Software-update: Pi-hole Core 5.12 / Web 5.14 / FTL 5.17

Pi-hole logo (75 pix) Versie 5.12 van Pi-hole Core is uitgekomen. Ook zijn Pi-hole Web 5.14 en FTL 5.17 uitgekomen. Pi-hole is een advertising-aware dns- en webserver bedoeld om te draaien op een Raspberry Pi in het netwerk. Als op de router naar Pi-hole wordt verwezen voor dns-afhandelingen, zullen alle apparaten binnen het netwerk er automatisch gebruik van maken zonder dat er instellingen moeten worden aangepast. Vervolgens worden advertenties niet meer opgehaald, waardoor pagina's sneller laden. In potentie kan er ook malware mee buiten de deur worden gehouden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar de uitleg en video's op deze pagina, of deze handleiding van tweaker jpgview. De changelogs voor de drie afzonderlijke modules kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Pi-hole FTL changes:
  • Fix status of blocked special domains when they are in FTL’s DNS cache in #1383
  • Revert “Remove PID and PORT file during shutdown” in #1384
  • Change configuration option for REPLY_WHEN_BUSY ACCEPT > ALLOW in #1389 1
  • Increase DELAY_UPTIME to 180 seconds in #1386
  • Update SQLite3 from 3.39.0 to 3.39.2 in #1392
  • Add a Dev container in #1288
  • Add darkmode logos in #1393
  • Major rewrite of the socket processing routines in #1396
  • Ensure compatibility with gcc 11.2.0 (Ubuntu 11.2.0-19ubuntu1) in #1412
  • Substitute “.” for empty domain names in #1413
Pi-hole Web changes:
  • Fix editing domains from blacklist/whitelist pages in #2261
  • Add the new “integrity check” option to debug log page in #2259
  • Allow to delete IDN via API in #2258 1
  • Make tailLog.php looks like pihole -t in #2263
  • Tidy the ends of some php files in #2264
  • Remove unused client_id in #2267
  • Remove dedicated black/whitelist pages + redesign menu in #2266 1
  • Tweak/readme logo in #2269
  • Fix LCARS menu and improve header.php in #2268
  • Specify record types at Local DNS records page in #2273
  • Enforce Symfony PHP code style in #2288
  • Move login form to a new page in #2294 1
  • Improve top right menu and sidebar in #2298
  • Change docker upgrade link in footer in #2303
  • Remove Content-Security-Policy meta tag in #2287
  • Remove email functionality in #2301
  • Restore save functionality in #2308
  • Improve SVG files in #2307
  • Fix the “boxed layout” broken in devel branch in #2311
  • Autofocus input field after submitting new item in #2310
  • Adjusting menu colors, active and hover effects on LCARS theme in #2309
  • Use the new version file to check for updates in #2306
  • Add test to avoid “Undefined Variable” warnings in #2316
  • Show “Log Out” link only when the user has the password protection enabled in #2317
  • Revert empty domain dot replacement in #2314
  • Fix PHP warnings in docker (Complement of #2316) in #2318
Pi-hole Core changes:
  • Add optional health check to Pi-hole databases in debug script in #4745
  • Add spinner for long processes running during debug log in #4815
  • Fix shellcheck warnings in #4825
  • Don’t fail if Alma or Rocky are detected in #4824
  • Only execute spinner function if there is a tty in #4834
  • Use prefers-color-scheme for theme based logo in #4838
  • Fix spaces in dialog msg in #4832
  • Add OS_CHECK_DEPS to uninstall script in #4846
  • Indent installation/update complete message in #4848
  • Remove unused and outdated files and scripts in #4847
  • Move FTL port and PID functions to utils.sh in #4839
  • Drop explicit support for CentOS 7 from the install script in #4828
  • Ensure user defined FTL_PID_FILE and FTL_PORT_FILE dirs are created on startup in #4855
  • Exit init script with error result code if FTL fails to start in #4857
  • Fix git indention in #4863
  • Extend FTL information in debug log in #4864
  • Skip web server dialog if –disable-install-webserver has been passed in #4843
  • Remove the advanced functionality of the 404 page (Blockpage) in #3910
  • Add security-related headers to Pi-hole web interface in #4862
  • Store versions as key/value pairs rather than space delimeted values in #4875
  • Remove the email function in #4870 2
  • Add jq as dependency and remove json_extract in #4878

Versienummer 5.12 / 5.14 / 5.17
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Pi-hole
Download https://github.com/pi-hole/pi-hole/#one-step-automated-install
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-09-2022 19:06
20 • submitter: DJskippy

03-09-2022 • 19:06

20

Submitter: DJskippy

Bron: Pi-hole

Update-historie

08-07 Pi-hole Core 6.4.3 / Web 6.6 / FTL 6.7 2
08-04 Pi-hole Core 6.4.1 / Web 6.5 / FTL 6.6 15
18-02 Pi-hole Core 6.4 / Web 6.4.1 / FTL 6.5 54
28-11 Pi-hole Core 6.3 / Web 6.4 / FTL 6.4 37
10-'25 Pi-hole Core 6.2 / Web 6.3 / FTL 6.3 99
05-'25 Pi-hole Core 6.1 / Web 6.2 / FTL 6.2 33
03-'25 Pi-hole Core 6.0.6 / Web 6.1 / FTL 6.1 19
03-'25 Pi-hole Core 6.0.5 / Web 6.0.2 / FTL 6.0.4 40
02-'25 Pi-hole Core 6.0.1 97
01-'24 Pi-hole Core 5.17.3 / FTL 5.24 82
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Reacties (20)

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jcbvm 3 september 2022 19:15
De redesign looks great!
Toet3r @jcbvm4 september 2022 12:45
Wel jammer dat er nu geen basis stats meer worden getoond zonder in te loggen, vond dat juist wel handig.
jcbvm @Toet3r4 september 2022 14:49
Dat is inderdaad wel jammer, ook de temperatuur en load is niet meer in te zien zonder in te loggen helaas.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @Toet3r4 september 2022 21:20
Precies, wat mij betreft is het, zo lang er geen privacy of security gevoelige informatie wordt getoond, een stap terug in plaats van vooruit. Inloggen is vrijwel niet nodig wanneer je Pi-Hole goed hebt draaien en het eea geautomatiseerd hebt.
Macron 3 september 2022 23:33
Sinds kort ondersteunt Pihole geen Debian/Raspbian 8 meer. Upgrade dus eerst je os voordat je deze update installeert.
lenwar
@Macron3 september 2022 23:44
Of stap over naar een OS-onafhankelijk product als Adguard Home natuurlijk.
EverLast2002 @lenwar4 september 2022 00:41
AGH draait gewoon op bijv Debian, ik begrijp je opmerking niet echt….
lenwar
@EverLast20024 september 2022 10:06
Ik zeg juist dat AGH op ieder (Linux/Unix-achtig) os draait. Dus inclusief Debian 8 die pihole blijkbaar niet meer ondersteund) Het heeft geen vereisten aan het OS omdat het slechts één statisch gecompileerde binary is en heeft dus geen afhankelijkheden zoals die van dnsmasq, php en nginx (wat samen pihole vormt).

AGH kan je bijvoorbeeld prima op een wat betere fysieke router of firewall draaien (zolang die op één van de ondersteunde cpu-archtecturen draait uiteraard)
onzem 4 september 2022 11:20
Ben erg blij met Pi-Hole in mijn home VPS server, ik gebruik m eigenlijk meer als VPN en is de addblock functie voor mij meer mooie bijzaak ;-).
Ruuddie @onzem6 september 2022 08:43
Hoe bedoel je als VPN? Hij tunnelt niets toch.
onzem @Ruuddie6 september 2022 11:44
An sich niet, maar met pivpn er op wel :-)
Klojum 4 september 2022 23:08
Nou... Altijd Pi-Hole gedraaid op een RPi-1B. En nu moeten we plots het OS gaan opwaarderen. Ook minimaal Ubuntu 20.04 voor Pi-Hole komt wat te vroeg voor me, want 18.04 LTS draait hier op een servertje en die heeft toch nog een jaar(tje) OS-support?!? *zucht*...
player-x 4 september 2022 06:21
Pi-Hole werkt niet meer samen met Home Assistent en is vervangen door Adguard Home, een prima en imho zelf een beter alternatief.
sweetdude @player-x4 september 2022 11:42
Volgens mij worden er hier wat dingen door elkaar gehaald.

1 je hebt de integraties in home assistant die je wat statistische gegevens tonen
2 je hebt een volledige pi-hole/adguard home installatie die op dezelfde hardware draait.

Van nummer 2 is pi-hole inderdaad depricated.

Is de ene beter dan de andere...? ik heb ze beide gedraaid, ik ben met pi-hole begonnen en omdat ik goede geluiden hoorde van AGH heb ik deze eens geprobeerd. Persoonlijk was ik niet zo gecharmeerd van AGH, ja er zijn meer mogelijkheden, maar je moet dan wel een eigen domein hebben om hiervan gebruik te maken. Zelf heb ik dat niet, ook geen behoefte aan. Waardoor mijn voorkeur op pi-hole uitkomt.
GeeBee @player-x4 september 2022 08:36
Sinds wanneer is dat dan?

https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/pi_hole/
player-x @GeeBee4 september 2022 08:45
https://community.home-as...nity-add-on-pi-hole/33817
Deprecation warning

This add-on is in a deprecated state!

The Pi-hole add-on is now deprecated and will no longer be supported, maintained and will not receive future updates or fixes.

Pi-hole used to be a great solution to filter network traffic, but it has been a challenge to keep/get it in a working state as an add-on.

Meanwhile, the AdGuard team published an alternative: AdGuard Home.

AdGuard Home as surpassed Pi-hole in terms of capabilities, features, and stability, and Home Assistant provides a good integration with AdGuard. Above all, the AdGuard Home team has been supportive in developing the add-on.

For those reasons, it is no longer viable to keep maintaining the Pi-hole add-on, which has been problematic at best.

We strongly recommend migrating to the AdGuard Home add-on, which is available in the add-on store.

[Reactie gewijzigd door player-x op 23 juli 2024 15:15]

Bamboozled @player-x4 september 2022 10:57
Zijn van die algemeenheden, "is stabieler" "heeft meer features". Welke dan. Ik merk geen problemen met Pihole. Is AGH zoveel beter? Wat is er dan zo moeilijk aan te maintainen, HA heeft neem ik aan alleen DNS nodig.
lenwar
@Bamboozled4 september 2022 12:53
Stabieler vind ik ook een rare.
Iets is stabiel of iets is niet stabiel. Pi-hole is een gepatchte dnsmasq dns-server met een voorgeconfigureerde nginx webserver ervoor in combinatie met een zwik php-code en wat shell-scripting. Alle gebruikte producten zijn stuk voor stuk goede, stabiele stukken software die de makers van pi-hole gebruiken voor hun product.

AdGuard Home is een vanaf de grond af opgebouwd stuk software. Aldoende is het het één statische binary met één configuratiebestand.

Beiden producten zijn in mijn beleving gewoon stabiel als in dat het (snel) blijft draaien.

Echter: AdGuard Home heeft wel meer features dan pi-hole. Ze hebben natuurlijk veel overlap, maar Ad Guard Home heeft devolgende zaken die zover ik weet pi-hole niet heeft:
- Kan onder Linux zonder root-rechten draaien (middels setcap voor het luisteren op lage poorten)
- Werkt out of the box met een actieve SELinux
Bovenstaande zijn puur technische zaken naar het OS toe

- Ondersteund intern en extern DoH, DoT, DoQ (zonder derdepartijsoftware)
- Ondersteund de ABP-blocklist formaat, dat vele malen efficiënter en compacter is dan de domein-blocklists die dnsmasq alleen maar ondersteund. (als voorbeeld de oisd-lijsten Dezelfde blocklist die pi-hole kan gebruiken is 21.9MB, die AGH kan gebruiken is 6.5MB op het moment van schrijven)
- Ondersteund de configuratie van https direct vanuit de webinterface (geen handmatige aanpassingen in configbestandjes van de webserver)
- Heeft whitelists/blacklists (welke devices daadwerkelijk überhaupt kunnen verbinden)
- Heeft standaard lijsten met te blokkeren services (Facebook, Netflix, Tiktok, Tinder, enz. enz. enz. enz. ) Dit klinkt als iets heel futiels, maar zo kan je dus een specifieke service met een paar klikken voor een specifiek apparaat blokkeren, wat erg handig kan zijn)

(( Kleine disclaimer. Ik heb al een tijdje pi-hole niet meer gebruikt, dus mogelijk heeft pi-hole één of meer van bovenstaande zaken intussen ook geïmplementeerd. Indien dat zo is, word ik graag gecorrigeerd ))
HA heeft neem ik aan alleen DNS nodig.
HA maakt zelf geen gebruik van de AGH-addon (technisch gezien is een addon onder HA een losse container)
https://community.home-as...add-on-adguard-home/90684
The installation of this add-on is pretty straightforward and not different in comparison to installing any other add-on.

Ensure your Home Assistant device has a static IP and static external DNS servers! 2.8k
Search for the “AdGuard Home” add-on in the add-on store and install it.
Start the “AdGuard Home” add-on.
Check the logs of the “AdGuard Home” to see if everything went well.
Click the “OPEN WEB UI” button and log in with your Home Assistant account.
Ready to go!
Dit heeft voornamelijk te maken met het feit dat Home Assistant Core opstart voordat het de AGH-container zal starten. Dit gaat dan als gevolg hebben dat de Core geen DNS-services heeft terwijl hij start.
Wat is er dan zo moeilijk aan te maintainen
Ik DACHT dat onderstaande gedoe opleverde:
De add-ons binnen Home Assistant hebben (vrijwel) allemaal een soort Single SignOn. Je logt dus met je HA-credentials in op de AGH-addon. Ik had begrepen dat de makers van pi-hole hier problemen mee hadden of het hadden uitgeschakeld of de API's (onwerkbaar) ingewikkeld hadden gemaakt om bij te houden. Ik weet dit niet overigens niet zeker, maar hier staat me iets van bij.


N.B. Als je nu pi-hole gebruikt en je bent er blijk mee, moet je het vooral blijven gebruiken natuurlijk. Never change a winning team. Maar je zou natuurlijk ook kunnen kijken of één van bovenstaande zaken je aanspreekt en dan probeer je het gewoon.
Pi-hole op je apparaat uitzetten, AGH aanzetten en probeer het gewoon. Misschien ben je positief verrast en zo niet, dan ga je weer terug. AGH is één binary, dus het is snel weer verwijderd.
Zer0 @lenwar4 september 2022 13:32
Iets is stabiel of iets is niet stabiel
Iets kan één keer per dag crashen, of één keer per maand... beide niet stabiel, maar wel degelijk een verschil in stabiliteit.
Alle gebruikte producten zijn stuk voor stuk goede, stabiele stukken software die de makers van pi-hole gebruiken voor hun product.
Goede ingrediënten betekent helaas niet altijd een goede maaltijd.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @Bamboozled4 september 2022 21:19
Het zijn inderdaad algemeenheden en in sommige gevallen ook niet geheel waar. Pi-Hole en AdGuard is min of meer van hetzelfde laken een pak wat betreft werking, stabiliteit en features. Het lijkt er meer op dat men weinig zin heeft add-ons voor meerdere producten met hetzelfde doel te ondersteunen en nu gewoon een keuze voor de gebruikers probeert te maken.

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