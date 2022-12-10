De Blender Foundation heeft kortgeleden versie 3.4 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender uitgebracht en er is ook een update voor de van extra lange ondersteuning voorziene versie 3.3 verschenen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel, Cosmos Laundromat en Sprite Fright gemaakt. Versie 3.3 is niet alleen de uitgave in de 3.xx-serie die voorzien is van extra lange ondersteuning, het is wederom een release met heel veel veranderingen. Versie 3.3.2 is een zogenaamde bugfixrelease en bevat de volgende verbeteringen:
Changelog
- Unlinked objects reappear when reloading the file. [T101499]
- VSE: Hard cut does not cut correctly cut strip when speed factor is greater than 1 or differing framerates. [T101447]
- Remove Render Slot not working for first slot. [T100330]
- Blender crash when calling Delete command for Library Override. [T101306]
- Unlinked objects reappear when reloading the file. [T101499]
- VSE: Hard cut does not cut correctly cut strip when speed factor is greater than 1 or differing framerates. [T101447]
- Remove Render Slot not working for first slot. [T100330]
- Blender crash when calling Delete command for Library Override. [T101306]
- i cant select the texture I created in texture paint. [T101334]
- Deleting a baked action results in an error. [T101045]
- New math function to add small bias to zero axis. [rB7e5db850dc9]
- mathutils.geometry.intersect_line_line does not behave consistently for 2D vectors on Linux. [T101591]
- GPencil: All strokes snap to origin in a Scale value is on 0. [T101517]
- LineArt: Fix “No intersection” flicker. [rB2a78941d2cd]
- Crash when adjusting UV stitch operation’s limit (when more than 32 objects are in mutli-object-editmode). [T101492]
- Freeze when reloading a library while having an Object property with a custom getter function defined in Python. [T101618]
- DRW: fix use of potentially uninitialized variable. [rBc98268d3f56]
- Zooming with NDOF device is inverted in Camera View. [T100953]
- Refactor: adding function to check if an animation container has grease pencil layer keyframes. [rB0b45d3e3866]
- Grease Pencil: Multiframe editing doesn’t update properly. [T101547]
- Regression: Animating parameter in geometry nodes causes a crash on animated render. [T101025]
- Regression: Edited action in NLA ignored settings. [T101275]
- c++ obj importer has wrong materials on objects. [T101685]
- MaterialX Standard Surface (OSL) crashes Blender in debug. [T101702]
- Cycles prints core dump when rendering with OPTIX and missing package `libnvidia-gl`. [T101651]
- GPencil: Fix unreported Close Stroke operator did not select new points. [rB07ba515b21a]
- Regression: Knife Project crashes Blender 3.4 and 3.3. [T101721]
- NLA Editor – Proportional editing not working in the Adjust Last Operation panel for the Transform items. [T101709]
- Issues with HDRIs and render result pixel values that exceed half float limits. [T98575]
- Duplicate objects are created when a library overridden collection has new objects added that are then also overridden. [T101679]
- Wrong logic inside GHOST_ContextGLX::setSwapInterval method. [T101776]
- Spreadsheet crash when entering edit mode on a GN attached objects. [T101786]
- Animated Holdout & Shadow do not update in Cycles. [T99450]
- Cycles: Fix floor intrinsic for ARM Neon. [rB5ff62df238f]
- Noise texture shows incorrect behaviour for large scale values. [T98672]
- bl3.2.1 Wont show “load preferences: from 2.93. [T100699]
- Discrepancy in Cycles rendering result appears when “Pack Resources” on tga file. [T99565]
- Overrides: Crash when removing unexisting library (heist scene). [T101903]
- Walk mode: when you press space button too fast, gravity disables. [T99997]
- Fix missing OpenMP in Linux builds. [rB2b2fc6d]
- Build: update various libraries for 3.4, fixing bugs and security issues. [rB2fb0640]
- Build: bump expat version to 2.5.0 to address CVE-2022-43680. [rB953eda6]
- Regression: Crashes when using packed text font in VSE. [T99872]
- First render of barbershop appears different. [T92416]
- add performance preset for cycles is broken. [T101020]
- Update Steam/Windows Store to use blender-launcher. [T88613]
- Info editor reports wrong transform options. [T101928]
- Cycles: No Hair Shadows with Transparent BSDF. [T94136]
- Eevee: Custom object properties don’t work in shader for Curves objects. [T101896]
- GPencil: Fix compiler warning. [rBf07f55582a0]
- Fix (studio-reported) issue with overrides on library relocating. [rB0c3a52d571f]
- Regression: EXR ‘JPG Preview’ doesn’t use color space anymore. [T101329]
- Outliner data-block counter treats bones as collection. [T101946]
- Regression: Box select may not show channel rows in Animation Editors. [T101933]
- Node color is different from color panel. [T99603]
- Fix: set more UI colors to PROP_COLOR_GAMMA. [rB7ce6750234c]
- Properties Editor Attribute panels errors when pinning mesh. [T102045]
- GPencil: Crashes Sculpt > Smooth Brush with [Shift Key] and with Auto Masking Stroke On. [T102092]
- Curves sculptmode: crash when using curve stroke in any tool. [T101062]
- Cycles HIP issues on Debian. [T102018]
- File Browser: Move Bookmark buttons malfunction if no item is selected. [T102014]
- ColorRamp Keyframes crash Blender. [T85870]
- Properties Editor Attribute panels errors when pinning mesh. [T102045]
- Regression: Trim Curve Node Crash. [T101256]
- Regression: Normal baking strange artifacts in texture bake. [T101669]
- Crash when opening a file with instances for child particles with Curve Clumping. [T100883]
- audaspace: Fix build error with MSVC 17.4+. [rBbe34354500f]
- Mouse wrapping causes erratic movement. [T89399]
- UV Editing proportional editing not working/updating correctly with UV Sync Selection enabled. [T101220]
- Regression: Stretched image in the viewport when viewed from the lamp object. [T101533]
- Regression: ‘Object Info’ ‘Random’ always gives the same seed for instanced bezier curves. [T101270]
- There is no “Knife” tool in the menu. [T102187]
- Regression: Bevel operator Loop Slide overshoot. [T95335]
- Image.save() more heavy than original when using bpy. [T102421]
- Fix: Link drag search crash with incorrect socket name in switch node. [rBe257e2e0759]
- GN: Undefined behavior for subdivided cyclical single-point Catmull-Rom splines. [T102537]
- UV editor: missing UV outlines in texture paint mode. [T100926]
- win-launcher: linger when launched from steam. [rB4a7ace4a783]
- Regression: EEVEE: AMD driver 22.7.1 – 22.8.2: Volumes created from VDB and Geometry Nodes show artifacts. [T100530]
- Regression: Grease Pencil materials added via Python do not show up in “Change Active Material” Menu. [T102566]
- Regression: Crash when making an Object as Effector set to Guide and trying to scrub the timeline. [T102257]
- blender3.3 HIP performance down 30% on Windows. [T100891]
- Memory leak with GPU subdivision on rendering. [T100969]
- glTF exporter: Fix division by zero when IOR is 1.0. [rBA50a297df]
- FBX exporting animation with 1 fps. [T99876]
- glTF exporter: Fix export all weight influences. [rBA6f168d59]
- glTF: Fix Traceback in Variant UI. [rBA1c1b05ef]
- Regression: Cycles Don`t updated Color Attributes. [T101925]
- Texture baking fails when using a “material_index” attribute and values assigned to faces refrerence a non-existent material slot. [T102214]
- Cycles: Tweak inlining policy on Metal. [rB021c8c7]
- Cycles: Enable MetalRT pointclouds & other fixes. [rB3e247f0]
- Cycles: Allow Intel GPUs under Metal. [rBf9f8340]
- Fix macOS build error after recent changes to enable Intel GPUs. [rB86abbf7]