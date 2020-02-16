Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MediaPortal 1.24

MediaPortal logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe stabiele uitgave uit de 1.x-serie van MediaPortal verschenen. Met dit programma kan een Windows-machine als hart van de multimediahardware in de huiskamer worden gebruikt. Zo kan op een eenvoudige manier naar radio en muziek worden geluisterd, en naar video's en dvd's worden gekeken. Ook kunnen tv-programma's worden opgenomen. Door middel van plug-ins en extensies kan de functionaliteit worden uitgebreid en kan de look & feel van het programma worden aangepast. Hieronder zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen uit deze uitgave voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Bugfixes:

  • [MP1-4969] - Fix typo in MyMusic DB Index.
  • [MP1-4972] - Update MediaInfo Wrapper.
  • [MP1-4908] - Fix for source directory with spaces.
  • [MP1-4975] - Fix restore nuget from myget as priority.
  • [MP1-4977] - MatroskaTagInfo uses the wrong casing for tags.
  • [MP1-4970] - Update Titan skin 1.23+.
  • [MP1-4981] - Wrong sort order in some MusicViews.
  • [MP1-4982] - Remove hard stop when Caching Graphics not found folders.
  • [MP1-4976] - Built-in skin variables for current date.
  • [MP1-4978] - Some expressions did not take into account the negative sign of the result.
Since Pre-Release:
  • [MP1-4989] - Fix subtitle : read Lav splitter setting
New:
  • [MP1-4971] - Codec name instead FileType in Music GUI in MIME View.
  • [MP1-4983] - TsWriter not processing channel's extended name with more than one segment.
Improvement / Rework:
  • [MP1-4932] - dvr-ms and wtv file types are treated differently in myVideos.
  • [MP1-4968] - Log all exceptions.
  • [MP1-4979] - Remove Deprecated Kinopoisk grabber.
  • [MP1-4980] - Update MyVideo grabbers.
  • [MP1-4973] - Improve XMLTV EPG Grabber.
  • [MP1-4781] - Adding madVR support
  • Skin: Titan / DefaultWide (Logos for MediaInfo update).
  • Language : French / Swedish.
Since Pre-Release:
  • [MP1-4985] - Add FileType (flac, mp3, etc) as Default level in default Music Views (before Disc level)
  • [MP1-4993] - Updated tuning parameters
Along with the above items we kept consolidating our software. Notes: for use Bluray with BD-J support, please read the Wiki

You can review the complete change log for this release by using the link below:

Documentation of new features will be added to: Wiki - What's New

Versienummer 1.24
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MediaPortal
Download https://github.com/MediaPortal/MediaPortal-2/releases/download/MP2.2.3_Final/MediaPortal2_2.2.3.zip
Bestandsgrootte 224,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (7)

0batuhan
16 februari 2020 16:52
Is deze software in 2020 nog relevant?
Reageer
+1sypie
@batuhan16 februari 2020 17:03
Er zijn waarschijnlijk nog genoeg mensen die weigeren een abonnement op Netflix & Co te nemen of een bepaalde categorie films willen bekijken die daar niet op te zien zijn. Die zullen hun heil wel elders zoeken en dus die bestanden downloaden.

Of mensen die muziekgenres luisteren die niet op Spotify & Co staan zodat ze die elders vandaan halen.

Of er zijn mensen die nog netjes hun DVD's kopen, deze digitaliseren en centraal in hun eigen netwerk plaatsen zodat ze op iedere locatie in huis een DVD op kunnen zetten die ze willen zien. Schijnt handig te zijn wanneer je kleine kindertjes hebt, die kun je dan op een andere locatie naar Peppa Pig laten kijken.

Dus ja, dan is deze software nog steeds relevant.
Reageer
0Jazco2nd

@sypie16 februari 2020 17:18
En juist in die gevallen lijkt deze software mij totaal niet meer relevant. Het vereist dat je een klassiek mediacenter, gebaseerd op Windows bij je tv plaatst. Met alle ongemakken van dien. Niet echt een couch Experience als Windows 10 uren met een verplichte update bezig is en die uiteindelijk weer wordt teruggedraaid.

Gewoon een Raspberry Pi van een paar tientjes achter je tv plakken en alles met je TV remote kunnen doen dankzij HDMI-CEC, waarbij de boel draait op Kodi. Dat kost een fractie van het stroomverbruik en is ongelooflijk veel simpeler.

Je kan er zelfs een downloadmachine van maken met een USB HDD eraan.
Reageer
0i-chat
@Jazco2nd16 februari 2020 17:24
Je kan er zelfs een downloadmachine van maken met een USB HDD eraan.
Ik denk dat de meesten dat oplossen door een downloader te installeren op een nas-device al dan niet samen met iets als plex of emby om downloads zonodig te transcoden.

verder is het idd velen malen goedkoper om een raspberry pi 3b te verkiezen boven een dikke intel nuc.
Reageer
0i-chat
@sypie16 februari 2020 17:21
je geeft het eigenlijk zelf al aan,

je wilt kinderen laten kijken naar peppa pig, of je muziek luisteren of....

Dé plek van de meeste htpc's is onder de tv. nu je steeds vaker te maken hebt met 4k materiaal stijgt de behoeft naar storage steeds meer. Waarom zou je dan nog investeren in windows hardware met windows software.

bijna elke smartphone, tablet of smarttv of anders via een raspberry pi ondersteunt software zoals: Emby, Plex, of soortgelijke software. waarom zou je dan nog investeren in dit soort spul?

bovendien wordt er veel harder (en meer) aan een programma als Kodi gewerkt dus als je echt kiest voor zo'n platform dan is dat de betere keuze.

Het feit dat er betere alternatieven zijn valt ook wel op te maken uit het aantal ontwikkelaars dat zich met dit project bezighouden. er was een tijd dat MP veruit de populairste oplossing was. Deels omdat de oplossing van MS extra licentiekosten met zich meebracht en deels omdat MediaPortal nieuwe en inovatieve features opleverde.

Latere echter werd XBMC geport naar linux en loste daarmee het probleem van die kostbare windows licentie helemaal op en bovendien was het gemakkelijker tweakbaar voor plugin-bouwers. waarmee het de defacto standaard werd.
Reageer
0grote_oever
@sypie16 februari 2020 17:23
ligt eraan hoe je bekijkt, maar in veel opzichten is mediaportal niet zo heel erg interessant meer. Je bent bij mediaportal nog steeds behoorlijk aangewezen door externe software. Ook is de versnippering van de versie de reden dat hun community is opgesplitst in 2. Dvd’s afspelen kan inderdaad prima, maar blu-ray ben je gauw aangewezen op powerdvd. Een recente film downloaden kan ervoor zorgen dan je niet de juiste codecs hebt (tenzij ze dit recentelijk beter hebben aangepakt in mediaportal). Netflix werkt best omslachtig in mediaportal en vaak kun je beter naar een browser gaan. En grootste probleem; het werkt alleen op een Windows pc. Dus als je dit wil draaien dan heb je pech als je een mediabox hebt.

Persoonlijk is deze software meer voor de verzamelaars onder ons (fanart addon is echt een geweldige addon), maar dan nog is Kodi in elk opzicht beter. De tv server van mediaportal is zeer krachtig, maar niet meer de enige.

[Reactie gewijzigd door grote_oever op 16 februari 2020 17:25]

Reageer
0darkness_nightf
@batuhan16 februari 2020 17:17
anders had het geen bestaansrecht...denk ik.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

