AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 21.12.1 treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Halo Infinite, Fortnite en Icarus, is ondersteuning voor Blender 3.0 toegevoegd en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Support For
Fixed Issues
- Halo Infinite
- Up to 17% increase in performance in Halo Infinite @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.12.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.11.3.
- Up to 19% increase in performance in Halo Infinite @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.12.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.11.3.
- Up to 16% increase in performance in Halo Infinite @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.12.1 on the 12 GB Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.11.3.
- Fortnite
- Icarus
- Blender 3.0 on Radeon RX 6000 series Graphics.
Known Issues
- While running SteamVR Home on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon VII Graphics, some users may experience a crash.
- During Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy gameplay, some users may experience driver timeouts on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 5500 XT Graphics.
- While playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode, Radeon Software may become unresponsive when the user is in the lobby and attempts to open Radeon Software on the secondary display via the context menu.
- Visual corruption may be observed on a vehicle’s logo or license plate number while playing Forza Horizon 5 on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 series Graphics.
- After upgrading to the latest Radeon Software, the Power Tuning component of a saved tuning profile may not load correctly when a user imports a previously saved tuning profile.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
- Users may observe visual artifacts while playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800M Graphics. AMD is working with the game developers to resolve this issue.