Versie 14.40 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Updated component and libraries to version 79.0.3945.

Made some changes and fixed a few issues. Both SSL explicit and SSL implicit connections should work better now.

If the server certificate isn't deemed valid during the validation process, a window is opened containing information about the certificate - allowing the user to examine the certificate and except or abort the connection. If the user accept the certificate - the decision is remembered and the certificate window is not presented again.

Made some minor visual changes in dialog windows.

Changed the document view layout. Views are now aligned in a maximum of three columns. Each column can have two views (top and bottom).

It may seem similar to how it worked before and most users may not see any difference. But some layouts are now possible, that wasn't previously. The document view drop down selector should be more intuitive to use as well.

Added a new option to add opened files to the most recently used list (MRU).

This is, of course, the standard behavior. But the option allows you to open files without adding them to the MRU list.

Added support for markdown files. Supported abbreviations are:

a = link b = bold bq = blockquote code = inline code snippet h1..h6 = heading. E.g. h2 = ## Heading 2 hr = horizontal rule i = italic img = image ol = ordered list pre = code block with language based highlighting strike = strike through table = table ul = unordered list @l or @l80 = create lorem generated text

Toolbar button for Character viewer was added. Enable in "Customize toolbars...".