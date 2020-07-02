Versie 3.2.5 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
What’s New
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
- The Windows installers now ship with Npcap 0.9994. They previously shipped with Npcap 0.9991.
- The Windows installers now ship with USBPcap 1.5.4.0. They previously shipped with USBPcap 1.5.3.0.
The following bugs have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2020-09 GVCP dissector infinite loop. Bug 16029. CVE-2020-15466.
Updated Protocol Support
- Add decryption support for QUIC IETF version 0xfaceb001 and 0xfaceb002. Bug 16378.
- Windows Uninstall does not remove all files in Program Files. Bug 16601.
- The "relative sequence number" is same as "raw sequence number" when tcp.analyze_sequence_numbers:FALSE. Bug 16604.
- Importing profiles from a different Windows PC fails. Bug 16608.
- Decode as not working correctly with multiple user profiles. Bug 16635.
- Wireshark can misdissect the HE Radiotap field if it’s ever dissected one with any value unknown. Bug 16636.
- Buildbot crash output: fuzz-2020-06-19-5981.pcap. Bug 16639.
- Buildbot crash output: fuzz-2020-06-20-7665.pcap. Bug 16642.
- mergecap man page contains invalid formatting. Bug 16652.
- CoAP
- GSM RR
- GTPv2
- GVCP
- LTE RRC
- NAS-5GS
- NGAP
- QUIC
- R3
- Radiotap
- RTPS
- TCP
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 3.2.5 voor Windows (32bit)
Wireshark 3.2.5 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 3.2.5 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 3.2.5 voor macOS 10.12 en hoger (64bit)
Wireshark 3.2.5 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD