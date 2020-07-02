Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: EditPad Lite 8.1.2

EditPad logo (60 pix) JGsoft heeft versie 8.1.2 van zijn gratis teksteditor EditPad Lite uitgebracht. Dit programma is niet bedoeld voor programmeurs, die kunnen beter EditPad Pro, RJ TextEd of Notepad++ gebruiken. Dit is meer een vervanger van het met Windows meegeleverde Kladblok. In tegenstelling tot Kladblok kan EditPad Lite een onbeperkt aantal bestanden in hetzelfde scherm openen, heeft het geen limiet op de grootte van te openen bestanden en is het aantal undo's en redo's onbeperkt. EditPad Lite is gratis voor privégebruik, maar bedrijven kunnen een licentie aanschaffen als er geen behoefte is aan alle extra's die de Pro-versie biedt. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Improvements:

  • Preferences|Save Files: Do not prompt to save unsaved files when Windows shuts down if EditPad is still running in the background to show its icon in the notification area with files kept in memory because the option to save the workspace is enabled.
  • Preferences|Save Files: Saving untitled files automatically when closing them now saves them as “Untitled 1.txt” instead of as “Working Copy of Untitled 1.txt” and adds them to the File|Open submenu of recently closed files.
    This avoids confusion between untitled files that were saved automatically when you closed them and working copies of untitled files saved at regular intervals while you had them open. It also means they are no longer opened automatically next time EditPad starts unless you also turn on the option to automatically save and reopen the workspace.
  • Preferences|Save Files: Saving working copies at regular intervals is again enabled by default, as it was in EditPad 7.
  • Preferences|Save Files: The option for closing untitled files is now also used for files that were previously saved with a file name in the form of “Untitled 1.txt”.
    This avoids confusion between untitled files that were saved automatically when you closed them and working copies of untitled files saved at regular intervals while you had them open. It also means they are no longer opened automatically next time EditPad starts unless you also turn on the option to automatically save and reopen the workspace.
  • Preferences|Save Files: Turning off the option to automatically save working copies at regular intervals now stops EditPad from saving working copies when the computer sleeps and stops EditPad from automatically opening working copies.

Bug fixes:

  • Keyboard: Pressing Arrow Up when the cursor is at the very start of the file or pressing Arrow Down when the cursor is at the very end of the file now clear the selection when selections are not persistent just as happens when you press Arrow Up or Down when the cursor is elsewhere on the first or last line of the file.
  • Preferences|Save Files: Automatically saving working copies when the computer sleeps no longer causes the working copies to be treated as the actual files when the computer resumes from sleep.
  • Preferences|Save Files: Shutting down or restarting your PC while EditPad has files with unsaved changes open no longer saves those changes unless you have selected this preference; a working copy (if enabled) will be left behind instead as EditPad 7 used to do.
  • Search: Small Search and Replace boxes do not fully scroll back to the left when their text is cleared.
  • Tab stop positions were slightly off when using the left-to-right text layout with a proportionally spaced font.
  • Windows XP: EditPad did not open certain file with certain names such as PhotoData.txt when passed on the command line or when those files were double-clicked in Windwos Explorer (since 8.0.0).

Versienummer 8.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website JGsoft
Download http://download.jgsoft.com/editpad/SetupEditPadLite.exe
Bestandsgrootte 17,52MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

02-07-2020 • 15:28

Bron: JGsoft

Reacties (2)

+1GoldBit
4 juli 2020 21:46
Hij zal waarschijnlijk als programmeur meer aan de Engelse versie verdienen, nochtans is hij een Vlaming maar tegenwoordig woont en werkt hij blijkbaar in Thailand, en daar is de Engelse taal meer gangbaar.
01DMKIIN

2 juli 2020 16:03
Fijn kladblok-alternatief ...echter zij die bij voorkeur de nieuwste versies in de Nederlandse taal op het scherm willen, blijven sinds december vorig jaar een beetje op hun honger zitten. Het lijkt of NL-vertaler Jan Goyvaerts het sinds versie 7.6.7 vooralsnog bij een stevig winterdutje houdt ;)

