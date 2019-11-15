Brave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de onlineveiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. Zoals ook eerder tussen de nieuwsartikelen is vermeld, hebben de ontwikkelaars versie 1.0.0 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 1.0.0 Added Brave Rewards widget to the New Tab Page. (#6370)

Added notarization support for macOS Catalina. (#5177)

Added link to access https://brave.com/latest from brave://settings/help. (#6152)

Updated buttons throughout Brave to match product branding. (#6398)

Updated subheading text on wallet verification modal window. (#6537)

Improved general performance by not loading the rewards extension until it's used. (#3436)

Improved general performance by not loading WebTorrent component until first launch. (#6342)

Removed the extraneous zero on the New Tab Page. (#5710)

Fixed auto-contribution still occurring when auto-contribution is disabled within brave://rewards. (#6716)

Fixed ad notifications not being displayed on macOS Catalina. (#6466)

Fixed ad notifications not being displayed in certain cases. (#6139)

Fixed notifications in rewards panel not being dismissible in certain instances. (#5913)

Fixed incorrect spacing around inline Twitter tip button. (#6456)

Fixed cookies not being imported from Chrome. (#5975)

Fixed cookie mismatch when importing https://www.google.com cookies from other browsers. (#5313)

Fixed WebTorrent crash in certain cases. (#6193)

Fixed the "Clear cookies and site data when you quit Brave" toggle under brave://settings/content/cookies reverting to default state after closing the tab. (#6119)

Fixed tab context menus using incorrect Russian translation. (#6767)