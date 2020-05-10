Versie 9.2.0 van Text Editor Pro is uitgekomen. Deze gratis en lichtgewichtteksteditor heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, die vooral voor softwareontwikkelaars interessant zijn. Zo zijn er syntax-highlighting voor meer dan vijftig script- en programmeertalen, macro's, verticale selectieblokken en kan het bestanden vergelijken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en met grote regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies met kleine verbeteringen. Sinds versie 9.0.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 9.2.0:
Changes in version 9.1.0:
- Added license to about box
- Added options for hex editor
- Fixed application scaling option
- Fixed changed files dialog
- Fixed check for updates
- Fixed hex editor
- Fixed installers
- Fixed minimize to system tray
- Fixed replace
- Fixed text editor control
- Fixed language files
- Updated and fixed AlphaControls v15.06
Changes in version 9.0.4:
- Added context menu shell extension (separated DLL file download)
- Added completion proposal options
- Added cut, copy, and paste for hex editor
- Fixed completion proposal
- Fixed Dark color theme
- Fixed INI file loading
- Fixed JSON highlighter
- Fixed vertical scroll when ruler is shown
- Fixed close all other output tabsheets
- Fixed language files
Changes in version 9.0.3:
- Fixed AlphaControls
- Fixed menubar options
- Fixed scaling
- Fixed text compare
Changes in version 9.0.2:
- Fixed AV in replace after closing all other files
- Fixed execute items dialog
- Fixed file mask in directory
- Fixed Fluent Night skin
- Fixed language editor
- Fixed language files
- Fixed loading of system icons
- Fixed MS-DOS Batch highlighter
- Fixed open dialog initial directory
- Fixed panel minimum height constraints
- Fixed scaling issues
- Fixed selection
- Fixed shortcuts
- Fixed shortcuts dialog closing
- Fixed text compare scroll bar
- Fixed text editor control
- Fixed virtual tree control
- Moved item editing into control popup in find in files and find duplicates
- Updated language files
- Updated and fixed AlphaControls v15.05
Changes in version 9.0.1:
- Fixed file opening
- Fixed search options
- Fixed in selection search
- Fixed left margin autosize
- Fixed rename in directory
- Fixed language files
- Fixed AV when running without skin-engine
- Fixed file opening when word wrap is enabled
- Fixed scaling issues