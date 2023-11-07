Europees moderatieteam X bevat één persoon met professionele kennis Nederlands

Het Europese moderatieteam van X, het voormalige Twitter, heeft slechts één persoon in dienst die het Nederlands voldoende beheerst om in een professionele context te kunnen gebruiken. Dat team bestaat wereldwijd uit 2294 mensen.

Uit een recent transparantierapport van X blijkt dat datzelfde team ook 81 medewerkers bevat die de Duitse taal voldoende machtig zijn en 52 mensen die het Frans afdoende beheersen. Het team telt ook 41 mensen die Portugees kunnen spreken in een professionele context en 20 mensen die hetzelfde kunnen in het Spaans.

Wat de Nederlandse, Litouwse, Poolse en Kroatische taal betreft, is er telkens maar één medewerker die deze talen in professionele mate beheerst. Alle 2294 medewerkers zouden wat het Engels betreft ook hun mannetje kunnen staan in een professionele omgeving.