Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.4 is uitgekomen en daar zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:

New: List errors based on current profile ( Ctrl + F8 )

+ ) Add "image" option for "gen blank video"

Apply SMPTE timing to shot changes

Allow permanently dismiss of ASSA change res

Allow alpha when choosing text color for ASSA in main window

Allow add empty waveform for online videos

Switch positions of textboxes shortcut

New subtitle format (json, read only)

New subtitle format (json, read only) Improved: Update Bulgarian translation

Update Finish translation

Update Portuguese translation

Update Chinese translation

Update Hungarian translation

Video from url - try to make it easier to use (auto dl youtube-dl/ffmpeg)

Remember last chosen video offset

Add "Count" label in "Go to bookmark"

Speed up slow loading mp4 without subs as sub

Auto-load audio file after import plain text

"Remove scene changes" now has overview window w export

Remember "show video controls" + toggle context menu item

Improve rounding for frames in NQC

Do not select all text when switching to source view

Update Tesseract 5 alpha 2021-08-11 to 5.00 final Fixed: Fix selected line in "set start and offset the rest"

Fix waveform syntax coloring after move

Fix ASSA Importing attachments crash

Fix sometimes bad palette for bdsup

Fix crash when drop wav file on waveform

Fix issue with "Fix invalid italic tags"

Fix crash in "merge lines with same text"

Minor fix for save as from ASSA to SRT

Another fix for ismt drag'n'drop

Fix crash in nOCR

Fix textbox width issue in translation mode

Minor fix for toggle casing for seletion

Fix error gen waveform when media file delete/renamed

Fix issue with setting video offset more than once

Fix dots for "file-open" text

Fix translation mode sync issue