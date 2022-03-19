Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.5 is uitgekomen en daar zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:
New:
Improved:
- Add audio to text (speech recognition) via Vosk/Kaldi
- Split of words-without-spaces (via dictionary) in FCE/OCR
- Add ASSA tool "Background box generator"
- Option for auto-gen waveform when opening video
- Add "File type associations" in Options - Settings
- Add "waveform-multi-move" with Ctrl+mouse-move
- Add burn-in toolbar icon
- Add more line witdth (cps) calculation options
- Add shortcuts for Tools - Sort By
- Add shortcut for re-calc duration to min
- Add shortcut for edit of bookmark
- Add shortcut for copy plain text
- Click "New" while holding down "shift" will keep video
- Add "continuation style" "trailing ellipsis only"
- Add "Sort by Gap"
- Add new image subtitle format TTML with inline base64 images
- Add new text subtitle format
- Add new json subtitle format
- Add new text subtitle format
- Add new readonly text subtitle format
- Add new Edius subtitle formats
- Add "Min gap" to "Statistics"
Fixed:
- Update Bulgarian translation
- Update Italian translation
- Update Brazilian Portuguese translation
- Update Portuguese translation
- Update Polish translation
- Update Chinese translation
- Update Finnish translation
- Update Spanish translations (es-ES/ex-MX/es-AR)
- Update Korean translation
- Update Vietnamese translation
- Update Persian translation
- Update French translation
- Update file association icons (so nice) in installer
- Improve VTT parsing of malformed files
- Handle merge/split better with "box" tag
- Improve zoom-in for waveform a little
- Trying to make nOCR work better with corrupted files
- Improve English/Italian OCR rules a little
- Allow larger font size in list view / text box
- Improve list-view/text-box color dialog
- Improve color dialog with 4 last used colors
- Improve spell check regarding Yen symbol (¥)
- Add Nvidia hardware accel encodings for sub burn-in
- Remove position codes when reading PAC
- Allow .m4s as sub file extension
- SE now works with new libmpv (mpv-2.dll)
- Minor improvements for ASSA properties window
- Use comma not semicolon in CSV export
- Add some missing translation
- Shortcut "add bm w comment" works in text box
- Update Tesseract to 5.0.1 (from 5.0.0)
- Improve UI regarding empty subtitle a little - txh darnn
- Some improvements for OCR fix engine
- Add blank lines to Modify selection
- Allow for having a bd .sup file in spell check
- Export images (for external OCR) in OCR window
- Remember last used audio track
- Fix bug in BD SUP reading w missing lines
- Fix crash in "Set start and offset the rest" w original
- Fix for generating empty waveform for online videos
- Fix for finding frame rate in some mp4 files
- Fix typo for middle/center in WebVTT default property
- Fix issue with TTML 1.0 + favorite + ext change
- Fix WebVTT browser preview
- Fix crash in PAC when saving with negative values
- Fix frame Rate/Multiplier/dropMode in TimedText properties
- Fix unwanted lowercase for ASSA properties window when reopen
- Fix crash when opening an mp4 video in rare cases
- Fix issue with bookmarks + not opened files
- Fix spell check "change word" issue with apostrophe (')
- Fix new-line-char in Bilibili format
- Fix "Close video" shortcut
- Fix double space issue for output file name in sub burn-in
- Fix crash in "Batch convert" w add after sort
- Remove beep sound when using "Go to bookmark" shortcut
- Fix crash in list view context menu after clearing source view
- Fix crash in list view focus/select
- Fix crash in modify selection w styles
- Fix export to image issue w font face
- Fix close/save original not working before opening file menu
- Fix decimal point char issue in "Convert frame rate"
- Fix add scene changes in "Waveform batch"
- Fix missing style column in some cases for assa
- Fix for "Fix missing spaces" w font tag
- Fix crash when opening burn-in
- Fix crash in "import plain text"
- Fix Netflix QC when in SMPTE mode