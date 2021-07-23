Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: LibreOffice 7.1.5

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.1.5 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 7.1 treffen we onder meer verbeterde ondersteuning van docx-bestanden aan en wordt de eerste keer dat het programma wordt gestart, gevraagd hoe je wilt dat de gebruikersinterface eruitziet. Verder wordt de gratis consumentenversie voortaan aangeduid als de LibreOffice Community-editie. Versie 7.1.5 kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 55 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Bugs fixed compared in 7.1.5 rc1:
  • ofz#34221 avoid OOM
  • ofz#34297 indirect-leak
  • tdf#55007 [EMF] FILEOPEN: Close circle instead of arch (exported by Catia v5)
  • tdf#81757 Calculations order do not follow cell dependencies
  • tdf#96061 Text background/highlighting color doesn't reopen well in LO when exporting as PPTX (OK in MSO)
  • tdf#116501 Writer freezes when working with this particular ODT document
  • tdf#118637 EXPORT: XHTML: text missing after formula
  • tdf#127013 The input fields for separators ("Function", "Array column", "Array row") allow to choose improper characters.
  • tdf#127028 Add DRAW templates to LibreOffice
  • tdf#127145 [WMF] FILEOPEN File is rendered with thin stroke on rounded rectangles, but should be thick.
  • tdf#132752 DOCX import: invalid paragraph indentation
  • tdf#134675 [EDITING] Whole column cannot be pasted to a column range over 23 selected by shift-click
  • tdf#136766 UI: Zoom slider in toolbar of Calc's print preview has white background
  • tdf#137199 FILESAVE: DOCX to ODT Static text in numbered list is lost
  • tdf#137314 FILEOPEN DOCX VML shapes with arbitrary rotation imported incorrectly
  • tdf#139447 Crash when dragging a query or table from "Data Sources Explorer" window to a calc sheet.
  • tdf#139658 FILEOPEN: some (multi component) chart labels are incomplete
  • tdf#139915 FILEOPEN DOCX Two text boxes on two pages open on a single page
  • tdf#140360 Provide option to turn off sidebar's minimum width
  • tdf#140623 Fileopen DOCX: Text Orientation of X-Axis 0 instead of 45 degrees
  • tdf#141311 Missing Decimal Places for Rotation in Sidebar
  • tdf#141408 Updating Ukrainian spellchecker
  • tdf#141769 Crash in: cppu::OInterfaceContainerHelper::disposeAndClear(com::sun::star::lang::EventObject const &)
  • tdf#142061 macOS: Calc UI: Display anomalies when resizing columns
  • tdf#142180 Invalid text comparison result in Basic
  • tdf#142263 Regression with EMF sample from 55007
  • tdf#142268 [EMF] Arc with bottom corner above the top one
  • tdf#142325 Error read rtf created Gnostice eDocEngine V5.0.0.548
  • tdf#142370 CRASH: Closing tip of the day ( GTK3 )
  • tdf#142395 FILEOPEN CSV: Space trailing values imported as garbage
  • tdf#142467 Inserting series in Stock Chart Data Table crashes Writer (Fedora only?)
  • tdf#142478 [CRASH] searching on slide notes will crash Impress
  • tdf#142513 Wrong zoom directing within Calc's print preview
  • tdf#142629 Importing psd image with transparent background results in "Unknown image format"
  • tdf#142716 PPTX EXPORT: Text content is partially lost
  • tdf#142721 impossible set single cell border inside a table
  • tdf#142745 [EMF] Hang on FillRgn EMR
  • tdf#142767 SIDEBAR: First shape in each one of the Shapes Sidebar's sections does not work
  • tdf#142852 KMFL characters are not "swallowed" in a Writer textbox or shapeText
  • tdf#142873 Calc: Print preview zoom-out zoom-in buttons don't work in 'Tabbed' UI, nor in 'Grouped Bar Compact' UI mode
  • tdf#142932 Crash when pasting cells with comments and "skip empty cells" option selected
  • tdf#143008 Text to Columns converts type date with AM/PM time wrongly
  • tdf#143047 Error in the tooltip in Toolbar if a hotkey is assigned
  • tdf#143081 Basic Replace() function crashes LO
  • tdf#143088 Endless loop when opening file with many (change tracked) comments
Bugs fixed compared in 7.1.5 rc2:
  • tdf#138432 EDITING: Regression in handling of the group separator in formula context
  • tdf#140431 FILESAVE XLSX Double file:// prefix when saving hyperlink pointing to file on network share to XLSX
  • tdf#140506 REGRESSION Setting to repeat heading in writer tables no longer works
  • tdf#140594 Screen reader does not announce new spinbox value when changing it with up/down key (Windows)
  • tdf#143146 Crash by click on properties symbol for calc data in writer
  • tdf#143149 Crash in: vcl::Window::GetParentWithLOKNotifier()
  • tdf#143153 Editing Crash when grouping Text (Fit to Frame) and object
  • tdf#143165 [EDITING] When I type "5-d" into cell, it is autoconverted into date 2021/07/05
  • tdf#143245 Clicking anywhere in the Description area will trigger the Form creation window
  • tdf#143291 Selecting the None slide transition has no effect

Writer 7.0 met Sukapura icon theme

Versienummer 7.1.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-fris/?type=win-x86_64&version=7.1.5&lang=nl
Bestandsgrootte 314,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-07-2021 08:50
18

23-07-2021 • 08:50

18

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Document Foundation

Lees meer

LibreOffice

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (18)

-Moderatie-faq
-118018+17+22+30Ongemodereerd11
Wijzig sortering
+1alwetend
23 juli 2021 09:52
Fijn dat er eindelijk betere ondersteuning is voor docx-bestanden. Dit was wel eens een ding wanneer studenten opdrachten inleverden. De lay-out was dan behoorlijk anders en zag er daardoor niet mooi uit.

Dit programma kent echt veel opties en dat vind ik bijzonder voor een gratis programma.

Zijn er mensen die ermee werken en hoe is de ervaring?
+2Hedva
@alwetend23 juli 2021 09:58
Wij lieten studenten altijd een PDF inleveren. Geen PDF, dan werd het ook niet nagekeken.
Juist om te voorkomen dat alles door elkaar staat, en er slappe excuses komen waarom iets er wel/niet in staat. Iedereen vrij is om wat voor programma dan ook te gebruiken. Al willen ze Photoshop gebruiken om een verslag te maken, zolang ze t maar in PDF inleveren.
0alwetend
@Hedva23 juli 2021 10:00
Best een goed systeem.

Zelf werk ik op een basisschool. Dus het verslag komt van mijn stagiair en dat zijn er nooit meer dan twee per jaar. Dus zoveel gebeurt het niet ;) Toevallig had ik afgelopen jaar een stagiair die ermee werkt. En dan merk je dus soms dat dingen net niet helemaal lekker gaan. Zij was ook niet de meest handige daarin, dat kan ook meespelen.
+2sebati

@alwetend23 juli 2021 10:31
De aankomende versie 7.2, welke in augustus beschikbaar komt, heeft een hele reeks verbeteringen voor DOCX, PPTX, XLSX etc, waarmee de comptabiliteit nog verder wordt verbeterd.
Zie ook https://wiki.documentfoundation.org/ReleaseNotes/7.2

Edit: typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door sebati op 23 juli 2021 10:33]

+1cadsite
@alwetend23 juli 2021 10:09
Ik werk er mee.
Dit programma doet alles wat het moet doen, maar zoals altijd is compatibiliteit soms een probleem.
Zoals ook door Hedva geopperd. Als het enkel ter controle is altijd gaan voor een pdf versie, dan ben je zeker dat het eruit ziet zoals je zelf wenst.
0alwetend
@cadsite23 juli 2021 10:46
In mijn geval moet ik er ook feedback inschrijven, in de kantlijn. Wat soms best lastig gaat.
+1cadsite
@alwetend23 juli 2021 13:56
Reden te meer om via pdf te werken.
Anders loop je het risico om het originele bestand helemaal om zeep te halen.
0alwetend
@cadsite23 juli 2021 14:13
Daar heb je een goed punt.
0cruysen
@alwetend23 juli 2021 13:05
In de meeste pdf viewers/editors is er de mogelijkheid om opmerkingen toe te voegen. Dit is misschien wel handiger dan in een .doc(x)
(Neem aan dat je dat bedoeld)
Ik gebruik zelf altijd PDF-XChange Editor

[Reactie gewijzigd door cruysen op 23 juli 2021 13:07]

0alwetend
@cruysen23 juli 2021 14:13
Dank je wel, ik zal de tip doorgeven aan andere collega's en aan studenten ;)
0sebati

@cadsite23 juli 2021 14:31
LibreOffice kan ook je PDF documenten openen in Draw en daarna opslaan, je kunt allerlei items toevoegen zoals tekst, vormen, notities. Je hebt ook de "Redact" mogelijkheid en je kunt documenten ondertekenen.
0mbb

@sebati24 juli 2021 12:38
je kunt documenten ondertekenen.
Daar moet je toch eerst WinGPG voor installeren en configureren? Of pakt LibreOffice in kantoor omgevingen automatisch andere signing software op? Zo ja, welke?
+1Jazco2nd
@alwetend23 juli 2021 12:47
Sinds ik OnlyOffice heb ontdekt, gebruik ik LibreOffice niet meer voor documenten en spreadsheets. Enkele keer nog de achtergrond kleur van een plaatje voor een presentatie transparant maken, meer niet.

OnlyOffice heeft veel meer focus op de compatibiliteit met Microsoft Office formaten.

LibreOffice is vast veel krachtiger, maar OnlyOffice vind ik veel simpeler (zit niet zo te zoeken) en overzichtelijker. Meer van het niveau Google Docs of Office Online.

OnlyOffice kan je op je nas/server draaien en er is ook een Desktop versie.
0sebati

@Jazco2nd23 juli 2021 14:39
OnlyOffice heeft weer zijn eigen issues met OOXML documenten. LibreOffice is op dit vlak een flinke inhaalslag aan het maken en ook bij hen ligt hier de focus naast ondersteuning voor ODF 1.3.
Zie ook https://wiki.documentfoundation.org/ReleaseNotes/7.2 waar een waslijst aan OOXML verbeteringen in staan voor de aankomende release.
+1wgfdegraaf
23 juli 2021 20:49
Gebruik LO al jaren. Voorheen eerst nog voorgangers Openoffice en Staroffice.
Werkt prima, ook onder Linux.
Als docent heel tevreden met dit product.
Inleverwerk altijd als PDF laten doen.
0Napsju
23 juli 2021 15:18
Ondertussen is er ook versie 7.2.0.1 met native Apple M1 aarch64 support. Hier te downloaden:
https://downloadarchive.d...e/old/latest/mac/aarch64/

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

