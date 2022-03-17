Software-update: Python 3.7.13 / 3.8.13 / 3.9.11 / 3.10.3

Python logo (75 pix)Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido was als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Hij heeft daarnaast voor Dropbox gewerkt, ging daarna met pensioen en toen dat niet echt beviel, ging hij aan de slag bij Microsoft. De release notes voor deze uitgave laten enkele belangrijke verbeteringen zien:

Python 3.10.3, 3.9.11, 3.8.13, and 3.7.13 are now available with security content

Welcome again to the exciting world of releasing new Python versions! Last time around I was complaining about cursed releases. This time around I could complain about security content galore and how one of them ruined my ingenious idea to release Python on Pi Day and call it Py Day. Well, you can’t have everything in life. Or at least not everything at once. And yet it seems this time around we’ve got a lot of security fixes all at once. Just look at this list:

  • 15 (sic!) CVEs: libexpat upgraded from 2.4.1 to 2.4.7 (BPO-46794, BPO-46932, BPO-46811, BPO-46784, BPO-46400)
  • CVE-2022-0778: OpenSSL upgraded from 1.1.1l to 1.1.1n in macOS and Windows installers (BPO-47024)
  • CVE-2016-3189, CVE-2019-12900: bzip2 upgraded from 1.0.6 to 1.0.8 in Windows installers (BPO-44549)
  • CVE-2022-26488: Windows installer now ensures the correct path is being repaired when “Add to PATH” is used (BPO-46948)
  • CVE-2021-28363: bundled pip upgraded from 21.2.4 to 22.0.4 (BPO-46985)
  • authorization bypass fixed in urllib.request (BPO-46756)
  • REDoS avoided in importlib.metadata (BPO-46474)
  • SQLite upgraded from 3.36.0 to 3.37.2 in macOS and Windows installers (BPO-45925)
Python 3.10.3 - Get it here

Python 3.10.3 is the third maintenance release of the newest version of the Python programming language, which contains many new features and optimizations. We recommend it over the other releases listed below. This is a large bugfix release with 220 commits since 3.10.2. Just look at the change log!

The next maintenance release of Python 3.10 is planned for early June.

Python 3.9.11 - Get it here

This is the penultimate planned full bugfix release of Python 3.9. In mid-May, we’ll be releasing the last one, after which the 3.9 series will enter its security-only fixes period. More details in PEP 596.

Python 3.9 is the first Python version since 2.7 to have a regular bugfix release larger than “.10”. It’s also still a significant release at 163 commits since 3.9.10. That’s in fact 30+ commits more than between 3.9.9 and 3.9.10. The change log isn’t as long as the 3.10.3 one but it’s still pretty extensive!

As a reminder, on macOS, the default installer is now the new universal2 variant. It’s compatible with Mac OS X 10.9 and newer, including macOS 11 Big Sur and macOS 12 Monterey. Python installed with this variant will work natively on Apple Silicon processors.

Python 3.8.13 - Get it here

Changes here are almost exclusively security-only as the life cycle of Python versions prescribes. You might have noticed there is a small number of regular bug fixes nonetheless. This is because without those we wouldn’t be able to continue running the full test suite for the 3.8 branch. This in turn could hide regressions in future security fixes.

Python 3.7.13 - Get it here

Just like 3.8, Python 3.7 is in its security-only fixes period. In turn, the changes in 3.7.13 look almost identical to the ones in 3.8.13.

Python 3.7 will continue to receive source-only releases until June 2023.

Python

Versienummer 3.7.13 / 3.8.13 / 3.9.11 / 3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal, Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Python Insider
Download https://www.python.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-03-2022 06:240

17-03-2022 • 06:24

0 Linkedin

Bron: Python Insider

Update-historie

07-06 Python 3.10.5 0
25-03 Python 3.9.12 / 3.10.4 1
17-03 Python 3.7.13 / 3.8.13 / 3.9.11 / 3.10.3 0
19-01 Python 3.10.2 12
07-12 Python 3.10.1 9
05-10 Python 3.10.0 7
08-'21 Python 3.9.7 0
06-'21 Python 3.9.6 0
05-'21 Python 3.9.5 1
04-'21 Python 3.9.4 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

Python

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee