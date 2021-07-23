Versie 7.3 van digiKam is kort geleden uitgekomen. Deze fotobeheer- en beeldbewerkingsapplicatie heeft downloads voor Linux, BSD, macOS en Windows. Het bevat ondersteuning voor uiteenlopende bestandsformaten en kan daarnaast via plug-ins van meer mogelijkheden worden voorzien, zoals het exporteren van een album naar Facebook of Flickr. Meer over de mogelijkheden van dit programma is op deze pagina te vinden. Hieronder is een overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste verbeteringen die we in deze uitgave aan kunnen treffen:

The famous ExifTool is now supported officially in parallel than the former Exiv2 shared library to handle file metadata. ExifTool is a powerful tool that we will use in special cases to fix metadata dysfunctions that we cannot solve using Exiv2. An ExifTool metadata viewer have been appended to the metadata sidebar everywhere in digiKam. The view works exactly as the Exiv2 version, including the metadata entries filter. ExifTool supports a larger list of file formats than Exiv2.

382631 View HDR metadata

386299 Add ExifTool based metadata viewer as XnView

437750 digiKam causes 20 exiftool (32) .exe to run in the Task Manager panel at the end of the day W10

438888 Exiftool - non ASCII characters

439057 Output helpers for ExifTool data (print, save, copy)

439059 “exiftoollistviewgroup”

439231 ExifTool and e.g. *.psd images

DNG Converter received a major update of the internal Adobe SDK for better support of modern original RAW files features and Digital Negative targets. This batch tool is also available on Showfoto with this version.

147933 WISH: link the keywords of images with same name but different extension img1245.jpg liked to img1245.dng

255554 No Color Profile Assigned When Generating ProPhoto TIF File From DNG

320039 EXIF will be lost if user tries to convert DNG to JPEG

435250 No Photograph Properties for DNG files

403267 digiKam is not reading tags from DNG images when sidecars are present

284934 Allow to embed multiple JPEG in DNG Converter

330920 Previews and thumbnails of DNG converted from Canon EOS350D CR2 have incorrect red colors - Update to DNG SDK 1.5

381967 Some lens metadata lost in converting CR2 into DNG

429119 Convert RAW Nikon NEF to DNG tool adds text to caption field

438856 ShowFoto - DNG-Converter II

418645 DNG files created with Adobe DNG Converter from Fuji S3 RAW files appear purple - Update to DNG SDK 1.5

431689 Nokia 9 PureView DNG image demosaicing preview corruption

438855 ShowFoto - DNG-Converter I

FITS and MPO, are now fully supported in the 7.3.0 release, including metadata. Flexible Image Transport System (FITS) is an open standard defining a digital file format useful for storage, transmission and processing of data, formatted as multi-dimensional arrays, for example a 2D image, or tables. FITS is the most commonly used digital file format in astronomy. JPEG Multi-Picture Format (MPO) is a JPEG-based format for storing multiple images in a single file. It contains two or more JPEG files concatenated together. Various devices use it to store 3D images, such as Fujifilm, Panasonic, and Sony. Thanks to ImageMagick codec and ExifTool parser working in the background.

393408 Support for extra image formats as HEIC, FITS, WEBP [patch]

435231 Loading .FITS images for astrophotography

309542 Support metadata on 3D photos in MPO format

A new plugin was developed and tested to export photos to iNaturalist. This web-service is a social network of naturalists, citizen scientists, and biologists built on the concept of mapping and sharing observations of biodiversity across the globe. iNaturalist receive observations of plants, animals, fungi, and other organisms worldwide, and around 130K users were currently active.

iNaturalist describes itself as “an online social network of people sharing biodiversity information to help each other learn about nature”, with its primary goal being to connect people to nature. Although it is not a science project itself, iNaturalist is a platform for science and conservation efforts, providing valuable open data to research projects, land managers, other organizations, and the public.

394544 New tool to export to inaturalist

A long time feature was to allow users to send current items displayed to the trash during SlideShow. A student selected this year for the Google Summer of Code event has worked on this topic and extended this feature to the Presentation tool.

426859 Idea: Move to trash from slideshow

With the previous version, searching a big amount of pictures for duplicates takes a lot of time using one CPU core only. With this new release, all CPU cores are now used to speed the search in the database, and we introduce few usability improvements reported by end-users.