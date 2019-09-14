JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2019.2.2 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

PhpStorm 2019.2.2 build 192.6603.42 is now available! In this second minor update for PhpStorm 2019.2, we are happy to bring you improved type inference and parameters info tooltip, as well as a bunch of other bugfixes and improvements for PHP, the Web, and all the latest improvements made to the IntelliJ Platform.

We’ve made a lot of changes in the PHP type inference system, which affect the handling of $this/self/static return types. The following long-standing issues, as well as many others, are now fixed:

WI-28728 +18 Fixed: No code completion in foreach loop if array of object is generating from static method with static array type hint

WI-18067 +18 Fixed: Late Static Bindings errors on calls in non-static context

WI-38803 +13 Fixed: PHP 7 self return type incorrectly analyzed in chained method calls

WI-29051 +12 Fixed: $this[]|static[] as return type breaks chained type hinting for variable with element access