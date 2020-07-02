Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Wireshark 3.2.5

Wireshark logo (79 pix) Versie 3.2.5 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

What’s New
  • The Windows installers now ship with Npcap 0.9994. They previously shipped with Npcap 0.9991.
  • The Windows installers now ship with USBPcap 1.5.4.0. They previously shipped with USBPcap 1.5.3.0.
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed: The following bugs have been fixed:
  • Add decryption support for QUIC IETF version 0xfaceb001 and 0xfaceb002. Bug 16378.
  • Windows Uninstall does not remove all files in Program Files. Bug 16601.
  • The "relative sequence number" is same as "raw sequence number" when tcp.analyze_sequence_numbers:FALSE. Bug 16604.
  • Importing profiles from a different Windows PC fails. Bug 16608.
  • Decode as not working correctly with multiple user profiles. Bug 16635.
  • Wireshark can misdissect the HE Radiotap field if it’s ever dissected one with any value unknown. Bug 16636.
  • Buildbot crash output: fuzz-2020-06-19-5981.pcap. Bug 16639.
  • Buildbot crash output: fuzz-2020-06-20-7665.pcap. Bug 16642.
  • mergecap man page contains invalid formatting. Bug 16652.
Updated Protocol Support
  • CoAP
  • GSM RR
  • GTPv2
  • GVCP
  • LTE RRC
  • NAS-5GS
  • NGAP
  • QUIC
  • R3
  • Radiotap
  • RTPS
  • TCP

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 3.2.5 voor Windows (32bit)
*Wireshark 3.2.5 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 3.2.5 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 3.2.5 voor macOS 10.12 en hoger (64bit)
*Wireshark 3.2.5 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Wireshark 3.0.0

Versienummer 3.2.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Wireshark Foundation
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Wireshark Foundation

