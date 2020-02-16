Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave uit de 1.x-serie van MediaPortal verschenen. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine als hart van de multimediahardware in de huiskamer worden gebruikt. Zo kan op een eenvoudige manier naar radio en muziek worden geluisterd, en naar video's en dvd's worden gekeken. Ook kunnen tv-programma's worden opgenomen. Door middel van plug-ins en extensies kan de functionaliteit worden uitgebreid en kan de look & feel van het programma worden aangepast. Hieronder zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen uit deze uitgave voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Bugfixes:

[MP1-4969] - Fix typo in MyMusic DB Index.

[MP1-4972] - Update MediaInfo Wrapper.

[MP1-4908] - Fix for source directory with spaces.

[MP1-4975] - Fix restore nuget from myget as priority.

[MP1-4977] - MatroskaTagInfo uses the wrong casing for tags.

[MP1-4970] - Update Titan skin 1.23+.

[MP1-4981] - Wrong sort order in some MusicViews.

[MP1-4982] - Remove hard stop when Caching Graphics not found folders.

[MP1-4976] - Built-in skin variables for current date.

[MP1-4978] - Some expressions did not take into account the negative sign of the result.

[MP1-4989] - Fix subtitle : read Lav splitter setting

[MP1-4971] - Codec name instead FileType in Music GUI in MIME View.

[MP1-4983] - TsWriter not processing channel's extended name with more than one segment.

[MP1-4932] - dvr-ms and wtv file types are treated differently in myVideos.

[MP1-4968] - Log all exceptions.

[MP1-4979] - Remove Deprecated Kinopoisk grabber.

[MP1-4980] - Update MyVideo grabbers.

[MP1-4973] - Improve XMLTV EPG Grabber.

[MP1-4781] - Adding madVR support

Skin: Titan / DefaultWide (Logos for MediaInfo update).

Language : French / Swedish.

[MP1-4985] - Add FileType (flac, mp3, etc) as Default level in default Music Views (before Disc level)

[MP1-4993] - Updated tuning parameters

