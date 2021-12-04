Versie 4.3.4 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Tegenwoordig wordt het programma ook via de Windows Store aangeboden, al wordt voor die versie wel een kleine vergoeding gevraagd. In versie 4.3 is onder meer de overstap naar .Net 6 gemaakt. Hiermee zijn de prestaties flink verbeterd, maar dit luidt tevens het einde in voor de ondersteuning van Windows 7 en 8, die vanaf versie 4.4 zal komen te vervallen. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed: Compatibility with the Spaced Text plugin, which was crashing

A bug with the Color Picker tool, which was sampling from a recently hidden layer when using Image sampling mode

The ability to click URLs in some older plugins (CustomBrushesMini, Shape Maker, Vandermotten Effects, and those based on OptionBasedLibrary)

The incorrect registration of the app in the HKCR\Applications registry key, which was affecting some methods for launching the app

Many translations which had updates but that had inadvertently not been incorporated into the app itself

The PROGRAMSGROUP property in the MSI (it was being ignored), which affects custom deployments

The CHECKFORUPDATES property which was missing from the MSI. It still worked, but you had to add it yourself. This only affected MSI-based deployment.