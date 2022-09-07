AdGuard Home versie 0.107.12 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns-server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. AdGuard Home werkt op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD, is ook in staat om tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden:

Security Go version was updated to prevent the possibility of exploiting the CVE-2022-27664 and CVE-2022-32190 Go vulnerabilities fixed in Go 1.18.6. Added New bool , dur , u8 , and u16 DHCP options to provide more convenience on options control by setting values in a human-readable format (#4705). See also a Wiki page.

, , , and DHCP options to provide more convenience on options control by setting values in a human-readable format (#4705). See also a Wiki page. New del DHCP option which removes the corresponding option from server's response (#4337). See also a Wiki page.

NOTE: This modifier affects all the parameters in the response and not only the requested ones.

DHCP option which removes the corresponding option from server's response (#4337). See also a Wiki page. NOTE: This modifier affects all the parameters in the response and not only the requested ones. A new HTTP API, GET /control/blocked_services/services , that lists all available blocked services (#4535). Changed The DHCP options handling is now closer to the RFC 2131 (#4705).

When the DHCP server is enabled, queries for domain names under dhcp.local_domain_name not pointing to real DHCP client hostnames are now processed by filters (#4865).

not pointing to real DHCP client hostnames are now processed by filters (#4865). The DHCPREQUEST handling is now closer to the RFC 2131 (#4863).

The internal DNS client, used to resolve hostnames of external clients and also during automatic updates, now respects the upstream mode settings for the main DNS client (#4403). Deprecated Ports 784 and 8853 for DNS-over-QUIC in Docker images. Users who still serve DoQ on these ports are encouraged to move to the standard port 853. These ports will be removed from the EXPOSE section of our Dockerfile in a future release.

section of our in a future release. Go 1.18 support. Future versions will require at least Go 1.19 to build. Fixed The length of the DHCP server's response is now at least 576 bytes as per RFC 2131 recommendation (#4337).

Dynamic leases created with empty hostnames (#4745).

Unnecessary logging of non-critical statistics errors (#4850).