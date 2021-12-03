Software-update: Subtitle Edit 3.6.4

Subtitle Edit logo (79 pix)Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.4 is uitgekomen en daar zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:

New:
  • List errors based on current profile (Ctrl+F8)
  • Add "image" option for "gen blank video"
  • Apply SMPTE timing to shot changes
  • Allow permanently dismiss of ASSA change res
  • Allow alpha when choosing text color for ASSA in main window
  • Allow add empty waveform for online videos
  • Switch positions of textboxes shortcut
  • New subtitle format (json, read only)
  • New subtitle format (json, read only)
Improved:
  • Update Bulgarian translation
  • Update Finish translation
  • Update Portuguese translation
  • Update Chinese translation
  • Update Hungarian translation
  • Video from url - try to make it easier to use (auto dl youtube-dl/ffmpeg)
  • Remember last chosen video offset
  • Add "Count" label in "Go to bookmark"
  • Speed up slow loading mp4 without subs as sub
  • Auto-load audio file after import plain text
  • "Remove scene changes" now has overview window w export
  • Remember "show video controls" + toggle context menu item
  • Improve rounding for frames in NQC
  • Do not select all text when switching to source view
  • Update Tesseract 5 alpha 2021-08-11 to 5.00 final
Fixed:
  • Fix selected line in "set start and offset the rest"
  • Fix waveform syntax coloring after move
  • Fix ASSA Importing attachments crash
  • Fix sometimes bad palette for bdsup
  • Fix crash when drop wav file on waveform
  • Fix issue with "Fix invalid italic tags"
  • Fix crash in "merge lines with same text"
  • Minor fix for save as from ASSA to SRT
  • Another fix for ismt drag'n'drop
  • Fix crash in nOCR
  • Fix textbox width issue in translation mode
  • Minor fix for toggle casing for seletion
  • Fix error gen waveform when media file delete/renamed
  • Fix issue with setting video offset more than once
  • Fix dots for "file-open" text
  • Fix translation mode sync issue

Versienummer 3.6.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Nikse.dk
Download https://github.com/SubtitleEdit/subtitleedit/releases/tag/3.6.4
Bestandsgrootte 8,68MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-12-2021 15:197

03-12-2021 • 15:19

7 Linkedin

Bron: Nikse.dk

Update-historie

19-03 Subtitle Edit 3.6.5 5
03-12 Subtitle Edit 3.6.4 7
11-11 Subtitle Edit 3.6.3 0
08-'21 Subtitle Edit 3.6.2 5
05-'21 Subtitle Edit 3.6.1 2

Lees meer

Subtitle Edit

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+15+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1wijbro
4 december 2021 15:21
Subsync....?:)

Oeps 2 keer

[Reactie gewijzigd door wijbro op 4 december 2021 15:24]

0hrigteri
4 december 2021 01:25
Een van mijn grootste frustraties in Kodi.... elke paar minuten de subtitle offset bij te moeten werken omdat de subtitles net iets sneller lopen dan de serie of film (vooral series heb ik dit vaak bij).
Maar om nou handmatig aan de slag te gaan met externe app om het zelf te synchroniseren weet ik oprecht niet of ik dat wel zou gaan doen.
+1wijbro
@hrigteri4 december 2021 15:23
Subsync....? :)
+1crazyboy01
@wijbro4 december 2021 16:19
Als de subs de gehele film/aflevering exact hetzelfde aantal seconde voor- of achterloopt op het specifieke bestand dat jij hebt, dan is iets als SubSync of de offset functie in players eenvoudig in gebruik. Maar soms vertragen de subs gedurende de aflevering steeds meer, waardoor de subtitles steeds de offset moet bijwerken en eenmalig syncen niet genoeg is. Volgens mij komt dat door de framerate van de video oid. Ook daar zijn wel tools voor te vinden die kijken naar de eerste en laatste subtitle, maar het is mij nog niet vaak gelukt om daarmee een goede ervaring te krijgen. Ik zoek dan meestal maar een sub die wel op mijn bestand past.
+1wijbro
@crazyboy014 december 2021 16:36
Klopt natuurlijk, het allerbeste is de juiste sub bij het betreffende bestand, maar soms is die er simpelweg niet en dan kan subsync best wel een uitkomst zijn.
Laatst nog gebruikt bij een aflevering van Y the last man, gewoon een keer laten draaien, 10 minuutjes werk en helemaal goed.
Da's dan toch wel lekker. :)
+1Lainey23
@hrigteri4 december 2021 17:52
edit*: jullie hadden het over een functie in kodi die ''subsync'' heet. Ik las dit verkeerd en had het over een andere tool die ook subsync heet: https://github.com/sc0ty/subsync. Alsnog waard om te checken.

Ik heb subtitle edit gebruikt en een paar weken geleden subsync ontdekt.
Subsync kan ook omgaan met subtitles die voor verschillende framerates bedoeld zijn. Heb dit zelf getest door de tijden en de framerates van subtitles aan te passen in subtitle editor en ze vervolgens te syncen via subsync.

Ik gebruik zelf subsync van sc0ty. De GUI draait bij mij helaas niet maar via command line werkt het wel prima. Het is echt magic.

Weet alleen niet hoe ik batches kan doen :(

[Reactie gewijzigd door Lainey23 op 4 december 2021 17:54]

0Stromboli
@Lainey235 december 2021 15:15
Even hier op in hakend, ik heb nooit begrepen waarom framerate iets met subtitles te maken zouden hebben.

Films gaan op tijd, een bepaalde film duurt bijvoorbeeld 2 uur, en een bepaalde actie scene is op 35 minuten, enzovoort. Ongeacht of de film wordt afgespeeld op 24 of 25 of 29.997 of 30 of 60 fps (anders zou diezelde film ook de ene keer 1u55 duren of de andere keer juist 2u10 of zo).

En subtitles gaan ook op tijd, althans .srt subs. Er staat bij een bepaalde ondertiteling niet: op frame zoveel, maar van tijdstip (hh:mm:ss:xxx) tot tijdstip.

Maar desondanks is het ook mijn ervaring dat je soms subtitles een beetje moet 'stretchen' of juist shrinken (zijn allerlei tooltjes voor) om ze precies te synchroniseren met een bepaalde kopie van een bepaalde film of serie.

De wonderen van de audiovisuele wereld :+

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee