Software-update: Debian GNU/Linux 10.4

Debian logo (80 pix) Debian is een opensource-besturingssysteem, dat zowel voor desktops als servers gebruikt kan worden en waarbij de nadruk op stabiliteit en veiligheid ligt. Het wordt dan ook als basis voor diverse Linux-distributies gebruikt, waaronder Ubuntu en Linux Mint. Versie 10.x, die als codenaam 'Buster' meegekregen heeft, is een zogenaamde Long Term Support-uitgave en zal de komende vijf jaar van updates worden voorzien. De release notes voor deze update kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Debian 10.4 buster released

The Debian project is pleased to announce the fourth update of its stable distribution Debian 10 (codename buster). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available.

Please note that the point release does not constitute a new version of Debian 10 but only updates some of the packages included. There is no need to throw away old buster media. After installation, packages can be upgraded to the current versions using an up-to-date Debian mirror.

Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release.

New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations.

Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors. A comprehensive list of mirrors is available here.

Versienummer 10.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Debian
Download https://www.debian.org/releases/stable/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

09-05-2020 17:49
submitter: Munchie

09-05-2020 • 17:49

9 Linkedin

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Debian

Debian GNU/Linux

Reacties (9)

+1mkools24
9 mei 2020 17:57
Nog steeds mijn distro bij voorkeur :) Hoewel ik enterprise sneller CentOS zou gebruiken.
+1scholtnp
@mkools249 mei 2020 18:15
Vanwege de binary compatibility met Redhat, of om een andere reden?
0Htbaa
@scholtnp9 mei 2020 18:25
Aangezien de LTS van Debian maar 5 jaar support krijgt en CentOS zo'n 10 jaar hoef je minder snel te upgraden of migreren naar een server met de nieuwe versie van het OS.
0Crim
@Htbaa9 mei 2020 18:37
Inderdaad, vaak installeer je een nieuw OS ook niet binnen een jaar na release en dan is 5 jaar opeens wel heel kort. Ik gebruik zelf een combi van CentOS (vanwege oudere versies van packages die vaak nodig zijn) en Ubuntu LTS met ook ongeveer 10 jaar support momenteel.
0boerenlater
@mkools249 mei 2020 18:18
Hoe outdated zijn de packages
0BushWhacker
@boerenlater9 mei 2020 18:25
Van Debian Buster of van CentOS ?
0djwice
@mkools249 mei 2020 18:53
Of Amazon Linux 2 in je Enterprise wellicht?
ChromeOS Crostini is ook gebaseerd op Debian Buster.

[Reactie gewijzigd door djwice op 9 mei 2020 18:55]

0bredela
9 mei 2020 18:43
Fijne distro om mee te werken. Ik gebruik het zowel op mijn desktop, als op diverse servers. Van Windows XP stapte ik destijds over naar Linux Mandrake om vervolgens Fedora en Debian te proberen. Ik bleef bij Debian hangen en daar heb ik nog geen spijt van. Voorlopig blijf ik het nog wel draaien.
0Vibonacci
9 mei 2020 18:47
Lastiger om mee te werken dan Ubuntu voor de minder ervaren.
