Software-update: RJ TextEd 14.40

RJ TextEd logo (75 pix) Versie 14.40 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Chrome Preview

Updated component and libraries to version 79.0.3945.

FTP SSL

Made some changes and fixed a few issues. Both SSL explicit and SSL implicit connections should work better now.

If the server certificate isn't deemed valid during the validation process, a window is opened containing information about the certificate - allowing the user to examine the certificate and except or abort the connection. If the user accept the certificate - the decision is remembered and the certificate window is not presented again.

FTP profiles

Made some minor visual changes in dialog windows.

Document Views

Changed the document view layout. Views are now aligned in a maximum of three columns. Each column can have two views (top and bottom).

It may seem similar to how it worked before and most users may not see any difference. But some layouts are now possible, that wasn't previously. The document view drop down selector should be more intuitive to use as well.

File open dialog window

Added a new option to add opened files to the most recently used list (MRU).

This is, of course, the standard behavior. But the option allows you to open files without adding them to the MRU list.

Emmet

Added support for markdown files. Supported abbreviations are:

    a           = link
    b           = bold
    bq          = blockquote
    code        = inline code snippet
    h1..h6      = heading. E.g. h2 = ## Heading 2
    hr          = horizontal rule
    i           = italic
    img         = image
    ol          = ordered list
    pre         = code block with language based highlighting
    strike      = strike through
    table       = table
    ul          = unordered list
    @l or @l80  = create lorem generated text
Misc
  • Toolbar button for Character viewer was added. Enable in "Customize toolbars...".
Fixed
  • Site synchronize issues.
  • Site synchronize exclude issues.
  • Minor issue in sites options.
  • Minor mouse cursor issue over auto completion list box.
  • Auto completion with array [].
  • Compatibility issue with WordWeb and default shortcut (Ctrl+Alt+W).
  • A few menu language issues.
  • Undo issue in column mode.
  • Run script issue.

Versienummer 14.40
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Rickard Johansson
Download https://www.rj-texted.se/download.html
Licentietype Freeware

Bron: Rickard Johansson

