Software-update: Blender 3.3.2 LTS

Blender logo (75 pix)De Blender Foundation heeft kortgeleden versie 3.4 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender uitgebracht en er is ook een update voor de van extra lange ondersteuning voorziene versie 3.3 verschenen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel, Cosmos Laundromat en Sprite Fright gemaakt. Versie 3.3 is niet alleen de uitgave in de 3.xx-serie die voorzien is van extra lange ondersteuning, het is wederom een release met heel veel veranderingen. Versie 3.3.2 is een zogenaamde bugfixrelease en bevat de volgende verbeteringen:

Changelog
  • Unlinked objects reappear when reloading the file. [T101499]
  • VSE: Hard cut does not cut correctly cut strip when speed factor is greater than 1 or differing framerates. [T101447]
  • Remove Render Slot not working for first slot. [T100330]
  • Blender crash when calling Delete command for Library Override. [T101306]
  • Unlinked objects reappear when reloading the file. [T101499]
  • VSE: Hard cut does not cut correctly cut strip when speed factor is greater than 1 or differing framerates. [T101447]
  • Remove Render Slot not working for first slot. [T100330]
  • Blender crash when calling Delete command for Library Override. [T101306]
  • i cant select the texture I created in texture paint. [T101334]
  • Deleting a baked action results in an error. [T101045]
  • New math function to add small bias to zero axis. [rB7e5db850dc9]
  • mathutils.geometry.intersect_line_line does not behave consistently for 2D vectors on Linux. [T101591]
  • GPencil: All strokes snap to origin in a Scale value is on 0. [T101517]
  • LineArt: Fix “No intersection” flicker. [rB2a78941d2cd]
  • Crash when adjusting UV stitch operation’s limit (when more than 32 objects are in mutli-object-editmode). [T101492]
  • Freeze when reloading a library while having an Object property with a custom getter function defined in Python. [T101618]
  • DRW: fix use of potentially uninitialized variable. [rBc98268d3f56]
  • Zooming with NDOF device is inverted in Camera View. [T100953]
  • Refactor: adding function to check if an animation container has grease pencil layer keyframes. [rB0b45d3e3866]
  • Grease Pencil: Multiframe editing doesn’t update properly. [T101547]
  • Regression: Animating parameter in geometry nodes causes a crash on animated render. [T101025]
  • Regression: Edited action in NLA ignored settings. [T101275]
  • c++ obj importer has wrong materials on objects. [T101685]
  • MaterialX Standard Surface (OSL) crashes Blender in debug. [T101702]
  • Cycles prints core dump when rendering with OPTIX and missing package `libnvidia-gl`. [T101651]
  • GPencil: Fix unreported Close Stroke operator did not select new points. [rB07ba515b21a]
  • Regression: Knife Project crashes Blender 3.4 and 3.3. [T101721]
  • NLA Editor – Proportional editing not working in the Adjust Last Operation panel for the Transform items. [T101709]
  • Issues with HDRIs and render result pixel values that exceed half float limits. [T98575]
  • Duplicate objects are created when a library overridden collection has new objects added that are then also overridden. [T101679]
  • Wrong logic inside GHOST_ContextGLX::setSwapInterval method. [T101776]
  • Spreadsheet crash when entering edit mode on a GN attached objects. [T101786]
  • Animated Holdout & Shadow do not update in Cycles. [T99450]
  • Cycles: Fix floor intrinsic for ARM Neon. [rB5ff62df238f]
  • Noise texture shows incorrect behaviour for large scale values. [T98672]
  • bl3.2.1 Wont show “load preferences: from 2.93. [T100699]
  • Discrepancy in Cycles rendering result appears when “Pack Resources” on tga file. [T99565]
  • Overrides: Crash when removing unexisting library (heist scene). [T101903]
  • Walk mode: when you press space button too fast, gravity disables. [T99997]
  • Fix missing OpenMP in Linux builds. [rB2b2fc6d]
  • Build: update various libraries for 3.4, fixing bugs and security issues. [rB2fb0640]
  • Build: bump expat version to 2.5.0 to address CVE-2022-43680. [rB953eda6]
  • Regression: Crashes when using packed text font in VSE. [T99872]
  • First render of barbershop appears different. [T92416]
  • add performance preset for cycles is broken. [T101020]
  • Update Steam/Windows Store to use blender-launcher. [T88613]
  • Info editor reports wrong transform options. [T101928]
  • Cycles: No Hair Shadows with Transparent BSDF. [T94136]
  • Eevee: Custom object properties don’t work in shader for Curves objects. [T101896]
  • GPencil: Fix compiler warning. [rBf07f55582a0]
  • Fix (studio-reported) issue with overrides on library relocating. [rB0c3a52d571f]
  • Regression: EXR ‘JPG Preview’ doesn’t use color space anymore. [T101329]
  • Outliner data-block counter treats bones as collection. [T101946]
  • Regression: Box select may not show channel rows in Animation Editors. [T101933]
  • Node color is different from color panel. [T99603]
  • Fix: set more UI colors to PROP_COLOR_GAMMA. [rB7ce6750234c]
  • Properties Editor Attribute panels errors when pinning mesh. [T102045]
  • GPencil: Crashes Sculpt > Smooth Brush with [Shift Key] and with Auto Masking Stroke On. [T102092]
  • Curves sculptmode: crash when using curve stroke in any tool. [T101062]
  • Cycles HIP issues on Debian. [T102018]
  • File Browser: Move Bookmark buttons malfunction if no item is selected. [T102014]
  • ColorRamp Keyframes crash Blender. [T85870]
  • Properties Editor Attribute panels errors when pinning mesh. [T102045]
  • Regression: Trim Curve Node Crash. [T101256]
  • Regression: Normal baking strange artifacts in texture bake. [T101669]
  • Crash when opening a file with instances for child particles with Curve Clumping. [T100883]
  • audaspace: Fix build error with MSVC 17.4+. [rBbe34354500f]
  • Mouse wrapping causes erratic movement. [T89399]
  • UV Editing proportional editing not working/updating correctly with UV Sync Selection enabled. [T101220]
  • Regression: Stretched image in the viewport when viewed from the lamp object. [T101533]
  • Regression: ‘Object Info’ ‘Random’ always gives the same seed for instanced bezier curves. [T101270]
  • There is no “Knife” tool in the menu. [T102187]
  • Regression: Bevel operator Loop Slide overshoot. [T95335]
  • Image.save() more heavy than original when using bpy. [T102421]
  • Fix: Link drag search crash with incorrect socket name in switch node. [rBe257e2e0759]
  • GN: Undefined behavior for subdivided cyclical single-point Catmull-Rom splines. [T102537]
  • UV editor: missing UV outlines in texture paint mode. [T100926]
  • win-launcher: linger when launched from steam. [rB4a7ace4a783]
  • Regression: EEVEE: AMD driver 22.7.1 – 22.8.2: Volumes created from VDB and Geometry Nodes show artifacts. [T100530]
  • Regression: Grease Pencil materials added via Python do not show up in “Change Active Material” Menu. [T102566]
  • Regression: Crash when making an Object as Effector set to Guide and trying to scrub the timeline. [T102257]
  • blender3.3 HIP performance down 30% on Windows. [T100891]
  • Memory leak with GPU subdivision on rendering. [T100969]
  • glTF exporter: Fix division by zero when IOR is 1.0. [rBA50a297df]
  • FBX exporting animation with 1 fps. [T99876]
  • glTF exporter: Fix export all weight influences. [rBA6f168d59]
  • glTF: Fix Traceback in Variant UI. [rBA1c1b05ef]
  • Regression: Cycles Don`t updated Color Attributes. [T101925]
  • Texture baking fails when using a “material_index” attribute and values assigned to faces refrerence a non-existent material slot. [T102214]
  • Cycles: Tweak inlining policy on Metal. [rB021c8c7]
  • Cycles: Enable MetalRT pointclouds & other fixes. [rB3e247f0]
  • Cycles: Allow Intel GPUs under Metal. [rBf9f8340]
  • Fix macOS build error after recent changes to enable Intel GPUs. [rB86abbf7]

Versienummer 3.3.2 LTS
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blender
Download https://www.blender.org/download/lts/3-3/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-12-2022 07:56
0 • submitter: BigRonnyV

10-12-2022 • 07:56

0

Submitter: BigRonnyV

Bron: Blender

Update-historie

15-04 Blender 4.4.1 4
18-03 Blender 4.4.0 8
17-12 Blender 4.3.2 0
11-12 Blender 4.3.1 0
20-11 Blender 4.3 4
07-'24 Blender 4.2.0 0
04-'24 Blender 4.1.1 0
03-'24 Blender 4.1 4
12-'23 Blender 4.0.2 4
11-'23 Blender 4.0 10
Meer historie

Lees meer

Blender

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq