Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Windows 11 Insider Preview 22000.100

Windows 10 logo (75 pix)Microsoft heeft een nieuwe testversie van Windows 11 uitgebracht voor leden van het Windows Insiders-programma. De update draagt buildnummer 22000.71 en is een uitgave uit de zogenaamde Dev Channel. Windows 11 bevat onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk, widgets, een nieuwe Windows Store, verbeteringen voor gebruik met meerdere schermen en ondersteuning voor Wi-Fi 6E. De changelog voor deze Windows 11 Insider Preview ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes and Improvements
  • We have started rolling out Chat from Microsoft Teams to Insiders in the Dev Channel. Not everyone will see it right away,
  • The hidden icons flyout on the lower right of the Taskbar has been updated to match the new visuals of Windows 11. (Please note – it may not look right after updating to this build – toggling between two themes will correct the issue.)
  • We added the ability to quickly access Focus assist settings directly from Notification Center.
  • When a background activity from an app requires attention, the app will flash on the Taskbar to get your attention. In Windows 11, we have updated this design so that it still grabs your attention but with a calming treatment that minimizes the impact of unwarranted distractions. The subtle flashing eventually stops, and you will see a slightly red backplate and red pill under the app icon continuing to note a background activity needs your attention. Let us know what you think!
  • The touch keyboard icon in the Taskbar has been adjusted to be more consistent with the size of the other icons in the corner of the Taskbar.
  • The Taskbar calendar flyout will now fully collapse down when clicking the chevron in the top corner to give you more room for notifications.
  • In the latest Microsoft Store update rolling out to Insiders, we made navigation in our new Microsoft Store feel fast and fun. When you select an app or movie you’re interested in, you might notice some animations that help you keep track of what you’re browsing. Give it a try, we hope you like it as much as we do.
Fixes
  • Taskbar:
    • We fixed the issue that was causing Explorer.exe to crash when the date and time button on the Taskbar is clicked to access new notifications with Focus Assist turned off.
    • Added the missing settings icons for the context menu entries when right clicking network, volume, and battery in the Taskbar.
    • Fixed an issue that was making the clock in the Taskbar get stuck and out of sync.
    • Addressed an explorer.exe crash that could happen after resuming from standby, related to the volume icon in the Taskbar.
    • Addressed an issue where the progress bar below app icons in the Taskbar was not displaying in some cases.
    • Clicking on the Taskbar when either Start or Search is open will now make them dismiss.
    • If you tap Taskbar icons using touch you should now see the same icon animation that was visible when using the mouse.
    • The lunar calendar (when enabled) text should no longer overlap the numbers in the Taskbar calendar flyout.
    • The calendar flyout should now show the correct month when in a collapsed state.
    • The date at the top of the calendar flyout should now follow your preferred format and not the format matching your display language.
    • If the Start menu is open, when hovering over Task View the window will now appear above Start menu instead of behind it.
    • Right-clicking Task View will now make the preview window dismiss so you can actually use the context menu.
    • Fixed an issue where if you click on a snap group in the Taskbar, it might not bring up all the app windows after docking and undocking.
    • The icons used for the On / Off indicators in the Taskbar for the Pinyin IME are now a consistent size.
    • Signing out and back in when battery saver is running should no longer result in Taskbar becoming transparent.
    • Mitigated an issue making the network icon sometimes unexpectedly not show in the Taskbar.
    • The Taskbar previews will no longer draw offscreen after upgrading to this build.
  • Settings:
    • We fixed an issue causing multiple buttons and options in Settings to not work in the previous flight, including Go Back and Reset Your PC under Recovery, enabling Developer mode, renaming your PC, and enabling Remote Desktop.
    • The page titles in Settings should no longer be drawing too high up / off screen.
    • Searching for add and remove programs in Settings should now return the expected Settings page.
    • We’ve done some work to help search in Settings initialize faster.
    • Addressed an issue that was causing crashes in Settings when interacting with the Windows Insider Program section.
    • Fixed an issue that could make Settings crash on launch.
    • Fixed an icon rendering issue in Power and Battery Settings.
    • Fixed some reliability issues with the Language and Region page in Settings.
    • Made a change to help address a problem where the preview in Personalization Settings sometimes unexpectedly showed you were using a black wallpaper when you weren’t.
    • The font used in the Lock Screen Settings preview should now match the actual lock screen.
    • Fixed a bug making all the icons in Quick Settings appear unexpectedly flipped for Insiders using the Arabic display language.
    • Using the brightness slider in Quick Settings should now show a number as you’re adjusting, like it does with volume.
  • File Explorer:
    • Using mouse to open the context menu in File Explorer and on the desktop should no longer display a keyboard focus rectangle on first launch (until you start using the keyboard to navigate it).
    • We’ve tweaked the context menu to address feedback that sometimes submenus were unexpectedly closing when you were trying to use them.
    • Fixed a flicker where you could see New become New Item in the context menu.
    • We’ve done some work on the context menu positioning logic so that submenus should no longer appear partially offscreen or unexpectedly far away.
    • We fixed two issues impacting explorer.exe reliability when bringing up the context menu, including specifically when right-clicking on a zip file.
    • Addressed an issue causing the “Unpin from Start” option when right clicking an app to not work.
  • Search:
    • Fixed an issue making Search’s shadow appear boxy.
    • Have adjusted the positioning of the Search window when the Taskbar is left aligned, so that it matches Start.
    • We’ve addressed an issue where what was displaying when hovering over the Search icon in the Taskbar wasn’t in sync with what would actually launch when you clicked one of the entries.
    • If you’ve launched websites using Search, those should now be properly displayed in the recent searches when hovering over the Search icon in the Taskbar.
    • Made a change to address an issue where some Insiders were unexpectedly not seeing the brightness slider in Quick Settings after upgrading.
  • Widgets:
    • We fixed an issue resulting in your widget configurations not getting saved and unexpectedly being reset.
    • The widgets board and content should now be sized for the correct screen when using multiple monitors.
    • Addressed an issue where sign-in wasn’t working for widgets in some scenarios due to authentication hanging.
    • We’ve made another fix to address the clock in the widgets board not following your preferred format.
  • Other:
    • Device Security should no longer say “Standard hardware security not supported” for Insiders with supported hardware.
    • With this build the access keys for Win + X (so that you can do things like “Win + X M” to launch Device Manager) should now appear consistently.
    • Fingerprint sign in should no longer stop working after rebooting your PC.
    • Addressed an accessibility issue where keyboard focus would disappear from Start after pressing Tab then Shift + Tab.
    • Fixed a bug causing the informational pop ups in voice typing to not dismiss on click.
    • Fixed an infinite loop making some Insider’s devices hang during shutdown.
    • We made an adjustment to help address an issue causing the title bar to not render correctly on certain apps.
    • Made a fix to stop your wallpaper from flashing when switching between Desktops.
    • Updated the snap layouts window to now use the default animation for flyouts instead of just popping in.
    • Addressed an issue that was making Sticky Notes and Microsoft To Do crash on launch sometimes.
    • Fixed a DWM memory leak that was happening when rotating your device back and forth between landscape and portrait mode.
    • Made a change to address the issue where text could become truncated in the message dialog from Windows Update alerting that an update was ready.
    • Window borders should now be displayed correctly when using high contrast.
    • Turning off “Show shadows under windows” in Performance Options should now actually turn off the shadows under windows.
    • We’ve made some tweaks to fix an issue where context menus and tooltip were appearing far from the mouse when using Windows with the Arabic display language.
    • Addressed an issue where the network icons on the lock screen and login screen weren’t consistent.
Known issues
  • [REMINDER] When upgrading to Windows 11 from Windows 10 or when installing an update to Windows 11, some features may be deprecated or removed. See details here.
  • Start:
    • In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press Win + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.
    • System and Windows Terminal is missing when right-clicking on the Start button (Win + X).
  • Taskbar:
    • The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.
  • Settings:
    • When launching the Settings app, a brief green flash may appear.
    • When using Quick Settings to modify Accessibility settings, the settings UI may not save the selected state.
    • Settings will crash when clicking “Facial recognition (Windows Hello)” under Sign-in Settings if Windows Hello is already set up.
  • File Explorer:
    • Explorer.exe crashes in a loop for Insiders using the Turkish display language when battery charge is at 100%.
    • The context menu sometimes doesn’t render completely and ends up truncated.
    • Clicking a desktop icon or context menu entry may result in the wrong item being selected.
  • Search:
    • After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the “Windows Explorer” process, and open the search panel again.
    • When you hover your mouse over the Search icon on the Taskbar, recent searches may not be displayed. To work around the issue, restart your PC.
    • Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box.
  • Widgets:
    • Widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again.
    • Launching links from the widgets board may not invoke apps to the foreground.
    • Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or WIN + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors.
  • Store:
    • We are working to improve search relevance in the Store including resolving an issue where in some cases the ordering of search results is inaccurate.
    • The install button might not be functional yet in some limited scenarios.
    • Rating and reviews are not available for some apps.
  • Windows Security
    • “Automatic sample submission” is unexpectedly turned off when you restart your PC.
    • Windows Hello (Face) may show an error saying “Something went wrong” when attempting to sign in after upgrading. To work around this, sign in with your password or PIN and:
      • Open Device Manager.
      • Uninstall “Windows Hello Face Software Device” under “Biometric devices”.
    • Localization
      • There is an issue where some Insiders may be some missing translations from their user experience for a small subset of languages running the latest Insider Preview builds. To confirm if you have been impacted, please visit this Answers forum post and follow the steps for remediation.

Windows 11 start menu

Versienummer 22000.100
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://insider.windows.com/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-07-2021 09:19
21 • submitter: jpkhakv221999

23-07-2021 • 09:19

21 Linkedin

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

11-11 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22499 (dev) 13
28-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22489 (dev) 16
21-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22483 (dev) 18
16-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22000.282 (beta/release preview) 83
05-10 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22471 (dev) 8
30-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22468 (dev) 24
24-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22463 (dev) 50
16-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22458 (dev) 14
11-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22454 (dev) / 22000.184 (beta) 78
04-09 Windows 11 Insider Preview 22449 (dev) / 22000.176 (beta) 55
Meer historie

Lees meer

Microsoft Windows 11 Home

vanaf € 100,96

Alles over dit product

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

vanaf € 49,99

Alles over dit product

Windows 11-testversie bevat aanpassingen aan taakbalk en Microsoft Store Nieuws van 23 juli 2021
Besturingssystemen Microsoft Windows

Reacties (21)

-Moderatie-faq
-121021+115+26+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+2AW_Bos
23 juli 2021 09:29
Toch ben ik benieuwd hoe zulke bugs kunnen ontstaan. Want waarom op de Turkse taal én een batterij op 100 procent? :p
Explorer.exe crashes in a loop for Insiders using the Turkish display language when battery charge is at 100%.
+2Rataplan_
@AW_Bos23 juli 2021 12:58
Bepaalde Unicode karakters die alleen in de Turkse taal voorkomen in een bericht / popup? Er zijn wel wat rare combinaties te bedenken.
0Gieltje
@AW_Bos23 juli 2021 09:44
Is wel een bug die zich snel oplost gezien het verhoogde verbruik van continue crashen }:O
0EdwinB
@AW_Bos23 juli 2021 14:03
Wellicht dat het alleen misgaat als het percentage uit 3 cijfers bestaat. Elke andere waarde van de batterij heeft namelijk geen 3 cijfers.
0Koppensneller
23 juli 2021 09:23
Voor iemand die nieuwsgierig is en het zou installeren op zijn game-pc: is 'ie al geschikt als daily driver of nog totaal niet?
+2Jaer
@Koppensneller23 juli 2021 09:27
Draait hier prima op de game-pc. Je moet er wel rekening mee houden dat er wat mis kan gaan of niet werkt, maar tot nu toe 0 errors of fouten tegengekomen.
+2Umbrah
@Jaer23 juli 2021 12:13
Je moet er ook rekening mee houden dat je waarschijnlijk van de 'laatste insider' niet naar de released variant kan upgraden (zonder verse re-install).
+1Raydo88
@Jaer23 juli 2021 11:09
Dezelfde ervaring hier. Alleen wat grafische glitches in de UI, maar functioneel geen problemen gehad tot nu toe.
+1spartacusNLD
@Koppensneller23 juli 2021 09:24
Nee. Ik zou wachten tot W11 in beta is gekomen. Dit zijn nog DEV builds. Niet geschikt voor daily-driver.
+1r2504
@Koppensneller23 juli 2021 09:28
Als je nieuwsgierig bent dan installeer je dit gewoon in een VM of een aparte PC.
+1Carlos0_0
@Koppensneller23 juli 2021 11:15
Je mag nergens vanuit gaan maar het lijkt redelijk stabiel te zijn, de achtergrond is windows 10 en draaitr op zich prima.
Ik zou het toch niet zomaar op je dagelijkse device zetten, ik irriteer mij namelijk mateloos aan de nieuwe taakbalk / start menu / rechte muisknop menu's.

Ik zou hem eerst eens in vmware player of virtualbox proberen(Dan kan het altijd nog), ik draai hem op een laptopje op het werk en ben blij dat dit nog niet me dagelijkse device is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 23 juli 2021 11:17]

+1MeMoRy
23 juli 2021 10:06
Ik wilde de Windows 11 compatibility checker tool downloaden van de site, maar er staat nu "COMING SOON".
Heeft MS de tool teruggetrokken? Te veel issues?
+2RMYuma
@MeMoRy23 juli 2021 10:29
Ja, de tool is teruggetrokken. Microsoft heeft aangegeven dat er op termijn een nieuwe versie komt.
+1Huigie
@MeMoRy23 juli 2021 13:06
Deze werkt net zo goed: WhyNotWin11
+1Primuszoon
23 juli 2021 09:23
Device Security should no longer say “Standard hardware security not supported” for Insiders with supported hardware.
Aha! Ik vond het nogal vreemd dat de installatie zonder enig probleem ging (Secure Boot en AMD fTPM enabled) en dan toch 'not supported' zien in Device Security
+1Huigie
@Primuszoon23 juli 2021 13:03
Wat ik hier vooral irritant aan vond is dat ik "onveilige" drivers niet kon toelaten omdat ik niet bij Core isolation kon komen. Ben blij dat deze gefixed is, kan ik m'n geheugenledjes weer aansturen. :D
+1Thanis
23 juli 2021 09:37
Ik gebruik dit al sinds een week of 2 als daily/work PC en buiten enkele zaken die eerder storend dan 'brekend' zijn heb ik verder geen enkel issue. Ook nog geen enkele applicatie tegengekomen die niet compatibel is, en de weinige games die ik speel (voornamelijk Steam) werken perfect.
0EdwinB
@Thanis23 juli 2021 14:06
Wat ik vooral erg irritant vond aan de insider ring is dat je net iets te vaak een nieuwe build voor je kiezen kreeg welke dan weer een tijd bezig was om te installeren. Tevens had je dan ook telkens een grote map op je c: schijf met daarin de bestanden die nodig waren als je een rollback wilde doen.

Uiteindelijk waren het in Windows 10 toen niet genoeg redenen om in de insider ring te blijven en ben ik ermee gestopt. Misschien is het voor Windows 11 wel weer leuk genoeg om de nieuwe zaken nu al te kunnen gebruiken/testen en de build updates te accepteren.
0Loller1

@EdwinB23 juli 2021 15:05
Windows 11 feature updates installeren zich momenteel ook niet als volledige nieuwe builds maar als cumulative updates, dus je downtime is maar 5 minuten voor iedere update.
0alfredkayser
@Loller124 juli 2021 14:32
Inderdaad, de eerste update duurde bij minder dan 3 minuten end2end.
In het algemeen lijkt het allemaal soepel te werken, en voelt een stuk cleaner aan. Vooral de (file) explorer en context menu's hebben minder het Microsoft effect van veel te veel opties en te kleine (8-bit) icons

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True