Software-update: Brave 1.0.0

Brave icoonBrave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de onlineveiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. Zoals ook eerder tussen de nieuwsartikelen is vermeld, hebben de ontwikkelaars versie 1.0.0 uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 1.0.0
  • Added Brave Rewards widget to the New Tab Page. (#6370)
  • Added notarization support for macOS Catalina. (#5177)
  • Added link to access https://brave.com/latest from brave://settings/help. (#6152)
  • Updated buttons throughout Brave to match product branding. (#6398)
  • Updated subheading text on wallet verification modal window. (#6537)
  • Improved general performance by not loading the rewards extension until it's used. (#3436)
  • Improved general performance by not loading WebTorrent component until first launch. (#6342)
  • Removed the extraneous zero on the New Tab Page. (#5710)
  • Fixed auto-contribution still occurring when auto-contribution is disabled within brave://rewards. (#6716)
  • Fixed ad notifications not being displayed on macOS Catalina. (#6466)
  • Fixed ad notifications not being displayed in certain cases. (#6139)
  • Fixed notifications in rewards panel not being dismissible in certain instances. (#5913)
  • Fixed incorrect spacing around inline Twitter tip button. (#6456)
  • Fixed cookies not being imported from Chrome. (#5975)
  • Fixed cookie mismatch when importing https://www.google.com cookies from other browsers. (#5313)
  • Fixed WebTorrent crash in certain cases. (#6193)
  • Fixed the "Clear cookies and site data when you quit Brave" toggle under brave://settings/content/cookies reverting to default state after closing the tab. (#6119)
  • Fixed tab context menus using incorrect Russian translation. (#6767)

Versienummer 1.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Brave Software
Download https://github.com/brave/brave-browser/releases/tag/v1.0.0
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Reacties (4)

0Pixel Punk
15 november 2019 12:47
>Added Brave Rewards widget to the New Tab Page. (#6370)

Deze vind ik vooral irritant. Het is niet voor niets dat ik Brave rewards heb afgezet, en deze kan je alsnog niet uitschakelen. Ik wil met die meuk helemaal niet gestoord worden.

Meer en meer draait Brave rond Brave rewards, en wat ze er mee kunnen verdienen. Geen goede ontwikkeling.
+2millerman_sf
@Pixel Punk15 november 2019 12:49
Links er van zit een pijltje om een menu open te klikken. Vervolgens kun je hem sluiten
0Pixel Punk
@millerman_sf15 november 2019 12:52
Bedankt voor de tip. Ik moest er wel even overheen met de muis, anders was het pijltje niet zichtbaar.
0GuusFrenken
15 november 2019 12:50
Ik wou Brave nog eens proberen nu 'ie uit de Beta is.
Ik kom niet verder dan "Connecting to the internet", na een paar minuten krijg ik de melding dat de installatie is mislukt en dat ik BraveUpdater.exe op mijn firewall moet whitelisten. Dit heb ik gedaan, maar de installatie lukt nog steeds niet.

Ik heb geen gekke dingen geïnstalleerd, gewoon Windows 10 LTSC 1809 met Windows Defender.
