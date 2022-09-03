Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.7.3 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:

Pick up the new FreeBSD security advisories while also introducing assorted reliability improvements. CRL now works again for elliptic curve with the adoption of version 3 of phpseclib. Wireless handling was improved due to PHP 8 errors and coding style issues. It is also the subject of further work for 23.1.