De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.1.5 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
In versie 7.1 treffen we onder meer verbeterde ondersteuning van docx-bestanden aan en wordt de eerste keer dat het programma wordt gestart, gevraagd hoe je wilt dat de gebruikersinterface eruitziet. Verder wordt de gratis consumentenversie voortaan aangeduid als de LibreOffice Community-editie. Versie 7.1.5 kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 55 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.
Bugs fixed compared in 7.1.5 rc1:
Bugs fixed compared in 7.1.5 rc2:
- ofz#34221 avoid OOM
- ofz#34297 indirect-leak
- tdf#55007 [EMF] FILEOPEN: Close circle instead of arch (exported by Catia v5)
- tdf#81757 Calculations order do not follow cell dependencies
- tdf#96061 Text background/highlighting color doesn't reopen well in LO when exporting as PPTX (OK in MSO)
- tdf#116501 Writer freezes when working with this particular ODT document
- tdf#118637 EXPORT: XHTML: text missing after formula
- tdf#127013 The input fields for separators ("Function", "Array column", "Array row") allow to choose improper characters.
- tdf#127028 Add DRAW templates to LibreOffice
- tdf#127145 [WMF] FILEOPEN File is rendered with thin stroke on rounded rectangles, but should be thick.
- tdf#132752 DOCX import: invalid paragraph indentation
- tdf#134675 [EDITING] Whole column cannot be pasted to a column range over 23 selected by shift-click
- tdf#136766 UI: Zoom slider in toolbar of Calc's print preview has white background
- tdf#137199 FILESAVE: DOCX to ODT Static text in numbered list is lost
- tdf#137314 FILEOPEN DOCX VML shapes with arbitrary rotation imported incorrectly
- tdf#139447 Crash when dragging a query or table from "Data Sources Explorer" window to a calc sheet.
- tdf#139658 FILEOPEN: some (multi component) chart labels are incomplete
- tdf#139915 FILEOPEN DOCX Two text boxes on two pages open on a single page
- tdf#140360 Provide option to turn off sidebar's minimum width
- tdf#140623 Fileopen DOCX: Text Orientation of X-Axis 0 instead of 45 degrees
- tdf#141311 Missing Decimal Places for Rotation in Sidebar
- tdf#141408 Updating Ukrainian spellchecker
- tdf#141769 Crash in: cppu::OInterfaceContainerHelper::disposeAndClear(com::sun::star::lang::EventObject const &)
- tdf#142061 macOS: Calc UI: Display anomalies when resizing columns
- tdf#142180 Invalid text comparison result in Basic
- tdf#142263 Regression with EMF sample from 55007
- tdf#142268 [EMF] Arc with bottom corner above the top one
- tdf#142325 Error read rtf created Gnostice eDocEngine V5.0.0.548
- tdf#142370 CRASH: Closing tip of the day ( GTK3 )
- tdf#142395 FILEOPEN CSV: Space trailing values imported as garbage
- tdf#142467 Inserting series in Stock Chart Data Table crashes Writer (Fedora only?)
- tdf#142478 [CRASH] searching on slide notes will crash Impress
- tdf#142513 Wrong zoom directing within Calc's print preview
- tdf#142629 Importing psd image with transparent background results in "Unknown image format"
- tdf#142716 PPTX EXPORT: Text content is partially lost
- tdf#142721 impossible set single cell border inside a table
- tdf#142745 [EMF] Hang on FillRgn EMR
- tdf#142767 SIDEBAR: First shape in each one of the Shapes Sidebar's sections does not work
- tdf#142852 KMFL characters are not "swallowed" in a Writer textbox or shapeText
- tdf#142873 Calc: Print preview zoom-out zoom-in buttons don't work in 'Tabbed' UI, nor in 'Grouped Bar Compact' UI mode
- tdf#142932 Crash when pasting cells with comments and "skip empty cells" option selected
- tdf#143008 Text to Columns converts type date with AM/PM time wrongly
- tdf#143047 Error in the tooltip in Toolbar if a hotkey is assigned
- tdf#143081 Basic Replace() function crashes LO
- tdf#143088 Endless loop when opening file with many (change tracked) comments
- tdf#138432 EDITING: Regression in handling of the group separator in formula context
- tdf#140431 FILESAVE XLSX Double file:// prefix when saving hyperlink pointing to file on network share to XLSX
- tdf#140506 REGRESSION Setting to repeat heading in writer tables no longer works
- tdf#140594 Screen reader does not announce new spinbox value when changing it with up/down key (Windows)
- tdf#143146 Crash by click on properties symbol for calc data in writer
- tdf#143149 Crash in: vcl::Window::GetParentWithLOKNotifier()
- tdf#143153 Editing Crash when grouping Text (Fit to Frame) and object
- tdf#143165 [EDITING] When I type "5-d" into cell, it is autoconverted into date 2021/07/05
- tdf#143245 Clicking anywhere in the Description area will trigger the Form creation window
- tdf#143291 Selecting the None slide transition has no effect