JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2019.2.5 en 2019.3 bèta uitgebracht met de volgende aankondigingen.

PhpStorm 2019.3 Beta



PhpStorm 2019.3 Beta is now available for download!



Our focus for this release has been on performance and quality, but there are a few cool new features we’ve sneaked in as well. We’ve covered these in the recent EAP posts over the last few months. Here is the round-up of the most notable new features for the upcoming release, so you can get a better picture of what 2019.3 has in store for you.



Note that Beta builds are sufficiently more stable than EAP builds, but some issues might still popup. If you run into any, please report them to our issue tracker. No license is required to use this build.



Get this Beta build via the Toolbox App, from the website, as a snap package (for Linux), or from PhpStorm itself – just select Automatically check updates for Early Access Program under Preferences | Appearance & Behavior | System Settings | Updates.



PHP PHP 7.4 is now fully supported. All the new language features are accompanied by inspections and quick-fixes for fast migration, including arrow functions, numeric literal separators, typed properties, and all the deprecations too.

Support for the PSR-12 code style standard that supersedes the previous PSR-2.

Added WSL as a remote interpreter option.

Specify the interpreter for PHP test run-configurations.

PHPDoc improvements.

Automatic PHP highlighting in markdown and strings.

Intentions and quick-fixes for if-else conditions.

And some other cool small enhancements for PHP. HTTP Client A new Editor toolbar with quick actions added.

Fold requests with a large body or with too many headers.

Completion for hosts that have already been used before.

New dynamic variables that can be used anywhere in requests.

You can now run all requests in the file with one click. Version Control New UI for cloning projects from version control and GitHub.

Push any branch, not only the one you are currently on.

Customizable date format in the VCS log and annotations. IDE The IDE now starts up faster. We’ve reduced the time before the welcome screen displays and the IDE opens up with projects already indexed.

Added smooth mouse scrolling.

Find in selection allows you to search within a specific piece of code. Web Technologies More advanced Vue.js support with code completion for slot names, documentation for Vue symbols, and support for components defined in separate files.

Completion for CSS libraries on CDN without adding its sources to the project.

Name suggestions for new symbols based on the ones already defined in the project, standard libraries, and dependencies you’re using. Database Tools Basic MongoDB support. These are just the key enhancements in the upcoming PhpStorm 2019.3. The release will include a lot more, so keep an eye out for the announcement to find out about all the new features!



Please feel free to share any feedback you have with us. Add comments on this blog post or let us know through our public issue tracker. And of course, we read and reply on Twitter too.



The PhpStorm 2019.3 release is coming soon!



PhpStorm 2019.2.5 is released



PhpStorm 2019.2.5 build 192.7142.51, an important bug-fix update, is now available!



Changes: Fixed: Docker-compose remote interpreter configuration does not show selected service when opened (WI-49002 +17)

Fixed Next/Previous Method navigation (WI-49463 +8) (WI-49543 +5) Download PhpStorm 2019.2.5 build 192.7142.51 for your platform on the website or click Update in the JetBrains Toolbox App.



We appreciate you reporting any bugs and feature requests to our Issue Tracker.



Your JetBrains PhpStorm Team

The Drive to Develop