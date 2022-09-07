Software-update: AdGuard Home 0.107.12

Adguard Home logo (79 pix)AdGuard Home versie 0.107.12 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscuseerd. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Security
  • Go version was updated to prevent the possibility of exploiting the CVE-2022-27664 and CVE-2022-32190 Go vulnerabilities fixed in Go 1.18.6.
Added
  • New bool, dur, u8, and u16 DHCP options to provide more convenience on options control by setting values in a human-readable format (#4705). See also a Wiki page.
  • New del DHCP option which removes the corresponding option from server's response (#4337). See also a Wiki page.
    NOTE: This modifier affects all the parameters in the response and not only the requested ones.
  • A new HTTP API, GET /control/blocked_services/services, that lists all available blocked services (#4535).
Changed
  • The DHCP options handling is now closer to the RFC 2131 (#4705).
  • When the DHCP server is enabled, queries for domain names under dhcp.local_domain_name not pointing to real DHCP client hostnames are now processed by filters (#4865).
  • The DHCPREQUEST handling is now closer to the RFC 2131 (#4863).
  • The internal DNS client, used to resolve hostnames of external clients and also during automatic updates, now respects the upstream mode settings for the main DNS client (#4403).
Deprecated
  • Ports 784 and 8853 for DNS-over-QUIC in Docker images. Users who still serve DoQ on these ports are encouraged to move to the standard port 853. These ports will be removed from the EXPOSE section of our Dockerfile in a future release.
  • Go 1.18 support. Future versions will require at least Go 1.19 to build.
Fixed
  • The length of the DHCP server's response is now at least 576 bytes as per RFC 2131 recommendation (#4337).
  • Dynamic leases created with empty hostnames (#4745).
  • Unnecessary logging of non-critical statistics errors (#4850).

Versienummer 0.107.12
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AdGuard Team
Download https://github.com/AdguardTeam/AdGuardHome/releases/tag/v0.107.12
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: AdGuard Team

AdGuard Home

Bulkzooi 7 september 2022 20:42
Dit lijkt me een soort LTS versie
Go 1.18 support. Future versions will require at least Go 1.19 to build.

Go version was updated to prevent the possibility of exploiting the CVE-2022-27664 and CVE-2022-32190.

Go vulnerabilities fixed in Go 1.18.6.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulkzooi op 24 juli 2024 02:44]

lenwar
@Bulkzooi8 september 2022 09:28
Nou nee. Go onderhoudt op dit moment twee versies van de programmeertaal, net zoals Google op dit moment vier versies van Android onderhoudt (10,11,12 en 12L)

Er wordt ook niet gesteld dat Android 10, 11 en 12 LTS-versies zijn.

In het geval van Go helpt het dus dat programmamakers niet per se hals over kop hun code hoeven om te bouwen om gebruik te maken van de (beveiligings)updates van het product.
Ook PHP en dergelijke hebben altijd een bepaalde periode dat er twee versies actief overhouden worden.
Dark Angel 58 8 september 2022 10:44
Welke is beter Pi-Hole of AdGuard Home?
Ik heb helemaal geen ervaring met beide producten.
Keiran @Dark Angel 588 september 2022 12:44
Ik heb geen ervaring met Pi-Hole, maar ik ben zeer tevreden met AdGuard in een docker, op mijn NAS.
phpnuker @Keiran8 september 2022 15:49
Mag ik je iets vragen, is het betrouwbare software die ik gerust op mijn nas kan installeren of is het een Chinese of Russische software die alle verzoeken doorstuurt naar een server in het buitenland?
pvrantwijk @phpnuker13 september 2022 11:31
Het is betrouwbare software. Eigenlijk is het een soort lite-versie van de publieke AdGuard DNS service die je zelf kunt installeren en beheren. Draai het al jaren naar volle tevredenheid, met een Let's Encrypt certificaat kun je het zelfs gebruiken als "Private DNS" voor Android, wat betekent dat je system wide alle ongewenste zooi blokkeert zonder dat je een VPN service nodig hebt. Helemaal perfect, dat is iets wat Pi-Hole niet kan zonder aanvullende services te installeren. Verder is het update management helemaal prima, nieuwe versies downloaden en installeren zichzelf na een klik op de Update knop in de web interface. Weloverwogen overstap geweest van PiHole naar AdGuard Home, geen moment spijt van gehad en ik ga zeker niet meer terug!
Wouterie @Dark Angel 588 september 2022 14:07
Kijk hier eens rond: https://gathering.tweakers.net/forum/list_messages/1908826

Welke er beter is? Maakt niet veel uit, ik merk wel dat Pi-Hole een actievere community heeft maar dat is alleen maar van toepassing wanneer je het sloopt. Zoals ik geregeld deed. Ik draaide eerst Pi-Hole en ben later overgestapt op AdGuard Home maar gebruik nu NextDNS.io zodat ik m'n Raspberry weer voor andere hobby's kan inzetten.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

