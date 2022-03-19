Versie 2.89 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 2.89: Several memory optimizations in Transfers and Channels to reduce per-peer RAM consumption

Custom download and move-on-complete path selection no longer overwriting on new single-file transfers after meta-data resolved

Bandwidth statistics for Categories now persist between program restarts

Bandwidth chart Clear option now rolls back to last 5 seconds instead of last 60

Fixed rare crash in Windows build when closing a settings window too soon after a spinbox change

Fixed text entry box maximum length inconsistencies when using extended Unicode characters

Better Channel and Transfer peer removal algorithm, allows for more chances at hole-punch if total peer count is low

Fixed problems in Channel and Transfer peer DHT search result processing that would too aggressively throttle peer creation

In main Channels list, several new optional columns

Icon for indication of current streaming status in Channels list

New Users tab for Channels, with several sortable columns and some new buttons

New fully-featured Admin Commands window, opened by pressing the Commands button in the Users tab

At top of Channel Connections tab, several new buttons

Options in Connections tab to force DHT search, stop DHT search, or manually add peers

Chat window now saves all text between program sessions

Timestamps and join/leave notifications can now be toggled within the backbuffer

Backbuffer user message name tag is a different color if the user is currently offline

Chat text entry box changes color if the channel is offline or temporarily disconnected

Moved several streaming log messages to Event Log tab

Revised timing of topic change and MOTD messages

Show user public key in all tooltips

New field sttl for Channel info control directive, which controls user cache lifetime

Better management of Channel user connection cert issuance within the Admin Commands window

Less CPU usage maintaining aggregate Channel shared link/line counts

Account for 6to4 when setting narrow/wide network bans for IPv6

User level changes take effect much more quickly

Fast user share data re-caching after level changes from Basic or lower to Normal or higher

Fixed crash in Forum tab when messages become de-synced from current user list

Eliminated time reminder and user name prompt first time Channels are run

Fully revised Contacts view

New Ignore system, accessible from the contacts top button menu

Ignored Channel users and Transfer peer IPs managed in same view

User Browse window has been completely re-done

Nearly instant user Browse, even if they are sharing the maximum limit

New Browse find-bar, and keyboard shortcuts Ctrl-F and F3 / Shift-F3

Completely new and much faster multi-line color text control that provides chat message views and user browse view

Fixed problem with tree view column sort indicators not initially showing in GTK build

Eliminated throttle reminder popup on first startup

Fixed problems with treeview single-column mode not using full width of available space until resized

Minor adjustment to editbox height in filter bars and search view

Fixed problem in Windows build with control focus becoming de-synced when a child modal window is destroyed

Fixed problem in GTK build with control lose-focus notification being lost during modal window destruction, preventing final save

Minor updates to Dark and Light color themes

Several other minor tweaks and adjustments throughout the GUI

Updated IP-location tables