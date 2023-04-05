Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido was als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Hij heeft daarnaast voor Dropbox gewerkt, ging daarna met pensioen en toen dat niet echt beviel, ging hij aan de slag bij Microsoft. Er zijn nu updates voor Python 3.10 en 3.11 verschenen, en de laatste alpha-uitgave van versie 3.12., die allemaal een verzameling van fouten en beveiligingsproblemen moeten verhelpen.

The final alpha release of Python 3.12! The next release will be beta 1, which is also the feature freeze. Last chance to get your new features and API changes into 3.12! See the release notes.

246 new commits since 3.12.0a6.

More bugfixes and security fixes for the best Python version (so far). See the release notes.

167 new commits since 3.11.2

The final regular bugfix release for Python 3.10! It is now entering security-fix-only mode. This also means this is the last version for which we will ship Windows and macOS installers. If you rely on these binary releases, it's time to upgrade to Python 3.11. See the release notes.

121 new commits since 3.10.10.