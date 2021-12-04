Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 21.12.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 21.12.1 treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Halo Infinite, Fortnite en Icarus, is ondersteuning voor Blender 3.0 toegevoegd en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Support For
  • Halo Infinite
    • Up to 17% increase in performance in Halo Infinite @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.12.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.11.3.
    • Up to 19% increase in performance in Halo Infinite @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.12.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.11.3.
    • Up to 16% increase in performance in Halo Infinite @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.12.1 on the 12 GB Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.11.3.
  • Fortnite
  • Icarus
  • Blender 3.0 on Radeon RX 6000 series Graphics.
Fixed Issues
  • While running SteamVR Home on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon VII Graphics, some users may experience a crash.
  • During Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy gameplay, some users may experience driver timeouts on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 5500 XT Graphics.
  • While playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode, Radeon Software may become unresponsive when the user is in the lobby and attempts to open Radeon Software on the secondary display via the context menu.
  • Visual corruption may be observed on a vehicle’s logo or license plate number while playing Forza Horizon 5 on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 series Graphics.
Known Issues
  • After upgrading to the latest Radeon Software, the Power Tuning component of a saved tuning profile may not load correctly when a user imports a previously saved tuning profile.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
  • Users may observe visual artifacts while playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800M Graphics. AMD is working with the game developers to resolve this issue.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 21.12.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Bestandsgrootte 465,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-12-2021 07:36
6 • submitter: Postman

04-12-2021 • 07:36

6 Linkedin

Submitter: Postman

Bron: AMD

Update-historie

24-05 AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.5.2 3
10-05 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.5.1 15
26-04 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.4.2 5
05-04 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 12
25-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.2 1
17-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.3.1 6
25-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.3 8
18-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.2 8
04-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.2.1 8
19-01 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.1.2 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

AMD Software

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+11+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1Wolliebolly
4 december 2021 07:39
Ik merkte dat ik in Battlefield 2042 minder goede performance kreeg met deze drivers. Kaart die ik gebruik is de MSI RX 570 8G armor oc.
0Vr4nckuh
@Wolliebolly7 december 2021 23:42
Reverting gaf de oplossing ?

Ik merk namelijk ook performance problemen (korte hickups / hangen) Die ik voorheen niet had.
0Wolliebolly
@Vr4nckuh8 december 2021 08:00
Ja heb de oude weer geïnstalleerd en dat hielp
0Edwin Beemer
4 december 2021 15:20
@ Bart, deze hoort niet onder software updates maar onder drivers
0Hackus
@Edwin Beemer4 december 2021 16:39
@ Bart, deze hoort niet onder software updates maar onder drivers
@Drobanir :)

6900XT draait super met RDR2. voor mij geen Known Issues
Auteur0Drobanir
@Hackus4 december 2021 16:50
Klopt, ik pas het aan!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee