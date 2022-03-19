Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Tixati 2.89

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 2.89 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 2.89:
  • Several memory optimizations in Transfers and Channels to reduce per-peer RAM consumption
  • Custom download and move-on-complete path selection no longer overwriting on new single-file transfers after meta-data resolved
  • Bandwidth statistics for Categories now persist between program restarts
  • Bandwidth chart Clear option now rolls back to last 5 seconds instead of last 60
  • Fixed rare crash in Windows build when closing a settings window too soon after a spinbox change
  • Fixed text entry box maximum length inconsistencies when using extended Unicode characters
  • Better Channel and Transfer peer removal algorithm, allows for more chances at hole-punch if total peer count is low
  • Fixed problems in Channel and Transfer peer DHT search result processing that would too aggressively throttle peer creation
  • In main Channels list, several new optional columns
  • Icon for indication of current streaming status in Channels list
  • New Users tab for Channels, with several sortable columns and some new buttons
  • New fully-featured Admin Commands window, opened by pressing the Commands button in the Users tab
  • At top of Channel Connections tab, several new buttons
  • Options in Connections tab to force DHT search, stop DHT search, or manually add peers
  • Chat window now saves all text between program sessions
  • Timestamps and join/leave notifications can now be toggled within the backbuffer
  • Backbuffer user message name tag is a different color if the user is currently offline
  • Chat text entry box changes color if the channel is offline or temporarily disconnected
  • Moved several streaming log messages to Event Log tab
  • Revised timing of topic change and MOTD messages
  • Show user public key in all tooltips
  • New field sttl for Channel info control directive, which controls user cache lifetime
  • Better management of Channel user connection cert issuance within the Admin Commands window
  • Less CPU usage maintaining aggregate Channel shared link/line counts
  • Account for 6to4 when setting narrow/wide network bans for IPv6
  • User level changes take effect much more quickly
  • Fast user share data re-caching after level changes from Basic or lower to Normal or higher
  • Fixed crash in Forum tab when messages become de-synced from current user list
  • Eliminated time reminder and user name prompt first time Channels are run
  • Fully revised Contacts view
  • New Ignore system, accessible from the contacts top button menu
  • Ignored Channel users and Transfer peer IPs managed in same view
  • User Browse window has been completely re-done
  • Nearly instant user Browse, even if they are sharing the maximum limit
  • New Browse find-bar, and keyboard shortcuts Ctrl-F and F3 / Shift-F3
  • Completely new and much faster multi-line color text control that provides chat message views and user browse view
  • Fixed problem with tree view column sort indicators not initially showing in GTK build
  • Eliminated throttle reminder popup on first startup
  • Fixed problems with treeview single-column mode not using full width of available space until resized
  • Minor adjustment to editbox height in filter bars and search view
  • Fixed problem in Windows build with control focus becoming de-synced when a child modal window is destroyed
  • Fixed problem in GTK build with control lose-focus notification being lost during modal window destruction, preventing final save
  • Minor updates to Dark and Light color themes
  • Several other minor tweaks and adjustments throughout the GUI
  • Updated IP-location tables

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.89
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (3)

+1GeroldM

19 maart 2022 15:08
Sindsdien ik Linux als daily driver gebruik, zag ik dat Tixati niet in de app store van de distro stond. QBittorrent stond er wel in, dus deze maar in gebruik genomen.

Wat is dat een tegenvaller als je Tixati gewend bent. Tixati hengelt dingen een stuk sneller binnen en heeft meer prioriteit nivos (waar ik veel gebruik van maak). Ja ik gebruik maar weinig mogelijkheden. Maar als het verschil daar al zo groot is, dan wil ik niet (meer) weten wat de rest doet. Tijd om QBittorrent om te wisselen met Tixati.
+1Bulkzooi
@GeroldM19 maart 2022 15:17
Op Linux kan ik Transmission of RTorrent adviseren. Qbittorrent vindt ik ook niks.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulkzooi op 19 maart 2022 15:17]

+1slaay
@GeroldM19 maart 2022 15:46
Handmatig installeren kan ook natuurlijk nog: https://www.tixati.com/download/linux.html
