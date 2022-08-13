Software-update: Subtitle Edit 3.6.7

Subtitle Edit logo (79 pix)Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.7 is uitgekomen en daar zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:

New:
  • Add custom "continuation style"
  • Add Icelandic language auto detect
  • More options for "Modify selection"
  • CLI change output-file-name
  • Add Polish speech recognition vosk/kaldi model
  • Add Japanese large speech rec vosk/kaldi model
  • Add Netflix Chinese profile
  • Fix casing of some German nouns after audio-to-text
  • Add toolbar icon for WebVTT properties
  • Add shortcut for toggle between text box and waveform
  • Add shortcuts for go to next/prev and focus waveform
  • Export audio for selected lines
  • Audio-to-text for selected lines
  • Add "Calc cps only wihout space/punctuation"
  • Add "{gap}" to custom text export
Improved:
  • Update Polish translation
  • Update Bulgarian translation
  • Update Chinese translation
  • Update Italian translation
  • Update Russian translation
  • Update Portuguese translation
  • Update Korean translation
  • Update Finnish translation
  • Update French translation
  • Update Brazilian Portuguese translation
  • Update Greek translation
  • Update Vosk to v0.3.42
  • Update Tesseract OCR to 5.2.0
  • Minor improvements for compare
  • Improve top alignment capture for bdsup
  • Improve DCinema 2010
  • Add taskbar progress bar for audio to text
  • Warn about duplicate style names in ASSA/SSA
  • Improve keeping original bd sup colors
  • Spell check can now have "SE" word list (besides user words)
  • Separate "Word lists" to own menu item
  • Add bit rate info for burn-in two pass
  • Fix obsolete ffmpeg param "-vol"
  • Use current audio track for audio-to-text
Fixed:
  • Fix crash in "Remove text for HI"
  • Fix crash in "Fix music notation"
  • Fix crash in "Fix music notation"
  • Fix crash in save as ASSA after SSA
  • Fix crash in compare export
  • Fix crash in visual sync
  • Fix crash in export ssa styles w dup style name
  • Fix crash in bd sup edit when changing color/resolution/alpha
  • Fix crash in generate blank video with no sub loaded
  • Fix crash in post processing after vosk/kaldi
  • Fix crash in "duration, bridge gaps"
  • Fix crash (somewhat) calling GDI w many/special chars
  • Fix for remove ASSA line as empty
  • Fix for finding delay in mkv
  • Fix bd sup edit quick OCR
  • Fix reading QuickTime text with < 5 lines
  • Fix minor issue for import plain text
  • Fix for "Save as" with "default save as format" after mkv
  • Fix issues with NQC shot change rules
  • Fix for go to with SMPTE

Versienummer 3.6.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Nikse.dk
Download https://github.com/SubtitleEdit/subtitleedit/releases/tag/3.6.7
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

13-08-2022 • 15:33

13-08-2022 • 15:33

14 Linkedin

Bron: Nikse.dk

Reacties

Martinspire
13 augustus 2022 17:28
Hele handige applicatie om ondertitelingen mee te vertalen. Met name via de plugin (niet ingebouwde feature via Google Api want dat is al snel betaald) om het in de translate site te gooien en zodoende om te zetten. Ja tuurlijk, handmatig vertalen is beter, maar ik vind het nog best meevallen en voor het kijken van series waarvan de serie niet meer in Nederland wordt uitgezonden en ook geen subs te vinden zijn, is het echt een uitkomst om dit lekker automatisch te doen. In een minuut of 2 tot 5 heb je een normale aflevering vertaald. Als je iemand in de groep hebt die niet zo goed Engels kan, is het erg fijn om even erdoor te halen. En 99% van de ondertiteling is dan gewoon prima. Andere vertaalsites kan ook nog, al is momenteel Google wel de beste om met weinig tekst toch de context goed over te nemen.

Wel heb ik gemerkt dat je niet teveel tegelijk moet laten draaien, want als je geheugen vol loopt (en dat wil nog wel eens gebeuren) of je connectie niet goed is, dan heb je ineens een stuk wat niet vertaald is of wat niet synchroon loopt. En dat duurt dan een zinnetje of 30.

Handmatig subtitles vertalen kan natuurlijk ook en dat doet ie ook wel goed, maar ik ben daar te lui voor.
CreativeS
@Martinspire13 augustus 2022 17:54
Hangt er natuurlijk van af hoeveel waarde je hecht aan Google Translate vertalingen. Ik persoonlijk wacht gewoon op een goede custom of retail. Gelukkig weren bepaalde ondertitelsites die belachelijke Google Translate subs...

Zelf gebruik ik het overigens voor correcte syncs en retail subs van TV. Opnames opnemen met OBS. VideoSubFinder voor het maken van 'plaatjes' van de ondertitels en dan Abbyy Finereader voor het omzetten van plaatjes naar tekst. En met SE tekst controleren, aanpassen waar nodig en correct syncen. Per aflevering van 42 minuten toch al gauw 4 tot 5 uur werk.
Ge Someone
@CreativeS13 augustus 2022 18:06
Het zit vol met handige functies zoals:
point sync with other subtitle (als de Nederlandse niet in sync maar die van de oorspronkelijke taal wel).
remove text for hearing impaired (voor als je niet slecht horend bent).
change case (voor schreeuwerige CAPS ondertitels en als je de namenlijst wat uitbreidt kun je een keurige tekst krijgen).
fix common errors: (een hele lijst acties, die je aan of uit kunt vinken).

Voor de functies die je vaak gebruikt is vaak een sneltoets combinatie en/of je kunt ze in de toolbar plaatsen.
CreativeS
@Ge Someone13 augustus 2022 18:18
point sync with other subtitle (als de Nederlandse niet in sync maar die van de oorspronkelijke taal wel).
Een goede vertaling is vaak niet een 1 op 1 kopie van de Engelse sub qua tijden of tekst. Dus je kunt wel point sync gaan doen (erg simpel)... dat zegt niets over de duur en aantal regels tussen die punt syncs. Begin en eind staat dan misschien wel goed, maar als er tussendoor andere regellengtes gebruikt zijn, gaat het niet goedkomen. Daarnaast uiteraard einde tekst/regel bij beeldwissel. Persoonlijk check ik elke regel en dan dus ook een regel-voor-regel sync met 125ms tussenruimte en 125 ~ 150ms incue en outcue om waar mogelijk tot een juiste CPS te komen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CreativeS op 13 augustus 2022 18:19]

Martinspire
@CreativeS13 augustus 2022 20:22
Maar veel series of films krijgen gewoon nooit een fatsoenlijke ondertitel. Ik upload ze verder ook niet omdat ie dan inderdaad een hele slechte waardering krijgt. Mijns inziens is 1 matige ondertiteling nog altijd beter dan helemaal geen.

En ja handmatig kan altijd, maar als ik meer dan 5 minuten eraan moet besteden, is dat de inspanning gewoon niet waard. Ik verdien er niks aan en ik heb de aandacht niet nodig. Ik zet liever een nieuwe aflevering op dan dat ik die tijd besteed aan het ondertitelen van 5 minuten aan ondertiteling. Nu kan ik hem zelfs gewoon aanzetten en kost het me maar een paar seconden per aflevering en kan zo een heel seizoen afmaken om dan weer een paar dagen mee te kijken.

Voor mij is het doel de series kijken die ik wil met de mensen die dat met mij willen kijken. Niet om studio-kwaliteit ondertiteling te maken als hobby. Dat laat ik lekker aan anderen over. Helaas zijn het de laatste tijd steeds minder vrijwilligers geworden die dat (goed) kunnen. Prima, ieder zijn ding.
SuperDre
@Martinspire13 augustus 2022 18:02
Nou, mijn ervaring met autotranslate is dat het eigenlijk alleen goed is om snel een basis vertaling te hebben die voor 50% misschien 'ok' is, maar in doorsnee is die tenenkrommend slecht. Het is natuurlijk maar waar je de lat legt. Als je 'engrish' ok vindt, tja, dan is autotranslate wel goed genoeg, maar er is een reden waarom bv opensubtitles.org dit soort subtitles meteen verwijderd zodra het bekend is dat het om een autotranslate gaat.

Zelf gebruik ik het voornamelijk om subs te syncen met een andere release en/of missende stukjes dan nog te vertalen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SuperDre op 13 augustus 2022 18:03]

MyHero
@SuperDre13 augustus 2022 18:45
Ik gebruik dat Sub edit ook. Zie het meer als een hulpmiddel om het volgen van het engels wat makkelijker te maken. Een perfecte ABN vertaling is in principe niet echt nodig. Zoals gezegd , het is een hulpmiddel als je een klein beetje basis engels hebt.
Martinspire
@SuperDre13 augustus 2022 20:18
Ik vind het nog wel meevallen. Meestal kun je de context wel afleiden als ie mis gaat. Maar zoals ik zeg werkt Google Translate tegenwoordig een stuk beter dan pak weg 2 jaar terug. En gezien het dan maar max 5 min werk kost, is het me de moeite nog wel waard om series te kijken die gewoon nooit ondertiteling krijgen hier.
Azara
@SuperDre13 augustus 2022 18:25
Ik gebruik de autotranslate om snel een vertaling te krijgen voor bijvoorbeeld een film die bij mij thuis maar 1 keer bekeken gaat worden of als het snel moet. Maar inderdaad, er zitten dan wel tenenkrommende stukken in. Soms is dat acceptabel......
Martinspire
@Azara13 augustus 2022 20:16
Eens. Ik ga de film of serie maar 1x kijken en van een aantal zaken komt gewoon nooit een Nederlandse (retail) sub. Dan is dit gewoon een prima oplossing. Zolang je begrijpt wat de tekst bedoelt, maakt het weinig uit of ie 100% accuraat is. En ja de slechte zaken zullen opvallen, maar in mijn geval is dat steeds minder vaak echt fout. Uit de context kun je eigenlijk altijd wel halen wat het had moeten zijn. Elke minuut die ik er meer aan besteed, is een minuut die ik niet aan kijken kan besteden.
SuperDre
@Martinspire14 augustus 2022 09:23
Nou elke minuut dat de ondertiteling slecht is haalt die me uit de film/serie, irriteer me zelfs nateloos aan engelse ondertiteling die niet overeen komt met wat er gezegd wordt, en dan al helemaal niet bij nederlandse ondertiteling waarbij de zinsbouw fubar is en het dus pijn aan mn hersenen doet.
SuperDre
@Azara13 augustus 2022 19:11
Ik vind dat dus nooit acceptabel, dan maar wachten met kijken, maar zelf pak ik dan meestal wel de engelse subs (die ik dan ontdoe van hard of hearing muk). Ik kijk mijn films altijd met ondertiteling of het nu nederlands of engels is (vaak merk ik niet eens dat ik de engelse aan heb staan).
epias
@Martinspire13 augustus 2022 22:23
En 99% van de ondertiteling is dan gewoon prima.
Zelfs iemand die zich dagelijks bezighoudt met ondertitelen/vertalen haalt nog geen 99%. Het is niet voor niets dat dergelijke 'vertalingen' worden geweerd.
Roel1966
13 augustus 2022 20:27
Lijkt mij een heel handige tool die je vaak in gewone video-editors niet echt terugvind, althans je kan wel ondertitels maken maar het dan veel te bewerkelijk is voor een hele film. Evenzogoed vergt het ook met deze tool heel wat uurtjes werk lijkt mij, dus respect voor mensen die ondertitels vertalen.
