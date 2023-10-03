Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido was als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Hij heeft daarnaast voor Dropbox gewerkt, ging daarna met pensioen en toen dat niet echt beviel, ging hij aan de slag bij Microsoft. Versie 3.11.6 en de eerste stabiele uitgave van versie 3.12 zijn uitgekomen en de releasenotes voor die laatste zijn hieronder te vinden.
Python 3.12.0 (final) now available
Finally, it’s final! The final release of Python 3.12.0 (final) is here! Python 3.12.0 is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations. Major new features of the 3.12 series, compared to 3.11:New features
Type annotations
- More flexible f-string parsing , allowing many things previously disallowed (PEP 701).
- Support for the buffer protocol in Python code (PEP 688).
- A new debugging/profiling API (PEP 669).
- Support for isolated subinterpreters with separate Global Interpreter Locks (PEP 684).
- Even more improved error messages. More exceptions potentially caused by typos now make suggestions to the user.
- Support for the Linux
perfprofiler to report Python function names in traces.
- Many large and small performance improvements (like PEP 709 and support for the BOLT binary optimizer), delivering an estimated 5% overall performance improvement.
Deprecations
- New type annotation syntax for generic classes (PEP 695).
- New override decorator for methods (PEP 698).
- The deprecated
wstrand
wstr_lengthmembers of the C implementation of unicode objects were removed, per PEP 623.
- In the
unittestmodule, a number of long deprecated methods and classes were removed. (They had been deprecated since Python 3.1 or 3.2).
- The deprecated
smtpdand
distutilsmodules have been removed (see PEP 594 and PEP 632. The
setuptoolspackage continues to provide the
distutilsmodule.
- A number of other old, broken and deprecated functions, classes and methods have been removed.
- Invalid backslash escape sequences in strings now warn with
SyntaxWarninginstead of
DeprecationWarning, making them more visible. (They will become syntax errors in the future.)
- The internal representation of integers has changed in preparation for performance enhancements. (This should not affect most users as it is an internal detail, but it may cause problems for Cython-generated code.)
For more details on the changes to Python 3.12, see What’s new in Python 3.12.