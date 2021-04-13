Cookies op Tweakers

Eerste grote update PS5 voegt optie toe om games op externe opslag op te slaan

De eerste grote update voor de PlayStation 5 verschijnt woensdag en voegt de optie toe om games op een externe usb-opslag op te slaan. Tot nu toe konden games alleen op de interne SSD opgeslagen worden en moesten games opnieuw worden gedownload bij herinstallatie.

In een blog schrijft Sony dat het met de nieuwe update mogelijk wordt om games te kopiëren naar een externe usb-opslag. Games kunnen niet vanaf deze drive gespeeld worden, maar wel met deze back-up opnieuw geinstalleerd worden op de interne SSD van de PlayStation 5.

Op dit moment moeten PlayStation 5-bezitters een game helemaal opnieuw downloaden als ze deze eerder hadden verwijderd. Zeker in landen met een datalimiet of wanneer de gebruiker trager internet heeft is dat een groot nadeel.

Sony laat weten dat er ook nog steeds plannen zijn voor het uitbrengen van een M.2.-drive waarmee de opslag van de PlayStation 5 kan worden uitgebreid. Vanaf deze SSD moeten games wel speelbaar zijn, maar Sony heeft nog geen concrete datum voor de release van deze drive.

In de update zitten nog een aantal andere aanpassingen. Gebruikers kunnen straks games verbergen in hun bibliotheek en er komt een zoekfunctie. Verder krijgt de Game Base een aantal kleine verbeteringen. Zo kan er straks makkelijker gewisseld worden tussen vrienden en parties en kun je bepalen of je notificaties van een specifieke party wil ontvangen.

Door Robert Zomers

Redacteur

13-04-2021 20:29

13-04-2021 • 20:29

Reacties (102)

+2jak600
13 april 2021 20:40
ps4 games kan op een externe schijf geïnstalleerd worden
dit betreft puur ps5 games die opgeslagen mogen worden op externe schijf
dit mag wel iets duidelijker in de artikel staan.
+1Daoka
@jak60014 april 2021 06:10
Het had zeker beter uitgelegd kunnen worden. Aan de andere kant is het vaak genoeg gemeld in andere artikelen en reacties van mensen. Nu wil ik natuurlijk niet direct zeggen dat iedereen dit dus weet. Maar meer de vraag van hoe vaak moeten ze dingen herhalen "voordat mensen denken van ja dat weten we al lang"? Want de PS4 spellen zijn vanaf dag 1 als via de externe schijf te spelen en het was al lang bekend voordat de console. Even een snelle zoek en https://www.reddit.com/r/...hard_drive_for_ps4_games/ zegt al dat het bijna een jaar geleden ieder geval al bekend was.

Dus ja waar ligt de grens van te weinig informatie gegeven en dingen zo vaak herhalen dat het irritant zou kunnen zijn? Want ik wist het toevallig al wel van de PS4 games en wist dat het ging om PS5 games dus. Ik had geeneens aan de missende uitleg van PS4 games gedacht tot ik je reactie las. Niet dat ik het in dit geval irritant had gevonden. Maar gewoon nieuwsgierig van waar ligt die grens voor andere dan.
+1jak600
@Daoka14 april 2021 10:32
ik snap jou punt ook zeker.
maar in dit geval schrijven ze het zo in een artikel dat het nu lijkt alsof dit überhaupt niet mogelijk is.
En dat door deze update het nu wel mogelijk is.
Als voorbeeld heb ik een reactie gezien van een Xbox gebruiker, die het apart vond dat de oudere spellen niet al op een externe harde schijf opgeslagen kunnen worden.
dus door de informatie niet concreet op te schrijven kan je scheve gezichten maken, door simpelweg niet alle informatie die relevant is aan het artikel toe te voegen.

zeker als ook de titel is: Eerste grote update PS5 voegt optie toe om games op externe opslag op te slaan
als ik deze titel lees dan denk ik he maar ik kan dat al waarom kon niet iedereen dit dan?
+1jak600
@Djaro14 april 2021 13:26
weet wel dat de externe opslag, alleen opslag is
dus je kan er dan niet van spelen

enige wat je bespaart is bandbreedte en dat de installatie iets sneller is

[Reactie gewijzigd door jak600 op 15 april 2021 07:54]

0jeffer
13 april 2021 20:32
Zelfs de Playstation 5 is de verkoop ingegaan zonder af te zijn, net als 90% van de games die tegenwoordig uitkomen. Data opslaan op externe bron lijkt me toch wel een essentiele functie om bij de start uit te brengen. En dan is het nu nog nieteens te spelen vanaf externe bron. Een paar games op je Playstation en hij is dus vol en moet je gaan schuiven met data. In 2021 vind ik dit een domme keuze.
Niet dat de Playstations te krijgen zijn maar dat is een ander verhaal. Zit nog steeds op mijn PS4 Pro te spelen in de hoop dat ze binnenkort goed leverbaar worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jeffer op 13 april 2021 20:34]

+2grote_oever
@jeffer13 april 2021 20:36
Ligt er maar net aan hoe je er naar kijkt. Ik merk bij mijzelf op dat updates, die nieuwe dingen toevoegen, een positief effect hebben op mij. Ik vind het leuk om na een half jaar allemaal nieuwe functies te krijgen. En ik vermoed dat meer mensen die gevoel krijgen bij een grote update. Waarom zou je de software rushen en/of veel geld in steken om bij launch veel functies beschikbaar te hebben om vervolgens jaren langs niks anders uit te brengen als beveilingsupdates of bugfixes.

Wat mij betreft is deze tactiek prima. Kleine kanttekening; de basis functionaliteiten moeten er natuurlijk wel zijn. Allemaal prima.
+1Kevinp
@grote_oever13 april 2021 20:53
Ik ben het met je eens hoor. Maar wat is basisfunctionaliteit dat is natuurlijk wel een vraag die steeds meer verschuift.
+1thijssie83
@Kevinp13 april 2021 21:01
Ik heb al m'n ps4 games gewoon op een externe ssd staan die aan mijn ps5 hangt en speel ze ook vanaf daar. Alleen "native" PS5 games moeten op de interne ssd staan om te kunnen spelen en zo veel exclusives zijn er nog niet (tenzij je COD installeert, dan is 40% van de capaciteit weg).

edit: maar het is fijn dat de optie komt om PS5 games tijdelijk op een externe disk te zetten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door thijssie83 op 13 april 2021 21:02]

+1Carn82

@Kevinp13 april 2021 22:32
Maar wat is basisfunctionaliteit dat is natuurlijk wel een vraag die steeds meer verschuift.
Terechte vraag. Mensen zijn er inmiddels aan gewend dankzij de overgang naar digitale media en opslag en ook o.a. streaming services om direct toegang te hebben tot heel veel dingen, of vanuit de PC-gedachtegang het inmiddels normaal vinden om TBs aan storage toe te kunnen voegen. Bij consoles is dit allemaal een relatief nieuwe ontwikkeling (ik geloof dat bijvoorbeeld de PS3 uit 2006 de eerste Playstation was met lokale storage, 20 hele gigabytes!), maar deze ontwikkeling gaat (nog) niet snel genoeg om de digitale 'hoarding' wensen van mensen bij te houden; en/of men doet het bewust niet te snel om het risico op hacks/piraterij klein te houden, en/of er zijn tegenwoordig games in omloop met gigantische opslagrequirements wat ook weer redelijk het beeld vertekend.

Ik begrijp daarom ook wel de keuzes die Sony gemaakt heeft (initieel dus PS4 games wel extern, PS5 niet maar met de nieuwe update wel cold storage, en hopelijk deze zomer ook interne SSD uitbreiding). Zo heel veel PS5 games zijn er namelijk niet momenteel; en als je toch heel graag veel PS4 games wil installeren dan kon dat al via een externe schijf. (Laten we even voorop stellen dat het natuurlijk Sony gesierd zou hebben als dit allemaal een stuk eerder beschikbaar zou zijn).
+1Andros
@Carn8213 april 2021 23:13
De PS2 netwerkadapter maakte het mogelijk om een PATA harde schijf aan het ding toe te voegen dus het kan al iets langer. Tevens had de eerste Xbox standaard een harde schijf en zelfs Sega's Saturn had lokale interne opslag (voor save games) dus zo nieuw was het niet bij PS3 :) .
0Carn82

@Andros13 april 2021 23:35
och verrek ja, de Xbox was idd de eerste die het echt 'standaard' had. Maar volgens mij installeerde die niet al complete games erop toch? Daar doelde ik eigenlijk meer op; het 'volledig installeren' van de games; volgens mij werd dat rond de X360/PS3 generatie pas echt de standaard (t.o.v. het inladen vanaf CD/DVD, wat natuurlijk een stuk trager is)
+1AmigaWolf
@Carn8213 april 2021 23:55
Ik vind het achterlijk dat je nog steeds niet de M.2.-drive waarmee de opslag van de PlayStation 5 kan worden uitgebreid kan gebruiken, en er een snelle PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD in kan doen, zo als de Gigabyte Aorus Gen4 7000s, ze zeggen na al ruime tijd van te voren, voordat hij uit kwam, dat het zou kunnen, en nu kan hij het nog steeds niet, iedere keer weer beloven ze dat ze het in orde gaan maken, maar na 6 maanden dat hij al uit is kan hij het nog steeds niet, waarom duurt dat zo lang, is er een probleem, en houden ze lekker mensen aan het lijntje?!

[Reactie gewijzigd door AmigaWolf op 13 april 2021 23:59]

+1Carn82

@AmigaWolf14 april 2021 00:00
Waarom is dat achterlijk? Waarom maak je je zo druk? Wat als die Gigabyte Aorus Gen4 7000s net-niet goed werkt en voor allerlei problemen zorgt en je PS5 laat crashen? Ik weet nu al wie dan de schuld gaat krijgen.

Begrijp me niet verkeerd; ik zou ook graag meer willen weten over wat wel en niet gaat werken, maar ik heb dan liever wat geduld en straks een lijst met producten waarvan Sony zegt dat deze 100% compatible zijn. (het zou me overigens niet verbazen als bepaalde SSD-producenten gewoon met een lijn 'PS5 ready' gaan komen om het duidelijk te maken voor de consument).
0AmigaWolf
@Carn8214 april 2021 00:01
Waarom is dat achterlijk? Waarom maak je je zo druk? Wat als die Gigabyte Aorus Gen4 7000s net-niet goed werkt en voor allerlei problemen zorgt en je PS5 laat crashen? Ik weet nu al wie dan de schuld gaat krijgen.

Begrijp me niet verkeerd; ik zou ook graag meer willen weten over wat wel en niet gaat werken, maar ik heb dan liever wat geduld en straks een lijst met producten waarvan Sony zegt dat deze 100% compatible zijn. (het zou me overigens niet verbazen als bepaalde SSD-producenten gewoon met een lijn 'PS5 ready' gaan komen om het duidelijk te maken voor de consument).
Ik maak me niet druk hoor, en ben er mee eens dat geduld hebben goed is, maar 6 maanden, begint wel erg lang te woorden.
+1TheAshcat
@AmigaWolf14 april 2021 01:55
[...]
Ik maak me niet druk hoor, en ben er mee eens dat geduld hebben goed is, maar 6 maanden, begint wel erg lang te woorden.
Sony neemt qua timing juist de goede stappen. Zolang de massa nog steeds geen PS5 kan bestellen (en hem de volgende dag in huis kan krijgen) is er geen haast om dit soort features nu te gaan rushen.
0Kevinp
@Carn8214 april 2021 07:52
Ik snap het zeker wel. Maar straks kan je niet meer opslaan en is het online only bij de release is dat dan basisfunctionaliteit.

In sommige gevallen maar één game kunnen spelen is dat "basisfunctionaliteit"?

Als je even een paar generaties terug gaat had je alles op een CD staan en kon je die gewoon erin doen en dan werkt het.

Ook zijn veel van deze limitaties echt gewoon erin gemaakt omdat het misschien anders te hacken is. Want USB storage uitlezen lijkt mij toch niet zo lastig.
0Carn82

@Kevinp14 april 2021 09:50
In sommige gevallen maar één game kunnen spelen is dat "basisfunctionaliteit"?
Wat bedoel je?
Als je even een paar generaties terug gaat had je alles op een CD staan en kon je die gewoon erin doen en dan werkt het.
Tja en als je nog een paar generaties terug gaat moest je op je C64 eerst 10 minuten een cassettebandje inladen wat om de haverklap niet goed werkte. Technologie, ambities van ontwikkelaars en wat mensen willen veranderd natuurlijk. Wil niet zeggen dat dat altijd goed uitpakt voor de consument; maar vergelijkingen met 'vroeger' vind ik wat flauw.
+1NotSoSteady
@grote_oever13 april 2021 23:01
Nou als je een aanwezig M.2-slot niet kan gebruiken, dan vind ik dat best wel een misser. Als je games zoals CoD hebt geïnstalleerd, dan gaat het snel met de opslag. Ik koop de PS5 omdat het next-gen is en nu krijg je als nieuwe functie de mogelijkheid om PS5-games tijdelijk te plaatsen op trage usb-opslag; een opmerkelijke manier van prioriteiten stellen.
+1Thonz
@grote_oever14 april 2021 09:11
Het probleem is dat er steeds meer een belofte dan een echt product wordt verkocht. Zo is dit met games hetzelfde. Dan moet je maar net er van uit kunnen gaan dat degene die de belofte maakt, deze ook daadwerkelijk nakomt.
0Daoka
@grote_oever13 april 2021 23:01
Ik ben het half je eens. Ja het kan leuk zijn dat er nieuwe features komen (ligt er natuurlijk aan hoe het uitgewerkt is, of jij het handig of juist omhandig is, ect).Maar sommige dingen waar mensen veel om gevraagd hebben voor de PS4 had ik al wel verwacht voor de PS5 dat het erin zat. Denk dan aan mappen, de volledige geinstalleerde gamelijst in je menu zien in plaats van naar library te moeten, notificatie screenshot verbergen, screenshot van tropy bij je tropy zien, geen upload savegame in de opties bij de game (dit kan nu alleen via de instellingen van de PS5), en eigen wallpapers. Bij zulke dingen als die worden toegevoegd zal ik niet denken van "yes een nieuwe feature" maar meer blij zijn dat de oude gebruiksgemak weer terug is en afvragen waarom het er niet gelijk in zat. Want de meeste van deze dingen zullen echt niet veel tijd nodig hebben om toe te voegen. Maar het maakt het gebruik wel veel makkelijker en ze weten dat mensen het willen. Anders hadden ze het ook niet hoeven te maken voor de PS4.

Maar ook inderdaad bijvoorbeeld de extra schijf zie ik niet als nieuwe feature want dit was allang beloofd. Ja ik zie liever dat dit goed werkt en wacht er dus graag op. Maar ik heb wel het gevoel dat de ontwikkeling eigenlijk nog niet af was en dat Sony eigenlijk laterbde console wou uitbrengen maar dat door Microsoft release date van de Xbox Series X ze het versnelt hebben. Maar dat is meer een persoonlijke gevoel.
+1FrankoNL
@jeffer13 april 2021 20:40
PS4 games kan je wel spelen vanaf de externe HDD, alleen PS5 games niet :)
+1GoT
@jeffer13 april 2021 21:09
Ik heb al mijn PS4 Pro games op mijn NAS staan in PKG formaat.
Als ik het wil spelen, copieren op een externe USB drive en installeren maar.
Als mijn PS4 8TB SSD vol is, dan een aantal games verwijderen en mocht ik het later nog een keer willen spelen haal ik het wel weer van mijn NAS vandaan.
Werkt als een tierelier en altijd de games bij de hand.
0SuperDre
@jeffer13 april 2021 22:37
En dan is het nu nog nieteens te spelen vanaf externe bron.
PS5 games kun je niet vanaf de externe bron afspelen, maar PS4 games dus wel. Aangezien PS5 games gebruik maken van de extra snelle mogelijkheden van de interne SSD die niet beschikbaar is bij de externe bron is het wel logisch dat je die daar niet vanaf kunt spelen, maar PS4 games dus wel.
+1Psycho_Mantis
@jeffer13 april 2021 20:38
Dat is dus helemaal geen probleem. Je kan PS4 games namelijk wel al gewoon op externe opslag spelen. Echte PS5 games zijn er nog nauwelijks.
Die 800 gb is echt wel prima te doen tot de m2 support er komt.
+1rajackar
13 april 2021 20:37
Leuk hoor maar ik zou toch hopen dat features die actief gepromoot werden eerst worden toegevoegd. Denk aan VRR support, de M.2 SSD en Tempest sound over een home theater setup.
Daarnaast zou het Sony sieren om ook eens opzij te kijken en features als Auto HDR of enhanced backwards compatibility te overwegen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rajackar op 13 april 2021 20:38]

+1Minoesh
13 april 2021 23:27
"Sony laat weten dat er ook nog steeds plannen zijn voor het uitbrengen van een M.2.-drive waarmee de opslag van de PlayStation 5 kan worden uitgebreid. Vanaf deze SSD moeten games wel speelbaar zijn, maar Sony heeft nog geen concrete datum voor de release van deze drive."

Playstation Vita SD-kaart flashback.
Die dingen waren in het begin alleen te koop van Sony zelf en zo overprijsd. Hopelijk maken ze die fout niet nog eens.
+1Carn82

14 april 2021 12:46
De volledige Patchnotes:

Main features:

- You can now store PS5 games in USB extended storage.
- You can now enjoy Share Play with players on PS4. Use Share Play to invite your friends on PS4 to watch you play a game or even hand over control to them.
- We’ve added zoom to our accessibility features. Use zoom to magnify what’s on your screen. Go to settings > accessibility > display > zoom to enable this feature.
- We’ve added Disable Game Chat Audio in the control center under Sound. If you turn on this setting, your voice won’t be heard and you won’t hear other players’ voices in game chats.

In Game Base we’ve updated the following:
- You can more easily access recent parties and see your online friends. Use the R1 and L1 buttons to quickly move between tabs.
- You can now turn notifications on or off for each of the parties you’re in.
- You can now adjust the volume of other players’ voices in party voice chat as well as in the game chat of some games.

In Profile we’ve updated the following:
- You’ll now see a Go to Media Gallery button under the Shared tab if you haven’t publicly shared anything yet.
- We’ve separated videos and broadcasts under the Shared tab for easier browsing.
- You can now manage all the games you follow by going to Settings > Saved data and Game/App Settings > Manage Followed Games. This allows you to unfollow games without having to navigate to the individual news posts or game hubs.
- For displays that support the HDMI device link feature, you can now enable or disable one-touch play and power on link individually. Go to Settings > System > HDMI to change these settings.
-- When Enable One-Touch Play is turned on, turning on your PS5 will also turn on your connected display.
-- When Enable Power Off Link is turned on, turning off your connected display will put your PS5 in rest mode.
- You can now set the country or region in the parent control settings for PS5 users and guests who haven’t joined or signed in to PlayStation Network.
- You can now hide games in Game Library. If you hide a game, it will no longer be displayed under the Your Collection tab.

Other updated features:

We’ve added the following features to saved data management:
- When you start or resume a PS5 game, your console will check for newer saved data in cloud storage. If you have more recent saved data in cloud storage, you can choose to sync the data.
- It’s now easier to manage your saved data directly from the home screen. When you open the options menu for a game, you’ll now see Upload/Download Saved Data and Check Sync Status of Saved Data.
- We now support more emojis.

In Trophies, we’ve updated the following:
- You can now access screenshots and videos taken the moment you earn a trophy.
- You can now choose which grades if Trophies you want to save trophy screenshots and videos for.
- Now when you select a hidden trophy, you can press the square button to quickly show the hidden information.
- You can now go directly to a game’s trophy list form a trophy card by selecting Go to Trophies in the options menu.
- Once you’ve selected a sort order for your trophies, your trophies will remain sorted in that order for all games.
- You can now view your trophy stats by pressing the square button on the Trophies screen.
- Now when you sort your trophies by rarity or earned date, the trophy cards will show the rarity or earned date information.
- If you install this update, Enable Chat Transcription in accessibility settings will be turned off. If you want to use the chat transcription feature, turn this setting back on.

- In the multitasking feature for cards, we’ve updated the following:
-- Now when you focus on multitasking icon on a card, you’ll see hints about the multitasking modes that are available: picture-in-picture, pint to side or both.
-- We’ve added a button guide to show you hot to interact with a card that’s currently in multitasking mode.
- When your controller if charging, you can now see its battery percentage in the control centre.
- In the game or subscription hub, you’ll now see promotional offers that are currently available, including those for PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Now and EA Play subscribers.
- When playing a game you’ve hidden by selecting Hide your games from other players in your privacy settings, other players will no longer see information about the game you’re currently playing next to your online status.
- Some PC monitors that can display 1080p/120 Hz now support 120 Hz display for games. If you’re having trouble viewing your game at 120 Hz, go to Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output and then turn off Enable 120 Hz Output.
- We’ve added the option to switch the video output to non-HDR when using a game or app that doesn’t support HDR. To change this setting, go to Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > HDR.
- We’ve made updates to the system software to improve stability and performances.
0Tortelli
13 april 2021 20:33
Waarom niet gewoon toestaan om oudere games op een externe USB SSD (of HDD) op te slaan zoals Xbox doet? Dit werkt prima en kost in de praktijk amper laadtijd bij de meeste (niet geoptimaliseerde) games.
+1MissMe NL
@Tortelli13 april 2021 20:40
Op insidegamer staat wel in het artikel dat je ps4 games kan afspelen van een externe hdd of ssd. Geen ps5 games dus maar dat kan ook niet bij de xsx of xss.

Edit: hier had Tweakers ook naar moeten kijken. Daar staat het wel. Handig om dit nog in het artikel te plaatsen?

https://www.playstation.c...are/ps5-extended-storage/

[Reactie gewijzigd door MissMe NL op 13 april 2021 20:44]

+1AppleFan2007
@Tortelli13 april 2021 20:43
Dat kan nu toch.
PS4 games kan je vanaf een externe SSD of HDD spelen.
Nu kan je dan ook PS5 games op een externe SSD of HDD te plaatsen maar je kan ze wel niet spelen.
0MissMe NL
@AppleFan200713 april 2021 21:18
Het staat niet in dit artikel dus snap de verwarring. In de blog staat het ook niet direct.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MissMe NL op 13 april 2021 21:19]

0Recon24

@MissMe NL13 april 2021 23:15
Tweakers moet de blog nogmaals lezen en hun nieuwsbericht aanpassen. Dit geeft alleen maar onnodige verwarring en nutteloze discussies voor iets wat al aanwezig was tijdens launch.
0MissMe NL
@Recon2413 april 2021 23:38
Aah dat je al ps4 games kon afspelen vanaf een externe schijf wist ik ook niet. Dacht dat het ook nieuw was in deze update.
0Recon24

@spank_mojoo14 april 2021 07:47
Maar het bericht moet wel kloppen. De eerste 2 alinea’s kloppen al niet en de titel ook niet. Maargoed dit is iets voor feedback. Dat PS4 games vanaf launch al gespeeld konden worden extern was niks nieuws. Dit gaat om cold storage voor PS5 games extern.
0SkyStreaker
13 april 2021 20:34
De vraag die ik hierbij heb, is er dan ook een minimale snelheid die gevraagd wordt bij externe media of kan ik gewoon bijv. een 5400 RPM mechanical drive aansluiten, voor bijv. de kleinere games?

Ah, iets te snel eroverheen gelezen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SkyStreaker op 13 april 2021 21:30]

+1Caayn

@SkyStreaker13 april 2021 20:37
Het is puur voor storage. Je kan er geen PS5 games vanaf spelen.
0Kaassaus3
13 april 2021 20:50
Alle external ssd s of zijn er limiet aantallen. ik kan iedergeval games over zetten van m'n ps4 naar ps5 in de toekomst
+1thijssie83
@Kaassaus313 april 2021 21:04
ik kan iedergeval games over zetten van m'n ps4 naar ps5 in de toekomst
Ik heb de externe ssd van m'n ps4 in m'n ps5 geprikt en kon gelijk verder waar ik gebleven was met m'n ps4 games die nog geen ps5 upgrade hebben.
0RogerW
13 april 2021 22:14
Betekent dit ook dat je savefiles kan overdragen op een usb-stick? Voor de mensen zonder een ps-plus abonnement zou dit wel een uitkomst zijn. In sommige games kan het erg fijn zijn om deze optie te hebben, denk aan Soulsborne games.
0Jorrie
@RogerW14 april 2021 06:55
Dat kan toch al? Of is dat alleen met PS4 games het geval? Ik heb het in ieder geval wel gedaan met Bloodborne.
0Yngwie-
@Jorrie14 april 2021 12:45
Backup op USB kan alleen met PS4 savegames inderdaad, daar had ik me ook al een keer in vergist.
0mc-elvin
13 april 2021 22:59
Ik zou het ook fijn vinden als ze All Audio en Only Chat Audio optie gewoon in de snelkoppelingen menu plaatsen zoals op de ps4.

Op de PS5 moet ik steeds naar de settings.
1 2 3

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

