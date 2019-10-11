PHP noemt zichzelf een 'hypertext pre-processor' en wordt voornamelijk toegepast om dynamische content op webpagina's te genereren. Vaak gebeurt dit dan in combinatie met een databaseprogramma, zoals MySQL, Firebird, MongoDB, PostgreSQL of SQLite. Maar je kunt PHP ook voor andere zaken inzetten, zoals scripten op de commandline. De ontwikkelaars hebben eerder versies 7.3.10 en 7.2.23 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondigingen:
PHP 7.3.10 Released
The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 7.3.10. This is a security release which also contains several bug fixes.
All PHP 7.3 users are encouraged to upgrade to this version.
For source downloads of PHP 7.3.10 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can be found on windows.php.net/download/. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.
PHP 7.2.23 Release Announcement
The PHP development team announces the immediate availability of PHP 7.2.23. This is a bugfix release.
For source downloads of PHP 7.2.23 please visit our downloads page, Windows source and binaries can be found on windows.php.net/download/. The list of changes is recorded in the ChangeLog.