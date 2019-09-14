Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PhpStorm 2019.2.2

PhpStorm logo (76 pix) JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++, DataGrip gericht op sql en PhpStorm gericht op php. PhpStorm biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft PhpStorm 2019.2.2 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

PhpStorm 2019.2.2 is released

PhpStorm 2019.2.2 build 192.6603.42 is now available! In this second minor update for PhpStorm 2019.2, we are happy to bring you improved type inference and parameters info tooltip, as well as a bunch of other bugfixes and improvements for PHP, the Web, and all the latest improvements made to the IntelliJ Platform.

Improved Type Inference

We’ve made a lot of changes in the PHP type inference system, which affect the handling of $this/self/static return types. The following long-standing issues, as well as many others, are now fixed:

  • WI-28728 +18 Fixed: No code completion in foreach loop if array of object is generating from static method with static array type hint
  • WI-18067 +18 Fixed: Late Static Bindings errors on calls in non-static context
  • WI-38803 +13 Fixed: PHP 7 self return type incorrectly analyzed in chained method calls
  • WI-29051 +12 Fixed: $this[]|static[] as return type breaks chained type hinting for variable with element access
Other notable changes:
  • Fixed: IDE opens on a last known location when external monitor is detached: outside of screen (IDEA-153291 +36)
  • Fixed: Stretch left keybinding doesn’t work (IDEA-218926 +14)
  • Fixed: Nested sources folder not showing in Project view after updating to 2019.1 (IDEA-215752 +14)
  • Fixed: Enter Full Screen & Exit Full Screen does not execute when invoked via find action (IDEA-192504 +13)
  • Fixed: Exception occurs on applying “Show F1, F2, etc. keys on the Touch Bar” option (IDEA-202927 +12)
  • Automatically escape special symbols for “Find” and “Find in Path” dialogs if “Regex” (“Regular Expression”) is checked (IDEA-109899 +12)
  • Fixed: Xdebug 2.6.1 Profiler snapshot not opening (WI-44833 +8)
  • Fixed: Docker exec tab does not correctly wrap (IDEA-179900 +8)
  • Fixed: Freeze on project opening (IDEA-220475 +6)
You can find the full list of bugfixes and improvements in the release notes.

Versienummer 2019.2.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website JetBrains
Download https://www.jetbrains.com/phpstorm/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (1)

0CH4OS
14 september 2019 13:50
Is het met deze versie ook opgelost dat het weer database connecties door een SSH tunnel kan maken? Dat ging bij de vorige release fout, waardoor ik even een downgrade heb moeten doen.
