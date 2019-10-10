Brave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de onlineveiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. De ontwikkelaars hebben Brave 0.69.132 voor desktops uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 0.69.132 Added Uphold two-way wallets. (#4774)

Added Crypto Wallet. (#4494)

Added Dapp detection. (#718)

Added inline tipping support for GitHub. (#5040)

Added "Simple View" for Brave Shields. (#1196)

Added ability to use either "Simple View" or "Advanced View" as default for Brave Shields in brave://settings. (#4784)

Added Chromecast support. (#209)

Added "Install Google Translate to translate this page?" popup when viewing websites in other languages. (#5561)

Added user feedback options under brave://rewards for viewed ads. (#4047)

Added profile manager items to hamburger menu. (#5212)

Added ability to import bookmarks and settings from other browsers during onboarding. (#1530)

Added keyboard accessibility to the New Tab Page settings menu. (#5041)

Added options to show or hide New Tab Page widgets. (#4510)

Added "Don't ask again" option to hide Widevine install popup. (#5341)

Added verified publisher icon in the tip banner. (#5517)

Added setting to "Always show bookmarks bar on New Tab Page" in brave://settings. (#4782)

Added link to "Get more extensions" in brave://settings. (#5540)

Added dark theme support for brave://settings on Linux. (#5098)

Added ability to edit profile in brave://settings. (#5211)

Updated bookmark bar to be visible on New Tab Page by default. (#5781)

Hide profile icon in navigation bar until user creates a second profile. (#5091)

Improved WebTorrent by adding percentages and file size labelling. (#3285)

Removed "Sign in to Brave" dialog when saving passwords. (#5849)

Disabled "Install Google Translate to translate this page?" popup when using Tor. (#5657)

Fixed Twitch tipping using the rewards panel. (#5549)

Fixed speaker button in tabs not being able to mute or play audio. (#2025)

Fixed Brave ads confirmations not being added into the retry queue in certain cases. (#5599)

Fixed re-clicking an ad notification should refocus to an already open landing page tab and not create a new tab. (#5195)

Fixed Brave Shields preventing identity verification with webcam when trying to KYC with Uphold. (#4139)

Fixed large white spaces being left behind when Brave Shields blocks ads on certain websites. (#4338)

Fixed cosmetic filter not blocking "display" properties using the "style" attribute. (#3041)

Fixed Brave Shields menu not visible after allowing all scripts. (#5483)

Fixed navigation issues in Brave Shields panel when viewing blocked script details. (#5338)

Fixed "data:application" items blocked by Brave Shields can't be allowed to run. (#5346)

Fixed YubiKeys with latest firmware not working within Brave. (#5697)

Fixed WebTorrent HTTP server XSS issue. (#5821)

Fixed "Add to Chrome" being displayed instead of "Add to Brave" in Chrome Web Store. (#790)

Fixed scaling issues with cover image on tipping banner when resizing window. (#2015)

Fixed "Show All" button under the download status bar not visible while using dark theme or when using Tor. (#5350)

Fixed download status bar using light theme when dark theme is being used. (#3793)

Fixed certain elements on older operating systems using light theme when dark theme is being used. (#4637)

Fixed URL bar theme not being updated until mouse over. (#5462)