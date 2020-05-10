DRAM Calculator for Ryzen is een programma dat kan helpen bij het overklokken van een AMD Ryzen-processor. Het geeft aan wat de ideale instellingen zijn van bepaalde geheugenmodules zijn en zou daarmee hogere snelheden en een stabieler systeem mogelijk moeten maken. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor alle processoren uit de AMD Ryzen Zen-serie van de eerste en tweede generatie. Zaterdag is versie 1.7.1 van DRAM Calculator for Ryzen uitgekomen en inmiddels is er ook een opvolger beschikbaar. De changelog voor beide versies ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 1.7.2: Support OC assist for Micron E-die (A2) and CJR/DJR (A0 and A2)

Some correction for OC assist (Samsung B-die)

Additional presets for Hynix CJR / DJR (now A0 and A2)

Error fix: "Parse data"

Minor fix: voltage for Samsung B-die

Minor fix: some timings for Micron E-die

Minor fix: tWRRD for 4 DIMM configuration

Other bug fixes Changes in version 1.7.1: Reworking of all presets for Samsung b-die, Micron e-die, and Hynix CJR(DJR). Improved support for configurations with 4 or 8 RAM modules.

R-XMP and Calculate EXTREME buttons removed.

Added new Help and my reviews section, which provides links to my materials in addition to reference information.

DRAM PCB Revision - select PCB RAM for more accurate calculation of timings. In most cases, it is recommended to use "A0" for better compatibility.

The "Compare timings (ON/OFF)" button has received updated functionality. It can read not only the timings but also show the state of the timings in a color. Your personal assistant for creating individual presets.

Added the "New version?" button. - the button allows you to visit the product homepage and read the materials regarding DRAM Calculator for AMD Ryzen CPUs, check for updates, or ask any question.

Bug fixes and some graphical adjustments.

Reading timings for all Ryzen family processors (including future Zen3 processors).