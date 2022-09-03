Versie 5.12 van Pi-hole Core is uitgekomen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.14 en FTL 5.17 uitgekomen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelogs voor de drie afzonderlijke modules kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Pi-hole FTL changes: Fix status of blocked special domains when they are in FTL’s DNS cache in #1383

Revert “Remove PID and PORT file during shutdown” in #1384

Change configuration option for REPLY_WHEN_BUSY ACCEPT > ALLOW in #1389 1

Increase DELAY_UPTIME to 180 seconds in #1386

Update SQLite3 from 3.39.0 to 3.39.2 in #1392

Add a Dev container in #1288

Add darkmode logos in #1393

Major rewrite of the socket processing routines in #1396

Ensure compatibility with gcc 11.2.0 (Ubuntu 11.2.0-19ubuntu1) in #1412

Substitute “.” for empty domain names in #1413 Pi-hole Web changes: Fix editing domains from blacklist/whitelist pages in #2261

Add the new “integrity check” option to debug log page in #2259

Allow to delete IDN via API in #2258 1

Make tailLog.php looks like pihole -t in #2263

in #2263 Tidy the ends of some php files in #2264

Remove unused client_id in #2267

Remove dedicated black/whitelist pages + redesign menu in #2266 1

Tweak/readme logo in #2269

Fix LCARS menu and improve header.php in #2268

in #2268 Specify record types at Local DNS records page in #2273

Enforce Symfony PHP code style in #2288

Move login form to a new page in #2294 1

Improve top right menu and sidebar in #2298

Change docker upgrade link in footer in #2303

Remove Content-Security-Policy meta tag in #2287

Remove email functionality in #2301

Restore save functionality in #2308

Improve SVG files in #2307

Fix the “boxed layout” broken in devel branch in #2311

branch in #2311 Autofocus input field after submitting new item in #2310

Adjusting menu colors, active and hover effects on LCARS theme in #2309

Use the new version file to check for updates in #2306

Add test to avoid “Undefined Variable” warnings in #2316

Show “Log Out” link only when the user has the password protection enabled in #2317

Revert empty domain dot replacement in #2314

Fix PHP warnings in docker (Complement of #2316) in #2318 Pi-hole Core changes: Add optional health check to Pi-hole databases in debug script in #4745

Add spinner for long processes running during debug log in #4815

Fix shellcheck warnings in #4825

Don’t fail if Alma or Rocky are detected in #4824

Only execute spinner function if there is a tty in #4834

Use prefers-color-scheme for theme based logo in #4838

Fix spaces in dialog msg in #4832

Add OS_CHECK_DEPS to uninstall script in #4846

Indent installation/update complete message in #4848

Remove unused and outdated files and scripts in #4847

Move FTL port and PID functions to utils.sh in #4839

Drop explicit support for CentOS 7 from the install script in #4828

Ensure user defined FTL_PID_FILE and FTL_PORT_FILE dirs are created on startup in #4855

Exit init script with error result code if FTL fails to start in #4857

Fix git indention in #4863

Extend FTL information in debug log in #4864

Skip web server dialog if –disable-install-webserver has been passed in #4843

Remove the advanced functionality of the 404 page (Blockpage) in #3910

Add security-related headers to Pi-hole web interface in #4862

Store versions as key/value pairs rather than space delimeted values in #4875

Remove the email function in #4870 2

Add jq as dependency and remove json_extract in #4878