivaldi7 november 2023 11:17
Een studie Nederlands is extreem populair in landen als Roemenië, voornamelijk voor HR ondersteunende taken en dergelijke. Dat zou 1 native speaker verklaren, en bijv. velen uit andere landen zoals Roemenië.
Maar als ik lees dat er maar 1 professioneel Nederlands kan, dan wordt dat snel uitgesloten...
Dennism @procyon7 november 2023 11:06
Dat stelt het rapport niet, het rapport stelt het volgende:
Linguistics Expertise of our Content Moderation Team
X’s scaled operations team possesses a variety of skills, experiences, and tools that allow them to effectively review and take action on reports across all of our rules and policies. X has analysed which languages are most common in reports reviewed by our content moderators and has hired content moderation specialists who have professional proficiency in the commonly spoken languages. The following table is a summary of the the number of people in our content moderation team who possess professional proficiency in the most commonly spoken languages in the EU on our platform:
Plaatje van de tabel waarna ze refereren: https://imgur.com/ilpV5er

Twitter geeft dus zelf aan dat er maar 1 persoon is die genoeg professionele vaardigheid heeft in de Nederlandse taal. Ik zou dus zeker niet stellen dat Tweakers dit slechter verwoord dan nu.nl, beide verwoorden dit prima.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dennism op 25 juli 2024 04:46]

DeCo 7 november 2023 10:16
Moderatie wordt tegenwoordig op X ook door de gebruikers zelf gedaan, wat ik op zich wel positief vind. Je kunt je er voor aanmelden en mag je posts verifiëren op waarheid met onderbouwing. Dus ik denk dat Musk er op uit is om van X een organisch geheel van te maken, net als Wikipedia?
uip @DeCo7 november 2023 10:20
Dit denk ik ook. Die "community notes" voldoen aan de vereisten van het DSA, en geven X een makkelijke/Goedkope manier om hieraan te voldoen.
Loller1
@uip7 november 2023 10:37
Community notes zijn geen alternatief op het verwijderen van illegale content en het gebrek aan moderatie...
procyon @Loller17 november 2023 10:51
Het inzetten van mensen is lopend band werk. Letterlijk.
Als chatGPT in 99% van de gevallen al goed kan beoordelen of hij een vraag wil (mag) beantwoorden omdat daar (haatdragende, illegale of racistische) redenen voor zijn, dan kan een zelfde A.I., zeker als die specifiek voor moderatie is gebouwd ook zeer effectief met de lichtsnelheid door alle tweets rennen, 99% van de troep deleten en de overgebleven 1% aan menselijke moderators doorgeven.

Dit was voorheen 100% handjeswerk bij Twitter. X leunt meer op de huidige techniek.
Rob Coops @Loller17 november 2023 10:57
Ooit eens van AI gehoord? Ik weet zeker dat de vele duizenden posts die per minuut op twitter verschijnen er echt maar een heel klein percentage door mensen gelezen wordt binnen de tijd die de vele censuur regels die we helaas rijk zijn vereisen. En al helemaal niet als we de lezers beperken tot mensen die werken voor X. Dit wordt gewoon door een AI gedaan en alleen als de AI twijfelt zal er een mens werkend voor X om hulp gevraagd worden.

Community notes helpen om een zeer groot deel van de twijfelachtige "informatie" die op dit platform worden geplaatst van context te voorzien. Dit is iets wat een AI (nog) niet zo heel erg goed kan maar wat voor de gewone gebruikers redelijk eenvoudig is. En omdat het veel al gaat om informatie waar het relatief eenvoudig is om aan te tonnen dat het onjuist is is het voor de vele gebruikers van X een koud kunstje om iemand die informatie verspreid die hen tegen de borst stuit op zijn of haar plaats te zetten.
lighting_ @DeCo7 november 2023 10:28
Dat is niet voor bijvoorbeeld haat dragend reacties. Er zou een streng moderate op teksten of woorden moeten komen. Alleen dan zullen gebruikers hun toon matigen omdat het niet geplaatst wordt
Loller1
@DeCo7 november 2023 10:36
Community notes zijn geen moderatie tool, ze zijn in het beste geval fact checks, maar in het slechtste geval maken ze dingen gewoon nog erger of worden ze gemanipuleerd om zulke correcties juist weg te halen.

Dat gezegd hebbende bestaan Community notes natuurlijk al veel langer op Twitter dan Musk's overname.
aaradorn 7 november 2023 10:09
Dat verbaast mij helaas niks, Nederlandse tweets die ik rapporteer worden nooit opgepakt.

Engelstalige ook niet maar dat is wat anders.....

Worden bij jullie uberhaupt rapportages nog ooit opgepakt? Word minstens 1 keer per dag gespammed in een tweet waar ze mensen proberen te scammen, kreeg voorheen nog een update over de rapportages maar sinds ongeveer Juli helemaal niks meer. Accounts bestaan ook nog gewoon.
Anoniem: 1849202 @aaradorn7 november 2023 10:17
Mijn laatste reports zijn van 26 oktober 2023, deze zijn 28 oktober behandeld en verwijderd. Dit zijn dan wel Engelstalige uiteraard.

Geen idee of je meldingen krijgt als het niet tegen de regels is, maar de zaken die ik rapporteer zijn dat overduidelijk wel.

Misschien dat de zaken die je report niet tegen de regels zijn en je geen melding krijgt als dit niet het geval is?
aaradorn @Anoniem: 18492027 november 2023 10:41
Ik vind constante spam toch wel echt tegen de regels, en volgens twitter is dat ook tegen de regels. En dan hebben we het nog niet over de gore die vaak door pro-russische twitteraars word gespammed op Oekrainse posts.

Vooral die spam van bots met scams vind ik nogal erg, is dat niet 1 van de redenen dat Muskrat twitter niet wilde overnemen? En er vervolgens een heel standpunt van maakte?

[Reactie gewijzigd door aaradorn op 25 juli 2024 04:46]

Zoijar @aaradorn7 november 2023 10:20
Ik verbaas me meer dat er dus mensen zijn die actief tweets rapporteren :D
Takezo 7 november 2023 10:09
Maar betekent dit ook dat er maar 1 medewerker is die Nederlandstalige betichten beoordeelt? En er dus niets wordt beoordeeld als diegene met vakantie is of ziek is? Misschien zijn er meer medewerkers die de Nederlandstalige berichten beoordelen door een geautomatiseerde vertaling.
Oon @Takezo7 november 2023 10:14
Het grootste deel zal foto's e.d. bekijken waar je geen Nederlands voor hoeft te kunnen, of zal af kunnen met een slordige machinevertaling want daar haal je de grote dingen ook wel uit.

Je zou wel verwachten dat die ene persoon die zelf Nederlands spreekt een soort van lead functie krijgt dan waar de rest op kan terugvallen, en niet dat die persoon gewoon in de grote groep moderators wordt gegooid en willekeurige berichten in willekeurige talen moet beoordelen.
Kaasje123 @Oon7 november 2023 12:46
Vertaalmachines zijn ook maar tot op zekere hoogte betrouwbaar, Misschien dat het nu wat beter gaat, maar ik kan me nog steeds de zin bedenken die uiterst schunnig was in het Engels maar in het Nederlands eigenlijk nergens op sloeg. "Hey buurvrouw wat een mooie koolmezen, maar wat doen mijn haan op uw ezel?"
Oon @Kaasje1237 november 2023 12:48
Nee, vertaalmachines zijn zeker nog niet betrouwbaar, verre van. Zelfs de beste machinevertalingen van bijv. DeepL zijn vergelijkbaar met een basisschoolleerling die naar een tweede taal vertaalt, alleen dan met een wat grotere woordenschat.

Maar dat maakt niet uit voor Twitter, het grootste deel is nog overduidelijk als het letterlijk vertaald wordt.
SoftwareGert @Takezo7 november 2023 10:10
Zelfs die ene medewerker snapt de Nederlandse taal niet om overduidelijk slecht gedrag te beoordelen… laat staan de rest van het team.
Qwerty-273 7 november 2023 10:09
Tja, zulke clubs werken voornamelijk met machine vertalingen ipv dat er een daadwerkelijke persoon de taal spreekt. Dat is een stukgoedkoper dan om van elke taal een spreker te kunnen vinden.
Blokker_1999
@Qwerty-2737 november 2023 10:34
En vertalingen zijn vaak problematisch omdat er veel verloren gaat in een vertaling. Het zijn vaak subtiele details die van een post iets grappig of iets haatdragend kunnen maken.
pietje63 @Blokker_19997 november 2023 10:48
Tegelijkertijd zit daar ook een enorme uitdaging, wat de een grappig vindt ervaart de ander niet zo. Ik heb de afgelopen jaren afgeleerd om "goedbedoelde grappen" te maken. Heb van verschillende mensen gehoord dat ze er om lachen, maar het toch echt vervelend vinden.
MrMonkE @Qwerty-2737 november 2023 11:19
Als je dat weet kun je dat kunnen uitbuiten als poster.
Woorden waar de Engelse tegenhanger een onschuldig woord is en in Nederlands ook maar de context in Nederlands er een ander begrip aan toekent dan in het Engels.
Dat je iemand een 'muts' noemt bv. Dat zou er misschien makkelijker tussendoor glippen.

Maar zitten er dan alleen sales en marketing in alle landen?
X heeft toch wel een kantoor hier in Nederland?
Of huur Nederlandse ZZP'rs in. *Hello*.

Mensen die kunnen onderkennen of het satire, sarcasme, zelfspot, cynisme is of een belediging.

-ik vond een Twitter/X bericht over het NL kantoor maar ik mag het niet lezen. ironisch-

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrMonkE op 25 juli 2024 04:46]

jeabakker 7 november 2023 10:17
Ik ben voornamelijk benieuwd naar hoe X zich verhoudt tot de andere (Meta, LinkedIn/Microsoft, etc). Dit heb ik nog niet gevonden.
Aangezien dit rapport van X volgens de EU moet worden opgeleverd, moeten de anderen dit ook toch.
Linksquest Moderator Spielerij 7 november 2023 10:24
Ik vraag me af hoelang dit goed gaat, want lijkt me sterk dat dit lang goed gaat, en ook wel benieuwd wat de EU hiervan vind.
Jelv 7 november 2023 10:28
Met 5 beheerders en 6 moderators (@support) heeft het Nederlandse https://mastodon.nl/ al een groter team beschikbaar dan :X Voor wie ze nog niet kent, het is een erg fijn Nederlands hoekje op het fediverse alternatief waar nog steeds meer dan 7.000 mensen actief zijn elke maand. En in het hele fediverse meer dan 1,3 miljoen [2] maandelijks actieve mensen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jelv op 25 juli 2024 04:46]

wimswa @Jelv7 november 2023 12:29
Is het internet niet juist een mooie plek om buiten de bubbel te kijken?
iAR 7 november 2023 11:18
Je kunt ook zeggen: we hebben er in ieder geval één.

Ik kan je voor dit soort dingen het boek 'De achterkant van Facebook' aanraden. Een kijkje in de smerige wereld van de moderatiebedrijven, en vooral het personeel. Spoiler: er waren voor veel talen gewoon geen mensen (meer).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq