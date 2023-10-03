Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido was als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Hij heeft daarnaast voor Dropbox gewerkt, ging daarna met pensioen en toen dat niet echt beviel, ging hij aan de slag bij Microsoft. Versie 3.11.6 en de eerste stabiele uitgave van versie 3.12 zijn uitgekomen en de releasenotes voor die laatste zijn hieronder te vinden.

Finally, it’s final! The final release of Python 3.12.0 (final) is here! Python 3.12.0 is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations. Major new features of the 3.12 series, compared to 3.11:

The deprecated wstr and wstr_length members of the C implementation of unicode objects were removed, per PEP 623.

and members of the C implementation of unicode objects were removed, per PEP 623. In the unittest module, a number of long deprecated methods and classes were removed. (They had been deprecated since Python 3.1 or 3.2).

module, a number of long deprecated methods and classes were removed. (They had been deprecated since Python 3.1 or 3.2). The deprecated smtpd and distutils modules have been removed (see PEP 594 and PEP 632. The setuptools package continues to provide the distutils module.

and modules have been removed (see PEP 594 and PEP 632. The package continues to provide the module. A number of other old, broken and deprecated functions, classes and methods have been removed.

Invalid backslash escape sequences in strings now warn with SyntaxWarning instead of DeprecationWarning , making them more visible. (They will become syntax errors in the future.)

instead of , making them more visible. (They will become syntax errors in the future.) The internal representation of integers has changed in preparation for performance enhancements. (This should not affect most users as it is an internal detail, but it may cause problems for Cython-generated code.)

For more details on the changes to Python 3.12, see What’s new in Python 3.12.