Eerste grote update PS5 voegt optie toe om games op externe opslag op te slaan

De eerste grote update voor de PlayStation 5 verschijnt woensdag en voegt de optie toe om games op een externe usb-opslag op te slaan. Tot nu toe konden games alleen op de interne SSD opgeslagen worden en moesten games opnieuw worden gedownload bij herinstallatie.

In een blog schrijft Sony dat het met de nieuwe update mogelijk wordt om games te kopiëren naar een externe usb-opslag. Games kunnen niet vanaf deze drive gespeeld worden, maar wel met deze back-up opnieuw geinstalleerd worden op de interne SSD van de PlayStation 5.

Op dit moment moeten PlayStation 5-bezitters een game helemaal opnieuw downloaden als ze deze eerder hadden verwijderd. Zeker in landen met een datalimiet of wanneer de gebruiker trager internet heeft is dat een groot nadeel.

Sony laat weten dat er ook nog steeds plannen zijn voor het uitbrengen van een M.2.-drive waarmee de opslag van de PlayStation 5 kan worden uitgebreid. Vanaf deze SSD moeten games wel speelbaar zijn, maar Sony heeft nog geen concrete datum voor de release van deze drive.

In de update zitten nog een aantal andere aanpassingen. Gebruikers kunnen straks games verbergen in hun bibliotheek en er komt een zoekfunctie. Verder krijgt de Game Base een aantal kleine verbeteringen. Zo kan er straks makkelijker gewisseld worden tussen vrienden en parties en kun je bepalen of je notificaties van een specifieke party wil ontvangen.