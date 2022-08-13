Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.7 is uitgekomen en daar zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:

New: Add custom "continuation style"

Add Icelandic language auto detect

More options for "Modify selection"

CLI change output-file-name

Add Polish speech recognition vosk/kaldi model

Add Japanese large speech rec vosk/kaldi model

Add Netflix Chinese profile

Fix casing of some German nouns after audio-to-text

Add toolbar icon for WebVTT properties

Add shortcut for toggle between text box and waveform

Add shortcuts for go to next/prev and focus waveform

Export audio for selected lines

Audio-to-text for selected lines

Add "Calc cps only wihout space/punctuation"

Add "{gap}" to custom text export Improved: Update Polish translation

Update Bulgarian translation

Update Chinese translation

Update Italian translation

Update Russian translation

Update Portuguese translation

Update Korean translation

Update Finnish translation

Update French translation

Update Brazilian Portuguese translation

Update Greek translation

Update Vosk to v0.3.42

Update Tesseract OCR to 5.2.0

Minor improvements for compare

Improve top alignment capture for bdsup

Improve DCinema 2010

Add taskbar progress bar for audio to text

Warn about duplicate style names in ASSA/SSA

Improve keeping original bd sup colors

Spell check can now have "SE" word list (besides user words)

Separate "Word lists" to own menu item

Add bit rate info for burn-in two pass

Fix obsolete ffmpeg param "-vol"

Use current audio track for audio-to-text Fixed: Fix crash in "Remove text for HI"

Fix crash in "Fix music notation"

Fix crash in "Fix music notation"

Fix crash in save as ASSA after SSA

Fix crash in compare export

Fix crash in visual sync

Fix crash in export ssa styles w dup style name

Fix crash in bd sup edit when changing color/resolution/alpha

Fix crash in generate blank video with no sub loaded

Fix crash in post processing after vosk/kaldi

Fix crash in "duration, bridge gaps"

Fix crash (somewhat) calling GDI w many/special chars

Fix for remove ASSA line as empty

Fix for finding delay in mkv

Fix bd sup edit quick OCR

Fix reading QuickTime text with < 5 lines

Fix minor issue for import plain text

Fix for "Save as" with "default save as format" after mkv

Fix issues with NQC shot change rules

Fix for go to with SMPTE