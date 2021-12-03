Versie 0.99.4 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- 2201: Better FITS loading
- 2198: Shift to draw square & circle - more info.
- 2195: Batch convert: Text size unit - more info.
- 2194: Batch convert: Clear transparent pixels
- 2189: {Categories} in Batch rename - more info.
- 2188: Color used in properties - more info.
- 2184: Batch convert: QR Code - more info.
- 2183: Batch convert: paste file list - more info.
- 2181: Windows: 'Acquire into' - more info.
- 2180: Batch convert: settings to disable format color - more info.
- 2177: Batch convert: ALT+Wheel for previous/next image
- 2176: Open location code for GPS position - more info.
- 2174: Cleaner face region - more info.
- 2170: 'Lens Model' in template
- 2167: Menu item to configure panel visibility - more info.
- 2160: lip format - more info.
- 2158: libavif 0.9.2 - more info.
- 2156: JPEGXL: Compression effort - more info.
- 2205: can not delete file when entering in fullscreen - more info.
- 2204: WebP ICC profile - more info.
- 2203: Mac: 'open in finder' dont select/focus file - more info.
- 2202: Overlay icon with DPI scaling - more info.
- 2200: Face's region & orientation - more info.
- 2199: MacOS: Delete shared folder - more info.
- 2197: Search from context menu - more info.
- 2196: Incorrect face tag regions - more info.
- 2193: Rating on RAW files doesn't create sidecar - more info.
- 2192: Print custom size - more info.
- 2191: Batch convert: JPEG XL compression - more info.
- 2190: Parent for new category - more info.
- 2187: DDS 12bits - more info.
- 2186: Update labels after 'Set category' via menu - more info.
- 2185: Video Volume problem - more info.
- 2182: Batch convert: RAW orientation - more info.
- 2179: Wrong EXIF value on RAW - more info.
- 2175: Convert: EXIF:Longitude/Latitude show decimal value in 'Text' - more info.
- 2173: {EXIF:Altitude} not shown - more info.
- 2172: HEIC filename with unicode - more info.
- 2171: Set DPI - more info.
- 2169: Crash on 1x1 bitmap - more info.
- 2168: Slow browser when having a lot of subfolder - more info.
- 2166: Rating in detail view
- 2165: Paint: ellipse bug - more info.
- 2164: JPEGXL & unicode filename -more info.
- 2163: Sort folder by comment - more info.
- 2162: X3F on MacOS/Linux - more info.
- 2161: {EXIF:xA...} fields - more info.
- 2159: RAW EXIF Camera fields - more info.
- 2157: Similar: Sort - more info.
- 2155: XMP list fields in Batch rename - more info.
- 2154: Batch convert: Disable mutli core when PDF - more info.
- 2153: Animated webp - more info.
- 2152: GPS writing Negative value - more info.
- 2151: Image size on RAW - more info.