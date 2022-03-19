Versie 2.89 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 2.89:
- Several memory optimizations in Transfers and Channels to reduce per-peer RAM consumption
- Custom download and move-on-complete path selection no longer overwriting on new single-file transfers after meta-data resolved
- Bandwidth statistics for Categories now persist between program restarts
- Bandwidth chart Clear option now rolls back to last 5 seconds instead of last 60
- Fixed rare crash in Windows build when closing a settings window too soon after a spinbox change
- Fixed text entry box maximum length inconsistencies when using extended Unicode characters
- Better Channel and Transfer peer removal algorithm, allows for more chances at hole-punch if total peer count is low
- Fixed problems in Channel and Transfer peer DHT search result processing that would too aggressively throttle peer creation
- In main Channels list, several new optional columns
- Icon for indication of current streaming status in Channels list
- New Users tab for Channels, with several sortable columns and some new buttons
- New fully-featured Admin Commands window, opened by pressing the Commands button in the Users tab
- At top of Channel Connections tab, several new buttons
- Options in Connections tab to force DHT search, stop DHT search, or manually add peers
- Chat window now saves all text between program sessions
- Timestamps and join/leave notifications can now be toggled within the backbuffer
- Backbuffer user message name tag is a different color if the user is currently offline
- Chat text entry box changes color if the channel is offline or temporarily disconnected
- Moved several streaming log messages to Event Log tab
- Revised timing of topic change and MOTD messages
- Show user public key in all tooltips
- New field sttl for Channel info control directive, which controls user cache lifetime
- Better management of Channel user connection cert issuance within the Admin Commands window
- Less CPU usage maintaining aggregate Channel shared link/line counts
- Account for 6to4 when setting narrow/wide network bans for IPv6
- User level changes take effect much more quickly
- Fast user share data re-caching after level changes from Basic or lower to Normal or higher
- Fixed crash in Forum tab when messages become de-synced from current user list
- Eliminated time reminder and user name prompt first time Channels are run
- Fully revised Contacts view
- New Ignore system, accessible from the contacts top button menu
- Ignored Channel users and Transfer peer IPs managed in same view
- User Browse window has been completely re-done
- Nearly instant user Browse, even if they are sharing the maximum limit
- New Browse find-bar, and keyboard shortcuts Ctrl-F and F3 / Shift-F3
- Completely new and much faster multi-line color text control that provides chat message views and user browse view
- Fixed problem with tree view column sort indicators not initially showing in GTK build
- Eliminated throttle reminder popup on first startup
- Fixed problems with treeview single-column mode not using full width of available space until resized
- Minor adjustment to editbox height in filter bars and search view
- Fixed problem in Windows build with control focus becoming de-synced when a child modal window is destroyed
- Fixed problem in GTK build with control lose-focus notification being lost during modal window destruction, preventing final save
- Minor updates to Dark and Light color themes
- Several other minor tweaks and adjustments throughout the GUI
- Updated IP-location tables