Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.5 is uitgekomen en daar zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:

New: Add audio to text (speech recognition) via Vosk/Kaldi

Split of words-without-spaces (via dictionary) in FCE/OCR

Add ASSA tool "Background box generator"

Option for auto-gen waveform when opening video

Add "File type associations" in Options - Settings

Add "waveform-multi-move" with Ctrl+mouse-move

Add burn-in toolbar icon

Add more line witdth (cps) calculation options

Add shortcuts for Tools - Sort By

Add shortcut for re-calc duration to min

Add shortcut for edit of bookmark

Add shortcut for copy plain text

Click "New" while holding down "shift" will keep video

Add "continuation style" "trailing ellipsis only"

Add "Sort by Gap"

Add new image subtitle format TTML with inline base64 images

Add new text subtitle format

Add new json subtitle format

Add new text subtitle format

Add new readonly text subtitle format

Add new Edius subtitle formats

Add "Min gap" to "Statistics" Improved: Update Bulgarian translation

Update Italian translation

Update Brazilian Portuguese translation

Update Portuguese translation

Update Polish translation

Update Chinese translation

Update Finnish translation

Update Spanish translations (es-ES/ex-MX/es-AR)

Update Korean translation

Update Vietnamese translation

Update Persian translation

Update French translation

Update file association icons (so nice) in installer

Improve VTT parsing of malformed files

Handle merge/split better with "box" tag

Improve zoom-in for waveform a little

Trying to make nOCR work better with corrupted files

Improve English/Italian OCR rules a little

Allow larger font size in list view / text box

Improve list-view/text-box color dialog

Improve color dialog with 4 last used colors

Improve spell check regarding Yen symbol (¥)

Add Nvidia hardware accel encodings for sub burn-in

Remove position codes when reading PAC

Allow .m4s as sub file extension

SE now works with new libmpv (mpv-2.dll)

Minor improvements for ASSA properties window

Use comma not semicolon in CSV export

Add some missing translation

Shortcut "add bm w comment" works in text box

Update Tesseract to 5.0.1 (from 5.0.0)

Improve UI regarding empty subtitle a little - txh darnn

Some improvements for OCR fix engine

Add blank lines to Modify selection

Allow for having a bd .sup file in spell check

Export images (for external OCR) in OCR window

Remember last used audio track Fixed: Fix bug in BD SUP reading w missing lines

Fix crash in "Set start and offset the rest" w original

Fix for generating empty waveform for online videos

Fix for finding frame rate in some mp4 files

Fix typo for middle/center in WebVTT default property

Fix issue with TTML 1.0 + favorite + ext change

Fix WebVTT browser preview

Fix crash in PAC when saving with negative values

Fix frame Rate/Multiplier/dropMode in TimedText properties

Fix unwanted lowercase for ASSA properties window when reopen

Fix crash when opening an mp4 video in rare cases

Fix issue with bookmarks + not opened files

Fix spell check "change word" issue with apostrophe (')

Fix new-line-char in Bilibili format

Fix "Close video" shortcut

Fix double space issue for output file name in sub burn-in

Fix crash in "Batch convert" w add after sort

Remove beep sound when using "Go to bookmark" shortcut

Fix crash in list view context menu after clearing source view

Fix crash in list view focus/select

Fix crash in modify selection w styles

Fix export to image issue w font face

Fix close/save original not working before opening file menu

Fix decimal point char issue in "Convert frame rate"

Fix add scene changes in "Waveform batch"

Fix missing style column in some cases for assa

Fix for "Fix missing spaces" w font tag

Fix crash when opening burn-in

Fix crash in "import plain text"

Fix Netflix QC when in SMPTE mode