AMD FidelityFX-toolkit is deels beschikbaar voor Xbox Series X en S

Microsoft en AMD hebben delen van de FidelityFX-toolkit beschikbaar gemaakt voor de Xbox Series X en S. Game-ontwikkelaars kunnen verschillende effecten uit de toolkit nu ook gebruiken op de consoles, wat crossplatform ontwikkelen gemakkelijker maakt.

Contrast Adaptive Sharpening, Variable Shading en Denoiser zijn de eerste FidelityFX-onderdelen die beschikbaar komen voor de consoles. Later moeten meer delen van de toolkit beschikbaar komen voor de Xbox Series X en S. AMD heeft op zijn GPU Open-website een Xbox-pagina ingericht met details over en voorbeelden van de verschillende effecten.

De FidelityFX-effecten zijn toegevoegd aan de Game Development Kit voor de Xbox Series X en S. Die consoles hebben een RDNA 2-gpu, waarvoor de FidelityFX-toolkit is ontwikkeld. Sinds 2019 is die toolkit beschikbaar voor ontwikkelaars van pc-games en volgens AMD zijn er tot nu toe meer dan veertig pc-games die er gebruik van maken. Bij pc's werkt dat met Radeon RX 6000-videokaarten.

Over ondersteuning voor de PlayStation 5 wordt niet gerept. Die console heeft ook een RDNA 2-gpu, maar de komst van FidelityFX naar consoles wordt gepresenteerd als een samenwerking tussen Microsoft en AMD. De beschikbaarheid werd aangekondigd tijdens Microsofts Game Stack Live-evenement voor ontwikkelaars.

Video over FidelityFX-ondersteuning bij pc-games

Door Julian Huijbregts

Nieuwsredacteur

21-04-2021 15:06
Submitter: Sonicfreak

21-04-2021 • 15:06

Submitter: Sonicfreak

Reacties (70)

+1zzzzz
21 april 2021 15:10
Maar nog geen woord over FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution, tegenhanger van DLSS) dus? Als men eerst met Microsoft aan de slag gaat voor de Xbox, dan lijkt het dus inderdaad te gaan werken via DirectX ML?
Ik ben wel benieuwd of de aankondiging van FSR misschien dichter bij is gekomen met deze stap.
0Koeitje

@zzzzz21 april 2021 15:45
Met FidelityFX Super Resolution schiet je niet zoveel op als met DLSS, bij RDNA2 kost het namelijk gewoon shader capaciteit om het te draaien. In tegenstelling tot NVIDIA hardware hebben ze geen aparte cores om ML spul op te draaien.
+2Countess
@Koeitje21 april 2021 15:57
Ik ben bang dat je grotendeels in het marketingpraatje van nvidia bent getrapt.

DLSS 1.0 t/m 1.9 draaide ook gewoon op de shaders bijvoorbeeld.
Daarbij hoeft AMD's oplossing niet eens ML based te zijn, en zelfs als dat wel het geval is, is het draaien van een ML model veel minder intensief als het inleren ervan. En RDNA2 heeft gewoon acceleratie voor 4 en 8 bit berekeningen die in ML gebruikt worden.

En als AMD's FidelityFX een open/industrie standaard is en werkt op console en PC dan schiet je er gelijk al veel meer me op als met de zoveelste proprietary vendor-locked project van nvidia omdat het in veel meer games en engines geïmplementeerd gaat worden op een veel hoger tempo als met DLSS het geval is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Countess op 21 april 2021 16:07]

0Koeitje

@Countess21 april 2021 16:02
Vanaf DLSS2.0 is het dan ook pas echt interessant geworden ;). Er is overigens niets open aan FidelityFX, de reden dat het ook op de consoles werkt is omdat die ook AMD hardware is. Of kan je FidelityFX Super Resolution ook op een NVIDIA kaart gebruiken?

edit: NVIDIA -> AMD in een zin

[Reactie gewijzigd door Koeitje op 21 april 2021 16:20]

+2Countess
@Koeitje21 april 2021 16:31
Of kan je FidelityFX Super Resolution ook op een NVIDIA kaart gebruiken?
Noem één door AMD geïntroduceerde techniek die niet op nvidia GPU's gebruikt kan worden.

juist.

Dus ik heb geen reden om aan te nemen dat deze keer anders is. En dat heeft AMD zelfs als doel genoemd bij de presentatie omdat game developers een standaard wilden, en niet een eigen AMD-only implementatie naar DLSS.

En owja, nog een hint: de website URL is GPUopen.com

[Reactie gewijzigd door Countess op 21 april 2021 16:39]

0Koeitje

@Countess21 april 2021 17:45
Mooi om te zien dat het wel open is en door NVIDIA gebruikt kan worden, helaas heeft het voor NVIDIA op dit moment nog geen zin om het te implementeren in hun drivers omdat het niet in de buurt komt van wat DLSS 2.0 doet.
01superheld
@Koeitje21 april 2021 18:48
Ik vind dat ze het best mogen enablen in hun driver voor de net iets oudere kaarten (1080?), zo oud zijn die kaarten echt nog niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door 1superheld op 21 april 2021 18:58]

0Koeitje

@1superheld21 april 2021 18:55
Die hebben niet de hardware aan boord om DLSS te draaien, i.t.t. RDNA2 heb je bij NVIDIA een aparte sector op de kaart die ML doet.
+21superheld
@Koeitje21 april 2021 19:01
FidelityFX Super Resolution heeft geen aparte ML cores nodig, maar kan gewoon op de normale cores worden uitgevoerd.

Dus dit is een slechte reden, ja misschien hebben ze geen zin om mooie feature (meer performce voor dezelfde grafische kwaliteit) voor oudere generatie uit te brengen omdat dan mensen niet gaan updaten naar de nieuwere kaarten.
0Koeitje

@1superheld21 april 2021 19:03
Maar het NVIDIA neurale netwerk moet wel op die aparte ML cores draaien ;).
01superheld
@Koeitje21 april 2021 19:10
Dat moet in principe niet, het is misschien niet zo efficiënt als op dedicated cores, maar zal wel sneller zijn dan op de huidige manier :)
0Pianist1985
@Countess21 april 2021 19:41
InfinityCache.
0Countess
@Pianist198522 april 2021 01:18
Dat is een compleet transparante hardware feature waar geen enkele game developer of API ontwikkelaar rekening mee hoeft te houden.

Het is eigenlijk niets meer als een marketing naam voor extra cache.
(een marketing naam die nodig is om uit te leggen dat AMD's GPU's met een kleine geheugen bus/bandbreedte toch kunnen concurreren met nvidia's high end)
0sdk1985
@Countess21 april 2021 22:06
Mantle en TrueAudio zijn de eerste Radeon exclusives die mij te binnen schieten. Maar goed dat zegt natuurlijk helemaal niks over wat er met FidelityFX SR gaat gebeuren en al helemaal niet of FidelityFX SR uberhaupt een succes wordt. AMD leek aan te geven dat ze zelf nog niet er uit zijn hoe de techniek moet gaan werken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sdk1985 op 21 april 2021 23:16]

0GhostShinigami
@sdk198522 april 2021 13:32
de code van Mantle is later gedoneerd aan kronos (volgens mij is dat de naam) de partij die vulkan maakt.. dus dat is in eerste instantie propriotary geweest maar nu opensource
+2batjes

@Koeitje21 april 2021 16:35
FidelityFX is gewoon open source. https://github.com/GPUOpen-Effects/FidelityFX

Niemand let Nvidia om dit te implementeren. Maar Nvidia is altijd veel drukker met proprietary troep.
0Koeitje

@batjes21 april 2021 17:46
Mooi om te zien inderdaad. Maar ik snap ook goed dat NVIDIA dit niet implementeert, het komt namelijk nog niet in de buurt van DLSS 2.0. Zie liever dat ze hun energie stoppen in dat breder uit te rollen.
+1batjes

@Koeitje21 april 2021 17:55
Dan maakt Nvidia DLSS 2.0 maar open beschikbaar als industriestandaard. Het is hun eigen keuze om de concurrentie proberen buitenspel te zetten met hun proprietary troep.
+11superheld
@Koeitje21 april 2021 18:23
Ze zijn niet altijd beter, kijk bijvoorbeeld naar freesync, geven ze een labeltje 'gsync compatible' en dan is het beter? Nee het is gewoon hetzelfde.

Resizable bar support? Weer iets wat 'beter' is vanuit AMD, maar wat gewoon beschikbaar is (qua spec) voor andere fabrikanten, zodat nvidea /intel dit ook kunnen enablen.

Sure, ze brengen mooie dingen uit, maar ik vind dat je wel een beetje 'nvidea fanboy' praat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door 1superheld op 21 april 2021 18:26]

+1Koeitje

@1superheld21 april 2021 18:31
Wat je daar zegt over Freesync is dus niet waar, dat ligt aan wat de implementatie van de fabrikant is. Bij Gsync weet je dat het ook goed werkt wanneer de framerates onder de 30 duiken, bij Freesync is dat niet gegarandeerd.

Resizable bar support bestaat echt al meer dan een decennia, het is alleen echter nooit gebruikt (of iig ik ben niet bekend met massa adoptie in mainstream hardware ervan). Het was wel een techniek van AMD, nouja....AMD heeft het samen met HP geïntroduceerd in de PCI-E 3.0 standaard in 2008. NVIDIA is overigens ook gewoon lid van PCI-SIG en draagt dus ook bij aan de ontwikkeling van PCI-E.
+21superheld
@Koeitje21 april 2021 18:44
Allereerst gsync compatible == freesync en freesync == gsync compatible.

Performance is daarbij uiteraard afhankelijk van en de monitor en de drivers (amd/nvidea). De nuance is daarbij wel inderdaad dat het labeltje freesync niet zegt wat de range is waarbij het variable refresh rate ondersteund.

Daarna heb je het over gsync (niet gsync compatible) , als je een goed freesync scherm hebt (wat nu gemarket word als de premium) , dan is het discutabele welke beter is.

Resizable bar support, AMD is toch de eerste die tijd/geld investeerde en daaruit blijkt dat het inderdaad toegevoegde waarde heeft. Dat het al lang bestaat en niet gebruikt/geïmplementeerd is, is dan niet belangrijk? AMD was hiermee gewoon de eerste, en volgens de performance resultaten hebben ze hier ook meer profijt/beter geïmplementeerd van dan nvidea

Ook directx 12/vulkan heeft bijvoorbeeld veel meer input van AMD gehad met mantle.

Sure, nvidea heeft ook mooie technologie (bijvoorbeeld een dlss2) , maar ze zijn zeker niet altijd de eerste of hetgeen wat het beste is en je weet dat als het van AMD is, dat de kans vrij groot is dat het open source is en dat andere vendors het ook kunnen implementeren.
+21superheld
@Koeitje21 april 2021 19:09
Dus, een goede freesync monitor (dus een in hetzelfde prijssegment als nvidea) is vergelijkbaar met gsync (compatible).

(ja voor een dubbeltje kan je niet op de eerste rang zitten, een monitor van 100 euro kan niet tippen aan een van 800).

En waar haal jij vandaan dat ze slechte zakelijke beslissingen gemaakt hebben?
+1Dubbeldrank
@Koeitje21 april 2021 16:16
Je bedoelt dat de consoles AMD hardware zijn neem ik aan? Zowel de xbox als de playstation 5 draaien op RDNA2 van AMD.
+1robbertd97
@Koeitje21 april 2021 16:17
Je bedoelde hier vast te zeggen: 'omdat de consoles ook AMD hardware zijn'
+1NumesSanguis
@Countess21 april 2021 16:36
Hoe kom jij aan 4/8-bit? Training gebeurt vaak of 32-bit float and tegenwoordig ook meer met mixed precision 16&32-bit. Inferentie op 16-bit is wel gebruikelijk voor classificatie en heb wel eens iets over 8-bit gehoord, maar met 4-bit heb je gewoon niet genoeg precisie.
+2Countess
@NumesSanguis21 april 2021 16:46
int4 en int8 datatype zijn juist veel gebruikt in tensor instructies voor machine learning.

Hier een blog van nvida erover.
https://developer.nvidia.com/blog/int4-for-ai-inference/
This (int4) implementation delivered a 59% throughput increase with an accuracy loss of less than 1%

[Reactie gewijzigd door Countess op 21 april 2021 16:52]

0NumesSanguis
@Countess22 april 2021 07:48
Het is dus mogelijk met sommige netwerken, interessant, bedankt voor die link. Dit onderzoek was ik nog niet tegengekomen.

Ik weet niet of dit bekend dat het "veel" gebruikt wordt? Want het lijkt erop dat je best wat truuks moet uithalen om dit goed voor elkaar te krijgen.
0Zappos
@NumesSanguis27 april 2021 10:50
Dat is niet correct, INT4 en INT8 zijn wel degelijk toepasbaar voor ML toepassingen in game werelde en voor NPC intelligentie.
+1zzzzz
@Koeitje21 april 2021 15:51
Wat een wijsheid... dat lijkt me veel te simpel om te zeggen. Niemand weet echt goed hoe de tech toegepast gaat worden en wat de winst zal zijn. Het zal gewoon anders zijn als DLSS. Bij AMD snappen ze ook wel dat je niet precies dezelfde techniek kan toepassen omdat ze geen aparte cores hebben.
De logica 'geen aparte cores = dus geen prestatiewinst' is onzin.
0Koeitje

@zzzzz21 april 2021 15:56
Ik geef alleen maar aan dat ze niet in de buurt zullen komen van DLSS. AMD loopt gewoon 2 generaties achter op dit gebied.
+1Countess
@Koeitje21 april 2021 16:37
je speculeert dat ze niet in de beurt gaan komen.
Maar nvidia kon in een paar maanden tijd het roer volledig omgooien met DLSS2.0, dus blijkbaar was het toch ook weer niet zo moeilijk.

En voor DLSS 1.9/2.0 was AMD's CAS + resolutie scaling gewoon vele malen beter. liep AMD dus voor zou je kunnen zeggen.
+1Koeitje

@Countess21 april 2021 17:47
Ik doel niet op DLSS als techniek alleen, maar ook het gebrek aan hardware ondersteuning. RDNA2 heeft grote stappen gezet in rasterization prestaties, maar loopt nog enorm achter op het gebied van ML en RT.
+1Countess
@Koeitje22 april 2021 01:23
Niet perse achter, gewoon een andere hardware implementatie.
En aangezien hun implementatie ook in de consoles te vinden is zou het zomaar kunnen dat ze als nog een breedere ondersteuning voor kunnen krijgen.

(en er is dus geen 'gebrek aan hardware ondersteuning'. Alles dat nvidia kan kan AMD's hardware ook met enkel een verschil in hoe snel het wordt uitgevoerd)
+1Wolfos
@Koeitje21 april 2021 17:06
Dat betekent nog niet dat het geen winst oplevert. Als je de game op de halve resolutie kan draaien met hetzelfde resultaat dan heb je een hoop frame time over om die upscaling toe te passen.
0Zappos
@Koeitje27 april 2021 10:30
Dat is niet waar, dit hangt er vanaf of je ML cores tot je beschikking hebt, op de XSX en XSS is dit zeker het geval.
0Koeitje

@Zappos27 april 2021 11:04
Die ML cores is geen aparte hardware, i.t.t. hoe NVIDIA hun chips bakt.
0Zappos
@Koeitje27 april 2021 23:01
Het is 300% aparte hardware
+1Astennu
@zzzzz21 april 2021 15:22
Dat is een aanname hoeft niet te betekenen dat het DirectX ML gaat gebruiken omdat het voor de de toolkit voor de consoles beschikbaar komt.
Maar ik hoop ook dat het niet te lang gaat duren voor FSR uit gaat komen. Ik mag hopen dat dat nog wel dit jaar is.
+1Martinspire

@zzzzz21 april 2021 15:29
Ik denk dat het nog niet klaar is en men dan ook niet wil doen alsof het bijna klaar is of iets dergelijks. Het is wel duidelijk dat er nog wat features aankomen. Wie weet kondigen ze het bij de E3 aan omdat het toch best een grote feature is.
+1NBAasDOGG
21 april 2021 15:17
"Over ondersteuning voor de PlayStation 5 wordt niet gerept"

Heeft Sony überhaupt ooit iets toegekend over de tech in de PS5?
+1Hulleman
@NBAasDOGG21 april 2021 15:27
Heeft Sony überhaupt ooit iets toegekend over de tech in de PS5?
De tech van de PS5 is lang en breed bekend gemaakt.

Je bedoelt denk ik te zeggen of Sony bekend heeft gemaakt in hoeverre de PS5 GPU volledige RDNA 2 is. Er gaan geruchten dat dat niet zo is, omdat MS aangeeft de XSS en XSX een GPU hebben met volledige RDNA 2 features en Sony dat nooit beweerd heeft.

Vooral die Fidelity Super Resolution (DLSS) is interessant natuurlijk. Hopelijk gaat de PS5 dat ook gewoon ondersteunen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hulleman op 21 april 2021 15:28]

+2fapkonijntje
@Hulleman21 april 2021 15:46
Dat is een naar misverstand. De hardware is identiek tussen de consoles (RDNA2). Maar veel van de featureset is eigenlijk een DirectX feature in de marketing van AMD en Microsoft. De RNDA2 architectuur is namelijk primair voor DirectX gemaakt, secundair voor consoles. Als je dus een PC Radeon 6000 series vergelijkt met de Xbox, ondersteunen ze beide een identieke featureset, want beide DirectX, waar de hardware voor gemaakt is. Dus zo spreekt MS van een volledige RDNA2 ondersteuning. Daarom is er nu ook zo gemakkelijk FidelityFX, want dat migreren van PC naar Xbox is extreem simpel. Die werken al praktisch op dezelfde manier. Het moet alleen in de drivers op de Xbox meegeleverd worden.

Wat Sony heeft gedaan is op softwarevlak de hardwarefeatures van AMD soms anders te implementeren, misschien met goede reden. DirectX is ook niet perfect natuurlijk en dat zijn ze gewend van hun vorige consoles, daarbij zou het erg raar staan als de PS5 van Sony DirectX zou ondersteunen natuurlijk, dan heb je helemaal geen verschil meer met je concurrentie. Dat doen ze met het geupgrade AMD TrueAudio deel ook, dat noemen ze Tempest, waarbij Microsoft dezelfde hardware anders inzet voor de processing en dan noemen ze het audio raytracing, met als output Atmos/DTS:X.

Dat betekent eigenlijk dus alleen dat je op een PS5 niet via het DirectX taaltje/laagje praat met de hardware, maar niet dat de hardware anders is. Dat betekent dus dat als je RDNA2 voor de PC bekijkt, er inderdaad op een PS5 bepaalde features lijken te ontbreken en de PS5 extra's lijkt te hebben. Fanboys zijn met die informatie aan de slag gegaan en hebben de wildste geruchten verspreid, waaronder dat de PS5 RDNA3 feature zou hebben. Dat is goed voor hun views op youtube, maar ze verspreiden wel de nodige 'fake news'. Het is namelijk totale onzin. De PS5 heeft gewoon wat namen van features veranderd en anders geïmplementeerd. Dus je moet de hardware anders via software aanspreken. Maar de hardwaremogelijkheden zijn gelijk. Het kan zijn dat zaken ontbreken of toegevoegd worden tussen PS5 en Xbox Series X, maar dat is meer omdat de api/software er dan bij de een wel en bij de ander nog niet is. Die kans is bij de Xbox erg klein, want die gebruikt gewoon de DirectX featureset waar de hardware voor ontworpen is.

Vergelijk het met OpenGL vs. DirectX, een andere taal en implementatie voor veelal dezelfde hardwarefeatures.

Als de PS5 dus iets van FideltyFX krijgt, dan grote kans dat dat onder de marketingvlag gaat vallen van een term die Sony eraan hangt. Sony kan er dan ook voor kiezen om sommige zaken in software anders te implementeren of te gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door fapkonijntje op 21 april 2021 15:53]

+1LockeNL
@fapkonijntje21 april 2021 15:57
zeker geen mis verstand. De playstaion 5 heeft niet alle features van RDNA 2 blijkt uit de cSOC. De series X daarentegen wel .Sony heeft hier bewust voor gekozen omdat ze geen DX12 ultimate gebruiken en oop eerder hun SDK konden versturen. Dus hardwarematig anders! simpel en niet anders dan dat. Over een jaar zal het verschil wel degelijk groter worden aangezien die features dan ook pas echt gebruikt gaan worden. Overigens hebben sony engineers zelf aangekondigd voor het uitbrengen dat hun RDNA een variant is van 1 en 2.
https://www.psu.com/news/...-2-fpu-parts-are-missing/

ik ben blij met beide consoles en ben zeker geen partij kiezende.

[Reactie gewijzigd door LockeNL op 21 april 2021 15:59]

+2fapkonijntje
@LockeNL21 april 2021 16:13
Volgens mij hebben ze het altijd gehad over features die in de directx spec zaten (DXR/VRS/Mesh shaders). Infinity cache is een hardware toevoeging voor extra/sneller geheugen zodat de GPU beter gevuld blijft, maar niet nodig om specifieke dingen op je scherm te toveren, alleen om dat sneller te doen. Het zou mij niets verbazen als AMD komt met een lager gepositioneerde GPU die ook geen infinity cache heeft in hun RDNA2 lineup. Ook slaat infinity cache voor een Xbox of PS5 helemaal nergens op, want de bedoeling van infinity cache is het tragere GPU geheugen te ondersteunen, en op bijvoorbeeld een RX6000 series is dat ook maar over een 256bit bus. Maar de consoles hebben een veel bredere bus (320bit) en dus ook meer dan genoeg geheugenbandbreedte voor de relatief kleine GPU.

Zen2 slaat op de CPU, niet GPU. Dat er een beperktere CPU in zit kan best, maar dat heeft niets met RDNA2 te maken. Natuurlijk heeft een console bepaalde onderdelen niet nodig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door fapkonijntje op 21 april 2021 16:19]

0drakiesoft
@fapkonijntje22 april 2021 00:14
xbox next gen doet hardware accelarated ML bovenop de features van RDNA2.
Dus het lijkt een custom xbox only oplossing te zijn.
Iets waar ze het overigens nog niet veel over losgelaten hebben.
At the very beginning of development of the Xbox Series X | S, we knew we were setting the foundation for the next decade of gaming innovation and performance across console, PC and cloud. To deliver on this vision we wanted to leverage the full capabilities of RDNA 2 in hardware from day one. Through close collaboration and partnership between Xbox and AMD, not only have we delivered on this promise, we have gone even further introducing additional next-generation innovation such as hardware accelerated Machine Learning capabilities for better NPC intelligence, more lifelike animation, and improved visual quality via techniques such as ML powered super resolution.
bron: https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2020/10/28/a-closer-look-at-how-xbox-series-xs-integrates-full-amd-rdna-2-architecture/

Het zou kunnen verklaren waarom Auto HDR geen extra performance kost op de xbox next gen
"Auto HDR is implemented by the system so developers don’t have to do any work to take advantage of this feature. Also, since Auto HDR is enabled by the console’s hardware, there is absolutely no performance cost to the CPU, GPU or memory and there is no additional latency added ensuring you receive the ultimate gaming experience,” explained Peggy Lo, Compatibility Program Lead at Xbox.
+1NBAasDOGG
@LockeNL21 april 2021 16:10
De link die je stuurt is geen goed bron en het gaat over het missen van AVX2 instructie op de Zen2, en heeft dus niets te maken met RDNA2.0!

En welke onderdelen missen op de PS5 SOC in vergelijking met de Xbox? Ben wel benieuwd naar de PS5 SOC, want tot zover hebben we daar geen uitleg van gehad van Sony.

[Reactie gewijzigd door NBAasDOGG op 21 april 2021 16:12]

0Zappos
@NBAasDOGG27 april 2021 10:47
Het is INT4 en INT8 versnelling in een customblock op 12Tflops aan rauwe performance. De custom hardware trekt deze operaties weg van de GPU. Deze info is in een vroeg stadium gedeeld vanuit Microsoft en AMD.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zappos op 27 april 2021 23:00]

0NBAasDOGG
@Zappos27 april 2021 11:17
We weten natuurlijk niet of de PS5 SOC dit onderdeel wel of niet heeft.
+1Remzi1993
@fapkonijntje21 april 2021 23:03
Je verhaaltje is veels te omslachtig.

Ten eerste: DirectX is proprietary software en een API van Microsoft ook al zou Sony het willen gebruiken dan kunnen ze dat niet zonder bij Microsoft aan te kloppen (en mogelijk een licentie af te nemen, royalties betalen en/of overeenkomst afsluiten).

Ten tweede: Het ging om hardware support en implementatie, niet alleen software. Ook bepaalde AMD API's en de implementaties daarvan. Sony ondersteund niet alle AMD API's/feutures die ontwikelaars handig/nuttig vinden en Microsoft wel via hun DirectX API. Sony heeft niet overal een tegenhanger van en daar ging het over. Zie uitgebreid artikel die dit uitlegt: https://alkhaleejtoday.co...Microsoft-what-about.html

Hieronder een korte samenvatting:
What does it mean to be “Full RDNA 2”?
To understand the point we are discussing, we must first remember that console manufacturers have historically been used to working with technological partners (AMD, Nvidia, IBM, etc.) and then modify their work and adapt it. to their new console. This is how the Nintendo Switch uses a Tegra chip from Nvidia, but slightly revisited.

Our knowledge of the architecture of the PlayStation 5 is still quite limited, Sony having so far refused to reveal as many details as its direct competitor. So we have to guess according to the statements of the two manufacturers. The announcement of support for RDNA 2 and ray tracing hardware by Sony and AMD guarantees that the architecture of the PlayStation 5 benefits from at least part of the novelties of RDNA 2. We can at least count on the optimizations of the architecture, and on this function of ray tracing.

Then there are the other novelties presented by AMD. We are talking here about "Variable Rate Shading", "Mesh Shaders" or "Sampler Feedback". All of this has long been confirmed by Microsoft for its new Xboxes, and will allow developers in the future to better optimize their games. For example, the Variable Rate Shading already allows substantial performance gains. This is a technique to save on the calculation of details, where the player is less likely to see the difference (for example in an area of ​​high contrast, or an area of ​​blur). Microsoft Reports Up To 15% Performance Gain Over Xbox Series S Version | X from Gears 5, without changing the image quality or definition.

When Microsoft claims to have Xbox “full RDNA 2", The firm refers to the full support of all these functions. This means it will be easier for developers to design the PC and Xbox versions of the games. These functions have also been integrated into DirectX 12 Ultimate, Microsoft’s API which is also already fully managed by Nvidia’s GeForces. The graphics functions will therefore be the same for gamesnext-genacross the Microsoft ecosystem.
EDIT: Microsoft en Sony gebruiken bijna dezelfde identieke chip. Het gaat dus om de software implementatie en het beschikbaar stellen van (AMD) API's/features aan developers. Sony heeft dit (nog) niet op orde. Naar alle verwachting gaat Sony ook alles ondersteunen, echter op dit moment ondersteunen ze dus niet alle AMD API's/features die developers handig/nodig vinden.

EDIT 2: Voor de rest maakt het voor de eindgebruiker/consument geen drol uit. Het is meer dat ontwikkelaars meer tijd besparen als elk platform met een AMD chip precies dezelfde API's/features/calls ondersteund, zodat elke game engine dit efficiënt kan implementeren zodat ontwikkelaars het uiteindelijk kunnen gebruiken zonder platform specifieke googel trucjes moeten uithalen.

Bron: Ik ben zelf ontwikkelaar en kan daardoor de bomen van de bos scheiden, de jargon uitleggen, echter ik heb nog nooit voor de Playstation ontwikkeld. Ik heb een paar kennissen gesproken die wel voor de Playstation ontwikkelen/ontwikkelde en zij zeiden in het verleden dat ontwikkelen voor de Playstation een hel is en dat PC en Xbox veel makkelijker te doen is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Remzi1993 op 21 april 2021 23:22]

0Recon24
@fapkonijntje21 april 2021 18:27
Een heleboel tekst en uitleg, maar je vergeet 1 belangrijk ding...en dat is dat Playstation zijn eigen API wat ze al jaren gebruiken genaamd GNMX. En zo gek is dat niet dat de PS5 een RDNA3 feature/features, kan bezitten sinds de PS4 Pro ook Vega features had aan boord.

Hoe dat verder zit bij de PS5, daar is minder info over. Wat voor MS DirectX is, is voor PS GNM/GNMX. En het feit dat Sony er niet zo open over is, is omdat zij je geen API hoeven te verkopen zoals MS dat wel moet doen.

@LockeNL die link is onzin, sinds het RDNA2 based is namelijk. Het enige van een engineer zei is dat je er geen nummer aan kan hangen, sinds het custom SOC’s zijn met hun eigen aanpassingen aan de hardware. En even voor de duidelijkheid, wat zegt “Full RDNA2” in feite? Het zegt niet dat het beter is dan de ander, als er features in die niet relevant is voor de PS5 SoC. Sony implementeert en ontwikkeld al jaren samen met AMD featuresets die we ook in huidige of toekomstige RDNA varianten kunnen zien. Dat is wat Mark Cerny namelijk zelf zei tijdens de presentatie.
Road to PS5 Presentation Mark Cerny says - “If you see a similar discrete GPU available as a PC card at roughly the same time as we release our console, that means our collaboration with AMD succeeded.”

[Reactie gewijzigd door Recon24 op 21 april 2021 18:38]

+1fapkonijntje
@Recon2421 april 2021 19:06
Ik denk dat je het fenomeen 'custom' in deze context veel te ver voor jezelf uitlegt. Tot dusver heeft Sony geen enkele feature gepresenteerd die nieuw of uniek is voor hun. Alleen features genoemd die in dezelfde vorm, met andere naam, in andere RDNA2 producten zit.

De Xbox One X en PS4 Pro GPUs zijn ontworpen in een periode dat AMD tussen GCN en Vega in zat qua transitie. Natuurlijk is er overlap. Dat is nu niet het geval. De RX6000 serie is bijna tegelijk met de consoles ontwikkeld. De consoles stapte zelfs later in.

[Reactie gewijzigd door fapkonijntje op 21 april 2021 19:17]

0NBAasDOGG
@Zappos27 april 2021 11:21
"De PS5 is een RDNA10 machine met wat RDNA20 toevoegingen. Dit wordt ook door AMD aangegeven"

Dit wordt NERGENS door AMD aangegeven! Je moet geen verkeerde informatie uitdelen hier op Tweakers, want daar wordt je op aangesproken ;)
0Zappos
@NBAasDOGG27 april 2021 10:27
Nope, en dat is meteen het probleem, het vermoeden is dat de PS5 een RDNA10 gebaseerde console is met wat RDNA20 toevoegingen. Dit toegeven is lastig te verkopen aan de fanbase. Verder is, afgezien van de SSD en decompression engines, het ontwerp basaal en biedt niet veel ruimte vanuit custom hardware.
+1mfneed
21 april 2021 15:14
Dit is toch de DLSS contender? Hopen dat ze dit goed in orde krijgen en het zou dan mooi zijn dat de PS5 hier ook van mee kan snoepen in de toekomst...

Vraag me alleen af of dit goed samen kan werken met de toekomstige technieken om high textures direct van de ssd te halen (Kom momenteel niet op de term die daar bij hoort). Want met DLSS/FidelityFX is het niet nodig om high textuers op te halen.


EDIT: Ah, lees hierboven dat de DLSS tegenhanger FSR is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mfneed op 21 april 2021 15:16]

+1Caayn

@mfneed21 april 2021 15:24
Ik gok dat je één van de twee volgende technieken bedoeld. Beide werken prima samen met ML upscaling.

1) Sampler Feedback Streaming: Zorgt ervoor dat enkel het daadwerkelijk gebruikte stukje van een texture geladen hoeft te worden. Gevolg dat je minder bandbreedte en RAM nodig hebt voor hetzelfde resultaat.

of

2) DirectStorage: Nieuwe storage API die de GPU instaat stelt om zonder tussenkomst van de CPU data van de SSD te halen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Caayn op 21 april 2021 15:31]

0Vizzie
@mfneed21 april 2021 15:16
Ik neem aan dat alleen de textures voor de render resolutie worden opgehaald en dat het resultaat dan opgeschakeld wordt naar de doel resolutie.

Dat zou volgens mij probleemloos met het snel ophalen van textures van de ssd moeten kunnen samengaan.
0pascalnederland
21 april 2021 16:26
Voor de next gen consoles is dit ook nodig.. want met resolutie 4k ultra en full ray tracing halen ze niet de 60fps helaas
0Zappos
@pascalnederland27 april 2021 10:25
Ik denk dat je even moet wachten, zeker op de Series X en S zal dit gaan gebeuren als alle custom hardware aangesproken gaat worden. De PS5 heeft op Miles Morales al het een en ander laten zien, maar dat was persen tegen lagere kwaliteit in de ray tracing en overall scene quality. Maar het was indrukwekkend om te zien dat Naught Dog dit al uit de PS5 weet te persen, het blijft een geweldige studio. Zeker gezien de limitaties die de hardware heeft tov de XSX.
0Dorstlesser
22 april 2021 08:21
Kopt het dat van deze Variable Rate Shading het meest significant is?
0haarbal
@Dorstlesser22 april 2021 09:30
Misschien, maar nvidia 2000 series ondersteunde die feature al en de prestatiewinsten zijn meestal niet groot.

Lijkt meer voor vr bedoeld te zijn, maar daar wordt het amper gebruikt.
0Zappos
@Dorstlesser26 april 2021 04:03
Nee, er zijn meer in de hardware gebakken optimalisaties en architectuur verschillen. Het begint er mee dat de PS5 Compute Units van de GPU ng met primitive shaders werken en de X / S met Mesh https://www.resetera.com/...s%20more%20like%20compute).

DIt betekent dat de PS5 een gelimiteerde render pipeline heeft en met trucs tot met flexibiliteit moet worden gebracht. De series X en S hebben diverse optimalisaties in de hardware gebakken:
- DirectML - 3 tot 10x hardware matige versnelling van AI gebruikt voor meer intelligentie van characters en game werelden. Verder wordt DirectML gebruikt voor een DLSS20 variant van AMD
- Ray tracing hardware - 3 tot 10x hardwarematige versnelling
- VRS/Culling - Geeft de mogelijkheid om efficiënter om te gaan met details van textures en geeft deze zonder kwaliteitsverlies weer op een lagere resolutie op een frame by frame bases. De culling hardware zorgt ervoor dat de processor en GPU datgene wat niet in beeld staat ook niet berekend wordt
- Verlocity Architecture en sampler feedback streaming - Deze hardware zorgt ervoor dat alleen datgene in textures in het geheugen staat wat nodig is, wat tot 70% tot 99% minder textures in het geheugen oplevert. Je hoeft het niet in het geheugen te houden en de CPU en GPU hoeven er ook geen calculaties op los te laten. Textures worden vanaf de SSD gestreamd en een custom decompressie block kan net op tijd alle textures uitpakken en aanleveren aan de GPU.(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0sMmt-rSzQ)
- Verder zijn er nog andere custom hardware block die van geluid tot en met denoisen van ray tracing optimaliseert, noch de CPU of GPU hoeven zich bezig te houden met deze taken(dit zou 2 to 4 processor cores op zich nemen als hier geen specifieke hardware voor zou zijn)
- Veel van de features lopen voor op wat AMD in zijn huidige GPU's heeft, langzaam druppelt het nu ook door naar de PC GPU's van AMD in de 6000 serie. Als je echt een knaller er uit moet pakken dan is Sampler Feedback Streaming plus alle blokken voor raytracing, Machine Learning en VRS/ Culling de meest in het oog springende, plus het feit dat de render pipeline van de GPU op Mesh Shaders is gebouwd, maakt dat de XSX en ja, ook de XSS een flinke bak aan hardware aan boord hebben die performance levert ver boven de rauwe Tflop count van 12Tflops of 4Tflops van de Series S(PS5 10Tlopfs). De PS5 is een RDNA10 machine met wat toevoegingen die van RDNA20 komen en de X / S zijn volledig gebaseerd op RDNA20, een groot verschil wat uiteindelijk tot een nog groter verschil zal leiden in performance(FPS) en grafische kwaliteit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zappos op 26 april 2021 04:06]

0Dorstlesser
@Zappos26 april 2021 10:30
Dank voor deze uitleg; dat is erg interessant en allemaal nieuw voor mij. Vallen de zaken die je noemt ook onder die FidelityFX toolkit, of staat dat er los van?
0Zappos
@Dorstlesser27 april 2021 10:22
Je moet Fidelty FX als een gereedschapskist zien met tools die de hardware op een bepaalde manier aanspreken, je hoeft als ontwikkelaar deze dan niet meer zelf te otnwikkelen. De programmeer interface die de hardware aanspreekt en aanstuurt valt onder DirectX Ultimate(12_2) FideltyFX werkt 'samen' met de DirectX om het allemaal aan te sturen en efficiënt(DirectX) gebruik te maken van de hardware, door de tools uit FideltyFX kan je allerlei operaties uitvoeren die beeldoperaties en effecten efficiënter maken, dit gebeurt op de XSX en XSS op custom hardware en belast dus de CPU en GPU nauwelijks. Op de PS5 zullen bepaalde FideltyFX functionaliteiten ook beschikbaar zijn maar die draaien op de cores e n compute units van de CPU en GPU waardoor je kracht verliest en dus zowel in performance(frames per second an resolutie) en beeldkwaliteit verliest. Als ik tijd heb dan ga ik in de dev mode van de Series X kijken of ik een demo in elkaar kan draaien gebruik maakt van de custom hardware en FideltyFX. Je kan er van uitgaan dat Microsofts eigen game studio's gebruik gaan maken van al deze mogelijkheden en meer en meer third party studios door middleware zoals FideltyFX en integratie in game engines(Unreal Engine en Unity). We hebben een mooie game toekomst voor ons op het Xbox platform.
0pathfinder2k
22 april 2021 08:35
Ik zie Horizon Zero Dawn wel in dat lijstje staan. Net released op Windows maar toch een Sony game?
0Boender
22 april 2021 11:02
De ps5 heeft geen rdna 2, eerder 1.5. AMD had rdna2 nog niet af toen sony was begonnen met produceren van ps5. Daardoor had sony een voorsprong op productie en devtools.

