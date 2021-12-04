Software-update: Paint.NET 4.3.4

Paint.NET logo (75 pix) Versie 4.3.4 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Tegenwoordig wordt het programma ook via de Windows Store aangeboden, al wordt voor die versie wel een kleine vergoeding gevraagd. In versie 4.3 is onder meer de overstap naar .Net 6 gemaakt. Hiermee zijn de prestaties flink verbeterd, maar dit luidt tevens het einde in voor de ondersteuning van Windows 7 en 8, die vanaf versie 4.4 zal komen te vervallen. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed:
  • Compatibility with the Spaced Text plugin, which was crashing
  • A bug with the Color Picker tool, which was sampling from a recently hidden layer when using Image sampling mode
  • The ability to click URLs in some older plugins (CustomBrushesMini, Shape Maker, Vandermotten Effects, and those based on OptionBasedLibrary)
  • The incorrect registration of the app in the HKCR\Applications registry key, which was affecting some methods for launching the app
  • Many translations which had updates but that had inadvertently not been incorporated into the app itself
  • The PROGRAMSGROUP property in the MSI (it was being ignored), which affects custom deployments
  • The CHECKFORUPDATES property which was missing from the MSI. It still worked, but you had to add it yourself. This only affected MSI-based deployment.

Paint.NET

Versienummer 4.3.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Paint.NET
Download https://github.com/paintdotnet/release/releases/tag/v4.3.4
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-12-2021 07:288

04-12-2021 • 07:28

8 Linkedin

Bron: Paint.NET

Update-historie

25-05 Paint.NET 4.3.11 0
10-03 Paint.NET 4.3.10 2
09-03 Paint.NET 4.3.9 1
17-02 Paint.NET 4.3.8 0
04-01 Paint.NET 4.3.7 23
04-12 Paint.NET 4.3.4 8
22-11 Paint.NET 4.3.3 9
05-10 Paint.NET 4.3.2 4
28-09 Paint.NET 4.3.1 0
23-09 Paint.NET 4.3 18
Meer historie

Lees meer

Paint.NET

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Design en multimedia

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1808+11+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1Uruk-Hai

4 december 2021 13:48
Ik ben sinds kort afgestapt van onze leerlingen te laten kiezen tussen enkel Inkscape en GIMP en heb het in mijn instructiebladen alleen nog over Inkscape en ´bitmap teken programma's'. Als een leerling dan vraagt wat daar mee bedoeld wordt begin ik al snel over Paint, Paint.net en daarnaast GIMP.

Ik vraag dan eerst of de Paint al kennen. Dan is het antwoord vrijwel altijd "ja".
Van GIMP weet ik dat ze dat behoorlijk lastig vinden.
Paint.net slaat een brug tussen die twee en die noem ik dan.

Ik vraag leerlingen dan ook: "heb je thuis Apple of Windows?"
Is het antwoord: "Apple" dan begin ik over Pinta als alternatief om thuis mee te oefenen en leg ik uit dat Pinta is ontstaan uit frustratie over het niet crossplatform zijn van Paint.Net.

Ik begin dan over werken met lagen, selectie omkeren, het toverstafje en drempelwaarde.
Als ze dat eenmaal kennen van Paint.net wordt het gebruik van GIMP makkelijker.

Ik zeg altijd: Paint.net is makkelijker, maar GIMP is een alleskunner. Dat is niet helemaal waar, maar het gaat mij er om dat ze de steile leercurve van een programma leren aanvaarden.

Enkel als een leerling zegt iets met een tekentablet te willen doen begin ik over Krita. Krita is ook leuk, maar ik ben bang dat als ik te vaak veel programma's opsom ze al gauw door de bomen het bos niet meer zien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 4 december 2021 13:55]

0TheVivaldi
@Uruk-Hai4 december 2021 16:52
Pinta is allang niet meer wat het geweest is, vooral omdat het de laatste paar nogal vaak crasht. En ik ben verre van de enige Linux-gebruiker die daar over klaagt.

Krita is een veel beter alternatief, beter nog dan GIMP.
0Uruk-Hai

@TheVivaldi4 december 2021 18:57
Ik wil niet dat ze vast zitten aan een specifiek programma. Ik wil dat ze principes leren.
0TheVivaldi
@Uruk-Hai4 december 2021 19:19
Dat is een heel mooi streven. :)
0scholtnp
@Uruk-Hai4 december 2021 22:45
Iets tussen Paint en Gimp in is LazPaint. Vooral fraai dat het crossplatform, zodat je kennis op alle drie OS-en kan gebruiken.
0Uruk-Hai

@scholtnp5 december 2021 12:45
Daar had ik nog nooit van gehoord, bedankt.

LazPaint ziet er qua uiterlijk en mogelijkheden inderdaad uit als een soort Paint.net/Pinta.
0TheVivaldi
@scholtnp5 december 2021 18:16
Nooit van gehoord, maar ziet er goed uit - bedankt! :)

/offtopic Alleen hopen dat hier niet weer mede-tweakers gaan klagen over het gebruik van Pascal als programmeertaal, zoals bij het artikel over CudaEdit onlangs. :P
0downtime
@TheVivaldi6 december 2021 12:24
Daar werd niet over “geklaagd”. Er werd gewoon over gesproken omdat het vandaag de dag niet meer zoveel gebruikt wordt. Het heeft verder geen bijzondere nadelen ofzo.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee