Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.7.3 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:
OPNsense 22.7.3 released
Pick up the new FreeBSD security advisories while also introducing assorted reliability improvements. CRL now works again for elliptic curve with the adoption of version 3 of phpseclib. Wireless handling was improved due to PHP 8 errors and coding style issues. It is also the subject of further work for 23.1.Here are the full patch notes:
- system: migrate CRL handling to phpseclib version 3
- system: run monitor reload inside system_routing_configure()
- system: fix IPv6 link-local HTTP_REFERER check (contributed by Maurice Walker)
- system: fix assorted PHP 8 warnings in the codebase
- system: extend nameservers script return for debugging purposes, i.e. "configctl system list nameservers debug"
- system: lighttpd obsoletion of server listing directive, disabled by default
- system: decode stored CRL data before display (contributed by kulikov-a)
- interfaces: update link-local matching pattern
- interfaces: PPP is an exception, only created after interface configuration
- interfaces: only remove known primary addresses in interface_bring_down()
- interfaces: improve shell banner address return in prefix-only IPv6 case
- interfaces: improve problematic node handling
- interfaces: DHCP does not signal RELEASE
- interfaces: web GUI locale sorts files differently when invoking ifctl
- interfaces: improve legacy_interface_listget()
- interfaces: only parse actual options in legacy_interfaces_details(), not nd6 options
- firewall: implement a router file read fallback for new ifctl :slaac suffix
- firewall: stick-address only in effect with pool option and multiple routers
- firewall: remove dead pptpd server code
- captive portal: lighttpd deprecation of legacy SSL options, disabled by default
- dhcp: allow rapid-commit message exchange in IPv6 server (contributed by Maurice Walker)
- firmware: major upgrade "pkgs" set was still unknown to plugin sync
- intrusion detection: fix enable rule button and present active detail overwrite if present
- ipsec: fixed widget link (contributed by Patrik Kernstock)
- unbound: improve FQDN handling when address is moving in DHCP watcher
- unbound: prevent DNS rebinding check and DNSSEC validation on explicit forwarded domains
- unbound: restrict creation of PTR records for both the system domain and host overrides
- unbound: add AAAA-only mode (contributed by Maurice Walker)
- lang: fix syntax errors in French translation (contributed by kulikov-a)
- ui: fix type cast issue in Bootgrid
- plugins: os-ddclient relaxes validation of description field
- plugins: os-frr 1.30
- plugins: os-nginx now uses simplified NAME_setup service handling
- plugins: os-wireguard 1.12
- plugins: os-zabbix-agent 1.13
- plugins: os-zabbix-proxy 1.9
- src: rc: improve NAME_setup integration
- src: zlib: fix a bug when getting a gzip header extra field with inflate()
- src: tzdata: import tzdata 2022b and 2022c
- ports: ldns 1.8.3
- ports: liblz4 1.9.4
- ports: libxml 2.10.1
- ports: nss 3.82
- ports: phpseclib 3.0.14