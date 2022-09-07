Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido was als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Hij heeft daarnaast voor Dropbox gewerkt, ging daarna met pensioen en toen dat niet echt beviel, ging hij aan de slag bij Microsoft. Er zijn nu updates van Python 3.7, 3.8, 3.9 en 3.10 verschenen, die een verzameling van fouten en beveiligingsproblemen moet verhelpen.

We have some security content, and plenty of regular bug fixes for 3.10. Let’s dive right in.

Converting between int and str in bases other than 2 (binary), 4, 8 (octal), 16 (hexadecimal), or 32 such as base 10 (decimal) now raises a ValueError if the number of digits in string form is above a limit to avoid potential denial of service attacks due to the algorithmic complexity.

Security releases for 3.9.14, 3.8.14, and 3.7.14 are made available simultaneously to address this issue, along with some less urgent security content. Upgrading your installations is highly recommended.

This bugfix version of Python was released out-of-schedule to address the CVE, and as such contains a smaller number of changes compared to 3.10.6 (200 commits), or in fact 3.9.7 (187 commits) at the same stage of the release cycle a year ago. But there’s still over a 100 commits in this latest Python version so it’s worth checking out the change log.