Software-update: DRAM Calculator for Ryzen 1.7.2

DRAM Calculator for Ryzen logo (79 pix)DRAM Calculator for Ryzen is een programma dat kan helpen bij het overklokken van een AMD Ryzen-processor. Het geeft aan wat de ideale instellingen zijn van bepaalde geheugenmodules zijn en zou daarmee hogere snelheden en een stabieler systeem mogelijk moeten maken. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor alle processoren uit de AMD Ryzen Zen-serie van de eerste en tweede generatie. Zaterdag is versie 1.7.1 van DRAM Calculator for Ryzen uitgekomen en inmiddels is er ook een opvolger beschikbaar. De changelog voor beide versies ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 1.7.2:
  • Support OC assist for Micron E-die (A2) and CJR/DJR (A0 and A2)
  • Some correction for OC assist (Samsung B-die)
  • Additional presets for Hynix CJR / DJR (now A0 and A2)
  • Error fix: "Parse data"
  • Minor fix: voltage for Samsung B-die
  • Minor fix: some timings for Micron E-die
  • Minor fix: tWRRD for 4 DIMM configuration
  • Other bug fixes
Changes in version 1.7.1:
  • Reworking of all presets for Samsung b-die, Micron e-die, and Hynix CJR(DJR). Improved support for configurations with 4 or 8 RAM modules.
  • R-XMP and Calculate EXTREME buttons removed.
  • Added new Help and my reviews section, which provides links to my materials in addition to reference information.
  • DRAM PCB Revision - select PCB RAM for more accurate calculation of timings. In most cases, it is recommended to use "A0" for better compatibility.
  • The "Compare timings (ON/OFF)" button has received updated functionality. It can read not only the timings but also show the state of the timings in a color. Your personal assistant for creating individual presets.
  • Added the "New version?" button. - the button allows you to visit the product homepage and read the materials regarding DRAM Calculator for AMD Ryzen CPUs, check for updates, or ask any question.
  • Bug fixes and some graphical adjustments.

  • Reading timings for all Ryzen family processors (including future Zen3 processors).

Versienummer 1.7.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website TechPowerUp
Download https://www.techpowerup.com/download/ryzen-dram-calculator/
Bestandsgrootte 848,00KB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

10-05-2020 16:53
submitter: Nickvdd

10-05-2020 • 16:53

10 Linkedin

Submitter: Nickvdd

Bron: TechPowerUp

Update-historie

Reacties (10)

+1Gijs007
10 mei 2020 19:12
Waarom is hier een tool voor nodig? Het BIOS zou deze waarde toch ook automatisch correct moeten kunnen bepalen?

Ben ook benieuwd waar deze tool de berekeningen op baseert.
+2Cpt.nIX
@Gijs00710 mei 2020 23:05
Niet alleen voor de overklokkers is dit een heilig programma, ook omdat op deze manier ook geheugen dat uit zichzelf niet fatsoenlijk draait op je moederbord, stabiel kan werken. Ik heb geheugen gekocht dat op de QVL stond van mijn moederbord+processor combinatie, maar dan enkel als 1 DIMM. Ik heb er 2, werkte absoluut niet stabiel op 3200MT, hoe vaak ik het ook probeerde met automatische instellingen.
Met deze tool (vorige versie), aan de slag gegaan, en de 2e poging draait als een zonnetje, 24 uur Prime95 laten draaien, geen enkele error.
Op de computer van m'n vriendin, geheugen dat volgens de QVL enkel met 2 DIMMs op 3000MT wil draaien, toch stabiel gekregen met 4 DIMMs van 8GB.

Sinds ik dit programma ken, maak ik me niet meer heel erg druk over de QVL van Ryzen en de bijbehorende moederborden. Kost wat tijd, maar kan een hoop geld schelen.
+1CathodioN
@Cpt.nIX11 mei 2020 01:20
Ik heb momenteel een setje van 2x16gb die ik niet aan de praat krijg met m'n 2700. Zou jij me kunnen helpen met het vinden van instellingen waarmee het wel werkt?
+1Cpt.nIX
@CathodioN11 mei 2020 06:16
Helemaal niet, of alleen op 2133MT?
Begin met 1 stick te booten, zet het DRAM voltage goed (waarschijnlijk 1.35V, staat ook op je stick vermeld; standaard pakt hij 1.2V)
Het idee is dat je een situatie zoekt waarin het wel werkt, en van daaruit steeds verder gaat pushen, totdat het niet meer werkt. Dan ga je weer een stapje terug, totdat het wel weer stabiel is. Gaat wat tijd in zitten, maar goed, daar zijn we Tweakers voor!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cpt.nIX op 11 mei 2020 06:24]

+1CathodioN
@Cpt.nIX11 mei 2020 08:27
Ik heb de Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 2x16GB 3000mhz. Met 2 sticks op het moederbord boot het systeem niet eens, en met 1 stick crashed hij binnen een minuut in windows.
Ik heb totaal geen verstand van al die timings en heb geen idee wat ik moet aanpassen. Ik heb de DRAM calculator gedownload maar daar kan ik dit geheugen niet in selecteren. Tips hoe ik dit moet aanpakken worden zeer gewaardeerd.
0Joekie123
@CathodioN11 mei 2020 09:33
Je kan eens proberen typhoon burner te downloaden daar heb je bij read spd een overzicht van welke ram chips in je modules zitten. Aan de hand van die info kan je de ram calculator gebruiken.
Ikzelf heb ook een set van corsair lpx 3200cl16 met micron d-die de xmp timings zijn 16-19-19-36-55 maar als ik ze op die timings run dan krijg ik memory management bsod zo nu en dan. Ze werken wel weer goed als ik ze 16-19-19-36-75 zet. Het is en blijft lastig ram overclocken
+2muppet99
@Gijs00710 mei 2020 21:06
Als je naar de website gaat, staat het in de eerste alinea. Meer dan 900 uur getest. Dus het zijn ervaringscijfers. We weten allemaal dat de praktijk weerbarstig is, maar je moet het zien als een richtlijn. Fine-tunen moet je altijd zelf doen.
0Mitsuko
@Gijs00711 mei 2020 01:45
Tegenwoordig kan je geheugen kopen wat gecertificeerd is voor AMD, maar het meeste geheugen wordt nog steeds vooral getest voor Intel chipsets. XMP profielen zijn ook een Intel concept, hoewel verschillende fabrikanten ook AMD-equivalenten hebben (met een soort interne conversie). Je kan er dus niet altijd van uitgaan dat je mooie snelle geheugen met de ingebouwde instellingen ook stabiel is met een AMD chipset en CPU. Dit programma geeft je instellingen die volledig toegespitst zijn op AMD, met suggesties voor alternatieve timings als het niet meteen lukt. Geen garantie voor stabiliteit maar het helpt wel.
0derx666
11 mei 2020 10:33
Jammer dat er niet zoiets ook voor Intel is. Niet omdat geheugen niet werkt, maar enige hulp bij memory overclock is altijd meegenomen, dat blijft nl. toch een black art.
Reageer


