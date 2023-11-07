Ok, ik heb ChatGPT een voorbeeldzin laten maken met jargon, spelfouten, etc:
"Dus die niewe #cybersec maatregel, echt een ramp!!1! Zeker met die backd00r in de systeemsoftware, helemal niet veilg!! 😡😡 En w8 ff, waarom praten we niet over de gelekte data?? #privacyfail"
Google translate vertaalt het als dit:
"So that new #cybersec measure, really a disaster!!1! Especially with that backd00r in the system software, not secure at all!! 😡😡 And w8 ff, why don't we talk about the leaked data?? #privacyfail"
ChatGPT (met een nieuwe context):
Prompt:
Translate this message. If there are nuances in the translation that I should know about when moderating, please write it here too.
Antwoord:
The message translates to:
"So that new #cybersec measure, really a disaster!!1! Especially with that backd00r in the system software, totally not safe!! 😡😡 And wait a sec, why are we not talking about the leaked data?? #privacyfail"
Nuances:
The spelling and structure of the message suggest it's informal and possibly written in a hurry. For example, "niewe" should be "nieuwe" in standard Dutch.
The use of "!!1!" is a common internet expression to convey intense emotion or sarcasm.
"backd00r" is written with zeros instead of 'o's, a common practice in online communities, especially those discussing cybersecurity.
"w8 ff" is shorthand for "wait eff" which is a colloquial way of saying "wait a second" or "hold on".
The hashtags and emojis emphasize frustration over cybersecurity measures and privacy concerns.
Ik denk dat met Google translate dat wel klopt dat het lastig is, maar met ChatGPT 4 kun je het echt als ik het zo zie wel voldoende goed vertalen om te modereren. Ik ben benieuwd of het uberhaupt mogelijk is een zin te bedenken die een gemiddelde Nederlander wel zou kunnen duiden/vertalen, maar ChatGPT niet.
[Reactie gewijzigd door kftnl op 25 juli 2024 04:46]