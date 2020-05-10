Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: FreshTomato 2020.3

FreshTomato logo (79 pix) FreshTomato is een van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op ARM of MIPS gebaseerde routers van Asus, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De ontwikkelaars hebben kort geleden FreshTomato 2020.3 uitgebracht en deze is beschikbaar voor routers met een arm- of mips-cpu.

FreshTomato-ARM Changelog
  • Due to the new WL driver and the required changes in NVRAM, for the update process select a new image AND CHECK "Delete all data from NVRAM after flashing". DO NOT use backups!
  • kernel: cdc_ncm: Implement the 32-bit version of NCM Transfer Block; Fix the build warning; Add skb_put_zero() to include/linux/skbuff.h
  • SDK6: add/update missing dpsta/proxy things; Hint: We (will) need it (also for possible future updates)
  • SDK6: update wifi driver (for single and dual-core) to 6.37.14.126 (r561982)
  • SDK7: repair merge with arm-master branch after SDK6 driver update, to solve client connection problems with sdk7 routers
  • add wsdd2. wsdd2 is a small daemon that can service WSD/LLMNR queries. It allows the router to be visible in Windows's Network list without requiring SMB1 support
  • openssl-1.1: update to 1.1.1g
  • miniupnpd: update to 2.1.20200329
  • adminer: update to 4.7.6
  • dnsmasq: update to 2.81
  • tor: update to 0.4.2.7
  • nano: update to 4.9
  • libcurl: update to 7.69.1
  • nginx: update to 1.17.10
  • nano: update to 4.9.2
  • libyaml: update to 0.2.3
  • iperf: update to 3.7
  • openvpn: update to 2.4.9
  • libncurses: update to 6.2
  • libjson-c: update to 0.14 (2020.04.19); due to autoconf support removed for CMake, Makefile recipes have been updated
  • dropbear: update to 90cfbe1 (2020.03.27) snapshot
  • dnsmasq: remove 19036 trust anchor, now expired
  • miniupnpd: revert previous upstream changes that prevented the use of a private IP on the WAN interface
  • libcurl: smtp: set auth correctly
  • adblock: switch URL for Windows 10 blacklist
  • adblock: a few changes so that it doesn't start simultaneously; correction in the blacklist address
  • Revert "busybox: wget: openssl11: fix ssl when built with OpenSSL-1.1.x" No more needed - we have symlink to openssl11 now
  • Allow a custom autorefresh status script for each wan and output its HTML in the overview page for USB targets
  • Add xterm-256color terminal This solves a problem with message "Error opening terminal: xterm-256color" when user tries to run nano on some platforms
  • dropbear: disable 3DES and CBC
  • dropbear: Fix CBC_MODE can't be fully disabled
  • MDU: update for Cloudflare DDNS, fixes #30
  • Use strip instead of gcc to determine toolchain path to allow using ccache
  • GUI: Administration: BWM/IPT: fix html (inability to backup stats)
  • GUI: Admin Access: restart sshd if password is changed (otherwise, the old will be used until reboot)
  • GUI: Admin: JFFS: add more info about possible errors, fix minor html problems
  • GUI: Tools: IPerf: two modifications move initialization to earlyInit() to avoid flickering when loading the page enable background images for 'Start/Stop test' button
  • GUI: OpenVPN Client: also 'Policy Routing (strict)' should be impossible to select if interface is TAP
  • build: apcupsd: omit check for shutdown file; needed if compiled with ccache
  • build: add JFFS support on BRCM Nand Flash Partition
  • build: enable JFFS Support on BRCM Nand Flash Partition for target n18e, n18z, ac68e, ac68z (RT-N18U, RT-AC56U, RT-AC68U, RT-AC68R, RT-AC68P, RT-AC66U_B1, RT-AC1900P)
  • build: enable JFFS Support on BRCM Nand Flash Partition for target ac3200e, ac3200z, ac3200-128e, ac3200-128z (RT-AC3200 VPN/AIO 64K/128K)
  • build: enable JFFS support on BRCM Nand Flash Partition for target r8000e and r8000z (Netgear R8000 VPN/AIO)
  • Makefile: one file/image for all RT-AC68U versions (A1,A2,B1,B2,C1,E1)/R/P
  • Makefile: add option -fno-delete-null-pointer-checks
  • router: Makefile: openssl/openssl-1.1: fix typo in recipe
  • router: Makefile: avoid building libcurl more than once
  • router: Makefile: avoid building nettle (and gmp) if not needed
  • router: Makefile: tune to work on Debian 10.x as a host
  • router: Makefile: add -fPIC where needed also as CFLAGS
  • router: httpd: bwm.c: extend allowed IPT backup size
  • router: httpd: openvpn.c: generating a CSR request does not require the -days parameter
  • router: others: tomatoanon: change URL for version checker to freshtomato.org; cosmetics
  • router: rc: init.c - enable or disable jumbo_frame and set jumbo frame size for ARM branch
  • router: rc: init.c - remove start_nas()/stop_nas() (already done at start_services()/stop_services())
  • router: rc: jffs2.c: fix the error appearing after proper jffs formatting
  • router: rc: network.c: do not unload (reload) wifi driver for some older routers (Linksys EA6200 / EA6350v1 and Netgear R6250)
  • router: shared: misc.c: add function nvram_set_int()
  • router: shared: shutils.c: fix for function get_pid_by_name (add missing closedir)
  • router: shared: shutils.c: fix for function nvifname_to_osifname (check pointer first)
  • router: www: vpn-pptp.asp: fix typo (in commit 5452cea) causing JS error; fixes #24
  • WL: update wireless driver for SDK7 to GPL 382.51939
  • EA6200: small addendum/correction for new wl driver

Versienummer 2020.3
Releasestatus Final
Website FreshTomato
Download https://freshtomato.org/downloads/freshtomato-arm/2020/2020.3/
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
-1707+14+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1- peter -
10 mei 2020 12:27
Betekent dit dat je de router helemaal opnieuw moet instellen? Of is de nvram gewoon interne settings?
Reageer
+1-Moondust-
@- peter -10 mei 2020 12:52
Ik snap het ook niet helemaal. Moet ik eerst weer terug naar de initial 64k en dan upgraden? Of kan ik de nieuwe versie gewoon direct upgraden vanaf 2020.1?
Reageer
+1savale
10 mei 2020 12:45
Ik vermoed dat met een update de instellingen bewaard blijven. Anders eerst even een backup... Ik test het zo wel even
Reageer
+1- peter -
@savale10 mei 2020 12:53
Er staat wel dat je geen backups moet gebruiken.
Reageer
0guillaume
@savale10 mei 2020 13:14
NVRAM moet leeg, dus je raakt je instellingen kwijt. Je mag na de update geen backup terugzetten. Dat staat er.
Reageer
0Pierre
10 mei 2020 13:02
Ik heb een Netgear R7800 geen idee of ik deze firmware kan flashen, iemand die dat weet hier?
Reageer
0arithcoder
@Pierre10 mei 2020 13:07
Nee. Tomato werkt alleen op Broadcom routers. De R7800 is een Qualcomm. Je kan beter Voxel op installeren

[Reactie gewijzigd door arithcoder op 10 mei 2020 13:07]

Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

