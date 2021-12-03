Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.4 is uitgekomen en daar zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:
New:
Improved:
- List errors based on current profile (
Ctrl+
F8)
- Add "image" option for "gen blank video"
- Apply SMPTE timing to shot changes
- Allow permanently dismiss of ASSA change res
- Allow alpha when choosing text color for ASSA in main window
- Allow add empty waveform for online videos
- Switch positions of textboxes shortcut
- New subtitle format (json, read only)
Fixed:
- Update Bulgarian translation
- Update Finish translation
- Update Portuguese translation
- Update Chinese translation
- Update Hungarian translation
- Video from url - try to make it easier to use (auto dl youtube-dl/ffmpeg)
- Remember last chosen video offset
- Add "Count" label in "Go to bookmark"
- Speed up slow loading mp4 without subs as sub
- Auto-load audio file after import plain text
- "Remove scene changes" now has overview window w export
- Remember "show video controls" + toggle context menu item
- Improve rounding for frames in NQC
- Do not select all text when switching to source view
- Update Tesseract 5 alpha 2021-08-11 to 5.00 final
- Fix selected line in "set start and offset the rest"
- Fix waveform syntax coloring after move
- Fix ASSA Importing attachments crash
- Fix sometimes bad palette for bdsup
- Fix crash when drop wav file on waveform
- Fix issue with "Fix invalid italic tags"
- Fix crash in "merge lines with same text"
- Minor fix for save as from ASSA to SRT
- Another fix for ismt drag'n'drop
- Fix crash in nOCR
- Fix textbox width issue in translation mode
- Minor fix for toggle casing for seletion
- Fix error gen waveform when media file delete/renamed
- Fix issue with setting video offset more than once
- Fix dots for "file-open" text
- Fix translation mode sync issue