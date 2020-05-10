FreshTomato is een van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op ARM of MIPS gebaseerde routers van Asus, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De ontwikkelaars hebben kort geleden FreshTomato 2020.3 uitgebracht en deze is beschikbaar voor routers met een arm- of mips-cpu.
FreshTomato-ARM Changelog
- Due to the new WL driver and the required changes in NVRAM, for the update process select a new image AND CHECK "Delete all data from NVRAM after flashing". DO NOT use backups!
- kernel: cdc_ncm: Implement the 32-bit version of NCM Transfer Block; Fix the build warning; Add skb_put_zero() to include/linux/skbuff.h
- SDK6: add/update missing dpsta/proxy things; Hint: We (will) need it (also for possible future updates)
- SDK6: update wifi driver (for single and dual-core) to 6.37.14.126 (r561982)
- SDK7: repair merge with arm-master branch after SDK6 driver update, to solve client connection problems with sdk7 routers
- add wsdd2. wsdd2 is a small daemon that can service WSD/LLMNR queries. It allows the router to be visible in Windows's Network list without requiring SMB1 support
- openssl-1.1: update to 1.1.1g
- miniupnpd: update to 2.1.20200329
- adminer: update to 4.7.6
- dnsmasq: update to 2.81
- tor: update to 0.4.2.7
- nano: update to 4.9
- libcurl: update to 7.69.1
- nginx: update to 1.17.10
- nano: update to 4.9.2
- libyaml: update to 0.2.3
- iperf: update to 3.7
- openvpn: update to 2.4.9
- libncurses: update to 6.2
- libjson-c: update to 0.14 (2020.04.19); due to autoconf support removed for CMake, Makefile recipes have been updated
- dropbear: update to 90cfbe1 (2020.03.27) snapshot
- dnsmasq: remove 19036 trust anchor, now expired
- miniupnpd: revert previous upstream changes that prevented the use of a private IP on the WAN interface
- libcurl: smtp: set auth correctly
- adblock: switch URL for Windows 10 blacklist
- adblock: a few changes so that it doesn't start simultaneously; correction in the blacklist address
- Revert "busybox: wget: openssl11: fix ssl when built with OpenSSL-1.1.x" No more needed - we have symlink to openssl11 now
- Allow a custom autorefresh status script for each wan and output its HTML in the overview page for USB targets
- Add xterm-256color terminal This solves a problem with message "Error opening terminal: xterm-256color" when user tries to run nano on some platforms
- dropbear: disable 3DES and CBC
- dropbear: Fix CBC_MODE can't be fully disabled
- MDU: update for Cloudflare DDNS, fixes #30
- Use strip instead of gcc to determine toolchain path to allow using ccache
- GUI: Administration: BWM/IPT: fix html (inability to backup stats)
- GUI: Admin Access: restart sshd if password is changed (otherwise, the old will be used until reboot)
- GUI: Admin: JFFS: add more info about possible errors, fix minor html problems
- GUI: Tools: IPerf: two modifications move initialization to earlyInit() to avoid flickering when loading the page enable background images for 'Start/Stop test' button
- GUI: OpenVPN Client: also 'Policy Routing (strict)' should be impossible to select if interface is TAP
- build: apcupsd: omit check for shutdown file; needed if compiled with ccache
- build: add JFFS support on BRCM Nand Flash Partition
- build: enable JFFS Support on BRCM Nand Flash Partition for target n18e, n18z, ac68e, ac68z (RT-N18U, RT-AC56U, RT-AC68U, RT-AC68R, RT-AC68P, RT-AC66U_B1, RT-AC1900P)
- build: enable JFFS Support on BRCM Nand Flash Partition for target ac3200e, ac3200z, ac3200-128e, ac3200-128z (RT-AC3200 VPN/AIO 64K/128K)
- build: enable JFFS support on BRCM Nand Flash Partition for target r8000e and r8000z (Netgear R8000 VPN/AIO)
- Makefile: one file/image for all RT-AC68U versions (A1,A2,B1,B2,C1,E1)/R/P
- Makefile: add option -fno-delete-null-pointer-checks
- router: Makefile: openssl/openssl-1.1: fix typo in recipe
- router: Makefile: avoid building libcurl more than once
- router: Makefile: avoid building nettle (and gmp) if not needed
- router: Makefile: tune to work on Debian 10.x as a host
- router: Makefile: add -fPIC where needed also as CFLAGS
- router: httpd: bwm.c: extend allowed IPT backup size
- router: httpd: openvpn.c: generating a CSR request does not require the -days parameter
- router: others: tomatoanon: change URL for version checker to freshtomato.org; cosmetics
- router: rc: init.c - enable or disable jumbo_frame and set jumbo frame size for ARM branch
- router: rc: init.c - remove start_nas()/stop_nas() (already done at start_services()/stop_services())
- router: rc: jffs2.c: fix the error appearing after proper jffs formatting
- router: rc: network.c: do not unload (reload) wifi driver for some older routers (Linksys EA6200 / EA6350v1 and Netgear R6250)
- router: shared: misc.c: add function nvram_set_int()
- router: shared: shutils.c: fix for function get_pid_by_name (add missing closedir)
- router: shared: shutils.c: fix for function nvifname_to_osifname (check pointer first)
- router: www: vpn-pptp.asp: fix typo (in commit 5452cea) causing JS error; fixes #24
- WL: update wireless driver for SDK7 to GPL 382.51939
- EA6200: small addendum/correction for new wl driver