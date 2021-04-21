AMD FidelityFX-toolkit is deels beschikbaar voor Xbox Series X en S

Je verhaaltje is veels te omslachtig.
Ten eerste: DirectX is proprietary software en een API van Microsoft ook al zou Sony het willen gebruiken dan kunnen ze dat niet zonder bij Microsoft aan te kloppen (en mogelijk een licentie af te nemen, royalties betalen en/of overeenkomst afsluiten).
Ten tweede: Het ging om hardware support en implementatie, niet alleen software. Ook bepaalde AMD API's en de implementaties daarvan.
Sony ondersteund niet alle AMD API's/feutures die ontwikelaars handig/nuttig vinden en Microsoft wel via hun DirectX API. Sony heeft niet overal een tegenhanger van en daar ging het over. Zie uitgebreid artikel die dit uitlegt: https://alkhaleejtoday.co...Microsoft-what-about.html
Hieronder een korte samenvatting:
What does it mean to be “Full RDNA 2”?
To understand the point we are discussing, we must first remember that console manufacturers have historically been used to working with technological partners (AMD, Nvidia, IBM, etc.) and then modify their work and adapt it. to their new console. This is how the Nintendo Switch uses a Tegra chip from Nvidia, but slightly revisited.
Our knowledge of the architecture of the PlayStation 5 is still quite limited, Sony having so far refused to reveal as many details as its direct competitor. So we have to guess according to the statements of the two manufacturers. The announcement of support for RDNA 2 and ray tracing hardware by Sony and AMD guarantees that the architecture of the PlayStation 5 benefits from at least part of the novelties of RDNA 2. We can at least count on the optimizations of the architecture, and on this function of ray tracing.
Then there are the other novelties presented by AMD. We are talking here about "Variable Rate Shading", "Mesh Shaders" or "Sampler Feedback". All of this has long been confirmed by Microsoft for its new Xboxes, and will allow developers in the future to better optimize their games. For example, the Variable Rate Shading already allows substantial performance gains. This is a technique to save on the calculation of details, where the player is less likely to see the difference (for example in an area of high contrast, or an area of blur). Microsoft Reports Up To 15% Performance Gain Over Xbox Series S Version | X from Gears 5, without changing the image quality or definition.
When Microsoft claims to have Xbox “full RDNA 2", The firm refers to the full support of all these functions. This means it will be easier for developers to design the PC and Xbox versions of the games. These functions have also been integrated into DirectX 12 Ultimate, Microsoft’s API which is also already fully managed by Nvidia’s GeForces. The graphics functions will therefore be the same for gamesnext-genacross the Microsoft ecosystem.
EDIT: Microsoft en Sony gebruiken bijna dezelfde identieke chip. Het gaat dus om de software implementatie en het beschikbaar stellen van (AMD) API's/features aan developers. Sony heeft dit (nog) niet op orde. Naar alle verwachting gaat Sony ook alles ondersteunen, echter op dit moment ondersteunen ze dus niet alle AMD API's/features die developers handig/nodig vinden.
EDIT 2: Voor de rest maakt het voor de eindgebruiker/consument geen drol uit. Het is meer dat ontwikkelaars meer tijd besparen als elk platform met een AMD chip precies dezelfde API's/features/calls ondersteund, zodat elke game engine dit efficiënt kan implementeren zodat ontwikkelaars het uiteindelijk kunnen gebruiken zonder platform specifieke googel trucjes moeten uithalen.
Bron: Ik ben zelf ontwikkelaar en kan daardoor de bomen van de bos scheiden, de jargon uitleggen, echter ik heb nog nooit voor de Playstation ontwikkeld. Ik heb een paar kennissen gesproken die wel voor de Playstation ontwikkelen/ontwikkelde en zij zeiden in het verleden dat ontwikkelen voor de Playstation een hel is en dat PC en Xbox veel makkelijker te doen is.
