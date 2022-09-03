Versie 5.12 van Pi-hole Core is uitgekomen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.14 en FTL 5.17 uitgekomen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelogs voor de drie afzonderlijke modules kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Pi-hole FTL changes:
Pi-hole Web changes:
- Fix status of blocked special domains when they are in FTL’s DNS cache in #1383
- Revert “Remove PID and PORT file during shutdown” in #1384
- Change configuration option for REPLY_WHEN_BUSY ACCEPT > ALLOW in #1389 1
- Increase DELAY_UPTIME to 180 seconds in #1386
- Update SQLite3 from 3.39.0 to 3.39.2 in #1392
- Add a Dev container in #1288
- Add darkmode logos in #1393
- Major rewrite of the socket processing routines in #1396
- Ensure compatibility with gcc 11.2.0 (Ubuntu 11.2.0-19ubuntu1) in #1412
- Substitute “.” for empty domain names in #1413
Pi-hole Core changes:
- Fix editing domains from blacklist/whitelist pages in #2261
- Add the new “integrity check” option to debug log page in #2259
- Allow to delete IDN via API in #2258 1
- Make tailLog.php looks like
pihole -tin #2263
- Tidy the ends of some php files in #2264
- Remove unused client_id in #2267
- Remove dedicated black/whitelist pages + redesign menu in #2266 1
- Tweak/readme logo in #2269
- Fix LCARS menu and improve
header.phpin #2268
- Specify record types at Local DNS records page in #2273
- Enforce Symfony PHP code style in #2288
- Move login form to a new page in #2294 1
- Improve top right menu and sidebar in #2298
- Change docker upgrade link in footer in #2303
- Remove Content-Security-Policy meta tag in #2287
- Remove email functionality in #2301
- Restore save functionality in #2308
- Improve SVG files in #2307
- Fix the “boxed layout” broken in
develbranch in #2311
- Autofocus input field after submitting new item in #2310
- Adjusting menu colors, active and hover effects on LCARS theme in #2309
- Use the new version file to check for updates in #2306
- Add test to avoid “Undefined Variable” warnings in #2316
- Show “Log Out” link only when the user has the password protection enabled in #2317
- Revert empty domain dot replacement in #2314
- Fix PHP warnings in docker (Complement of #2316) in #2318
- Add optional health check to Pi-hole databases in debug script in #4745
- Add spinner for long processes running during debug log in #4815
- Fix shellcheck warnings in #4825
- Don’t fail if Alma or Rocky are detected in #4824
- Only execute spinner function if there is a tty in #4834
- Use prefers-color-scheme for theme based logo in #4838
- Fix spaces in dialog msg in #4832
- Add OS_CHECK_DEPS to uninstall script in #4846
- Indent installation/update complete message in #4848
- Remove unused and outdated files and scripts in #4847
- Move FTL port and PID functions to utils.sh in #4839
- Drop explicit support for CentOS 7 from the install script in #4828
- Ensure user defined FTL_PID_FILE and FTL_PORT_FILE dirs are created on startup in #4855
- Exit init script with error result code if FTL fails to start in #4857
- Fix git indention in #4863
- Extend FTL information in debug log in #4864
- Skip web server dialog if –disable-install-webserver has been passed in #4843
- Remove the advanced functionality of the 404 page (Blockpage) in #3910
- Add security-related headers to Pi-hole web interface in #4862
- Store versions as key/value pairs rather than space delimeted values in #4875
- Remove the email function in #4870 2
- Add jq as dependency and remove json_extract in #4878