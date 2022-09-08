Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2022.9

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2022.9.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

Home Assistant Birthday Release!

Home Assistant Core 2022.9! If you don’t know yet, this month is Home Assistant’s birthday! On September 17th, 2013 Paulus Schoutsen made the first commit for Home Assistant that started a snowball of Home Automation enthusiasts willing to contribute to the open-source project. 9 Years later, Home Assistant is actively used by more than 500,000 people and growing every day. Nabu Casa also turns 4 this month. Turning 4 years old and gaining a new full-time employee. This month it seems everyone was in the birthday spirit as we have a jam-packed release!

The automation engine is a big reason why Home Assistant has so many users. So in the spirit of Streamlining Experiences, we thought a revamp was due. You will notice some huge improvements to the look and feel of the Automation Editor that we think will greatly improve its usability. I know I for sure see a huge difference!

Now I know that everyone usually expects @frenck to be writing these release notes, but he took a well deserved vacation! And now you are stuck with me. Zack. I hope you enjoy the release and everything that was packed into it!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2022.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

08-09-2022
Submitter: Ulysses

08-09-2022 • 07:32

11

Submitter: Ulysses

Bron: Home Assistant

Home Assistant Core

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Reacties (11)

AJediIAm 8 september 2022 08:55
Eindelijk de lang verwachte verbeteringen voor automations. Dit was voor mij het belangrijkste gemis om het bij een groter publiek te krijgen.

Ook de bluetooth updates zijn mind blowing. Ik heb nooit veel verwacht van bluetooth in smart homes, maar zoals HA het nu aanpakt is het ineens veel belovend en erg leuk om mee te hobbyen.
sys64738 Moderator F&V @AJediIAm8 september 2022 09:27
Het nut van BT ontgaat me nog een beetje. Mijn Pi hangt in de meterkast, redelijk buiten het bereik van de meeste van mijn BT devices. Of mis ik nou een paar schitterende use cases?
SMGGM @sys647388 september 2022 09:44
Ze hebben net de toevoeging gedaan voor mensen zoals jij die hun HA hebben zitten in de berging op bij de meterkast. Door ESPHome toestelletjes te laten werken als proxies kan je het bereik van je bluetooth op je HA zelf uitbreiden. De ESPHome toestellen hebben zowel Wifi als bluetooth en sturen het bluetooth signaal dan verder door via Wifi.
https://www.home-assistan...229/#bluetooth-everywhere

Ik ben enorm nieuwsgierig om dit te testen. Ik heb een paar ESPHome toestellen om mijn locatie binnen mijn huis te kunnen bepalen en deze toevoeging vind ik schitterend. Ik heb een aantal spotgoedkope temperatuur sensoren liggen waarvan vaak de ontvangst een ramp zijn en hiermee kan ik dit toch een pak betrouwbaarder maken.
sys64738 Moderator F&V @SMGGM8 september 2022 09:50
OK. Das dan wel interessant inderdaad. Zeker location tracking kan leuk zijn.

Van de andere kant: als je een ESP nodig hebt om een BT temp sensor te kunnen laten werken, waarom soldeer je dan niet gewoon een BS1820 op je ESP. Heb je ook een uitstekende temp sensor. Maar ik snap dat er use cases zijn waar dit wel nuttig is.
SMGGM @sys647388 september 2022 10:58
De temp sensoren die ik heb hebben ook een handige display. Is toch een pak gebruiksvriendelijker zodat ik niet telkens op een smartphone moet kijken.
Smart home moet voor mij zowel via smartphone of control panel te bedienen zijn, maar ook prima bruikbaar als je gewoon fysiek in de kamer bent. Je smartphone boven te moeten halen om een licht aan te zetten of de temperatuur na te kijken vind ik not done.
XanderHuisman @sys647388 september 2022 18:34
Ik heb een aantal bluetooth plant sensoren van Xiaomi. Deze worden nu perfect doorgegeven door een ESP BLE proxy naar mijn server in de meterkast
sys64738 Moderator F&V 8 september 2022 09:56
Die nieuwe Automations is echt een hele mooie verbetering. Veel overzichtelijker zo en als je de volgorde van je actions wil herschikken is dat nu veel eenvoudiger.

Voorheen moest je tig keer pijltje omhoog klikken, was je telkens je action kwijt en wist je ook niet meer of je nou al op de goed plek zat. Nu sleep je je action gewoon in 1 keer naar de plek waar je hem wilt hebben. Top.
witterholt 8 september 2022 12:46
Het kunnen checken op en bijwerken van nieuwe firmware voor Z-Wave devices is ook een mooie nieuwe feature.
haling 8 september 2022 13:37
Misschien tijd voor een nieuwe screenshot? Op https://demo.home-assistant.io/#/lovelace/0 kun je de huidige versie zien ...
Blubkens 8 september 2022 09:16
Was een mooie keynote voor Tweakers geweest om een artikel over te schrijven.
koelkast @Blubkens10 september 2022 10:54
Er wordt hier geregeld over geschreven op de site. Bovendien heb je ontzettend veel info op het forum, hun eigen community, Reddit en YouTube.

