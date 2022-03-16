Software-update: OpenVPN 2.5.6

OpenVPN logo (79 pix) OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private networks aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden door een encrypted tunnel via internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.5.6 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen daarin zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

User-visible Changes
  • Update copyright year to 2022
New features
  • New plugin (sample-plugin/defer/multi-auth.c) to help testing with multiple parallel plugins that succeed/fail in direct/deferred mode
  • Various build improvements (github actions etc)
  • Upgrade pkcs11-helper to release 1.28.4
Bugfixes
  • CVE-2022-0547, see here for more information. If openvpn is configured with multiple authentication plugins and more than one plugin tries to do deferred authentication, the result is not well-defined - creating a possible authentication bypass.
    In this situation the server process will now abort itself with a clear log message. Only one plugin is allowed to do deferred authentication.
  • Fix "--mtu-disc maybe|yes" on Linux
    Due to configure/syshead.h/#ifdef confusion, the code in question was not compiled-in since a long time. Fixed. Trac: #1452
  • Fix $common_name variable passed to scripts when username-as-common-name is in effect.
    This was not consistently set - sometimes, OpenVPN exported the username, sometimes the common name from the client cert. Fixed. Trac: #1434
  • Fix potential memory leaks in add_route() and add_route_ipv6().
  • Apply connect-retry backoff only to one side of the connection in p2p mode. Without that fix/enhancement, two sides could end up only sending packets when the other end is not ready. Trac: #1010, #1384
  • Remove unused sitnl.h file
  • Clean up msvc build files, remove unused MSVC build .bat files
  • Repair "--inactive" handling with a 'bytes' parameter larger than 2 Gbytes
    due to integer overflow, this ended up being "0" on Linux, but on Windows with MSVC it ends up being "always 2 Gbyte", both not doing what is requested. Trac: #1448
  • Repair handling of EC certificates on Windows with pkcs11-helper
    (wrong compile-time defines for OpenSSL 1.1.1)
Documentation
  • Documentation improvements related to DynDNS. Trac: #1417
  • Clean up documentation for --proto and related options
  • Rebuild rst docs if input files change (proper dependency handling)

+1Qalo
16 maart 2022 23:48
Net gereleased, en meteen mogen ze OpenVPN weer patchen vanwege een nieuwe kwetsbaarheid in OpenSSL, zoals HIER te lezen is. Vervelend, maar ik denk dat ze het snel opgelost hebben.
+1Keiichi
@Qalo17 maart 2022 00:20
Daarvoor hoeft openvpn niet gepatched te worden. Zodra de bugfix in de openssl package van je favoriete distro zit, restart je openvpn en werkt deze met de nieuwe openssl versie.
+1Qalo
@Keiichi17 maart 2022 00:36
Ah, oké! Thanks! :)
+1fastedje
@Keiichi17 maart 2022 07:24
Dit is zeker xo op de linux, Mac en BSD builds als deze dynaic linked zijn. Ik vermoed dat de build voor Windows wel deze libraried bevat.
+1rfnreynders
17 maart 2022 09:10
Aan alle wizzkids hier.
Momenteel koppel ik een hoop systemen aan elkaar via zerotier en gebruik dan nomachine om remote de computers van mijn ouders zus en vrienden te onderhouden.

Nu loopt alle comm. Dus via een externe partij,. Zerotier. Het werkt als een zonnetje, naar ik wil liever dat ik een vpn op zet waarbij ik direct met elke computer, peer to peer kan connecten, zonder dat daar een andere partij tussen komt.
Wie weet hoe ik dat voor elkaar krijg, met open vpn of een andere vpn?
Ik heb geen enkele ervaring met het opzetten van een vpn behalve zero tier dan, naar dat is niet te vergelijken volgens mij.

Nu kun je op verschillende manieren en netwerk op zetten. In Mijn hoofd.... Moet het kunnen dat ik een configuratie file mee neem, ergens in laadt en hoppa, ik die pc aan mijn eigen vpn vast knoop.... Is dat mogelijk?

Alvast bedankt _/-\o_
+1nsaasman
@rfnreynders17 maart 2022 09:23
Zero-tier werkt super. Met rules kun je al het verkeer blokkeren en alleen rdp doorlaten.
Je kunt de zero-tier controller ook zelf hosten maar dan kun je web UI niet gebruiken om nodes aan te melden ed. Alle communicatie gaat wel peer to peer. De controller zorgt alleen dat de nodes aan elkaar gekoppeld worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door nsaasman op 17 maart 2022 09:24]

+1fre0n
17 maart 2022 15:52
Is het nog waard om tijd in openvpn te steken of is wireguard de betere keuze? Mn voor "lan" gamen, remote ssh/shell en remote desktops
+1beerse

@fre0n17 maart 2022 17:18
Definieer jou 'beter' en je bent al halverwege met je vergelijk. Denk aan: 'snel configureren', 'snel de verbinding op zetten' of 'een verbinding met snelle ping' (weinig vertraging) of 'een verbinding met hoge bandbreedte' (weinig overhead).

Volgens mij maakt het qua vpn en beveiliging niet zo heel veel uit tussen die 2. Wel gaat het er om dat je de verbinding netjes kan opzetten en instellen. Als je met 1 van de 2 niet zo goed kan om gaan of dat je ergens iets niet snapt terwijl je de andere kant wel goed krijgt, dan is die jij met jou kennis en ervaring netjes up-and-running krijgt voor jou beter.
+1BlaTieBla
17 maart 2022 10:24
Ik heb ooit eens een proof-of-concept gemaakt waarbij ik RasPi's met OpenVPN client gebruikte om automatisch verbinding met mijn OpenVPN server op te zetten (via poort 443). Via die tunnel kreeg ik dan toegang tot het remote (directly connected) netwerk. Door handig gebruik te maken van wat NAT constructies en config scripts was het redelijk schaalbaar, maar je moet het wel leuk vinden om constant in config files te knutselen. Werkend getest met 3 RasPi clients.

Op de Pi had ik ook een led gemaakt die groen licht gaf wanneer de tunnel naar mijn centrale VPN server stond (een check of mijn remote private ip adres bereikbaar was).

Deel van de PoC was het demonstreren dat het kinderlijk eenvoudig is om een RasPi ergens in een netwerk te droppen (evt. met een 4G internet dongle) en zo remote toegang te hebben tot een (bedrijfs)netwerk.
+1LCP
17 maart 2022 17:59
Stel ik heb een testomgeving in een intern LAN die alleen via http(s) bereikbaar is vanaf het WAN. Geen portforwarding mogelijk naar het test-LAN. Ook geen DNS forwarders of domeinen bereikbaar vanaf buiten. Is het dan mogelijk om een VPN op te zetten naar die testomgeving?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

